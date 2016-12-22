Berlin’s Cruise and Callas Gallery to Close in February 2017

POSTED December 23, 2016

After eight and a half years, Kirstin Strunz will close her Berlin gallery Cruise and Callas in February 2017, Monopol reports. “The art world is so closely linked to society and today it is undergoing an enormous transformation. I think the system needs renewal,” Strunz said.

The gallery represents various artists including Frauke Boggasch, Annabelle Craven-Jones, Chris Hammerlein, and Dominik Steiner. The last exhibition presented by the space was a group show, “Vessels,” featuring works by Michele di Menna, Helena Huneke, Nico Ihlein, Gerard Kever, Julia Pfeiffer, and Anselm Reyle. It closed on December 17. The gallery will remain open by appointment only throughout the month of January.

December 23, 2016

Modernist designer Jens Risom, best known for bringing midcentury Danish furniture to the United States, died on December 9 at his home in Connecticut at the age of one hundred, Jacob Bernstein of the New York Times reports.

Risom, who worked with Knoll studio, created one of the first mass-produced modernist chairs in 1942. His furniture pieces are in the collections of New York’s Museum of Modern Art, the Brooklyn Museum, and the Smithsonian Design Museum.

Born in Copenhagen in 1916, Risom’s father was an architecture who worked in the neo-Classical style. He attended the Royal Danish Academy of Fine Arts, which is now called the Danish Design School, where studied under Kaare Klint—a Danish architect known as the father of Danish furniture design. He moved to the United Sates in 1940 where he met Hans Knoll and designed furniture for him until 1946.

Risom was drafted into the army and served under General George S. Patton before returning to New York and opening his own firm, Jens Risom Design. He was a trustee of the Rhode Island School of Design and he was knighted by Queen Margrethe II in Denmark.

Auctioneer Richard Wright, who’s sold Risom’s pieces at his auction house, said, “A lot of people think of modernism as cold and clinical or bold and colored, and Risom’s was neither. It’s quiet and warm.”

December 22, 2016

Italian culture minister Dario Franceschini traveled to Ukraine to retrieve seventeen canvases valued at roughly $17 million that were stolen from the the Castelvecchio Museum in Verona by armed robbers last year, the Associated Press reports.

The paintings, by artists such as Rubens, Tintoretto, and Mantegna, were taken in November 2015. As the museum was closing, robbers removed the works from the walls before the building’s security system was activated and left the premises using a security guard’s vehicle. In May 2016, Ukrainian authorities recovered the paintings, which were wrapped in plastic bags, on a small island on the Dniester River.

Six people were charged with robbery and convicted, including a museum guard, Pasquale Silvestri Riccardi, who received a prison sentence of ten years and eight months earlier this month.

In a ceremony in Kiev, Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko presented Franceschini with the paintings and said, “the theft of masterpiece paintings is akin to stealing part of the city’s heart.”

The works were received in fairly good condition with only minor scratches. On Friday, December 23, they will be exhibited for about a month before undergoing restoration. Franceschini said, “It’s an important day, because the works are all returning to Verona intact. It was an ugly story that became a beautiful story.”

December 22, 2016

The Smithsonian’s Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden announced that it will partner with the US Department of State’s Office of Art in Embassies—a global program that fosters public diplomacy through the visual arts. Together the institutions will develop exhibitions, artist residencies, and programming.

Hirshhorn director Melissa Chiu said, “Throughout the past fifty years, Art in Embassies has played a critical role in encouraging international cultural exchange, creating lasting connections through a shared passion in the visual arts.” She added, “As a public institution with a global audience, we are excited by the opportunity to join forces as we advance our mission of showcasing renowned contemporary artists who explore the most significant political and cultural issues of our time.”

The first event organized by the two institutions will be a public discussion featuring artists Nick Cave, Imran Qureshi, and Pat Steir at the Hirshhorn’s Ring Auditorium on January 11, 2017. Further details about the partnership will be announced in the spring.

December 22, 2016

Manhattan’s district attorney’s office has charged Nancy Wiener, founder of an eponymous gallery on the Upper East Side, with possession of stolen goods and conspiracy to traffic East Asian antiquities, Lisa Bannon and Christopher S. Stewart of the Wall Street Journal report.

According to the complaint, Wiener allegedly falsified documents for objects that had been looted from archaeological sites before selling them to buyers, museums, and auction houses from 1999 to 2016. Wiener, who has sold illegal artifacts to both Sotheby’s and Christie’s, turned herself in to the authorities, was arraigned in Manhattan Criminal Court, and then released.

The gallerist’s mother, Doris Wiener, was one of the first dealers to sell Asian works from the Himalayas, India, and South East Asia in New York in the 1960s. She sold objects to high profile clients such as Jacqueline Kennedy, Igor Stravinsky, and John D. Rockefeller III. Nancy allegedly provided false paperwork for some of the works in her mother’s collection before selling it for $13 million in March of 2012.

A spokesperson for Christie’s said, “We are aware of these very serious allegations against the defendant and are monitoring the legal proceedings closely.”

December 21, 2016

In a decades-long attribution dispute, South Korean prosecutors have claimed that the painting Beautiful Woman, 1971, was made by late artist Chun Kyung-ja despite her and her family’s insistence that the work was created by someone else, Kwon Mee-yoo of the Korea Times reports.

Best known for her paintings of female figures, Chun Kyung-ja said, "Parents can recognize their children. That is not my painting.” Her works have recently netted between $700,000 and $1 million at auction.

One of Chun’s daughters filed a complaint against the owner of the work, the South's National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, in April. She claimed that attributing the work to her mother was damaging to her reputation.

On Monday, after reviewing forensic evidence and consulting with local art experts, prosecutors determined that the work is authentic. In a statement, the family’s lawyer said, “The prosecutors conspired with the MMCA to ignore the scientific opinion of a world-class imagery assessment firm and...produced this ridiculous result.” The French imagery analysis firm Lumiere Technology had previously estimated that there was a less than 0.0002 percent chance that the work was genuine.

The painting was once owned by the former head of the South Korean spy agency and was acquired by the government after his execution for assassinating then-president Park Chung-Hee in 1979.

December 21, 2016

Miami’s ArtCenter/South Florida and Bruce High Quality Foundation University have announced the launch of MFU: Miami, a new fellowship program that will offer alternative education initiatives.

Maria del Valle, ArtCenter’s executive director, said, “As the daunting costs of degrees and student loans become increasingly more challenging for today’s artists, ArtCenter/South Florida aims to provide new solutions and alternative paths that can really make a difference in an artist’s career.”

The new program was developed for visual artists, curators, researchers, writers, performers, and musicians, in any stages of their careers, who want to receive an arts education.

“Our goal is to get artists together and let them figure out what arts education should look like,” Seth Cameron, president of Bruce High Quality Foundation, said. “It’s a deceptively simple premise that has occupied BHQFU since we first hatched the idea a decade ago.” He added, “Now, having run hundreds of rigorous, ridiculous and radical experiments with thousands of New York artists, we’re thrilled to expand to Miami via this new partnership with ArtCenter/South Florida and see what new things we can learn.” The first twelve-week residency, which kicks off in February 2017 and ends in May, will feature group critiques, local visits, discussions and guest-artist lectures. It will be led by visiting faculty and artists. Recent guest artists at BHQFU include, Rashid Johnson, Lisa Yuskavage, Lorraine O’Grady, Huma Bhaba, Christine Sun Kim, David Salle, Jayson Musson, and Dana Schutz. LESS

December 21, 2016

After previously announcing the curator and theme of the inaugural Honolulu Biennial, the full list of participating artists has been announced. The exhibition will run from March 8 through May 8 in the capital of Hawaii and feature thirty artists, including locally-based and Native Hawaiian artists alongside emerging, midcareer, and leading national and international artists from the countries and continents linked by the Pacific Ocean. The full list is as follows:

Vernon Ah Kee

Alfredo and Isabel Aquilizan

Andrew Binkley

Drew Broderick

Jane Chang Mi

Kaili Chun

Sean Connelly

Beatrice Glow

Brett Graham

Marcus Hanalei Marzan

Choi Jeong Hwa

Kathy Jetnil Kijiner

Mohammad Kazem

Yuki Kihara

Charlton Kupa’a Hee

Yayoi Kusama

Al Laguenro

Alexander Lee

Les Filter Feeders

Mariquita Micki Davis

Eko Nugroho

Fiona Pardington

Lisa Reihana

Chris Ritson

Michelle L. Schwengel-Regala

Greg Semu

John Vea

Zhan Wang

Lynne Yamamoto

Ken and Julia Yonetani

December 21, 2016

Anny Shaw reports in the Art Newspaper from a story in the Serbian news service B92 that the vice president of one of Serbia’s leading political parties has spoken out against the decision to build a monument to Andy Warhol in the capital of Belgrade.

The Democratic Party of Serbia’s Uros Jankovic issued his statement on December 19, which declared that the planned tribute to Warhol represented “an inferiority complex in relation to the West.” Furthermore, he said, “Even abroad, Andy Warhol and Pop art are not recognized as great art but as a fad, and testifying to this is the fact there are only two monuments to Warhol, while this would make Belgrade only the third city in the world to recognize him in this way.” He believes that the city should honor more local artists: “consider the possibility of the Serbian capital paying its debt of gratitude […] to Johann Wolfgang Goethe, Sava Sumanovic, Mica Popovic, and others.”

The two monuments to Warhol which Jankovic references are a silver statue that was installed in New York by Rob Pruitt, and another tribute to the artist in Miková, Slovakia, where Warhol’s family hailed from.