Musée Montmartre Alleges Discrimination After Being Excluded from InterMusées

POSTED January 4, 2017

After being barred from joining a powerful network of over fifty museums in the Paris region, a small museum in Montmartre has lashed out with accusations of discrimination and abuse of power against InterMusées, which includes Paris’s greatest cultural attractions—the Louvre, the palace of Versailles, the Musée d’Orsay, and the Pompidou Center. Last year more than one million tourists purchased InterMusées’s Paris Museum Pass, which grants access to fifty-six museums in and around the French capital.

The Musée Montmartre, which has occupied a seventeenth-century mansion in Montmartre since 1960 and was renovated two years ago (doubling the size of the exhibition space), has the official designation of “Museum of France,” and welcomed 115,000 visitors last year. However, for the forth year in a row, it has been rejected by InterMusées.

According to Le Figaro, Denis Berthomier, general director of the Pompidou Center and president of InterMusées, explained that the Montmartre museum is supported by a group of private donors and therefore is not a public institution. Challenging this assertion, Aude Viart, director of the Musée Montmartre, told Le Figaro, “Since 2014, we have been a non-profit institution whose goal is to serve the general public.”

Despite the rejection, in an effort to appeal to tourists, Musée Montmartre will honor the Paris Museum Pass and welcome card holders free of charge in 2017.

January 4, 2017

Art dealer Barbara Weiss died on December 31, 2016. Born in Schwandorf, Germany, she studied philosophy and art history at the Freie Universität Berlin from 1980–84. Her eponymous gallery opened on Berlin’s Potsdamer Straße in 1992 with a solo exhibition by Larry Clark. Galerie Barbara Weiss then moved to Zimmerstraße at Checkpoint Charlie in 2001, and finally to Kohlfurter Straße Forty-one/Forty-three, where it has been since 2011.

Galerie Barbara Weiss represents many artists—among them are Monika Baer, Raoul De Keyser, Harun Farocki, Mary Heilmann, John Miller, Mai-Thu Perret, Collier Schorr, Niele Toroni, and Amelie von Wulffen. The painter Rebecca Morris, who is also represented by the gallery, spoke to artforum.com about Weiss: “Barbara deeply valued the uniqueness of her artists. She championed these traits and was a loyal, protective, and uncompromising proponent of all of the artists she represented . . . .To be a woman artist and to work with her was completely transformative and deeply affirming. She changed my life through her support, wisdom, and respect. She raised the bar for me to a very high level in terms of what I now expect of myself and frankly, for what I expect from others.”

January 4, 2017

A group of artists who staged a silent demonstration against China’s poor air quality were stopped by authorities in the city of Chengdu and detained for several hours before being released, BBC News reports.

The artists, who are concerned about the heavy smog affecting the Sichuan province and who believe a petrochemical plant in nearby Pengzhou might be adding to the pollution, organized the protest on December 11 using the messaging app WeChat.

One artist, who did not give his name, said, “Chengdu’s air pollution is really severe, I’ve been feeling unwell. I cough all the time. [I thought] we want to take some action, we should stand up.”

They walked around the city wearing facemasks and were stopped by police. Members of the group began arguing with officers who asked them to leave. Eight artists and at least one passerby were arrested. They were questioned for five hours and then released the following morning.

Concerns over pollution have led to a surge in small-scale protests in China. Throughout the month of December, a number of actions have been planned to bring attention to air quality. In Xi’an, a group of art students placed facemasks on eight hundred lion statues located on their college campus. In Chengdu, authorities have shut down Tianfu Square in anticipation of demonstrations initiated via social media. In response, Chengdu officials said they will take serious steps to combat the pollution in the area.

January 4, 2017

Richard Deacon was awarded the Ernst Franz Vogelmann Prize for Sculpture on Tuesday, Monopol reports. Since 2008, the honorary award—with its $31,230 cash prize—has been jointly granted by Städtische Museen Heilbron (Municipal Museums Heilbronn) and the Ernst Franz Vogelmann Stiftung (Ernst Franz Vogelmann Foundation), both based in Heilbronn, Germany. It also includes a solo exhibition at Kunsthalle Vogelmann in autumn 2017. Past winners of the triennial prize are Thomas Schütte (2014), Franz Erhard Walther (2011), and Roman Signer (2008).

Deacon was cited as a “leading representative of contemporary sculpture and at the same time the most imaginative sculptor of his generation.” The Welsh-born artist, who lives in London and New York, acknowledged the honor, telling GPA (German Press Agency), “I am very grateful that the jury has chosen me, and I am very pleased to exhibit in Heilbronn.” Deacon is known for his voluptuous abstract forms in wood, ceramics, stainless steel, and plastic—he also produces drawings, collages, and prints.

January 3, 2017

Artdaily reports that a memorial to “comfort women”—women forced into prostitution by the Imperial Japanese Army during World War II—has been allowed to appear in front of the Japanese consulate by the municipal authorities of Busan. The memorial, a bronze statue of a young woman with a bird on her shoulder, was originally removed by the city. It was, however, reinstalled after Tomomi Imada, Japan’s current minister of defense, recently offered prayers at the Yasukuni Shrine in Chiyoda, Tokyo. The shrine commemorates millions of people––most of them Japanese and a number of whom were military and political figures found guilty of war crimes—who died during the war. Tomomi was roundly criticized by China and South Korea for the gesture.

The statue was initially erected to protest the agreement Japan and South Korea reached a year ago over the issue of comfort women: Japan issued a formal apology and an $8.3 million settlement for all surviving comfort women. Japanese authorities, nonetheless, feel the statute should be removed after the agreement was made.

January 3, 2017

Hannah McGivern and Laura Lombardi of the Art Newspaper write that Italy is looking to structurally reinforce major works of Western art after the 2016 earthquakes, which took the lives of nearly three hundred people and demolished the fourteenth-century Basilica of Saint Benedict in Norcia, a town located in southeastern Umbria.

In 2014, geoscientists from Italy’s National Research Council found microfractures in the ankles of Michelangelo’s David, 1501–1504, which may cause the five-ton statute, housed in Florence’s Galleria dell’Accademia, to topple under its own weight in the event of a severe tremor. The architect Fernando De Simone is asking the city council to consider building an earthquake-proof museum to house the David and other significant works located throughout Florence. Cecile Hollberg, the Galleria dell’Accademia’s director, has created plans to protect works of art from earthquakes with the Italian culture minister, Dario Franceschini.

The Opera di Santa Maria del Fiore, which oversees the Duomo and the monuments within its vicinity, is carrying out a plan to closely scrutinize the foundations, materials, and stability of Giotto di Bondone’s campanile. The plan, which is scheduled for completion in November 2017, will outline all of the campanile’s cracks in addition to surveying the ground upon which it stands. Francesco Gurrieri, a superintendent for the preservation of the city’s architecture, is working with the opera on this endeavor.

The Italian government has asked the EU for funds to continue reconstruction efforts in its central regions. The European Commission gave Italy a grant of more than $31 million in December from the EU’s solidarity fund.

January 3, 2017

New York City Ballet has announced that Brooklyn-based Finnish artist Santtu Mustonen will create a large-scale installation for the company’s home theater, the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center, for its six-week winter season, which launches on January 17.

For the fifth edition of Art Series—an annual collaboration between New York City Ballet and a contemporary artist—Mustonen’s commission includes a video installation featuring digitally altered paintings. “I see a lot of connections to dance in my work,” Mustonen said. “By using digital tools to animate paintings, I can make a work move almost like a dancer.” His paintings will also be displayed on the orchestra level of the theater throughout the season.

Mustonen studied ballet while growing up in Finland. He attended university in Helsinki and Amsterdam, where he studied design before he received a grant from the Finnish Cultural Institute that allowed him to move to New York in 2011. His first experience of the David H. Koch Theater was of a staging of George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker. Mustonen has created work for the Academy Awards, the Brooklyn Academy of Music, the MTV Video Music Awards, Flow Music Festival, and the New York Times. He is represented by New York–based creative agency Hugo & Marie.

Three special Art Series performances, a post-performance party, and a free takeaway for each audience member created by the artist will take place on January 28, February 3, and February 23.

January 2, 2017

After Vasif Kortun stepped down from his post as the director of the Turkish cultural organization SALT, associate director Meriç Öner has been announced as the new head director of research and programs. Öner is a trained architect who received her bachelor’s in architecture from Istanbul Technical University in 2001 and her master’s from Istanbul Bilgi University in 2006. After a brief period of professional practice, she became an exhibitions coordinator at XII.World Congress of Architecture in Istanbul, followed by a curatorial post in design at Garanti Galeri.

Öner was editor of the interactive database developed for “Becoming Istanbul” at the Deutsches Architekturmuseum in Frankfurt am Main in 2008, and she organized the exhibition’s first display in Turkey at SALT Beyoğlu in 2011, with talks, presentations, screenings, and performances about the city. She also curated the exhibitions “Modern Essays 4: SALON” for SALT Galata in 2012, “SUMMER HOMES: Claiming the Coast” at SALT Beyoğlu in 2014, and “One and the Many” at SALT Galata in 2016, the latter of which was selected by Christine Tohme for her Best of 2016 list in the December issue of Artforum. Additionally, Öner is the editor of the publications Tracing Istanbul (from the air) and Mapping Istanbul.

January 2, 2017

The art critic and novelist John Berger has died at the age of ninety. While he was perhaps best known for the television series and complementing book Ways of Seeing (1972), Berger ranged widely in his writings, defiantly and diplomatically across numerous subjects in the arts. His 1972 novel, G., was awarded the Man Booker Prize that year.

Born in London, Berger was educated at St. Edward’s School in Oxford. He served in the British Army from 1944 to 1946 and then enrolled in the Chelsea School of Art and the Central School of Art in London. In the late 1940s, while teaching drawing, Berger became an art critic, publishing many essays and reviews in the New Statesman. In 1972, the BBC broadcast his television series Ways of Seeing (directed by Mike Dibb) and published its companion text, an introduction to the study of images. The work was in part derived from Walter Benjamin’s essay The Work of Art in the Age of Mechanical Reproduction.

In the 1970s, Berger collaborated with the Swiss director Alain Tanner on several films. He wrote or co-wrote La Salamandre (1971), The Middle of the World (1974), and Jonah Who Will Be 25 in the Year 2000 (1976). In more recent essays, Berger has written about photography, art, politics, and memory. He has also written short stories appearing in the Threepenny Review and the New Yorker. In the November 1995 issue of Artforum, Berger reviewed “Constantin Brancusi 1876–1957” at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

The Seasons in Quincy: Four Portraits of John Berger (2016), a recent documentary by Colin MacCabe, Bartek Dziadosz, Christopher Roth, and Tilda Swinton, captured Berger at his home in Quincy, a village in the Alpine Haute-Savoie. Reviewing the film for artforum.com, Lauren O’Neill-Butler wrote that it conveys “things you never knew about the depths of his intelligence.”