Central Saint Martins Creates Arts Education Initiative at Tate Modern

POSTED January 9, 2017

Students, staff, and alumni of Central Saint Martins will lead a temporary art school comprising workshops, lectures, and classes at Tate Modern’s Switch House space this week through January 15, according to Gareth Harris in the Art Newspaper. The initiative aim to draw attention to the forces “currently threatening arts education” and explore “what resistance we can offer,” per the organizers.

In the UK, arts education is currently in a rocky position, particularly at the level of so called “core subjects” studied by adolescent students prior to university. This project by CSM is considered phase two of the Tate Exchange scheme, an ambitious public program involving fifty-three project partners such as universities and charities who will organize more than 100 events at the Tate Modern’s new space this year. Future projects that are part of the exchange will focus on issues such as migration, homelessness, and mental health. The London-based Museum of Homelessness, for instance, will on April 8–9 focus on the personal experiences of ex-servicemen, who account for one in ten of the homeless across the UK.

The Tate Exchange program is supported by Freelands Foundation, a nonprofit founded by Elisabeth Murdoch—daughter of Rupert Murdoch—the Arts Council England, the Paul Hamlyn Foundation, and Tate Patrons. For more on the Tate Modern’s new extension Switch House, see Julian Rose’s piece from the September 2016 issue of Artforum.

January 9, 2017

Nate Freeman reports in Artnews that Jonathan Laib, a former senior vice president and senior specialist at Christie’s, has left the auction house after seventeen years there to become the newest director at David Zwirner’s gallery.

Along with the new position, Laib will also bring representation of the estate of sculptor Ruth Asawa, whose work he began concentrating on while at Christie’s. The first Asawa exhibition at Zwirner is expected to come in late 2017.

January 6, 2017

An extensive group of artists and critics have called on colleagues in cultural industries to go on strike on January 20 in protest against the inauguration of President-Elect Donald Trump. Signatories of the “J20 Art Strike” letter, thus far, include artist Allora and Calzadilla, Paul Chan, Hans Haacke, Barbara Kruger, Richard Serra, and Cindy Sherman. (Dread Scott, whose work formed the cover of Artforum’s November issue, has signed as well.) Meanwhile, critics who have already joined the J20 Art Strike call to action include Hilton Als, Yve-Alain Bois, Benjamin Buchloh, Hal Foster, Lucy Lippard, and Barry Schwabsky, among many others.

Billed “an act of noncompliance on inauguration day,” the J20 Art Strike, according to signatories, addresses many institutions: “Museums. Galleries. Theaters. Concert Halls. Studios. Nonprofits. Art Schools. Close For The Day,” the letter begins, continuing:

“This call concerns more than the art field. It is made in solidarity with the nation-wide demand that on January 20 and beyond, business should not proceed as usual in any realm. We consider Art Strike to be one tactic among others to combat the normalization of Trumpism—a toxic mix of white supremacy, misogyny, xenophobia, militarism, and oligarchic rule. Like any tactic, it is not an end in itself, but rather an intervention that will ramify into the future. It is not a strike against art, theater, or any other cultural form. It is an invitation to motivate these activities anew, to reimagine these spaces as places where resistant forms of thinking, seeing, feeling, and acting can be produced.”

The Facebook page for the event can be found here.

January 6, 2017

The Norton Museum of Art in Florida has announced that Elizabeth Bick was awarded the $20,000 Rudin Prize for emerging photographers. The New York–based artist was nominated for the biennial prize by Shirin Neshat and she is the third artist to win.

The winner was selected by a panel consisting of the Museum’s Photography Committee, executive director Hope Alswang, and Tim B. Wride, Norton’s curator of photography. Wride called Bick a “pioneer” in contemporary photography. He said, “Her careful examination of movement through performance art and choreography allows Bick to forge a niche in the photographic medium.”

Bick’s work along with the other nominees—Clare Benson and Alexandra Hunts—will be on view at the museum through January 15. In addition, the institution awarded artist Wesley Stringer the People’s Choice award, which was determined by museumgoers votes.

January 6, 2017

Artist Stephen Lebowitz, known for his intimate portraits and paintings of detailed interiors, died on December 28, 2016 at the age of seventy-seven.

Commenting on Lebowitz’s work, Pritzker-Prize-winning architect Robert Venturi said, “Lebowitz’s paintings create an artful balance between abstraction and representation, between atmosphere in terms of luminous surfaces and in terms of nostalgic symbolism, between stark reality and poetic whimsy. All of these dimensions make for beautiful and intense art.”

Lebowitz earned both his bachelor’s degree in architecture and his graduate degree in fine arts from the University of Pennsylvania. Recent exhibitions of his work were presented at Smink in Texas, New Hope Arts Center in Pennsylvania, and Pedersen Gallery in New Jersey. From 1982 to 2011, Lebowitz served as principal and director of design at Francis Cauffman Foley Hoffman Architects Ltd. in Philadelphia. Previoulsy, Lebowitz was a partner at the real estate development office Historic Landmarks for Living and at the architectural firm Levinson, Lebowitz, and Zaprauskis.

January 6, 2017

The Newport Museum of Art in Newport, Rhode Island, has received a historic gift of $5 million from an anonymous donor. The institution will designate $4.7 million to its endowment, more than doubling its funds. An additional $50,000 it received from the donor will be used to support museum operations.

Executive director Norah Diedrich said, “The Newport Art Museum looks forward to 2017 and beyond with renewed energy and excitement. An updated strategic plan is underway, as well as innovative programming, partnerships, and constituent engagement initiatives designed to have a lasting impact.”

January 6, 2017

The Ringling Museum in Sarasota, Florida, has announced that it has received donations totaling $400,000 from Charlotte and Charles Perret and Willis Smith Construction. The gifts were made in support of its new performing arts center.

Opening in the fall of 2017, the new Kotler-Coville Glass Pavilion will house The Ringling’s growing collection of studio glass, serve as the formal entrance to the Historic Asolo Theater, and provide additional rehearsal and performance space.

Executive Director Steven High said, “Thanks to these steadfast and forward-looking philanthropists, and our ongoing partnership with Florida State University, The Ringling will be able to expand and enhance our Art of Performance programming in even more innovative directions.”

Charles Perret said, “Our passion for performing arts aligns wonderfully with The Ringling’s efforts to present and commission original work by emerging and established artists. We are grateful for this opportunity to be part of the heart of arts and culture in Sarasota.”

Willis Smith Construction has been involved with many building projects for The Ringling and has worked on all of the campus infrastructure since 2003.

January 6, 2017

Istanbul’s ART350 Gallery, founded by German dealer Anna Laudel in 2012, has been rebranded as Anna Laudel Contemporary and has opened the doors to its new five-story venue on Bankalar Street in the old finance district Karaköy.

Laudel said, “We see the gallery as a bridge through which to stay connected with the international art world, to support art production, and to show the outcome by displaying great art. I wanted the gallery’s artists to exhibit in a larger space and organize events where people could meet, exchange ideas, and stay in touch with the international art scene. That’s also why we changed our name to Anna Laudel Contemporary because a new space and a new name will create a new identity that presents our aim as a gallery, it is like a sign of a new concept and a bigger project.”

The gallery will also host an artist in residency program, an art shop where visitors can purchase prints, photographs, and art journals, and a jewelry store, which is the first location for the luxury Danish brand Moines. Director Ferhat Yeter will develop programming for the space including workshops, talks, and interdisciplinary readings.

Curated by Isabel Bernheimer of Bernheimer Contemporary, Berlin, the group show “When Did We Stop Playing?” will inaugurate the space. The exhibition features the work of Peter Alasztics, Alexander Deubl, Felix Höfner, Sebastian Klug, Milana Schoeller, Ludovic Thiriez and Johannes Vetter, among others.

January 6, 2017

Murray Guy in New York has announced that it will close its doors after eighteen years, Andrew Russeth of Artnews reports.

Located on the second floor of 453 West 17th Street, Murray Guy will host its last exhibition, “January Snow,” beginning January 10. In a statement, Murray Guy said that the show features “many of the artists whose work we have presented, with whom we have collaborated, and who have inspired us throughout this time.” Among the artists that the gallery represents are Matthew Buckingham, Alejandro Cesarco, Leidy Churchman, Kota Ezawa, Rosalind Nashashibi, Barbara Probst, and Sergei Tcherepnin.

The gallery added, “As we begin a new year, we look forward to future projects and conversations with the artists of the gallery, as well as with the colleagues, curators, collectors, and writers, whose enthusiasm and camaraderie have sustained and encouraged us over the years.”