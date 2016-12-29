Vajiko Chachkhiani to Represent Georgia at 2017 Venice Biennale

POSTED December 31, 2016

The Ministry of Culture and Monument Protection in Georgia has announced that artist Vajiko Chachkhiani will represent the country at the Fifty-Seventh Venice Biennale, which will be held from May 13 to November 26 in 2017.

The Berlin-based artist’s installation A Living Dog in the Midst of Dead Lions will be exhibited in the Georgian pavilion. In a statement the ministry said, Chachkhiani’s installation was created to illustrate the effect of social, political, and historical conditions on the human experience.

A jury consisting of culture minister adviser and Tbilisi State Academy of Arts professor Giorgi Gegetchkori, Tbilisi History Museum curator Lili Mamatsashvili, Georgian artist and former Venice Biennale participant Akaki Ramishvili, Tbilisi History Museum curator and Getty Foundation advisor Charles Merewether, and PinchukArtCenter curator Bjoern Geldhof chose the artist from a pool of twenty submissions.

Born in Tbilisi in 1985, Chachkhiani graduated form Berlin’s University of Arts and the Gerrit Rietveld Academy of Amsterdam in the Netherlands. He is a recipient of the Rubens Promotional Award of the Contemporary Art Museum Siegen in Germany. Last month, Chachkhiani’s works were exhibited in the group show “Across the Caucasus” at the Ioseb Grishashvili Tbilisi History Museum.

December 31, 2016

Japanese artist Yoshitomo Nara, known for his cartoonish images of simultaneously cute and angry adolescents, is being sued for copyright infringement by Korean cosmetics company W.Lab, H.G. Masters of ArtAsiaPacific reports.

Nara’s lawyers had written to the company requesting that it recall a product featuring the head of a large-eyed girl with a sour expression that looks remarkably similar to the artist’s work. In response, the company decided to sue Nara over authorship. The lawsuit states that the “bee girl” depicted on its W-Honey Beam Cushion makeup compact was developed by its own designers.

In a series of tweets that have been since been deleted from the artist’s Twitter account, he said: “I thought this crossed the line of mere resemblance. While I’ve turned a blind eye to small works and signboards that contain slight copies (of my works), I thought this one was pretty severe, so I sent the company a letter of warning. I was expecting them to revise the image and not have them go to court over it, but instead, the company filed a counter-claim, saying ‘they were the author of the work’, and ‘Nara has no right to claim restitution.’”

Nara said he is not interested in receiving monetary compensation and is more concerned with fighting for artists’ rights.

December 30, 2016

A public statue of a giant rooster that bears a striking resemblance to President-Elect Donald J. Trump, from his signature hairdo to his hand gestures, has been erected outside a shopping mall in the northern Chinese city of Taiyuan, Mike Ives of the New York Times reports.

Designed by Casey Latiolais, a Seattle-based illustrator and animator, the twenty-three-foot-tall, fiberglass sculpture was commissioned by the real estate company Beijing Reliance Commercial Land to celebrate the year of the rooster in the Chinese lunar calendar. Latiolais did not provide a reason why he made the rooster a Trump look-a-like.

The public’s reaction to the strange effigy has been mostly positive. A range of merchandise inspired by the Trump rooster is now being sold by a number of vendors. Inflatable Trump chickens are being sold at Taobao, an online shopping bazaar.

December 30, 2016

Hours after Kurdish artist Ahmet Güneştekin’s public sculpture consisting of large block letters of the word “Kostantiniyye”—the Ottoman-era name for the city—was installed in front of a popular shopping mall in Istanbul, people began protesting the work resulting in the authorities’ decision to cover the piece with black plastic before removing it.

According to the Kurdish media network Rudaw, the sculpture, which was erected on Thursday, December 22, angered people because “Kostantiniyye” reminded them of the Byzantium Empire. More than one thousand people called the shopping mall to complain.

The protests over the work were partially incited by Alper Tan, the head of the TV channel Kanal A. He tweeted: “What does that mean writing KOSTANTINIYYE with big letters in Istanbul when the sensitivity of people is very high nowadays?” The appearance of Akit TV, an extremist TV channel, at the shopping center also caused outrage.

Critics of the piece called the artist a “traitor” and urged authorities to arrest him. Some people defended the work claiming that it reflects the country’s history. As a result, Güneştekin has been the target of verbal abuse both in person and on social media.

Güneştekin was disappointed by the public outcry. He said, “The historic name of Istanbul ‘Kostantiniyye’ was altered by the Ottomans from the original name Constantinapolis, which was phrased by Prophet Mohammed, and was used as an official name of Istanbul by the Ottoman Sultans and the founder of Turkey Ataturk even until a decade after the Republic of Turkey was built.” He added, “It is very tragicomic when people are blaming you for not respecting the history, while they do not have any idea how rich our history has been.”

Güneştekin frequently explores Anatolian, Mesopotamian, and Greek mythology and history in his works. He has exhibited in New York, Venice, Amsterdam, and Monaco, among other cities. His next exhibition focusing on the legend of Dhul-Qarnayn will open in New York’s Marlborough Gallery, on January 11.

December 30, 2016

After a cash-strapped West Yorkshire council was forced to close two museums, it is considering selling a $24 million Francis Bacon painting from its public collection to raise funds, Nazia Parveen of The Guardian reports.

Andrew Cooper, Green Party councilor for Newsome, said, “In the dire circumstances the council finances are in, we have to consider selling artworks that the council has. We have got to look at using any money that we realize from it to protect essential council services.”

London art dealer David Messum claims that Bacon’s Figure Study II could fetch as much as $74 million at auction, three times its value. In November 2013, the artist’s triptych of artist Lucian Freud raised $111 million at auction, which was the most anyone had ever paid for an artwork at the time.

Critics believe that selling the work will deter collectors form donating works in the future. David Sheard, head of the Kirklees council, said that the painting hasn’t been taken out of storage in years because it’s too valuable to be exhibited locally and that the insurance for the work is costly. “I can’t see any value of owning a painting which is stuck in a cellar most of the time,” Sheard said. Another way the council can try to raise revenue is by lending the canvas to other institutions. Sheard said the council will consider all options. If the council decides to proceed with auctioning the work, the Contemporary Art Society, which originally donated the painting to Batley’s Bagshaw Museum more than six decades ago, may be able to block the sale. A spokesman for the organization said, “The painting was a conditional gift from the Contemporary Art Society and the conditions of the gift means that it cannot be sold. This is in line with the Arts Council’s museum accreditation policy.” LESS

December 30, 2016

The deputy prime minister of Poland, Piotr Glinski, signed an agreement to buy the private Czartoryski family art collection for $105 million in Warsaw on Thursday, December 29, ensuring that important works including Leonardo da Vinci’s Lady with an Ermine, 1490, will remain in Poland, Joanna Berendt of the New York Times reports.

Founded by Princess Izabela Czartoryska in 1802, the more than 300,000-work collection is valued at $2 billion. Glinski acknowledged that the $105 million that the state paid for it is “way below the market price” and considers the acquisition a donation. The sale was negotiated by Glinski and Izabela’s descendent Prince Adam Karol Czartoryski—a move that resulted in the resignation of the Czartoryski Foundation’s board members who claim they were not consulted about the transaction. Adam Karol said that he was “basically following in the footsteps of my ancestors, who always wanted to serve the Polish nation.”

Among the works in the collection are Rembrandt’s Landscape With the Good Samaritan, 1638, and sketches by Rembrandt, Auguste Renoir, and Albrecht Dürer. The artworks, which are housed in the National Museum in Krakow and the Wawel Royal Castle in Krakow, will remain where they are.

December 30, 2016

Flemish Minister for Culture Sven Gatz has announced that artist Dirk Braeckman will represent Belgium at the Fifty-Seventh Venice Biennale, which will be held from May 13 to November 26 in 2017. Eva Wittocx, senior curator at M–Museum Leuven, will curate the pavilion.

The Ghent-based photographer, who is best known for his photographs of interiors, portraits, and landscapes, will respond to the mass production and consumption of images in a new series of monumental photographs that he will create for the biennial. The new body of works will also be exhibited at the BOZAR in Brussels and M–Museum Leuven in 2018.

Braeckman said, “Participating in the Venice Biennale feels like a victory for Belgian photography, which has never had a broad international platform within the visual arts. Nowadays, everyone is capable of taking good photographs and people are only really interested in the end results. I oppose this trend by emphasizing a process-centered exploration. My photos are like unexploded bombs, charged and full of pent-up energy.”

Born in Eeklo in 1958, Braeckman studied photography and film at the Koninklijke Academie voor Schone Kunsten. In 1982, he cofounded the galerie and photography magazine XYZ with Carl De Keyzer, and, from 1998 to 2002, he was a lecturer at the National Hoger Instituut voor Schone Kunsten in Antwerp. Braeckman ’s works can be found in the public collections of Brussels’s Royal Museum of Fine Arts, Ghent’s Stedelijk Museum voor Actuele Kunst, and Strasbourg’s Musée d'Art Contemporain et Moderne. In the March 2012 issue of Artforum, Jos Van den Bergh wrote: Braeckman “refuses to use photography as a medium to capture or interpret reality. Although his subjects or models come straight out of his environment, the result seems totally unfamiliar…His images seem to tell more about what you don’t see than they do about what is depicted.” LESS

December 29, 2016

South Korean officials are investigating allegations that impeached president Park Geun-hye’s administration created a blacklist of 9,000 artists who were denied support from the government due to their political beliefs, Kim Tong-Hyung of the Washington Times reports.

Among the artists whose names are on the blacklist are film director Park Chan-wook (“Oldboy” ) and poet Ko Un along with actors, theater directors, painters, and musicians. Artists on the list were considered ineligible for government programs and were denied access to state facilities.

Park, who was impeached on Dec. 9 for extorting money and favors from companies, has been accused of censorship on several occasions. The mayor of Gwangju recently admitted to being pressured by the government to remove a painting of Park from a 2014 art fair.

South Korea’s ambassador to France Mo Chul-min, who served as senior secretary for education and culture in 2013 and 2014, was brought in for questioning today. Former Culture Minister Yoo Jinryong, who resigned in 2014, confirmed that the blacklist was passed to the ministry through Mo and another presidential secretary.

Cho Yoonsun, the current culture minister who worked as Park’s senior secretary for political affairs from June 2014 to May 2015, said that she was not involved in making the list and has never seen such a document.

December 29, 2016

The Stephen Petronio Company has purchased Crows Nest, a 175-acre property in New York’s Catskill Mountains, for a new residency program that will launch in the summer of 2018. Located in the town of Cairo, the $1.3 million parcel of land includes two newer buildings, which provide 9,000 square feet for residential and studio space, and a caretaker’s cottage.

Billed as a bucolic retreat from commercial marketplace pressures, the summer residency program will focus on the beginning stages of the artistic process and will invite dance companies to participate by a rotating selection panel.

Choreographer Stephen Petronio said, “After years of searching for the right property, I found heaven at Crows Nest. When I began this search, it seemed only natural to secure a home where the next generation of work could be made. With Crows Nest, I’m hoping to leave the world an intimate place where dance can be made, where history happens, and where the dance community can feel at home.”