Apt Pupil Kochi, India 12.19.16

“YES, IT IS A MONDAY,” noted the sly public invitation to the third edition of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale. “That just means it’ll be a great start to the week.” But in the days prior to the December 12 opening, the extended family of India’s art world had already begun to gather in Mumbai for Subodh Gupta’s blockbuster-scale exhibition—his first in the city in nearly a decade—hosted by Delhi’s Nature Morte, and an excellent show of Dayanita Singh’s photography and portable museums in books, boxes, and suitcases at the Bhau Daji Lad Museum.

By Sunday the Mumbai-Kochi air route had become a fashionable shuttle to Kerala, transporting the art crowd to artist-curator Sudarshan Shetty’s exhibition-in-progress. Dealers Shireen Gandhy, Ursula Krinzinger, Prateek and Priyanka Raja, and Atsuko Ninagawa all made the trip, as did artists like Gupta, Jitish and Reena Kallat, Vivan Sundaram, and the theorist Geeta Kapur. As with the previous two editions of the biennial, a significant number of works were not installed by opening week. While this was frustrating for visitors who came all that way, optimists saw an opportunity to witness a kind of performance as things came together. Shetty gathered work by ninety-seven artists from thirty-one countries under the title “Forming in the Pupil of an Eye,” an elegant phrase from poet Sharmistha Mohanty’s work in the biennial but a somewhat abstruse theme for an exhibition that took on the slightly soft darkness and conceptual bent of Shetty’s own artistic practice.

“I felt lost, and not in a good way,” noted artist Vishal K. Dar, speaking about the experience of navigating the maze of Aleš Šteger’s Pyramid of Exiled Poets, an installation of wood, matting, dung, and mud supposedly modeled after the Great Pyramid of Giza. It could also be a metaphor for navigating the main venue of Aspinwall House: Moving from room to room, one was often surprised by the disconnectedness of works in adjacent areas. Sometimes this led to welcome revelations—for instance, happening upon trained miniaturist Desmond Lazaro’s exquisite installation Promise: The Scroll Paintings, reflecting on his family’s history and migration from Yangon, Myanmar, to Leeds, UK in the 1950s, and connecting to issues of home and nationhood of utmost importance today. His poetic assemblage incorporated paintings drawn from snapshots of his childhood, including Mum’s Flowers—of his mother’s prized plastic roses—while large-scale scroll paintings dramatically revealed images both official and personal, like the photo page of his grandfather’s British passport.

As tragic news from Aleppo trickled in to Kochi by Wednesday (consequences of slow internet connections), Chilean poet Raúl Zurita’s Sea of Pain was resonant. The installation asked that we wade through a large hall of shallow water to reach a text dedicated to five-year-old Galip Kurdi, who perished in the Syrian crisis last fall and whose three-year old brother Aylan became the image of that crisis through a bloodied and ashen photo of him seen worldwide. While I appreciated the visceral and somewhat meditative experience, I wondered about the depth of the artist’s engagement with the subject and whether his use of water (common across this seaside biennial) rendered a strong enough connection to the context. More evocative here, I thought, was the adjacent sound installation Prime, by Oslo-based Camille Norment. Facing the sea, with a boat occasionally moving quietly through the frame, wooden benches emanated deep humming, “originat[ing] from the African American church practice of moaning,” according to the work’s label. These moved through the whole body, inviting a welcome sense of calm.

At the parties, conversation inevitably departed from art to politics. (Actually, not just the parties. My taxi driver from the airport pointedly asked, “What happened in America?”—a question to which I could never muster a real reply.) But the more immediate concern in Kochi was India’s recent demonetization, theoretically intended to lessen corruption by rendering existing larger bills obsolete, but which in practice made day-to-day transactions challenging even for the privileged. As PIX cofounder Nandita Jaishankar Allana put it, “We Indians have gotten used to waiting in line for things,” referring not only to the process of procuring a drink at the biennial’s opening party but to the hours-long ATM queues across the country, as people queued to take out a single ₹2000 note (worth just about thirty US dollars, but difficult to spend because of a scarcity of small change).

A short twenty-rupee rickshaw ride beyond Aspinwall lay more venues and collateral events. Of the official satellites, Anand Warehouse featured the strongest and most tightly focused selection of work, including a compelling installation of photographs and objects by Bharat Sikka and Shumona Goel, and Shai Heredia’s beautiful 2012 filmic meditation on the decay of independent cinema in I Am Micro.

At Malabar House, Dayanita Singh had installed her latest project, “Kochi Box,” an exhibition composed of a single wooden frame and thirty photographs taken in the city in 2014. And the Thyssen-Bornemisza Academy held a tightly focused three-day program, organized by “expedition leaders” Uta Meta Bauer and Cesar Garcia and TBA21-Academy curator Stefanie Hessler, which considered the oceans, broadly but pointedly delving into migration, climate change, and our planet’s future.

Each evening of the TBA program was headlined by a performance. On the first night, New York–based Christopher Myers offered a moving talk set to a musical score about the notion of cultural “in-betweenness,” touching on the simultaneity of certain songs in disconnected places and then turning to his experience this past September with refugee children in Munich, “balanced precariously between here and there.” The following night, Joan Jonas delivered an extraordinary performance-talk about our relationship to ocean life at a venue just adjacent to Kochi’s fishing nets, captivating the art crowd as well as street vendors and passersby. While Jonas drew partially on her approach to the prior edition of that other waterfront biennial (Venice), the project was specific to Kochi. As she referred to “Uncle Fish,” a character in an Italo Calvino story who refuses to leave the sea to join his “civilized” family on land, it was impossible not to feel the sheer awesomeness of Kochi and its importance as an ongoing place of exploration at the edge of India today.