January 2018
Table of Contents
COLUMNS
BOOKS
Stuart Liebman on
Naum Kleiman’s Eisenstein on Paper
Erika Balsom on
Stan Brakhage’s
Metaphors on Vision
Rex Butler on
Thomas Crow’s No Idols
Editor’s Letter
David Velasco on
The Power of Good-Bye
ON SITE
Melissa Gronlund on
the Louvre Abu Dhabi
Phyllis Tuchman on
Robert Smithson’s “Monuments of Passaic”
PASSAGES
Molly Nesbit on
Linda Nochlin
Ewa Lajer-Burcharth on
Linda Nochlin
Richard Deming on
John Ashbery
TOP TEN
Carlos Motta
PREVIEWS
Exhibition Preview
SPRING 2018 EXHIBITIONS
40 shows worldwide
Focus Preview
Thomas Crow on
“Outliers and American Vanguard Art”
FEATURES
THE USES OF POWER
ARTIST’S PROJECTS
Nan Goldin
Adrian Piper
Sable Elyse Smith
Kia LaBeija
Donald Moffett
House of Ladosha
K8 Hardy
FULLY LOADED: POWER AND SEXUAL VIOLENCE
Johanna Fateman
BAROQUE TECHNOPATRIARCHY: REPRODUCTION
Paul B. Preciado
TRAINS OF THOUGHT: THE ART OF REINHARD MUCHA
Graham Bader
WITH LOVE: JIMMY’S THRIFT OF NEW DAVONHAIME
Azikiwe Mohammed talks with Claudia Rankine
REVIEWS
