Xandra Ibarra, Spictacle II: La Tortillera, 2014

On February 13, San Antonio’s Department of Arts & Culture removed Xandra Ibarra’s Spictacle II: La Tortillera, 2014, from the opening of a group exhibition at the Centro de Artes. The four-minute video, deemed “obscene” by the city, presents the artist in character La Chica Boom as she performs one of her “spictacles”—Ibarra’s coinage for “camp spectacles of Mexican and Mexican-American myths that render the colonial gaze laughable.” The decision to remove the work has been criticized by artists, supporters, and groups including the National Coalition Against Censorship.

Spictacle II: La Tortillera can be viewed in full above.