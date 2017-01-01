Shadows and FOG San Francisco 01.31.17

BEFORE LAST WEEK’S POLITICAL STORM, one of the first art fairs to blow into 2017 was FOG Design + Art Fair in San Francisco. In theme with its atmospherically obstructive name, gale-force wind and torrential rain grounded a spate of incoming flights, among them my own. But as I touched down early the next morning, my phone perked up with tidings of prefair goings-on among local galleries. At my request, I received a pic of artist Nicole Wermers and dealer Jessica Silverman, framed by the clean red lines of a Shiro Kuramata unit whose shelves were loaded with sand, by Wermers, as a work in her show that had opened that night. I had intended to follow that crew to a dinner after at a trendy new Italian restaurant in The Mission. I missed dinner, and the basement reportedly flooded.

Similarly, the word from Adrian Rosenfeld’s grand opening of his eponymous space in Dogpatch—the neighborhood in which the inaugural San Francisco edition of UNTITLED fair would open that weekend—was that the mood was convivial, but the talk between Monika Sprüth and SF MoMA curator Gary Garrels was literally drowned out by percussive showers falling on a corrugated tin roof. The show was titled “Eau De Cologne,” a grouping of Holzer, Kruger, Lawler, Sherman, and Trockel presented in collaboration with Sprüth Magers. Perhaps inspired by the proximity to Airbnb HQ, another fruitful gallery sublet was FrankelLAB, inhabited by a group show courtesy New York’s Miguel Abreu, which Abreu’s Andrea Neustein was reluctant to refer to as a “popup.” As a self-proclaimed “spy” from New York (several people roaming the city identified themselves this way) pointed out, a popup only carries a tawdry connotation in New York.

On Wednesday afternoon the seven-hour gala opening of the FOG Design + Art Fair began to wend its way through the days of collectors and dealers who had gathered at Fort Mason from near and far. The beneficiary of the ticketed event was SF MoMA. It was busy. A booth-ensconced dealer segued from their iPad checklists to a personal cache on their iPhone of local collectors in outlandish outfits. The next moment, art-world anthropologist Sarah Thornton—who three years ago became a San Francisco transplant by way of London—identified a younger milieu of collectors for me, among them high-ranking Apple designers. Thornton commented on how the city is intrinsically different from New York or London, whose art worlds are so encompassing that one can easily get lost inside them entirely.

Just as this gala—with wide red carpets everywhere, trodden upon by an infantry of silver food trollies offering steak, spring rolls, tomato soup, and other delicacies—did not feel like an ordinary affair, FOG isn’t organized in an ordinary way. Rather than a director, the fair has a steering committee of San Francisco collectors (dealers were recently removed from any formal involvement in organizing the fair) appointed by SF MoMA, and execution of the trade show is outsourced to an event production company. The result was a curious ontological setting, in which the show and its heavily catered opening might be considered a simulation of an art fair, produced by a company whose business is planning branded parties. However, passing by first-time participants like Marian Goodman, Gavin Brown, and David Zwirner, all in the flesh, corroborated that FOG is not only real but is suddenly attracting the most formidable participants from an overcrowded field of more established events.

After making a requisite pilgrimage to SF MoMA Thursday morning, I returned to Fort Mason for a conversation organized in the back room of FOG between BAMPFA director Lawrence Rinder and artist Sterling Ruby. Not only Californian, but famously polymathic, Ruby’s pick as the de facto artist keynote of the week reflected the breadth of the art-design spectrum along which various galleries participating in the fair also fell.

“I’m a maniacally interdisciplinary artist,” he said at one point. “He made his own pants,” Rinder confirmed, gesturing toward Ruby’s acid-washed pumpkin colored jeans.

A not so quick jaunt across town to Dogpatch got me to the preview hours of UNTITLED. Untrammelled by rain, the towering and quite breathtaking space was nonetheless deemed chilly by several dealers and collectors visiting from the southland. Indeed, lots of LA galleries made the trek. Lisa Overduin’s booth at the entrance stood out with a suite of hard-edged, neo-hieroglyphic works by Math Bass, and around the bend Chateau Shatto had an assortment of paintings, from the bedtime story register of Hamishi Farah to the brusque noir of Jacqueline De Jong. Making the rounds were independent dealer Ales Ortuzar with Hauser Wirth & Schimmel senior director Graham Steele, whiplashed as usual from intercontinental travel, who observed that 6 PM was approaching, and that in California that actually means dinner time.

But many, myself included, were rushing to the top of the city to Grace Cathedral, where the Yves Klein Monotone-Silence Symphony was scheduled to commence at 6:30 PM. Presented by the newly merged gallery Lévy Gorvy, the mention of sealed doors by a Swiss host inspired a sense of urgency on approach. But as I entered the church there was an ease to the crowd, numbered in the high hundreds, as people filed into pews.

“Music is as much about looking as it is about hearing,” Gorvy intoned as both dealers did their introductions. The piece would be presented in two parts: twenty minutes of the orchestra playing the same tone continuously, followed by twenty minutes of silence. I thought of two things immediately as the chorus of instruments struck their notes. One was that the inanimate sound carried a warm, windy harmony almost indistinguishable from a room full of voices. The other was that these ambiguous voices en masse sounded uncannily like one of the most iconic sounds of Silicon Valley—which, like the art trade, often casts itself in a light of pseudo-religious righteousness—the waking of an Apple computer.