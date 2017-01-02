Jenny Schlenzka Appointed Executive Artistic Director of PS122

POSTED January 2, 2017

Jenny Schlenzka, an associate curator of performance at MoMA PS1, will be the next, and first female, executive artistic director at PS122. She will take up her new post on February 1, with her programming beginning in early 2018. Enrico Ciotti, the president of Performance Space 122’s board of directors, said of the appointment: “At Performance Space 122, we celebrate courage – to challenge preconceived notions, to break barriers, both in substance and form, to take visible actions towards a freer, more expressive, diverse and equitable society…Jenny is a bold risk-taker whose programmatic choices combine a thorough curatorial approach with such great instincts on what it is that makes the heart of our extended community pulse. She will be a great leader at a very exciting time of growth for Performance Space 122.”

Prior to her role as associate curator at MoMA PS1 for the last five years, she was the assistant curator for performance at MoMA from 2008 to 2012. At PS1, she established the interdisciplinary live program Sunday Sessions which has featured artists such as Mette Ingvartsen (mentioned in Claire Bishop’s Best of 2016 in the December issue of Artforum), Ann Liv Young, and Justin Vivian Bond as well as new commissions by Trajal Harrell, Ragnar Kjartansson, Mårten Spångberg, Anne Imhof, Matthew Lutz Kinoy, and Tobias Madison, among many others. At MoMA, she coorganized a performance exhibition series with artists Tehching Hsieh, Simone Forti, Roman Ondák, Jerome Bel, Anne Teresa de Keersmaeker, Ralph Lemon, and Allora & Calzadilla, among others. She has also worked as a curatorial liaison for the KW Institute for Contemporary Art in Berlin. Schlenzka received her master’s degree in cultural studies from Humboldt University, Berlin, in 2007.

PS122 was founded in 1980 and in 2011 embarked on a radical shift, including a re-structuring of their support of artists, a business model overhaul, and the renovation of its building in the East Village.

January 2, 2017

Margalit Fox reports in the New York Times that the artist Tyrus Wong, best known for his watercolors and pastels of nature which provided the inspiration and working template for Walt Disney’s Bambi (1942), has died. Credited as a background artist, his influence on the film is legendary in the animation industry. He worked as a Hollywood studio artist, painter, printmaker, calligrapher, greeting-card illustrator and, in later years, he also made elaborate kites. Trained as a painter, Wong was involved in the Modernist movement in California between the first and second World Wars. In 1932, and in 1934, his work was included in group exhibitions at the Art Institute of Chicago that also featured Picasso, Matisse, and Paul Klee.

Born as Wong Gen Yeo in 1910 in a farming village in Guangdong province, he and his father immigrated to the United States in 1920 and traveled under false identities to try and skirt the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882, which curtailed the number of Chinese people allowed to enter the country. Landing at Angel Island Immigration Station in the San Francisco Bay, he was detained on the island for a month before being admitted into the US. Wong’s father eventually moved to Los Angeles to look for work, and he joined him after a few years. When he was in junior high, a teacher arranged for a summer scholarship to what is now the Otis College of Art and Design in Los Angeles. In the fall, rather than go back to his former school, he stayed on as Otis’s youngest student and studied for at least five years while also working as a janitor there. After graduating in the 1930s, he became an artist for the Works Progress Administration and made paintings for libraries and other public spaces.

He founded the Oriental Artists’ Group of Los Angeles with friends, including the Japanese-American artist Benji Okubo, Hideo Date, and Gilbert Leung. They organized exhibitions of members’ work at LACMA and the San Francisco Museum of Art, but the group was eventually broken up by the dispersal of its members during World War II, as several members including Okubo went into internment camps. Joining Disney in 1938 as an in between animator, he produced the thousands of drawings that round out animation sequences between the key gestures laid out by character animators. When Bambi was being adapted by Disney, Wong’s drawings were examined by Walt Disney, who “went crazy over them,” according to animation historian John Canemaker in his book Before the Animation Begins: The Art and Lives of Disney Inspirational Sketch Artists (1996). “He said, ‘I love this indefinite quality, the mysterious quality of the forest.’” Inspired by the landscape paintings of the Song dynasty, Wong’s aesthetic became the foundation for the look of the landmark film.

Though he spent two years working on illustrations for Bambi, after an employees’ strike in 1941, which he did not join, he was fired from the studio. He joined Warner Brothers in 1942, working there, as well as being lent out on occasion to other studios, until his retirement in 1968. At those studios he was involved with live-action films including The Sands of Iwo Jima (1949), Rebel Without a Cause (1955), Around the World in Eighty Days (1956), and The Wild Bunch (1969). In 2001, in formal recognition of his influence, Wong was named a Disney Legend. The honor—previous recipients include Fred MacMurray, Julie Andrews, and Annette Funicello—is bestowed by the Walt Disney Company for outstanding contributions. In 2003, a retrospective of his work was the inaugural exhibition at the Chinese American Museum in Los Angeles. In 2013 and 2014, Wong was the subject of the retrospective “Water to Paper, Paint to Sky,” at the Disney Family Museum in San Francisco; the show traveled in 2015 to the Museum of Chinese in America, in New York. Wong was also the subject of the award-winning documentary, Tyrus, directed by Pamela Tom, which premiered in 2015. LESS

January 2, 2017

After the recent opening of the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, DC, its architect David Adjaye will receive a knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom as part of this year’s Order of the British Empire honorees, according to Javier Pes in the Art Newspaper. Don McCullin, the photographer who documented conflicts in Cyprus, Vietnam, and Africa in the 1960s and 70s and recently returned from Syria, will also receive a knighthood from the Queen. Artist Chris Ofili is due to receive a CBE along with Jenny Waldman, the director of 14-18 Now, which is a cultural program fostering UK-wide artistic commemoration of the First World War.

The cofounder of Lisson Gallery, Nicholas Logsdail, and the artists Bob and Roberta Smith along with Ryan Gander are to be honored with an OBE each for their services to the arts. Anna Wintour will also become a dame, the female equivalent of knighthood, for services to fashion and journalism.

January 2, 2017

Curator June Yap and project manager Neo Kim Seng have withdrawn from the Singapore exhibition at the Fifty-Seventh Venice Biennale due to the team’s “differences in operational approaches,” Huang Lijie of the Strait Times reports.

The National Arts Council, which announced that Yap and artist Zai Kuning were chosen to represent Singapore in August, said in a statement that it received a request from the pavilion team for Yap and Neo to step away from the project. It added that the change up was “a mutually agreed upon decision” and that the project remains “on track.” The council thanked Yap and Neo for their contributions and said it will provide Kuning with additional support if necessary.

Kuning is preparing to exhibit a body of work that focuses on the history and culture of the nomadic communities that reside along the coasts of Indonesia’s Riau Islands Province as well as historical figures such as Dapunta Hyang Sri Jayanasa—the first Maharaja (great ruler) of the South East Asia kingdom of Srivijaya, which was founded as early as 200 BCE and dissolved in the fourteenth century.

The artist said that he hopes his work will expand Singaporeans’ knowledge of their history and identity. The studio where Kuning is preparing for the exhibition, the Gilman Barracks art enclave, will be open to the public on January 13.

December 31, 2016

The Ministry of Culture and Monument Protection in Georgia has announced that artist Vajiko Chachkhiani will represent the country at the Fifty-Seventh Venice Biennale, which will be held from May 13 to November 26 in 2017.

The Berlin-based artist’s installation A Living Dog in the Midst of Dead Lions will be exhibited in the Georgian pavilion. In a statement the ministry said, Chachkhiani’s installation was created to illustrate the effect of social, political, and historical conditions on the human experience.

A jury consisting of culture minister adviser and Tbilisi State Academy of Arts professor Giorgi Gegetchkori, Tbilisi History Museum curator Lili Mamatsashvili, Georgian artist and former Venice Biennale participant Akaki Ramishvili, Tbilisi History Museum curator and Getty Foundation advisor Charles Merewether, and PinchukArtCenter curator Bjoern Geldhof chose the artist from a pool of twenty submissions.

Born in Tbilisi in 1985, Chachkhiani graduated form Berlin’s University of Arts and the Gerrit Rietveld Academy of Amsterdam in the Netherlands. He is a recipient of the Rubens Promotional Award of the Contemporary Art Museum Siegen in Germany. Last month, Chachkhiani’s works were exhibited in the group show “Across the Caucasus” at the Ioseb Grishashvili Tbilisi History Museum.

December 31, 2016

Japanese artist Yoshitomo Nara, known for his cartoonish images of simultaneously cute and angry adolescents, is being sued for copyright infringement by Korean cosmetics company W.Lab, H.G. Masters of ArtAsiaPacific reports.

Nara’s lawyers had written to the company requesting that it recall a product featuring the head of a large-eyed girl with a sour expression that looks remarkably similar to the artist’s work. In response, the company decided to sue Nara over authorship. The lawsuit states that the “bee girl” depicted on its W-Honey Beam Cushion makeup compact was developed by its own designers.

In a series of tweets that have been since been deleted from the artist’s Twitter account, he said: “I thought this crossed the line of mere resemblance. While I’ve turned a blind eye to small works and signboards that contain slight copies (of my works), I thought this one was pretty severe, so I sent the company a letter of warning. I was expecting them to revise the image and not have them go to court over it, but instead, the company filed a counter-claim, saying ‘they were the author of the work’, and ‘Nara has no right to claim restitution.’”

Nara said he is not interested in receiving monetary compensation and is more concerned with fighting for artists’ rights.

December 30, 2016

A public statue of a giant rooster that bears a striking resemblance to President-Elect Donald J. Trump, from his signature hairdo to his hand gestures, has been erected outside a shopping mall in the northern Chinese city of Taiyuan, Mike Ives of the New York Times reports.

Designed by Casey Latiolais, a Seattle-based illustrator and animator, the twenty-three-foot-tall, fiberglass sculpture was commissioned by the real estate company Beijing Reliance Commercial Land to celebrate the year of the rooster in the Chinese lunar calendar. Latiolais did not provide a reason why he made the rooster a Trump look-a-like.

The public’s reaction to the strange effigy has been mostly positive. A range of merchandise inspired by the Trump rooster is now being sold by a number of vendors. Inflatable Trump chickens are being sold at Taobao, an online shopping bazaar.

December 30, 2016

Hours after Kurdish artist Ahmet Güneştekin’s public sculpture consisting of large block letters of the word “Kostantiniyye”—the Ottoman-era name for the city—was installed in front of a popular shopping mall in Istanbul, people began protesting the work resulting in the authorities’ decision to cover the piece with black plastic before removing it.

According to the Kurdish media network Rudaw, the sculpture, which was erected on Thursday, December 22, angered people because “Kostantiniyye” reminded them of the Byzantium Empire. More than one thousand people called the shopping mall to complain.

The protests over the work were partially incited by Alper Tan, the head of the TV channel Kanal A. He tweeted: “What does that mean writing KOSTANTINIYYE with big letters in Istanbul when the sensitivity of people is very high nowadays?” The appearance of Akit TV, an extremist TV channel, at the shopping center also caused outrage.

Critics of the piece called the artist a “traitor” and urged authorities to arrest him. Some people defended the work claiming that it reflects the country’s history. As a result, Güneştekin has been the target of verbal abuse both in person and on social media.

Güneştekin was disappointed by the public outcry. He said, “The historic name of Istanbul ‘Kostantiniyye’ was altered by the Ottomans from the original name Constantinapolis, which was phrased by Prophet Mohammed, and was used as an official name of Istanbul by the Ottoman Sultans and the founder of Turkey Ataturk even until a decade after the Republic of Turkey was built.” He added, “It is very tragicomic when people are blaming you for not respecting the history, while they do not have any idea how rich our history has been.”

Güneştekin frequently explores Anatolian, Mesopotamian, and Greek mythology and history in his works. He has exhibited in New York, Venice, Amsterdam, and Monaco, among other cities. His next exhibition focusing on the legend of Dhul-Qarnayn will open in New York’s Marlborough Gallery, on January 11.

December 30, 2016

After a cash-strapped West Yorkshire council was forced to close two museums, it is considering selling a $24 million Francis Bacon painting from its public collection to raise funds, Nazia Parveen of The Guardian reports.

Andrew Cooper, Green Party councilor for Newsome, said, “In the dire circumstances the council finances are in, we have to consider selling artworks that the council has. We have got to look at using any money that we realize from it to protect essential council services.”

London art dealer David Messum claims that Bacon’s Figure Study II could fetch as much as $74 million at auction, three times its value. In November 2013, the artist’s triptych of artist Lucian Freud raised $111 million at auction, which was the most anyone had ever paid for an artwork at the time.