Ringling College of Art and Design Receives Two Donations Totaling $400,000

POSTED January 6, 2017

The Ringling College of Art and Design in Sarasota, Florida, has announced that it has received donations totaling $400,000 from Charlotte and Charles Perret and Willis Smith Construction. The gifts were made in support of its new performing arts center.

Opening in the fall of 2017, the new Kotler-Coville Glass Pavilion will house The Ringling’s growing collection of studio glass, serve as the formal entrance to the Historic Asolo Theater, and provide additional rehearsal and performance space.

Executive Director Steven High said, “Thanks to these steadfast and forward-looking philanthropists, and our ongoing partnership with Florida State University, The Ringling will be able to expand and enhance our Art of Performance programming in even more innovative directions.”

Charles Perret said, “Our passion for performing arts aligns wonderfully with The Ringling’s efforts to present and commission original work by emerging and established artists. We are grateful for this opportunity to be part of the heart of arts and culture in Sarasota.”

Willis Smith Construction has been involved with many building projects for The Ringling and has worked on all of the campus infrastructure since 2003.

January 6, 2017

Istanbul’s ART350 Gallery, founded by German dealer Anna Laudel in 2012, has been rebranded as Anna Laudel Contemporary and has opened the doors to its new five-story venue on Bankalar Street in the old finance district Karaköy.

Laudel said, “We see the gallery as a bridge through which to stay connected with the international art world, to support art production, and to show the outcome by displaying great art. I wanted the gallery’s artists to exhibit in a larger space and organize events where people could meet, exchange ideas, and stay in touch with the international art scene. That’s also why we changed our name to Anna Laudel Contemporary because a new space and a new name will create a new identity that presents our aim as a gallery, it is like a sign of a new concept and a bigger project.”

The gallery will also host an artist in residency program, an art shop where visitors can purchase prints, photographs, and art journals, and a jewelry store, which is the first location for the luxury Danish brand Moines. Director Ferhat Yeter will develop programming for the space including workshops, talks, and interdisciplinary readings.

Curated by Isabel Bernheimer of Bernheimer Contemporary, Berlin, the group show “When Did We Stop Playing?” will inaugurate the space. The exhibition features the work of Peter Alasztics, Alexander Deubl, Felix Höfner, Sebastian Klug, Milana Schoeller, Ludovic Thiriez and Johannes Vetter, among others.

January 6, 2017

Murray Guy in New York has announced that it will close its doors after eighteen years, Andrew Russeth of Artnews reports.

Located on the second floor of 453 West 17th Street, Murray Guy will host its last exhibition, “January Snow,” beginning January 10. In a statement, Murray Guy said that the show features “many of the artists whose work we have presented, with whom we have collaborated, and who have inspired us throughout this time.” Among the artists that the gallery represents are Matthew Buckingham, Alejandro Cesarco, Leidy Churchman, Kota Ezawa, Rosalind Nashashibi, Barbara Probst, and Sergei Tcherepnin.

The gallery added, “As we begin a new year, we look forward to future projects and conversations with the artists of the gallery, as well as with the colleagues, curators, collectors, and writers, whose enthusiasm and camaraderie have sustained and encouraged us over the years.”

January 6, 2017

Artist Paulina Pukyte will curate the Eleventh Kaunas Biennial, which will be held between September 15 and November 30, 2017. Titled “There and Not There,” the exhibition will explore the history of public art in Lithuania.

Artists will be encouraged to address the period shortly after Lithuania declared its independence from the Soviet Union in the 1990s. Public monuments commenting on communism or the Soviet occupation of the country were destroyed and new sculptures were erected in their place. In a statement the biennial said that it is inviting artists to “look at the removed, rethink the existing, and imagine future monuments.”

Pukyte is a London and Vilnius-based artist and writer. She studied at the Vilnius Academy of Art and the Royal College of Art in London. From 2001 to 2003, and in 2006, she served as lecturer for the Vilnius Academy of Art Kaunas Art Institute. Pukyte writes for numerous publications and has authored a collection of essays titled Netikras zuikis (Fake Rabbit); two fiction novels, Jų papročiai (Their Habits) and Bedalis ir labdarys (A Loser And A Do-gooder); and a play, Žuvies akys (Fish Eyes). In her artistic practice, Pukyte Pukyte creates site-specific installations using moving images and found objects to twist familiar meanings, subvert stereotypes, and question accepted truths.

January 5, 2017

Nearly 2,000 people have signed a petition urging Saint Louis Art Museum to cancel its loan of George Caleb Bingham’s painting Verdict of the People, 1854–55, for Donald Trump’s inaugural luncheon on January 20, Hrag Vartanian of Hyperallergic reports.

Created by art historian Ivy Cooper and artist Ilene Berman, the petition states: Verdict of the People depicts a small-town Missouri election, and symbolizes the democratic process in mid-nineteenth-century America. We object to the painting’s use as an inaugural backdrop and an implicit endorsement of the Trump presidency and his expressed values of hatred, misogyny, racism, and xenophobia. We reject the use of the painting to suggest that Trump’s election was truly the ‘verdict of the people,’ when in fact the majority of votes—by a margin of over three million—were cast for Trump’s opponent. Finally, we consider the painting a representation of our community, and oppose its use as such at the inauguration.”

In response, Brent Benjamin, director of the Saint Louis Museum of Art, said, “The museum takes no position on candidates for public office, nor does it support or oppose individuals elected to such offices. It does, however, support the office of the presidency itself. When the bipartisan Joint Congressional Commission on Inaugural Ceremonies requested the loan of a painting for the inaugural luncheon, it was an honor for the museum to participate in this long-standing tradition.”

Verdict of the People is part of a three-work series. Along with the two other paintings—Stump Speaking, 1853–54, and The County Election, 1852—the canvas captures the essence of democracy. It depicts the announcement of election results outside of a courthouse. Bingham, who was known as an American genre painter, was also involved in politics. In 1848, he became one of the first professional artists elected to office in the US when he was elected to the Missouri House of Representatives.

January 5, 2017

Philips has announced that Cândida Sodré was appointed as regional director in Brazil. She joins the auction house from Christie’s where she served as director of its Rio de Janeiro office.

“We are delighted that Cândida is joining Phillips and helping us expand our reach in Brazil, which is increasingly becoming one of the most important cultural hubs of the world,” Edward Dolman, chairman and CEO, said. “Cândida has a deep knowledge of the Latin American art market and a great dedication to helping collectors navigate the art world. With her significant experience and passion for engaging with collectors, Cândida is a strategic addition to our team as we continue to increase our market share in Latin American art.”

Between 2009 and 2015, the Latin American Art department’s auction sales increased more than 300 percent. In 2016, the department netted $15.7 million for a Diego Rivera work, Baile en Tehuantepec, 1928, in a private sale setting the record for the highest price paid for a work of Latin American art. In the past year, the auction house added regional directors and specialists in the cities of Los Angeles, Seattle, Mexico City, Cologne, Tokyo, Seoul and Taipei.

January 5, 2017

Art in Ad Places, a fifty-two week campaign that will replace outdoor advertisements around New York City with art, launched on Wednesday, January 4, Carey Dunne of Hyperallergic reports.

Each week organizers Caroline Caldwell and RJ Rushmore will partner with a different artist to install artworks at telephone kiosks. The first collaboration was with artist Adam Wallacavage whose photograph is now on view at a kiosk located at Metropolitan Avenue and Lorimer Street in Brooklyn. Other artists creating work for the campaign include Molly Crabapple, Jon Burgerman, John Fekner, Tatyana Fazlalizadeh, Tod Seelie, Cheryl Pope, and Jeffrey Gibson.

Caldwell was inspired to start the project by an ad for a $1,000 Brazilian butt lift that was put up outside of her Brooklyn apartment last spring. She said, “I laughed it off at first, but the billboard was designed to make me feel self-conscious, and I got tired of it. I became determined to fill my life with art that would make people feel anything else.”

Rushmore added, “We’re disturbed by the way that advertising makes people feel inadequate or privileges certain types of messages and people over others. Consuming advertising is unhealthy, and with outdoor advertising, there’s no way to opt out, except to remove it.”

The campaign’s name references another art project called Art in Odd Places whose mission is to present visual and performance art in unexpected public spaces. Caldwell and Rushmore originally planned to launch earlier, but postponed due to the shock of the presidential election results. Caldwell said that the campaign is not anti-Trump, but believes their work is more important since “Trump’s popularity is linked to outdoor advertising’s language of violence, body shaming, and unattainable luxury.” Art in Ad Places will announce new artworks that will be on view on social media as well as on the project’s website. LESS

January 5, 2017

The Metropolitan Museum of Art has announced that Kenneth Weine, currently the vice president of communications and marketing for the New York Public Library, has been named the institution’s new chief officer of communications. He will take up the post in February.

Director and chief executive Thomas P. Campbell said, “The Met deserves a public voice that reaches the widest possible range of audiences, which we are confident Ken can achieve.”

During Weine’s tenure at the New York Public Library, which he joined in 2013, he focused on expanding education programs in neighborhood branches, renovations for the network’s ninety-two buildings, and for launching a campaign that helped secure the largest funding increase ever for New York City libraries.

According to the New York Times, Weine will succeed Elyse Topalian, the museum’s vice president for communications since 2008. After thirty years at the museum, Topalian, has accepted a buyout, which the institution offered shortly after it announced it needed to curb its $10 million deficit.

“The Met inspires me profoundly—as it does millions of New Yorkers and visitors from around the world every year,” Weine said. “The opportunity to work alongside the curators of what I consider to be the world’s greatest museum will be a tremendous honor and privilege.”

January 4, 2017

The Amon Carter Museum of American Art in Fort Worth, Texas, has announced that it has been awarded a landmark $20 million gift from the Walton Family Foundation. The museum will receive the money over a five-year period. The gift, which was made in honor of the institution’s longtime president of the board Ruth Carter Stevenson who died in 2013, will establish an endowment to support future exhibitions and programming.

Executive director Andrew J. Walker said, “This amazing endowment allows us to expand our offerings beyond what our current operating budget provides, and to engage the community on a deeper level. The Amon Carter is truly grateful for this tremendous demonstration of support.”

Stevenson’s daughter Karen Hixon, president of Amon Carter board of trustees, said, “Mother and Alice were great friends and shared an extraordinary love and knowledge of art—visionaries both. Alice has been an important part of the Amon Carter and its board for many years. I am thankful for all she has taught me, and words cannot express my gratitude for this gift from the Walton Family Foundation in mother’s honor.”

Arts patron Alice Walton, currently chairwoman of the board of directors of Arkansas’s Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, served on the Amon Carter’s board of trustees from 2004 to 2015.