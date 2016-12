Howard Bingham (1939–2016)

POSTED December 28, 2016

Photographer Howard Bingham—famous for his pictures that documented the figures and experiences of Black life in the United States for more than fifty years—died on December 15, writes The Guardian’s Sean O’Hagan.

Bingham was born in Jackson, Mississippi in 1939, and his family relocated to Los Angeles in 1943. Bingham studied photography at Compton Community College, but did not pass his finishing exam. Nonetheless, he pushed his way into a photo position at the Los Angeles Sentinel, learning the particularities of his trade through trial and error: “I went off on jobs, came back with underexposed film, blurred film, no film, and I always had an excuse for what went wrong.”

Bingham met Muhammad Ali in 1962 when he went to cover a boxing match at the Los Angeles Memorial Sports Arena for a local newspaper. Bingham befriended Ali that day, taking the boxer on a car tour of the city, and then bringing him to his mother’s house for dinner. Their friendship was lifelong—Bingham published several books on Ali, including Muhammad Ali’s Greatest Fight (2000), and Muhammad Ali: A Thirty-Year Journey (1993). The photographer also worked as a producer on the fighter’s biopic, Ali (2001).

Bingham recorded the tumultuousness of the US throughout the 1960s, and took pictures of the Black civil rights movement’s many figureheads: Ron Karenga, Malcom X, Eldridge and Kathleen Cleaver, Bobby Seale, Stokely Carmichael, and Angela Davis. He also photographed the funeral of Martin Luther King Jr. Life magazine wanted to do an article on the rise of the Black Panthers, but Eldridge Cleaver, the group’s leader, talking to the magazine from jail, agreed to it only if Bingham was the one taking pictures. In 1978, Bingham tried running for Congress as a Democrat, but failed. He recruited Richard Pryor, Marvin Gaye, and Barry White for a fundraising concert, but few showed up as the event was badly mismanaged. “Nobody came,” said Bingham, “but the party afterwards was fantastic!” LESS

December 28, 2016

According to Monopol, Düsseldorf-based artist Reiner Ruthenbeck died on December 10 at the age of seventy-nine.

Ruthenbeck began his career in the 1960s as a photographer, documenting performances and exhibitions by Fluxus, the Zero group, and Joseph Beuys. At the end of the ’60s, Ruthenbeck studied under Beuys at the Kunstakademie Düsseldorf. In 1969, he participated in the group exhibition “When Attitudes Become From,” curated by Harald Szeemann at the Bern Kunsthalle.

Fascinated by material form, Ruthenbeck was best known for his interest in and approach to the beauty of everyday objects—creating piles of crumpled paper, slag, and ashes; box-shaped skeletons made of metal bars; and rooms of scattered furniture.

He participated in four Documentas, presented work with Beuys and Jochen Gerz in the German pavilion at the 1976 Venice Biennale, was included by curator Kasper König in the acclaimed Düsseldorf group show “Von hier aus” (From Here) in 1984, and exhibited in the 1987 decennial “Sculpture Projects Münster.” In 2014, Ruthenbeck reprised his renowned 1971 work, Overturned Furniture, at the Serpentine Gallery.

December 28, 2016

After Iranian officials failed to secure export permits for pieces from the vast collection of modern and contemporary art amassed by Farah Pahlavi, the widow of the last shah of Iran, Berlin has canceled its Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art exhibition, which was scheduled to open at the Gemäldegalerie this month.

According to Le Monde, Hermann Parzinger, the president of the Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation, said that the decision was reached “with deep regret” and that “further delays to the Berlin State Museums’ exhibition plans couldn’t be justified.”

The exhibition would have juxtaposed sixty Western and Iranian artworks from Pahlavi’s collection—thirty by Western artists such as Andy Warhol, Mark Rothko, Pablo Picasso, Joan Miro, and Francis Bacon, along with thirty works by Iranian-born artists including Parviz Tanavoli, Farideh Lashai, and Jalil Ziapour. This would have marked the first time the collection was shown outside of Iran.

December 27, 2016

According to L’Echo, Michel Draguet, the director of the Royal Museums of Fine Arts of Belgium, has accused Secretary of State Elke Sleurs and her colleague René Delcourt, chair of the board of directors of the Federal Science Policy Office, of harassment and conspiracy, claiming that the officials interfered with the museums’ operations.

Draguet filed a criminal complaint that states: “The secretary of state has, constantly with the assistance of Mr. Delcourt, sought to put Mr. Draguet in difficulty.” The conflict between the museums’ head and Sleurs stretches back to 2014, when the secretary of state began her tenure. Two months into her term, Sleurs informed the Chamber of Representatives that the Fin-de-Siècle Museum would close without consulting Draguet. The institution, which opened its doors in 2013, remains open today.

Draguet also claims that Sleurs audited his management of the Royal Museums, prevented several appointments of new directors, and stopped the institution from acquiring new artworks. The director also alleges that her criticisms and interference in the museums played a role in his wife’s suicide.

The Royal Museums consist of six locations in Brussels: the Old Masters Museum, the Fin-de-Siècle Museum, the Modern Museum, the Magritte Museum, the Meunier Museum, and the Wiertz Museum. More than six hundred thousand people visit the institutions every year.

December 27, 2016

Alexandra Seno of the Art Newspaper writes that Beijing’s Palace Museum will be creating a Hong Kong branch, scheduled to open in 2022 in the West Kowloon cultural district. On December 23, an agreement was signed between the Hong Kong government and Palace Museum officials that will allow the new museum to exhibit pieces from the former Chinese imperial collections for extended periods. The nearly 330,000-square-foot museum will be designed by architect Rocco Yim and is being funded with a $450 million donation from the Hong Kong Jockey Club, the city’s largest charity.

Chinese law limits the number of “cultural treasures” that can be sent abroad for a maximum of three months. The Hong Kong museum, which has a different legal system because it is a “Chinese special administrative region,” will receive unique permissions so that it may show more than one thousand items for greater lengths of time. For a number of years, only the Macau Art Museum was allowed regular loans from the Palace Museum—Macau was returned to Chinese sovereignty in 1999 from the Portuguese.

December 27, 2016

Claire Voon of Hyperallergic reports that the George Eastman Museum has released more than 250,000 photographs from its vast collection in an online archive. Images from photography’s earliest days will be made available, along with pictures of cameras, film splicers, and vintage Kodak advertisements, among other things—a multi-tiered history regarding the invention, reception, and dissemination of the photograph. The museum has images from more than eight thousand photographers and holds collections from Edward Steichen, Lewis Hine, Louis-Jacques-Mandé Daguerre, Nickolas Muray, and Alvin Langdon Coburn—works from these artists will also be made accessible.

The museum will be adding to its online archive on a weekly basis and is currently at work digitizing and uploading pieces from its moving-image collections.

December 26, 2016

Sculptor Kenneth Snelson, best known for his kinetic sculptures consisting of networks of stainless-steel cables and aluminum tubes, died on Thursday at his home in Manhattan at the age of eighty-nine, William Grimes of the New York Times reports.

Born in Pendleton, Oregon, in 1927, Snelson joined the Navy and worked as a radio technician before enrolling at the University of Oregon, where he took architectural drawing and design classes. In the 1940s, he attended North Carolina’s Black Mountain College, where he met and was inspired by inventor Buckminster Fuller. He continued his education in engineering in Oregon and then traveled to Chicago to take classes at the Institute of Design and to Paris to work with Fernand Léger at the Académie de Montmartre.

In 1948, he built Early X Piece, which featured suspended plywood. Commenting on the work, Snelson said, “While forfeiting mobility, I managed to gain something even more exotic: solid elements fixed in space, one-to-another, held together only by tension members.” He added, “I was quite amazed at what I had done.”

In 1964, he was commissioned by Fuller’s company, Synergetics, to create Photonium, a large-scale installation for the New York World’s Fair. In 1966, he had his first solo exhibition at the Dwan Gallery in Manhattan. Today, his engineered works can be found all over the world. His sixty-foot-tall Needle Tower, 1968, was erected outside of the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden in Washington, DC, and his even larger Needle Tower II, 1968, stretches ninety feet toward the sky in the Netherlands, at the Kröller-Müller Museum in Otterlo. LESS

December 26, 2016

The Siddhartha Arts Foundation in Kathmandu, Nepal, has announced that it will host the inaugural edition of the Kathmandu Triennale, which will kick off on March 24, 2017.

Curated by Philippe Van Cauteren, artistic director of SMAK at Ghent in Belgium, the triennial will invite more than fifty artists from twenty-five countries to participate. Titled “My City, My Studio/My City, My Life,” the first exhibition will build off the success of the Kathmandu International Art Festival that was held between 2009 and 2012. It will address the relationship between art and the city and will be dedicated to the victims of the earthquakes of April 25 and May 12, 2015, that killed more than eight thousand people.

Commenting on the theme, Van Cauteren said, “The city is much like a container in which, through random ways, direct and indirect, history, habits, and traditions are preserved. The sociocultural texture of the place; colors and odors; the past, the present and the future; stories’ facts and fiction—all of it activated in the same. The artist thus will aim to be an urban archaeologist who digs from the city these elements, which can serve as core threads in their artistic practice.”

The triennial will also feature workshops, master classes, and outreach programs. In addition, curator Veerangana Kumari Solanki Jamwal will organize an international colloquium.

December 23, 2016

After eight and a half years, Kirstin Strunz will close her Berlin gallery Cruise and Callas in February 2017, Monopol reports. “The art world is so closely linked to society and today it is undergoing an enormous transformation. I think the system needs renewal,” Strunz said.

The gallery represents various artists, including Frauke Boggasch, Annabelle Craven-Jones, Chris Hammerlein, and Dominik Steiner. The last exhibition presented by the space was the group show “Vessels,” featuring works by Michele di Menna, Helena Huneke, Nico Ihlein, Gerard Kever, Julia Pfeiffer, and Anselm Reyle. It closed on December 17. The gallery will remain open by appointment only throughout the month of January.