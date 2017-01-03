City of Busan Allows “Comfort Woman” Memorial to be Exhibited

POSTED January 3, 2017

Artdaily reports that a memorial to “comfort women”—women forced into prostitution by the Imperial Japanese Army during World War II—has been allowed to appear in front of the Japanese consulate by the municipal authorities of Busan. The memorial, a bronze statue of a young woman with a bird on her shoulder, was originally removed by the city. It was, however, reinstalled after Tomomi Imada, Japan’s current minister of defense, recently offered prayers at the Yasukuni Shrine in Chiyoda, Tokyo, which commemorates millions of people—mostly Japanese—who died during the war, a number of whom were military and political figures found guilty of war crimes. Tomomi was roundly criticized by China and South Korea for the gesture.

The statue was initially erected to protest the agreement Japan and South Korea reached a year ago over the issue of the comfort women: Japan issued a formal apology and an $8.3 million settlement for all surviving comfort women. Japanese authorities, nonetheless, feel the statute should be removed after the agreement was made.

Hannah McGivern and Laura Lombardi of the Art Newspaper write that Italy is looking to structurally reinforce major works of Western civilization after the 2016 earthquakes that took the lives of nearly three hundred people and demolished the fourteenth-century Basilica of Saint Benedict in Norcia, a town located in southeastern Umbria.

In 2014, geoscientists from Italy’s National Research Council found microfractures in the ankles of Michelangelo’s David, 1501–04, which may cause the five-ton statute, housed in Florence’s Galleria dell’Accademia, to topple under its own weight should a severe enough tremor pass through. The architect Fernando De Simone is asking the city council to consider building an earthquake-proof museum to house the David and other significant works located throughout Florence. Cecile Hollberg, the Galleria dell’Accademia’s director, has created plans to protect works of art from earthquakes with the Italian culture minister, Dario Franceschini.

The Opera di Santa Maria del Fiore, which oversees the Duomo and the monuments within its vicinity, is carrying out a plan to closely scrutinize the foundations, materials, and stability of Giotto di Bondone’s campanile. The plan, which is scheduled for completion in November 2017, will outline all of the campanile’s cracks in addition to surveying the ground upon which it stands. Francesco Gurrieri, a superintendent for the preservation of the city’s architecture, is working with the Opera on this endeavor.

The Italian government has asked the EU for money to continue reconstruction efforts in its central regions. The European Commission gave Italy a grant of more than $31 million in December from the EU’s solidarity fund.

After Vasif Kortun stepped down from his post as the director of the Turkish cultural organization SALT, the former associate director since 2011 Meriç Öner has been announced as the new head director of research and programs. Öner is a trained architect who received her bachelor’s in architecture from Istanbul Technical University in 2001 and her master’s from Istanbul Bilgi University in 2006. After a brief period of professional practice, she became an exhibitions coordinator at XII.World Congress of Architecture in Istanbul followed by a curatorial post in design at Garanti Galeri.

Öner was editor of the interactive database developed for “Becoming Istanbul” at the Deutsches Architekturmuseum in Frankfurt am Main in 2008, and programmed the exhibition’s first display in Turkey at SALT Beyoğlu in 2011, together with talks, presentations, screenings, and performances about the city. She also curated the exhibitions “Modern Essays 4: SALON” for SALT Galata in 2012, “SUMMER HOMES: Claiming the Coast” at SALT Beyoğlu in 2014, and “One and the Many” at SALT Galata in 2016, the latter of which was selected by Christine Tohme for her Best of 2016 list in the December issue of Artforum. Additionally, Öner is the editor of the publications Tracing Istanbul (from the air) and Mapping Istanbul.

The art critic and novelist John Berger has died at the age of ninety. While he was perhaps best known for the television series and complementing book Ways of Seeing (1972), Berger ranged widely in his writings, defiantly and diplomatically across numerous subjects in the arts. His 1972 novel, G., was awarded the Booker Prize that year.

Born in London, Berger was educated at St. Edward’s School in Oxford. He served in the British Army from 1944 to 1946 and then enrolled in the Chelsea School of Art and the Central School of Art in London. In the late 1940s while teaching drawing, Berger also became an art critic, publishing many essays and reviews in the New Statesman. In 1972, the BBC broadcast his television series Ways of Seeing (directed by Mike Dibb) and published its companion text, an introduction to the study of images. The work was in part derived from Walter Benjamin’s essay The Work of Art in the Age of Mechanical Reproduction.

In the 1970s, Berger collaborated with the Swiss director Alain Tanner on several films. He wrote or co-wrote La Salamandre (1971); The Middle of the World (1974); and Jonah Who Will Be 25 in the Year 2000 (1976). In more recent essays, Berger has written about photography, art, politics, and memory. He has also written short stories appearing in the Threepenny Review and the New Yorker. In the November 1995 issue of Artforum, Berger reviewed “Constantin Brancusi 1876–1957” at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

The Seasons in Quincy: Four Portraits of John Berger (2016), a recent documentary by Colin MacCabe, Bartek Dziadosz, Christopher Roth, and Tilda Swinton, captured Berger at his home in Quincy, a village in the Alpine Haute-Savoie. Reviewing the film for artforum.com, Lauren O'Neill-Butler wrote that it conveys “things you never knew about the depths of his intelligence.”

Jenny Schlenzka, associate curator of performance at MoMA PS1, will be the next, and first female, executive artistic director at PS122 in New York. She will take up her new post on February 1, with her programming beginning in early 2018.

Prior to her role at MoMA PS1, she was the assistant curator for performance at MoMA from 2008 to 2012. At MoMA PS1, she established the interdisciplinary live program Sunday Sessions, which has featured artists such as Mette Ingvartsen (mentioned in Claire Bishop’s Best of 2016 in the December issue of Artforum), Ann Liv Young, and Justin Vivian Bond as well as new commissions by Anne Imhof, Trajal Harrell, Ragnar Kjartansson, Mårten Spångberg, Matthew Lutz Kinoy, and Tobias Madison.

At MoMA, she co-organized a performance exhibition series with Tehching Hsieh, Simone Forti, Roman Ondák, Jérôme Bel, Anne Teresa de Keersmaeker, and Allora & Calzadilla. In 2012, she also co-organized the germinal dance exhibition “Some sweet day” with artist Ralph Lemon and Jill A. Samuels. She has also worked as a curatorial liaison for the KW Institute for Contemporary Art in Berlin. Schlenzka received her master’s degree in cultural studies from Humboldt University, Berlin, in 2007.

Enrico Ciotti, president of Performance Space 122’s board of directors, said of the appointment: “At Performance Space 122, we celebrate courage—to challenge preconceived notions, to break barriers, both in substance and form, to take visible actions toward a freer, more expressive, diverse and equitable society. Jenny is a bold risk-taker whose programmatic choices combine a thorough curatorial approach with such great instincts on what it is that makes the heart of our extended community pulse. She will be a great leader at a very exciting time of growth for Performance Space 122.”

PS122 was founded in 1980, and in 2011 began restructuring their support of artists, a business model overhaul, and the renovation of its building in the East Village.

Margalit Fox reports in the New York Times that the artist Tyrus Wong, best known for his watercolors and pastels of nature which provided the inspiration and working template for Walt Disney’s Bambi (1942), has died. Credited as a background artist, his influence on the film is legendary in the animation industry. He worked as a Hollywood studio artist, painter, printmaker, calligrapher, greeting-card illustrator and, in later years, he also made elaborate kites. Trained as a painter, Wong was involved in the Modernist movement in California between the first and second World Wars. In 1932, and in 1934, his work was included in group exhibitions at the Art Institute of Chicago that also featured Picasso, Matisse, and Paul Klee.

Born as Wong Gen Yeo in 1910 in a farming village in Guangdong province, he and his father immigrated to the United States in 1920 and traveled under false identities to try and skirt the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882, which curtailed the number of Chinese people allowed to enter the country. Landing at Angel Island Immigration Station in the San Francisco Bay, he was detained on the island for a month before being admitted into the US. Wong’s father eventually moved to Los Angeles to look for work, and he joined him after a few years. When he was in junior high, a teacher arranged for a summer scholarship to what is now the Otis College of Art and Design in Los Angeles. In the fall, rather than go back to his former school, he stayed on as Otis’s youngest student and studied for at least five years while also working as a janitor there. After graduating in the 1930s, he became an artist for the Works Progress Administration and made paintings for libraries and other public spaces.

He founded the Oriental Artists’ Group of Los Angeles with friends, including the Japanese-American artist Benji Okubo, Hideo Date, and Gilbert Leung. They organized exhibitions of members’ work at LACMA and the San Francisco Museum of Art, but the group was eventually broken up by the dispersal of its members during World War II, as several members including Okubo went into internment camps. Joining Disney in 1938 as an in between animator, he produced the thousands of drawings that round out animation sequences between the key gestures laid out by character animators. When Bambi was being adapted by Disney, Wong’s drawings were examined by Walt Disney, who “went crazy over them,” according to animation historian John Canemaker in his book Before the Animation Begins: The Art and Lives of Disney Inspirational Sketch Artists (1996). “He said, ‘I love this indefinite quality, the mysterious quality of the forest.’” Inspired by the landscape paintings of the Song dynasty, Wong’s aesthetic became the foundation for the look of the landmark film.

Though he spent two years working on illustrations for Bambi, after an employees' strike in 1941, which he did not join, he was fired from the studio. He joined Warner Brothers in 1942, working there, as well as being lent out on occasion to other studios, until his retirement in 1968. At those studios he was involved with live-action films including The Sands of Iwo Jima (1949), Rebel Without a Cause (1955), Around the World in Eighty Days (1956), and The Wild Bunch (1969). In 2001, in formal recognition of his influence, Wong was named a Disney Legend. The honor—previous recipients include Fred MacMurray, Julie Andrews, and Annette Funicello—is bestowed by the Walt Disney Company for outstanding contributions. In 2003, a retrospective of his work was the inaugural exhibition at the Chinese American Museum in Los Angeles. In 2013 and 2014, Wong was the subject of the retrospective "Water to Paper, Paint to Sky," at the Disney Family Museum in San Francisco; the show traveled in 2015 to the Museum of Chinese in America, in New York. Wong was also the subject of the award-winning documentary, Tyrus, directed by Pamela Tom, which premiered in 2015.

After the recent opening of the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, DC, its architect David Adjaye will receive a knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom as part of this year’s Order of the British Empire honorees, according to Javier Pes in the Art Newspaper. Don McCullin, the photographer who documented conflicts in Cyprus, Vietnam, and Africa in the 1960s and 70s and recently returned from Syria, will also receive a knighthood from the Queen. Artist Chris Ofili is due to receive a CBE along with Jenny Waldman, the director of 14-18 Now, which is a cultural program fostering UK-wide artistic commemoration of the First World War.

The cofounder of Lisson Gallery, Nicholas Logsdail, and the artists Bob and Roberta Smith along with Ryan Gander are to be honored with an OBE each for their services to the arts. Anna Wintour will also become a dame, the female equivalent of knighthood, for services to fashion and journalism.

Curator June Yap and project manager Neo Kim Seng have withdrawn from the Singapore exhibition at the Fifty-Seventh Venice Biennale due to the team’s “differences in operational approaches,” Huang Lijie of the Strait Times reports.

The National Arts Council, which announced that Yap and artist Zai Kuning were chosen to represent Singapore in August, said in a statement that it received a request from the pavilion team for Yap and Neo to step away from the project. It added that the change up was “a mutually agreed upon decision” and that the project remains “on track.” The council thanked Yap and Neo for their contributions and said it will provide Kuning with additional support if necessary.

Kuning is preparing to exhibit a body of work that focuses on the history and culture of the nomadic communities that reside along the coasts of Indonesia’s Riau Islands Province as well as historical figures such as Dapunta Hyang Sri Jayanasa—the first Maharaja (great ruler) of the South East Asia kingdom of Srivijaya, which was founded as early as 200 BCE and dissolved in the fourteenth century.

The artist said that he hopes his work will expand Singaporeans’ knowledge of their history and identity. The studio where Kuning is preparing for the exhibition, the Gilman Barracks art enclave, will be open to the public on January 13.

The Ministry of Culture and Monument Protection in Georgia has announced that artist Vajiko Chachkhiani will represent the country at the Fifty-Seventh Venice Biennale, which will be held from May 13 to November 26 in 2017.

The Berlin-based artist’s installation A Living Dog in the Midst of Dead Lions will be exhibited in the Georgian pavilion. In a statement the ministry said, Chachkhiani’s installation was created to illustrate the effect of social, political, and historical conditions on the human experience.

A jury consisting of culture minister adviser and Tbilisi State Academy of Arts professor Giorgi Gegetchkori, Tbilisi History Museum curator Lili Mamatsashvili, Georgian artist and former Venice Biennale participant Akaki Ramishvili, Tbilisi History Museum curator and Getty Foundation advisor Charles Merewether, and PinchukArtCenter curator Bjoern Geldhof chose the artist from a pool of twenty submissions.

Born in Tbilisi in 1985, Chachkhiani graduated form Berlin’s University of Arts and the Gerrit Rietveld Academy of Amsterdam in the Netherlands. He is a recipient of the Rubens Promotional Award of the Contemporary Art Museum Siegen in Germany. Last month, Chachkhiani’s works were exhibited in the group show “Across the Caucasus” at the Ioseb Grishashvili Tbilisi History Museum.