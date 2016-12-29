Poland Purchases Czartoryski Family Art Collection for a Fraction of Its Value

POSTED December 30, 2016

The deputy prime minister of Poland, Piotr Glinski, signed an agreement to buy the private Czartoryski family art collection for $105 million in Warsaw on Thursday, December 29, ensuring that important works including Leonardo da Vinci’s Lady with an Ermine, 1490, will remain in Poland, Joanna Berendt of the New York Times reports.

Founded by Princess Izabela Czartoryska in 1802, the more than 300,000-work collection is valued at $2 billion. Glinski acknowledged that the $105 million that the state paid for it is “way below the market price” and considers the acquisition a donation. The sale was negotiated by Glinski and Izabela’s descendent Prince Adam Karol Czartoryski—a move that resulted in the resignation of the Czartoryski Foundation’s board members who claim they were not consulted about the transaction. Adam Karol said that he was “basically following in the footsteps of my ancestors, who always wanted to serve the Polish nation.”

Among the works in the collection are Rembrandt’s Landscape With the Good Samaritan, 1638, and sketches by Rembrandt, Auguste Renoir, and Albrecht Dürer. The artworks, which are housed in the National Museum in Krakow and the Wawel Royal Castle in Krakow, will remain where they are.

December 30, 2016

Flemish Minister for Culture Sven Gatz has announced that artist Dirk Braeckman will represent Belgium at the Fifty-Seventh Venice Biennale, which will be held from May 13 to November 26 in 2017. Eva Wittocx, senior curator at M–Museum Leuven, will curate the pavilion.

The Ghent-based photographer, who is best known for his photographs of interiors, portraits, and landscapes, will respond to the mass production and consumption of images in a new series of monumental photographs that he will create for the biennial. The new body of works will also be exhibited at the BOZAR in Brussels and M–Museum Leuven in 2018.

Braeckman said, “Participating in the Venice Biennale feels like a victory for Belgian photography, which has never had a broad international platform within the visual arts. Nowadays, everyone is capable of taking good photographs and people are only really interested in the end results. I oppose this trend by emphasizing a process-centered exploration. My photos are like unexploded bombs, charged and full of pent-up energy.”

Born in Eeklo in 1958, Braeckman studied photography and film at the Koninklijke Academie voor Schone Kunsten. In 1982, he cofounded the galerie and photography magazine XYZ with Carl De Keyzer, and, from 1998 to 2002, he was a lecturer at the National Hoger Instituut voor Schone Kunsten in Antwerp. Braeckman ’s works can be found in the public collections of Brussels’s Royal Museum of Fine Arts, Ghent’s Stedelijk Museum voor Actuele Kunst, and Strasbourg’s Musée d'Art Contemporain et Moderne. In the March 2012 issue of Artforum, Jos Van den Bergh wrote: Braeckman “refuses to use photography as a medium to capture or interpret reality. Although his subjects or models come straight out of his environment, the result seems totally unfamiliar…His images seem to tell more about what you don’t see than they do about what is depicted.” LESS

December 29, 2016

South Korean officials are investigating allegations that impeached president Park Geun-hye’s administration created a blacklist of 9,000 artists who were denied support from the government due to their political beliefs, Kim Tong-Hyung of the Washington Times reports.

Among the artists whose names are on the blacklist are film director Park Chan-wook (“Oldboy” ) and poet Ko Un along with actors, theater directors, painters, and musicians. Artists on the list were considered ineligible for government programs and were denied access to state facilities.

Park, who was impeached on Dec. 9 for extorting money and favors from companies, has been accused of censorship on several occasions. The mayor of Gwangju recently admitted to being pressured by the government to remove a painting of Park from a 2014 art fair.

South Korea’s ambassador to France Mo Chul-min, who served as senior secretary for education and culture in 2013 and 2014, was brought in for questioning today. Former Culture Minister Yoo Jinryong, who resigned in 2014, confirmed that the blacklist was passed to the ministry through Mo and another presidential secretary.

Cho Yoonsun, the current culture minister who worked as Park’s senior secretary for political affairs from June 2014 to May 2015, said that she was not involved in making the list and has never seen such a document.

December 29, 2016

The Stephen Petronio Company has purchased Crows Nest, a 175-acre property in New York’s Catskill Mountains, for a new residency program that will launch in the summer of 2018. Located in the town of Cairo, the $1.3 million parcel of land includes two newer buildings, which provide 9,000 square feet for residential and studio space, and a caretaker’s cottage.

Billed as a bucolic retreat from commercial marketplace pressures, the summer residency program will focus on the beginning stages of the artistic process and will invite dance companies to participate by a rotating selection panel.

Choreographer Stephen Petronio said, “After years of searching for the right property, I found heaven at Crows Nest. When I began this search, it seemed only natural to secure a home where the next generation of work could be made. With Crows Nest, I’m hoping to leave the world an intimate place where dance can be made, where history happens, and where the dance community can feel at home.”

In January 2016, Stephen Petronio Company began the first phase of a $3 million capital campaign to cover the cost of a permanent home and residency program. Initial funds for the campaign have come from visual art sales, including a lead gift from London-based sculptor Anish Kapoor, along with work by Cecily Brown, Teresita Fernandez, Jasper Johns, Judy Pfaff, and Matt Saunders, among others. Founded in 1984, the Stephen Petronio Company has performed in twenty-six countries and has been commissioned by Dance Umbrella Festival, London; Hebbel Theater, Berlin; Scène National de Sceaux, the Festival d’Automne à Paris, and CNDC Angers, France; and San Francisco Performances and the Walker Art Center in the US, among others.The company was recently selected by the US Department of State and Brooklyn Academy of Music as one of three American dance companies to participate in the sixth season of DanceMotion USA. LESS

December 29, 2016

New York’s Jewish Museum has announced that Norman Kleeblatt, the institution’s Susan and Elihu Rose chief curator is resigning. On January 27, he will continue to work at the museum on a part-time basis until March 2017.

Director Claudia Gould said, “Norman Kleeblatt has organized an impressive and diverse group of major exhibitions while playing a key role in acquiring important and relevant works in various media for our collection of modern and contemporary art.”

Kleeblatt first joined the museum’s staff in 1975 as a part-time conservator and became a curator in 1982. During his over forty-year tenure, Kleeblatt curated numerous exhibitions including “John Singer Sargent's Mrs. Carl Meyer and Her Children” (2016), “Action/Abstraction: Pollock, de Kooning, and American Art, 1940-1976” (2008), “Mirroring Evil: Nazi Imagery/Recent Art” (2002), and “Too Jewish? Challenging Traditional Identities” (1996). He also cocurated several exhibitions including “From the Margins: Lee Krasner and Norman Lewis, 1945-1952” (2014), “An Expressionist in Paris: The Paintings of Chaim Soutine” (1998), and “Painting a Place in America: Jewish Artists in New York, 1900-1945” (1991). He is currently working on an upcoming show, “Charlemagne Palestine’s Bear Mitzvah in Meshugahland,” which will open in March 2017.

Kleeblatt oversaw the museum’s acquisition of works by various artists such as Eleanor Antin, Yael Bartana, William Kentridge, Lee Krasner, Morris Louis, Rebecca Quaytman, Mark Rothko, George Segal, Nancy Spero, and Edouard Vuillard, among others. He earned his bachelor’s degree in art history from Rutgers University and received graduate degrees in art history and art conservation from the Institute of Fine Arts at New York University. “I’ve been honored to work with wonderful colleagues at the Jewish Museum, and I’m proud to have seen the museum grow into an internationally known institution,” Kleeblatt said. “It has been extremely fulfilling to have participated in this period of tremendous growth.” LESS

December 29, 2016

Eugene Yufit, a Russian artist and filmmaker who is known as the father of Necrorealism, died on December 13 at fifty-five years old, Artguide reports.

Born in Leningrad in 1961, Yufit founded Necrorealism—a movement focusing on black humor and the absurd that resulted in the making of films outside of the Goskino State Cinema system known as parallel cinema—in the 1980s. The early Necrorealists included Igor Bezrukov, Yevgeniy Kondratiev, and Konstantin Mitenev. Their works often explored the themes of death, decay, and the transformation of the body.

Filmmaker Sergei Dobrotvorsky said, “Early Necrorealist declarations affirmed the life of the body abandoned by the soul and advocated pure idiocy, uncorrupted by instinct or the subconscious. Their short films recall Mack Sennett’s slapstick style of the 1910s and the shock aesthetics of the French avant-garde, as well as the unrestrained eccentricity of the Soviet cinema of the 1920s.”

In 1985, Yufit established Mzhalalafilm, the first Soviet independent film studio where he produced experimental short films including short films Sawyer (1984), Spring (1987), Courage (1988), and Boar Suicide (1988). He would later join Alexander Sokurov’s workshop at Lenfilm studio where he made his first 35mm films including Knights of Heaven (1989). Yufit’s works were shown at major film festivals in Montreal, Locarno, Toronto, and Rotterdam. In 1991, he has made first feature film Papa, Father Frost is Dead, which won the Grand Prix at the International Film Festival in Rimini, Italy. In 2005, the International Film Festival Rotterdam featured a program dedicated to Yufit. His works, including his paintings, photographs, and films, can be found in the permanent collections of the State Russian Museum in St. Petersburg, the Stedelijk Museum in Amsterdam, the Kunsthalle in Düsseldorf, and in the Museum of the Modern Art in New York. In 2011, he was included in the “Necrorealism” exhibition at the Moscow Museum of Modern Art, and in 2015 he was featured in “Positive Regress” at the Petersburg Name Gallery. LESS

December 28, 2016

The Columbia Museum of Art has appointed Lynn Robertson, former executive director of the University of South Carolina’s McKissick Museum, as its new interim director. She succeeds Karen Brosius, who will join New York’s Careers through Culinary Arts Program as president in February.

Board chairman Scott McClelland said, “Lynn has vast experience in museum management, as well as great relationships throughout the community. She’ll be a natural fit and is eager to help us through this transition period.”

During her twelve-year tenure, Brosius stabilized the museum’s finances, doubled its annual budget, and tripled its endowment. She spearheaded major exhibitions, family-friendly programming, and community outreach and education initiatives. This year the museum was the recipient of the 2016 Elizabeth O’Neill Verner Governor’s Arts Award in South Carolina and the 2016 National Medal for Museum and Library Service, which was awarded at the White House in June.

Robertson will take up the post in mid-January and will support museum operations until the institution names a permanent director at the end of July 31.

December 28, 2016

Photographer Howard Bingham—famous for his pictures that documented the figures and experiences of Black life in the United States for more than fifty years—died on December 15, writes The Guardian’s Sean O’Hagan.

Bingham was born in Jackson, Mississippi in 1939, and his family relocated to Los Angeles in 1943. Bingham studied photography at Compton Community College, but did not pass his finishing exam. Nonetheless, he pushed his way into a photo position at the Los Angeles Sentinel, learning the particularities of his trade through trial and error: “I went off on jobs, came back with underexposed film, blurred film, no film, and I always had an excuse for what went wrong.”

Bingham met Muhammad Ali in 1962 when he went to cover a boxing match at the Los Angeles Memorial Sports Arena for a local newspaper. Bingham befriended Ali that day, taking the boxer on a car tour of the city, and then bringing him to his mother’s house for dinner. Their friendship was lifelong—Bingham published several books on Ali, including Muhammad Ali’s Greatest Fight (2000), and Muhammad Ali: A Thirty-Year Journey (1993). The photographer also worked as a producer on the fighter’s biopic, Ali (2001).

Bingham recorded the tumultuousness of the US throughout the 1960s, and took pictures of the Black civil rights movement’s many figureheads: Ron Karenga, Malcom X, Eldridge and Kathleen Cleaver, Bobby Seale, Stokely Carmichael, and Angela Davis. He also photographed the funeral of Martin Luther King Jr. Life magazine wanted to do an article on the rise of the Black Panthers, but Eldridge Cleaver, the group’s leader, talking to the magazine from jail, agreed to it only if Bingham was the one taking pictures. In 1978, Bingham tried running for Congress as a Democrat, but failed. He recruited Richard Pryor, Marvin Gaye, and Barry White for a fundraising concert, but few showed up as the event was badly mismanaged. “Nobody came,” said Bingham, “but the party afterwards was fantastic!” LESS

December 28, 2016

According to Monopol, Düsseldorf-based artist Reiner Ruthenbeck died on December 10 at the age of seventy-nine.

Ruthenbeck began his career in the 1960s as a photographer, documenting performances and exhibitions by Fluxus, the Zero group, and Joseph Beuys. At the end of the ’60s, Ruthenbeck studied under Beuys at the Kunstakademie Düsseldorf. In 1969, he participated in the group exhibition “When Attitudes Become From,” curated by Harald Szeemann at the Bern Kunsthalle.

Fascinated by material form, Ruthenbeck was best known for his interest in and approach to the beauty of everyday objects—creating piles of crumpled paper, slag, and ashes; box-shaped skeletons made of metal bars; and rooms of scattered furniture.

He participated in four Documentas, presented work with Beuys and Jochen Gerz in the German pavilion at the 1976 Venice Biennale, was included by curator Kasper König in the acclaimed Düsseldorf group show “Von hier aus” (From Here) in 1984, and exhibited in the 1987 decennial “Sculpture Projects Münster.” In 2014, Ruthenbeck reprised his renowned 1971 work, Overturned Furniture, at the Serpentine Gallery.