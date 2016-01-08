Claims Against Dedalus Foundation by Former Board Member Dismissed

POSTED December 20, 2016

Joan Banach, a former board member and employee of the Dedalus Foundation, established by the late painter Robert Motherwell, was fired by the foundation in 2008 for selling artworks given to her by the artist—pieces that were never officially authenticated by Dedalus’s catalogue raisonné committee, of which Banach was a member, writes Laura Gilbert of the Art Newspaper. Banach sued Dedalus, claiming she was let go because of sex discrimination. On December 13, however, a New York state court dismissed Banach’s charges, saying that the foundation had genuine reasons for firing her: “It is not unreasonable that someone who is responsible for ensuring the accuracy and authenticity of Motherwell artwork and inventory would be terminated for not including her ownership of Motherwell artwork on that inventory.” Decisions regarding the remaining Motherwells in Banach’s possession and the $5 million in damages requested by Dedalus have yet to be made.

Banach was terminated when the foundation was fighting with Ann Freedman, the director of Knoedler Gallery, over a suite of Motherwell works the foundation said were inauthentic. Banach claimed that Dedalus’s chief executive, Jack Flam, had become involved in a “malicious campaign” to get rid of her because of the disputes with the gallery (Banach brought some of her Motherwells to Knoedler so that she could sell them). Certain members of the catalogue raisonné committee did not think the Knoedler pieces were fake as they reviewed them one by one, but they eventually concluded that, brought all together, the works were not genuine Motherwells. Flam brought the FBI into the case and found that forty works taken to Knoedler by Glafira Rosales, a Long Island art dealer, were indeed reproductions. Shortly afterward, Knoedler closed in 2011, after operating for 165 years.

In a decades-long attribution dispute, South Korean prosecutors have claimed that the painting Beautiful Woman, 1971, was made by late artist Chun Kyung-ja despite her and her family’s insistence that the work was created by someone else, Kwon Mee-yoo of the Korea Times reports.

Best known for her paintings of female figures, Chun Kyung-ja said, "Parents can recognize their children. That is not my painting.” Her works have recently netted between $700,000 and $1 million at auction.

One of Chun’s daughters filed a complaint against the owner of the work, the South's National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, in April. She claimed that attributing the work to her mother was damaging to her reputation.

On Monday, after reviewing forensic evidence and consulting with local art experts, prosecutors determined that the work is authentic. In a statement, the family’s lawyer said, “The prosecutors conspired with the MMCA to ignore the scientific opinion of a world-class imagery assessment firm and...produced this ridiculous result.” The French imagery analysis firm Lumiere Technology had previously estimated that there was a less than 0.0002 percent chance that the work was genuine.

The painting was once owned by the former head of the South Korean spy agency and was acquired by the government after his execution for assassinating then-president Park Chung-Hee in 1979.

Miami’s ArtCenter/South Florida and Bruce High Quality Foundation University have announced the launch of MFU: Miami, a new fellowship program that will offer alternative education initiatives.

Maria del Valle, ArtCenter’s executive director, said, “As the daunting costs of degrees and student loans become increasingly more challenging for today’s artists, ArtCenter/South Florida aims to provide new solutions and alternative paths that can really make a difference in an artist’s career.”

The new program was developed for visual artists, curators, researchers, writers, performers, and musicians, in any stages of their careers, who want to receive an arts education.

“Our goal is to get artists together and let them figure out what arts education should look like,” Seth Cameron, president of Bruce High Quality Foundation, said. “It’s a deceptively simple premise that has occupied BHQFU since we first hatched the idea a decade ago.” He added, “Now, having run hundreds of rigorous, ridiculous and radical experiments with thousands of New York artists, we’re thrilled to expand to Miami via this new partnership with ArtCenter/South Florida and see what new things we can learn.” The first twelve-week residency, which kicks off in February 2017 and ends in May, will feature group critiques, local visits, discussions and guest-artist lectures. It will be led by visiting faculty and artists. Recent guest artists at BHQFU include, Rashid Johnson, Lisa Yuskavage, Lorraine O’Grady, Huma Bhaba, Christine Sun Kim, David Salle, Jayson Musson, and Dana Schutz. LESS

After previously announcing the curator and theme of the inaugural Honolulu Biennial, the full list of participating artists has been announced. The exhibition will run from March 8 through May 8 in the capital of Hawaii and feature thirty artists, including locally-based and Native Hawaiian artists alongside emerging, midcareer, and leading national and international artists from the countries and continents linked by the Pacific Ocean. The full list is as follows:

Vernon Ah Kee

Alfredo and Isabel Aquilizan

Andrew Binkley

Drew Broderick

Jane Chang Mi

Kaili Chun

Sean Connelly

Beatrice Glow

Brett Graham

Marcus Hanalei Marzan

Choi Jeong Hwa

Kathy Jetnil Kijiner

Mohammad Kazem

Yuki Kihara

Charlton Kupa’a Hee

Yayoi Kusama

Al Laguenro

Alexander Lee

Les Filter Feeders

Mariquita Micki Davis

Eko Nugroho

Fiona Pardington

Lisa Reihana

Chris Ritson

Michelle L. Schwengel-Regala

Greg Semu

John Vea

Zhan Wang

Lynne Yamamoto

Ken and Julia Yonetani

Anny Shaw reports in the Art Newspaper from a story in the Serbian news service B92 that the vice president of one of Serbia’s leading political parties has spoken out against the decision to build a monument to Andy Warhol in the capital of Belgrade.

The Democratic Party of Serbia’s Uros Jankovic issued his statement on December 19, which declared that the planned tribute to Warhol represented “an inferiority complex in relation to the West.” Furthermore, he said, “Even abroad, Andy Warhol and Pop art are not recognized as great art but as a fad, and testifying to this is the fact there are only two monuments to Warhol, while this would make Belgrade only the third city in the world to recognize him in this way.” He believes that the city should honor more local artists: “consider the possibility of the Serbian capital paying its debt of gratitude […] to Johann Wolfgang Goethe, Sava Sumanovic, Mica Popovic, and others.”

The two monuments to Warhol which Jankovic references are a silver statue that was installed in New York by Rob Pruitt, and another tribute to the artist in Miková, Slovakia, where Warhol’s family hailed from.

The Kunstmuseum St. Gallen in Switzerland has named Lorenzo Benedetti, the former director of the De Appel Arts Center in Amsterdam, as their new curator of contemporary art. He will begin his new post in February 2017. The outgoing curator of contemporary art at the museum, Konrad Bitterli, was recently appointed director of the Kunstmuseum Winterthur and Oskar Reinhart Museum in Zurich.

Prior to the controversy at De Appel, which led to the eventual resignation of the entire board of trustees and a proposal to defund the arts center, Benedetti worked as a curator for the Museum MARTA in Herford, Germany from 2006 to 2008 and served as the director of the SBKM/De Vleeshal in Middelburg in the Netherlands from 2008 to 2014. In 2013 he curated the Dutch pavilion at the Venice Biennale. His brief tenure at De Appel began in 2014.

Benedetti studied art history at La Sapienza in Rome and in 2005 also founded the Sound Art Museum in Rome.

Francis X. Rocca reports in the Wall Street Journal that Pope Francis has appointed art historian Barbara Jatta as the first female director of the Vatican Museums.

The museums’ collection includes the Sistine Chapel frescoes by Michelangelo, frescoes by Raphael such as The School of Athens, 1509–1511, and 70,000 other objects dating back from antiquity through the twentieth century. Jatta, who is a native of Rome, has worked at the Vatican since 1996 mostly within the Vatican Library, where she oversaw its collection of rare prints. She has also previously taught at the University of Naples.

During her predecessor Antonio Paolucci’s tenure, the museums experienced a surge in attendance, with a forty percent increase in the number of visitors between 2007 and 2015. New air conditioning was installed in the Sistine Chapel to filter out pollutants brought in by the crowds, as well as a new lighting system to increase illumination by at least five times while cutting energy consumption by at least sixty percent.

Israeli culture minister Miri Regev called on the government to halt state funding for the Bezalel Academy of Arts and Design in Jerusalem, after learning that a student displayed an artwork depicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with a noose in front of his face along with the word “rope” last week, Naama Riba of Haaretz reports. The authorities asked attorney general Avichai Mendelblit to investigate the student and school citing suspicion of incitement.

Inspired by Shepard Fairey’s Barack Obama campaign poster, a female student created twelve posters of Netanyahu and put them up in the hallways of Bezalel’s building on Mount Scopus. They were take down by an unknown party shortly after.

Regev discovered the art project after it had been posted on the internet and responded to the works by issuing a statement on her Facebook page that reads: “Artistic freedom is not freedom for incitement!” She added, “Now is the time that you put the border between art and incitement and stop the budgets to the Bezalel!”

Since the incident, police have been questioning students and faculty. Eli Petel, head of the fine arts department, has received threats via email and was questioned by authorities for over an hour and a half last week about how the school is run. “They asked me questions about incitement and about limits,” Petel said. “I explained to the investigators how teaching is practiced and the dynamic of an art school—that students display works in front of a class and receive criticism, and that the teacher doesn’t know what they’re going to bring.” Students and teachers organized a strike for two hours, and a sent a letter to Mendelblit calling the government’s actions a “harsh blow to academic freedom in Bezalel and to higher education in Israel.” They said that “an exercise in the context of the academy is not a call to action. The purpose of art education is to provide the opportunity to ask questions about the personal, social, cultural—and of necessity the political—space in which we live.” Petel said that the female student who created the works feels threatened and is afraid to return to the academy. Her fellow students have rallied behind her by creating posters and other works protesting Regev and Netanyahu. A group of students even hung a noose in the school and took pictures with it around their necks. One student said, “Nobody has a right to enter the academy, which is a learning environment, and to level criticism.” LESS

A retired French couple has been given a two-year suspended sentence for stashing 271 works by Picasso in their garage for decades, Monopol reports. On Friday the court of appeals in Aix-en-Provence upheld a lower court’s prior verdict that the pair was guilty of possessing stolen goods.

Jean-Jacques Neuer, the lawyer representing Picasso’s heirs, stated on France 3 television, “These works were stolen and hoarded.” According to French media, the value of the formerly unknown drawings, collages, and sketches—created between 1900 and 1932—is estimated between $62 million and $104 million.The works will now be handed over to Claude Ruiz-Picasso, the artist’s son.

The defendant, a former electrician, worked at Picasso’s manor in Mougins, north of Cannes, in the years before the artist’s death in 1973. During their first trial, the defendant stated that he had received the works as gifts for his services. He later changed his story and claimed that he received the works, after Picasso’s death, from the artist’s widow Jacqueline Roque. He further explained that Roque had temporarily deposited fifteen to seventeen bags of artworks with the couple for safekeeping. As a thank you, Roque gave the couple one of the bags, which contained the artworks in question. The couple said that they had previously withheld their new explanation to protect the memory of Picasso’s widow.

The case caused a significant stir when it became public in 2010, after the couple had contacted Picasso’s heirs to verify the authenticity of the works. The heirs then filed a complaint against them for receiving stolen goods, as statue-of-limitations for theft had already expired. Until then, the couple had stored the works in paper boxes in their garage in Mouans-Sartoux, north of Cannes, for almost four decades.

Last month artforum.com reported that Amsterdam’s Vincent van Gogh Museum said that the drawings in the book Vincent van Gogh, the Fog of Arles: The Rediscovered Sketchbook (2016) were fake. The publisher, Le Seuil, along with the owner of the sketches, are threatening to sue the museum, Agence France-Presse reports.

The publisher said in a statement that it “intends to obtain compensation for the damage they have suffered as a result of an insidious and unfounded campaign” by the museum. The unidentified owner of the drawings “reserved the right to undertake any appropriate action to repair the damage caused by these claims that describe her as a forger,” said Franck Baille, an art expert who played a part in bringing the sketches to light.

The book’s author, Bogomila Welsh-Ovcharov, said the museum never properly examined the sketches—they based their claim on photographs of the works instead of the ten originals she brought to the museum for their perusal. The parties behind the book are also questioning why the museum should have final say on what is or isn’t an official Van Gogh. Felicity Strong, a researcher at the University of Melbourne, said, “The Van Gogh Museum has been wrong in the past. Their unveiling of a long-lost painting, Sunset at Montmajour, 1888, was examined by curators at the museum at least twice before they reassessed it in 2012 and [finally declared it to be authentic].”