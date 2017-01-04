Phillips Names Cândida Sodré as Regional Director for Brazil

POSTED January 5, 2017

Philips has announced that Cândida Sodré was appointed as regional director in Brazil. She joins the auction house from Christie’s where she served as director of its Rio de Janeiro office.

“We are delighted that Cândida is joining Phillips and helping us expand our reach in Brazil, which is increasingly becoming one of the most important cultural hubs of the world,” Edward Dolman, chairman and CEO, said. “Cândida has a deep knowledge of the Latin American art market and a great dedication to helping collectors navigate the art world. With her significant experience and passion for engaging with collectors, Cândida is a strategic addition to our team as we continue to increase our market share in Latin American art.”

Between 2009 and 2015, the Latin American Art department’s auction sales increased more than 300 percent. In 2016, the department netted $15.7 million for a Diego Rivera work, Baile en Tehuantepec, 1928, in a private sale setting the record for the highest price paid for a work of Latin American art. In the past year, the auction house added regional directors and specialists in the cities of Los Angeles, Seattle, Mexico City, Cologne, Tokyo, Seoul and Taipei.

January 5, 2017

Art in Ad Places, a fifty-two week campaign that will replace outdoor advertisements around New York City with art, launched on Wednesday, January 4, Carey Dunne of Hyperallergic reports.

Each week organizers Caroline Caldwell and RJ Rushmore will partner with a different artist to install artworks at telephone kiosks. The first collaboration was with artist Adam Wallacavage whose photograph is now on view at a kiosk located at Metropolitan Avenue and Lorimer Street in Brooklyn. Other artists creating work for the campaign include Molly Crabapple, Jon Burgerman, John Fekner, Tatyana Fazlalizadeh, Tod Seelie, Cheryl Pope, and Jeffrey Gibson.

Caldwell was inspired to start the project by an ad for a $1,000 Brazilian butt lift that was put up outside of her Brooklyn apartment last spring. She said, “I laughed it off at first, but the billboard was designed to make me feel self-conscious, and I got tired of it. I became determined to fill my life with art that would make people feel anything else.”

Rushmore added, “We’re disturbed by the way that advertising makes people feel inadequate or privileges certain types of messages and people over others. Consuming advertising is unhealthy, and with outdoor advertising, there’s no way to opt out, except to remove it.”

The campaign’s name references another art project called Art in Odd Places whose mission is to present visual and performance art in unexpected public spaces. Caldwell and Rushmore originally planned to launch earlier, but postponed due to the shock of the presidential election results. Caldwell said that the campaign is not anti-Trump, but believes their work is more important since “Trump’s popularity is linked to outdoor advertising’s language of violence, body shaming, and unattainable luxury.” Art in Ad Places will announce new artworks that will be on view on social media as well as on the project’s website. LESS

January 5, 2017

The Metropolitan Museum of Art has announced that Kenneth Weine, currently the vice president of communications and marketing for the New York Public Library, has been named the institution’s new chief officer of communications. He will take up the post in February.

Director and chief executive Thomas P. Campbell said, “The Met deserves a public voice that reaches the widest possible range of audiences, which we are confident Ken can achieve.”

During Weine’s tenure at the New York Public Library, which he joined in 2013, he focused on expanding education programs in neighborhood branches, renovations for the network’s ninety-two buildings, and for launching a campaign that helped secure the largest funding increase ever for New York City libraries.

According to the New York Times, Weine will succeed Elyse Topalian, the museum’s vice president for communications since 2008. After thirty years at the museum, Topalian, has accepted a buyout, which the institution offered shortly after it announced it needed to curb its $10 million deficit.

“The Met inspires me profoundly—as it does millions of New Yorkers and visitors from around the world every year,” Weine said. “The opportunity to work alongside the curators of what I consider to be the world’s greatest museum will be a tremendous honor and privilege.”

January 4, 2017

The Amon Carter Museum of American Art in Fort Worth, Texas, has announced that it has been awarded a landmark $20 million gift from the Walton Family Foundation. The museum will receive the money over a five-year period. The gift, which was made in honor of the institution’s longtime president of the board Ruth Carter Stevenson who died in 2013, will establish an endowment to support future exhibitions and programming.

Executive director Andrew J. Walker said, “This amazing endowment allows us to expand our offerings beyond what our current operating budget provides, and to engage the community on a deeper level. The Amon Carter is truly grateful for this tremendous demonstration of support.”

Stevenson’s daughter Karen Hixon, president of Amon Carter board of trustees, said, “Mother and Alice were great friends and shared an extraordinary love and knowledge of art—visionaries both. Alice has been an important part of the Amon Carter and its board for many years. I am thankful for all she has taught me, and words cannot express my gratitude for this gift from the Walton Family Foundation in mother’s honor.”

Arts patron Alice Walton, currently chairwoman of the board of directors of Arkansas’s Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, served on the Amon Carter’s board of trustees from 2004 to 2015.

January 4, 2017

The Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts has received a $500,000 donation in support of printmaking from photographer Julie Jensen Bryan and architect Robert Bryan. The gift will be used to enhance the institution’s printmaking shop, which will be renamed in honor of the Bryans, and expand its curriculum.

In a statement, the academy said that the gift will ensure that printmaking remains one of the school’s core artistic disciplines. The Bryan Printmaking Shop will provide students working in woodcut and relief, etching, dry point and other intaglio processes, plate and stone lithography, as well as screen printing, letterpress, book arts, and digital media with equipment and instruction. Julie Jensen Bryan said, “PAFA is a fabulous part of Philadelphia’s history, but it’s exciting to see that we’re creating new artists now that speak to this generation.”

Founded in 1805, the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts is America’s first school and museum of fine arts.

January 4, 2017

The Tel Aviv Museum of Art announced that Israeli artist Doron Rabina has been appointed as the new chief curator, Melanie Stern of Haaretz reports. Rabina will take up the post in the next few months.

Director Suzanne Landau said that Rabina’s “fresh and innovative approach” is one of the reasons why he was asked to join the museum’s team. She added, “I am also confident Doron will contribute greatly in leading his plans for the Tel Aviv Museum of Art as the central and leading modern and contemporary art institution in Israel, in addition to strengthening its standing in the international art world.”

Previously, Rabina led the Midrasha College of Art at Beit Berl from 2009 to 2014 and served as the chief curator of Midrasha’s Tel Aviv gallery for eight years. The writer and curator established Hayarkon, an art, culture, and education center, in Tel Aviv in 2013 and represented Israel in the São Paulo Bienal in 2004. He said that it is “an exciting and complicated time to take on a leading position in the culture field in Israel” and that “the institution of the museum finds itself in an entirely new reality that challenges its character, role, and goals.”

January 4, 2017

Hundreds of people were safely evacuated from London’s Victoria and Albert Museum yesterday afternoon after security alerted police about a possible bomb threat, Gavin Allen and Chris Kitching of The Mirror report.

Police blocked off roads around the museum while visitors and staff members were ushered out of the building so that specialist officers could search the premises for anything suspicious. On Twitter, eyewitness Elliot White said, “Watching the Victoria and Albert Museum get evacuated due to bomb threat. Lots of yelling but no running. All roads blocked too.”

The ice skating rink at the Natural History Museum was also evacuated and the subway line leading to South Kensington station was temporarily shut down as a precautionary measure. Around 4:30PM the institution reopened. Museum staff did not comment about the incident.

January 4, 2017

Victoria Stapley-Brown and Gareth Harris of the Art Newspaper report that a two-sided drawing attributed to Leonardo da Vinci’s volume of scientific studies, texts, and sketches, the Codex Atlanticus (1478-1519), has been temporarily barred from export by the French government, as it is considered “a national treasure.” Tajan, an auction house based in Paris, discovered the piece in December 2016, and requested an export certificate for it. Tajan, however, has said nothing about the bar or the sale of the work.

On one side of the drawing are optical studies; on the other, an illustration of Saint Sebastian. As per the bar, France now has thirty months to purchase the work at market value. Tajan estimated that the drawing is worth more than $15.5 million.

A retired doctor brought the work to Tajan—it was one from a group of fourteen drawings that belonged to the doctor’s father. The director of old-master paintings at the auction house consulted Carmen Bambach, a curator of Italian and Spanish drawings at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art. Bambach spoke with the New York Times recently about the piece, saying that it being a Da Vinci is “quite incontestable.”

January 4, 2017

First introduced into the House of Representatives in 2012, a version of a bill granting immunity to foreign states from federal or state court jurisdiction for any activity in the United States associated with a temporary exhibition or display of a work of art or other object of cultural significance has been signed into law by President Obama.

Per the US government’s govtrack site, the only exceptions to this immunity from prosecution are in cases concerning property taken in violation of international law in which judicial action is based upon a claim that the work was taken either between January 30, 1933, and May 8, 1945, by the government of Germany or any government in Europe occupied, assisted, or allied by the German government, or after 1900 in connection with the acts of a foreign government as part of a systematic campaign of coercive confiscation or misappropriation of works from members of a targeted and vulnerable group. If seeking to deny the new immunity protections in any case brought, a court will have to determine that the activity associated with the exhibition or display of imported artworks is commercial in order to exercise jurisdiction over any foreign state.

Sophia Kishkovsky notes in the Art Newspaper that the bill was supported by the American Association of Art Museum Directors. Their executive director, Christine Anagnos, said that they support the legislation because “it will help to ensure that foreign government lenders are not discouraged from lending works of art to American museums.” There are opponents of the new law though as well, such as Marc Masurovsky, a cofounder of the Holocaust Art Restitution Project. Once the law is passed, he claims it “will make it virtually impossible for a ‘source nation,’ an indigenous tribe or any victim of totalitarian regimes whose property was confiscated to go before a US court and seek redress and recover his or her property.” Mikhail Piotrovsky, the director of the State Hermitage Museum in St Petersburg, hopes that the new law will allow loans between the US and Russia to begin again, as he believes that the bill “allows, as it seems to us, for the American government to give guarantees… an exhibition has arrived [in the US] and an exhibition will [return to Russia] no matter what. The whole world gives such guarantees.”

