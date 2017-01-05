Elizabeth Bick Wins Norton Museum’s Rudin Prize for Emerging Photographers

POSTED January 6, 2017

The Norton Museum of Art in Florida has announced that Elizabeth Bick was awarded the $20,000 Rudin Prize for emerging photographers. The New York–based artist was nominated for the biennial prize by Shirin Neshat and she is the third artist to win.

The winner was selected by a panel consisting of the Museum’s Photography Committee, executive director Hope Alswang, and Tim B. Wride, Norton’s curator of photography. Wride called Bick a “pioneer” in contemporary photography. He said, “Her careful examination of movement through performance art and choreography allows Bick to forge a niche in the photographic medium.”

Bick’s work along with the other nominees—Clare Benson and Alexandra Hunts—will be on view at the museum through January 15. In addition, the institution awarded artist Wesley Stringer the People’s Choice award, which was determined by museumgoers votes.

January 6, 2017

An extensive group of artists and critics have called on colleagues in cultural industries to go on strike on January 20 in protest against the inauguration of President-Elect Donald Trump. Signatories of the “J20 Art Strike” letter, thus far, include artist Allora and Calzadilla, Paul Chan, Hans Haacke, Barbara Kruger, Richard Serra, and Cindy Sherman. (Dread Scott, whose work formed the cover of Artforum’s November issue, has signed as well.) Meanwhile, critics who have already joined the J20 Art Strike call to action include Hilton Als, Yve-Alain Bois, Benjamin Buchloh, Hal Foster, Lucy Lippard, and Barry Schwabsky, among many others.

Billed “an act of noncompliance on inauguration day,” the J20 Art Strike, according to signatories, addresses many institutions: “Museums. Galleries. Theaters. Concert Halls. Studios. Nonprofits. Art Schools. Close For The Day,” the letter begins, continuing:

“This call concerns more than the art field. It is made in solidarity with the nation-wide demand that on January 20 and beyond, business should not proceed as usual in any realm. We consider Art Strike to be one tactic among others to combat the normalization of Trumpism—a toxic mix of white supremacy, misogyny, xenophobia, militarism, and oligarchic rule. Like any tactic, it is not an end in itself, but rather an intervention that will ramify into the future. It is not a strike against art, theater, or any other cultural form. It is an invitation to motivate these activities anew, to reimagine these spaces as places where resistant forms of thinking, seeing, feeling, and acting can be produced.”

The Facebook page for the event can be found here.

January 6, 2017

Artist Stephen Lebowitz, known for his intimate portraits and paintings of detailed interiors, died on December 28, 2016 at the age of seventy-seven.

Commenting on Lebowitz’s work, Pritzker-Prize-winning architect Robert Venturi said, “Lebowitz’s paintings create an artful balance between abstraction and representation, between atmosphere in terms of luminous surfaces and in terms of nostalgic symbolism, between stark reality and poetic whimsy. All of these dimensions make for beautiful and intense art.”

Lebowitz earned both his bachelor’s degree in architecture and his graduate degree in fine arts from the University of Pennsylvania. Recent exhibitions of his work were presented at the New Hope Arts Center in Pennsylvania and Pedersen Gallery in New Jersey. From 1982 to 2011, Lebowitz served as principal and director of design at Francis Cauffman Foley Hoffman Architects Ltd. in Philadelphia. Previoulsy, Lebowitz was a partner at the real estate development office Historic Landmarks for Living and at the architectural firm Levinson, Lebowitz, and Zaprauskis.

January 6, 2017

The Newport Museum of Art in Newport, Rhode Island, has received a historic gift of $5 million from an anonymous donor. The institution will designate $4.7 million to its endowment, more than doubling its funds. An additional $50,000 it received from the donor will be used to support museum operations.

Executive director Norah Diedrich said, “The Newport Art Museum looks forward to 2017 and beyond with renewed energy and excitement. An updated strategic plan is underway, as well as innovative programming, partnerships, and constituent engagement initiatives designed to have a lasting impact.”

January 6, 2017

The Ringling Museum in Sarasota, Florida, has announced that it has received donations totaling $400,000 from Charlotte and Charles Perret and Willis Smith Construction. The gifts were made in support of its new performing arts center.

Opening in the fall of 2017, the new Kotler-Coville Glass Pavilion will house The Ringling’s growing collection of studio glass, serve as the formal entrance to the Historic Asolo Theater, and provide additional rehearsal and performance space.

Executive Director Steven High said, “Thanks to these steadfast and forward-looking philanthropists, and our ongoing partnership with Florida State University, The Ringling will be able to expand and enhance our Art of Performance programming in even more innovative directions.”

Charles Perret said, “Our passion for performing arts aligns wonderfully with The Ringling’s efforts to present and commission original work by emerging and established artists. We are grateful for this opportunity to be part of the heart of arts and culture in Sarasota.”

Willis Smith Construction has been involved with many building projects for The Ringling and has worked on all of the campus infrastructure since 2003.

January 6, 2017

Istanbul’s ART350 Gallery, founded by German dealer Anna Laudel in 2012, has been rebranded as Anna Laudel Contemporary and has opened the doors to its new five-story venue on Bankalar Street in the old finance district Karaköy.

Laudel said, “We see the gallery as a bridge through which to stay connected with the international art world, to support art production, and to show the outcome by displaying great art. I wanted the gallery’s artists to exhibit in a larger space and organize events where people could meet, exchange ideas, and stay in touch with the international art scene. That’s also why we changed our name to Anna Laudel Contemporary because a new space and a new name will create a new identity that presents our aim as a gallery, it is like a sign of a new concept and a bigger project.”

The gallery will also host an artist in residency program, an art shop where visitors can purchase prints, photographs, and art journals, and a jewelry store, which is the first location for the luxury Danish brand Moines. Director Ferhat Yeter will develop programming for the space including workshops, talks, and interdisciplinary readings.

Curated by Isabel Bernheimer of Bernheimer Contemporary, Berlin, the group show “When Did We Stop Playing?” will inaugurate the space. The exhibition features the work of Peter Alasztics, Alexander Deubl, Felix Höfner, Sebastian Klug, Milana Schoeller, Ludovic Thiriez and Johannes Vetter, among others.

January 6, 2017

Murray Guy in New York has announced that it will close its doors after eighteen years, Andrew Russeth of Artnews reports.

Located on the second floor of 453 West 17th Street, Murray Guy will host its last exhibition, “January Snow,” beginning January 10. In a statement, Murray Guy said that the show features “many of the artists whose work we have presented, with whom we have collaborated, and who have inspired us throughout this time.” Among the artists that the gallery represents are Matthew Buckingham, Alejandro Cesarco, Leidy Churchman, Kota Ezawa, Rosalind Nashashibi, Barbara Probst, and Sergei Tcherepnin.

The gallery added, “As we begin a new year, we look forward to future projects and conversations with the artists of the gallery, as well as with the colleagues, curators, collectors, and writers, whose enthusiasm and camaraderie have sustained and encouraged us over the years.”

January 6, 2017

Artist Paulina Pukyte will curate the Eleventh Kaunas Biennial, which will be held between September 15 and November 30, 2017. Titled “There and Not There,” the exhibition will explore the history of public art in Lithuania.

Artists will be encouraged to address the period shortly after Lithuania declared its independence from the Soviet Union in the 1990s. Public monuments commenting on communism or the Soviet occupation of the country were destroyed and new sculptures were erected in their place. In a statement the biennial said that it is inviting artists to “look at the removed, rethink the existing, and imagine future monuments.”

Pukyte is a London and Vilnius-based artist and writer. She studied at the Vilnius Academy of Art and the Royal College of Art in London. From 2001 to 2003, and in 2006, she served as lecturer for the Vilnius Academy of Art Kaunas Art Institute. Pukyte writes for numerous publications and has authored a collection of essays titled Netikras zuikis (Fake Rabbit); two fiction novels, Jų papročiai (Their Habits) and Bedalis ir labdarys (A Loser And A Do-gooder); and a play, Žuvies akys (Fish Eyes). In her artistic practice, Pukyte Pukyte creates site-specific installations using moving images and found objects to twist familiar meanings, subvert stereotypes, and question accepted truths.

January 5, 2017

Nearly 2,000 people have signed a petition urging Saint Louis Art Museum to cancel its loan of George Caleb Bingham’s painting Verdict of the People, 1854–55, for Donald Trump’s inaugural luncheon on January 20, Hrag Vartanian of Hyperallergic reports.

Created by art historian Ivy Cooper and artist Ilene Berman, the petition states: Verdict of the People depicts a small-town Missouri election, and symbolizes the democratic process in mid-nineteenth-century America. We object to the painting’s use as an inaugural backdrop and an implicit endorsement of the Trump presidency and his expressed values of hatred, misogyny, racism, and xenophobia. We reject the use of the painting to suggest that Trump’s election was truly the ‘verdict of the people,’ when in fact the majority of votes—by a margin of over three million—were cast for Trump’s opponent. Finally, we consider the painting a representation of our community, and oppose its use as such at the inauguration.”

In response, Brent Benjamin, director of the Saint Louis Museum of Art, said, “The museum takes no position on candidates for public office, nor does it support or oppose individuals elected to such offices. It does, however, support the office of the presidency itself. When the bipartisan Joint Congressional Commission on Inaugural Ceremonies requested the loan of a painting for the inaugural luncheon, it was an honor for the museum to participate in this long-standing tradition.”

Verdict of the People is part of a three-work series. Along with the two other paintings—Stump Speaking, 1853–54, and The County Election, 1852—the canvas captures the essence of democracy. It depicts the announcement of election results outside of a courthouse. Bingham, who was known as an American genre painter, was also involved in politics. In 1848, he became one of the first professional artists elected to office in the US when he was elected to the Missouri House of Representatives.