Doron Rabina Named Chief Curator of Tel Aviv Museum of Art

POSTED January 4, 2017

The Tel Aviv Museum of Art announced that Israeli artist Doron Rabina has been appointed as the new chief curator, Melanie Stern of Haaretz reports. Rabina will take up the post in the next few months.

Director Suzanne Landau said that Rabina’s “fresh and innovative approach” is one of the reasons why he was asked to join the museum’s team. She added, “I am also confident Doron will contribute greatly in leading his plans for the Tel Aviv Museum of Art as the central and leading modern and contemporary art institution in Israel, in addition to strengthening its standing in the international art world.”

Previously, Rabina led the Midrasha College of Art at Beit Berl from 2009 to 2014 and served as the chief curator of Midrasha’s Tel Aviv gallery for eight years. The writer and curator established Hayarkon, an art, culture, and education center, in Tel Aviv in 2013 and represented Israel in the São Paulo Bienal in 2004. He said that it is “an exciting and complicated time to take on a leading position in the culture field in Israel” and that “the institution of the museum finds itself in an entirely new reality that challenges its character, role, and goals.”

January 4, 2017

Hundreds of people were safely evacuated from London’s Victoria and Albert Museum yesterday afternoon after museum security alerted police about a possible bomb threat, Gavin Allen and Chris Kitching of The Mirror report.

Police blocked off roads around the museum while visitors and staff members were ushered out of the museum so that specialist officers could search the premises for anything suspicious. On Twitter, eyewitness Elliot White said, “Watching the Victoria and Albert museum get evacuated due to bomb threat. Lots of yelling but no running. All roads blocked too.”

The ice skating rink at the Natural History Museum was also evacuated and the subway line leading to South Kensington station was temporarily shut down as a precautionary measure.

Around 4:30PM the institution reopened. Museum staff did not comment about the incident.

January 4, 2017

Victoria Stapley-Brown and Gareth Harris of the Art Newspaper report that a two-sided drawing attributed to Leonardo da Vinci’s volume of scientific studies, texts, and sketches, the Codex Atlanticus (1478-1519), has been temporarily barred from export by the French government, as it is considered “a national treasure.” Tajan, an auction house based in Paris, discovered the piece in December 2016, and requested an export certificate for it. Tajan, however, has said nothing about the bar or the sale of the work.

On one side of the drawing are optical studies; on the other, an illustration of Saint Sebastian. As per the bar, France now has thirty months to purchase the work at market value. Tajan estimated that the drawing is worth more than $15.5 million.

A retired doctor brought the work to Tajan—it was one from a group of fourteen drawings that belonged to the doctor’s father. The director of old-master paintings at the auction house consulted Carmen Bambach, a curator of Italian and Spanish drawings at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art. Bambach spoke with the New York Times recently about the piece, saying that it being a Da Vinci is “quite incontestable.”

January 4, 2017

First introduced into the House of Representatives in 2012, a version of a bill granting immunity to foreign states from federal or state court jurisdiction for any activity in the United States associated with a temporary exhibition or display of a work of art or other object of cultural significance has been signed into law by President Obama.

Per the US government’s govtrack site, the only exceptions to this immunity from prosecution are in cases concerning property taken in violation of international law in which judicial action is based upon a claim that the work was taken either between January 30, 1933, and May 8, 1945, by the government of Germany or any government in Europe occupied, assisted, or allied by the German government, or after 1900 in connection with the acts of a foreign government as part of a systematic campaign of coercive confiscation or misappropriation of works from members of a targeted and vulnerable group. If seeking to deny the new immunity protections in any case brought, a court will have to determine that the activity associated with the exhibition or display of imported artworks is commercial in order to exercise jurisdiction over any foreign state.

Sophia Kishkovsky notes in the Art Newspaper that the bill was supported by the American Association of Art Museum Directors. Their executive director, Christine Anagnos, said that they support the legislation because “it will help to ensure that foreign government lenders are not discouraged from lending works of art to American museums.” There are opponents of the new law though as well, such as Marc Masurovsky, a cofounder of the Holocaust Art Restitution Project. Once the law is passed, he claims it “will make it virtually impossible for a ‘source nation,’ an indigenous tribe or any victim of totalitarian regimes whose property was confiscated to go before a US court and seek redress and recover his or her property.” Mikhail Piotrovsky, the director of the State Hermitage Museum in St Petersburg, hopes that the new law will allow loans between the US and Russia to begin again, as he believes that the bill “allows, as it seems to us, for the American government to give guarantees… an exhibition has arrived [in the US] and an exhibition will [return to Russia] no matter what. The whole world gives such guarantees.”





He further noted that the Hermitage and US museums have “many mutual projects” that have been put on hold. Loans between the two counties ground to a halt after 2011, when a US federal judge ruled that Russia must give back a collection of books seized by the Bolsheviks to the Brooklyn-based Chabad-Lubavitch, an Orthodox Jewish community that fled the Soviet Union. The country refused, and from there major US museums stopped lending works to Russia. LESS

January 4, 2017

Art dealer Barbara Weiss died on December 31, 2016. Born in Schwandorf, Germany, she studied philosophy and art history at the Freie Universität Berlin from 1980–84. Her eponymous gallery opened on Berlin’s Potsdamer Straße in 1992 with a solo exhibition by Larry Clark. Galerie Barbara Weiss then moved to Zimmerstraße at Checkpoint Charlie in 2001, and finally to Kohlfurter Straße Forty-one/Forty-three, where it has been since 2011.

Galerie Barbara Weiss represents many artists—among them are Monika Baer, Raoul De Keyser, Harun Farocki, Mary Heilmann, John Miller, Mai-Thu Perret, Collier Schorr, Niele Toroni, and Amelie von Wulffen. The painter Rebecca Morris, who is also represented by the gallery, spoke to artforum.com about Weiss: “Barbara deeply valued the uniqueness of her artists. She championed these traits and was a loyal, protective, and uncompromising proponent of all of the artists she represented . . . .To be a woman artist and to work with her was completely transformative and deeply affirming. She changed my life through her support, wisdom, and respect. She raised the bar for me to a very high level in terms of what I now expect of myself and frankly, for what I expect from others.”

January 4, 2017

A group of artists who staged a silent demonstration against China’s poor air quality were stopped by authorities in the city of Chengdu and detained for several hours before being released, BBC News reports.

The artists, who are concerned about the heavy smog affecting the Sichuan province and who believe a petrochemical plant in nearby Pengzhou might be adding to the pollution, organized the protest on December 11 using the messaging app WeChat.

One artist, who did not give his name, said, “Chengdu’s air pollution is really severe, I’ve been feeling unwell. I cough all the time. [I thought] we want to take some action, we should stand up.”

They walked around the city wearing facemasks and were stopped by police. Members of the group began arguing with officers who asked them to leave. Eight artists and at least one passerby were arrested. They were questioned for five hours and then released the following morning.

Concerns over pollution have led to a surge in small-scale protests in China. Throughout the month of December, a number of actions have been planned to bring attention to air quality. In Xi’an, a group of art students placed facemasks on eight hundred lion statues located on their college campus. In Chengdu, authorities have shut down Tianfu Square in anticipation of demonstrations initiated via social media. In response, Chengdu officials said they will take serious steps to combat the pollution in the area.

January 4, 2017

After being barred from joining a powerful network of over fifty museums in the Paris region, a small museum in Montmartre has lashed out with accusations of discrimination and abuse of power against InterMusées, which includes Paris’s greatest cultural attractions—the Louvre, the palace of Versailles, the Musée d’Orsay, and the Pompidou Center. Last year more than one million tourists purchased InterMusées’s Paris Museum Pass, which grants access to fifty-six museums in and around the French capital.

The Musée Montmartre, which has occupied a seventeenth-century mansion in Montmartre since 1960 and was renovated two years ago (doubling the size of the exhibition space), has the official designation of “Museum of France,” and welcomed 115,000 visitors last year. However, for the forth year in a row, it has been rejected by InterMusées.

According to Le Figaro, Denis Berthomier, general director of the Pompidou Center and president of InterMusées, explained that the Montmartre museum is supported by a group of private donors and therefore is not a public institution. Challenging this assertion, Aude Viart, director of the Musée Montmartre, told Le Figaro, “Since 2014, we have been a non-profit institution whose goal is to serve the general public.”

Despite the rejection, in an effort to appeal to tourists, Musée Montmartre will honor the Paris Museum Pass and welcome card holders free of charge in 2017.

January 4, 2017

Richard Deacon was awarded the Ernst Franz Vogelmann Prize for Sculpture on Tuesday, Monopol reports. Since 2008, the honorary award—with its $31,230 cash prize—has been jointly granted by Städtische Museen Heilbron (Municipal Museums Heilbronn) and the Ernst Franz Vogelmann Stiftung (Ernst Franz Vogelmann Foundation), both based in Heilbronn, Germany. It also includes a solo exhibition at Kunsthalle Vogelmann in autumn 2017. Past winners of the triennial prize are Thomas Schütte (2014), Franz Erhard Walther (2011), and Roman Signer (2008).

Deacon was cited as a “leading representative of contemporary sculpture and at the same time the most imaginative sculptor of his generation.” The Welsh-born artist, who lives in London and New York, acknowledged the honor, telling GPA (German Press Agency), “I am very grateful that the jury has chosen me, and I am very pleased to exhibit in Heilbronn.” Deacon is known for his voluptuous abstract forms in wood, ceramics, stainless steel, and plastic—he also produces drawings, collages, and prints.

January 3, 2017

Artdaily reports that a memorial to “comfort women”—women forced into prostitution by the Imperial Japanese Army during World War II—has been allowed to appear in front of the Japanese consulate by the municipal authorities of Busan. The memorial, a bronze statue of a young woman with a bird on her shoulder, was originally removed by the city. It was, however, reinstalled after Tomomi Imada, Japan’s current minister of defense, recently offered prayers at the Yasukuni Shrine in Chiyoda, Tokyo. The shrine commemorates millions of people––most of them Japanese and a number of whom were military and political figures found guilty of war crimes—who died during the war. Tomomi was roundly criticized by China and South Korea for the gesture.

The statue was initially erected to protest the agreement Japan and South Korea reached a year ago over the issue of comfort women: Japan issued a formal apology and an $8.3 million settlement for all surviving comfort women. Japanese authorities, nonetheless, feel the statute should be removed after the agreement was made.