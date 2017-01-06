CAA Announces Recipients of 2017 Awards for Distinction

POSTED January 9, 2017

The College Art Association has announced the recipients and finalists for their 2017 Awards for Distinction, honoring scholars, artists, teachers, and authors in the field of visual arts. Kerry James Marshall, the subject of a retrospective at the Met Breuer and featured on the cover of this month’s issue of Artforum along with a feature article on his work by Carroll Dunham, has been awarded the 2017 CAA Artist Award for Distinguished Body of Work.

Faith Ringgold is the winner of the 2017 CAA Distinguished Artist Award for Lifetime Achievement. Born in Harlem in 1930, she is an artist, feminist, activist, and educator who works in a variety of media, including painting, quilts, sculpture, performance, and children’s books. She previously won the Distinguished Feminist Award from the CAA in 2011.

In publishing, CAA has recognized the achievements of several authors and editors. Kishwar Rizvi, an associate professor of Islamic art and architecture at Yale, will receive the Charles Rufus Morey Book Award for The Transnational Mosque: Architecture and Historical Memory in the Contemporary Middle East, published by the University of North Carolina Press. Ruth Fine will receive the Alfred H. Barr Jr. Award for editing Procession: The Art of Norman Lewis, published by the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts in association with the University of California Press. Carmella Padilla and Barbara Anderson have been given the Alfred H. Barr Jr. Award for Smaller Museums, Libraries, Collections, and Exhibitions for editing A Red Like No Other: How Cochineal Colored the World, published by Skira Rizzoli in association with the Museum of International Folk Art.

The Frank Jewett Mather Award for Art Criticism goes to Laura Marks for her book Hanan al-Cinema: Affections for the Moving Image, published by MIT Press. Meanwhile, Joan Marter, a professor of contemporary painting and sculpture at Rutgers University, will receive the CAA Distinguished Feminist Award this year.

Amy A. DaPonte will receive the Art Journal Award. Christine I. Ho, an assistant professor in east Asian art at UMass Amherst, will receive the Arthur Kingsley Porter Prize. Virginia Derryberry, a professor of painting and drawing at the University of North Carolina, Asheville is the winner of the 2017 CAA Distinguished Teaching of Art Award. For the full list of finalists, see the CAA’s website here. The awards will be presented during convocation at the CAA Annual Conference on Wednesday, February 15 at the New York Hilton Midtown. The conference itself runs from February 15–18, 2017. LESS

January 9, 2017

The winners of the 2017 Wolf Prize, which honors laureates for extraordinary achievements in the sciences and the arts, were announced at the Eretz Israel Museum in Tel Aviv on Tuesday, January 3. Artists Laurie Anderson and Lawrence Weiner received the $100,000 annual prize for accomplishments in the arts.

The Wolf Foundation said that Anderson and Weiner were recognized “for the radicalism and avant-garde at the core of their work, and for inspiring generations to come.” They will be awarded the prizes during a ceremony hosted by the Knesset in June.

The other recipients include: Robert.G. Bergman for chemistry, Richard Schoen and Charles Fefferman for mathematics, Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz for physics, and Jim Allison for medicine.

January 9, 2017

Contemporary art curator Alison Gass has been appointed director of the University of Chicago’s Smart Museum of Art. Starting May 1, she will lead the university’s arts museum, spearheading collaborations with students and faculty, and overseeing the venue’s permanent collection of over fifteen thousand objects.

Since 2014, Gass has served as the chief curator and associate director for exhibitions and collections at the Cantor Arts Center at Stanford University. She previously was a member of the leadership team of the Eli and Edythe Broad Art Museum at Michigan State University as it opened its doors, and for a while worked as the museum’s acting director. A current fellow at the Center for Curatorial leadership, Gass has curated shows at the Cantor Arts Center, the Broad Art Museum, and SF MoMA.

January 9, 2017

Students, staff, and alumni of Central Saint Martins will lead a temporary art school comprising workshops, lectures, and classes at Tate Modern’s Switch House space this week through January 15, Gareth Harris reports in the Art Newspaper. According to the organizers, the initiative aims to draw attention to the forces “currently threatening arts education” and explore “what resistance we can offer.”

In the UK, arts education is currently in a rocky position, particularly at the level of so called “core subjects” studied by adolescent students prior to university. This project by CSM is considered phase two of the Tate Exchange scheme, an ambitious public program involving fifty-three project partners such as universities and charities who will organize more than one hundred events at the Tate Modern’s new space this year. Future projects that are part of the exchange will focus on issues such as migration, homelessness, and mental health. The London-based Museum of Homelessness, for instance, will organize workshops addressing the personal experiences of ex-servicemen, who account for one in ten of the homeless across the UK, that will take place from April 8–9.

The Tate Exchange program is supported by Freelands Foundation, a nonprofit founded by Elisabeth Murdoch—daughter of Rupert Murdoch—the Arts Council England, the Paul Hamlyn Foundation, and Tate Patrons. For more on the Tate Modern’s new extension Switch House, see Julian Rose’s piece from the September 2016 issue of Artforum.

January 9, 2017

Nate Freeman reports in Artnews that Jonathan Laib, a former senior vice president and senior specialist at Christie’s, has left the auction house after seventeen years there to become the newest director at David Zwirner’s gallery.

Along with the new position, Laib will also bring representation of the estate of sculptor Ruth Asawa, whose work he began concentrating on while at Christie’s. The first Asawa exhibition at Zwirner is expected to come in late 2017.

January 6, 2017

An extensive group of artists and critics have called on colleagues in cultural industries to go on strike on January 20 in protest against the inauguration of President-Elect Donald Trump. Signatories of the “J20 Art Strike” letter, thus far, include artist Allora and Calzadilla, Paul Chan, Hans Haacke, Barbara Kruger, Richard Serra, and Cindy Sherman. (Dread Scott, whose work formed the cover of Artforum’s November issue, has signed as well.) Meanwhile, critics who have already joined the J20 Art Strike call to action include Hilton Als, Yve-Alain Bois, Benjamin Buchloh, Hal Foster, Lucy Lippard, and Barry Schwabsky, among many others.

Billed “an act of noncompliance on inauguration day,” the J20 Art Strike, according to signatories, addresses many institutions: “Museums. Galleries. Theaters. Concert Halls. Studios. Nonprofits. Art Schools. Close For The Day,” the letter begins, continuing:

“This call concerns more than the art field. It is made in solidarity with the nation-wide demand that on January 20 and beyond, business should not proceed as usual in any realm. We consider Art Strike to be one tactic among others to combat the normalization of Trumpism—a toxic mix of white supremacy, misogyny, xenophobia, militarism, and oligarchic rule. Like any tactic, it is not an end in itself, but rather an intervention that will ramify into the future. It is not a strike against art, theater, or any other cultural form. It is an invitation to motivate these activities anew, to reimagine these spaces as places where resistant forms of thinking, seeing, feeling, and acting can be produced.”

The Facebook page for the event can be found here.

January 6, 2017

The Norton Museum of Art in Florida has announced that Elizabeth Bick was awarded the $20,000 Rudin Prize for emerging photographers. The New York–based artist was nominated for the biennial prize by Shirin Neshat and she is the third artist to win.

The winner was selected by a panel consisting of the Museum’s Photography Committee, executive director Hope Alswang, and Tim B. Wride, Norton’s curator of photography. Wride called Bick a “pioneer” in contemporary photography. He said, “Her careful examination of movement through performance art and choreography allows Bick to forge a niche in the photographic medium.”

Bick’s work along with the other nominees—Clare Benson and Alexandra Hunts—will be on view at the museum through January 15. In addition, the institution awarded artist Wesley Stringer the People’s Choice award, which was determined by museumgoers votes.

January 6, 2017

Artist Stephen Lebowitz, known for his intimate portraits and paintings of detailed interiors, died on December 28, 2016 at the age of seventy-seven.

Commenting on Lebowitz’s work, Pritzker-Prize-winning architect Robert Venturi said, “Lebowitz’s paintings create an artful balance between abstraction and representation, between atmosphere in terms of luminous surfaces and in terms of nostalgic symbolism, between stark reality and poetic whimsy. All of these dimensions make for beautiful and intense art.”

Lebowitz earned both his bachelor’s degree in architecture and his graduate degree in fine arts from the University of Pennsylvania. Recent exhibitions of his work were presented at Smink in Texas, New Hope Arts Center in Pennsylvania, and Pedersen Gallery in New Jersey. From 1982 to 2011, Lebowitz served as principal and director of design at Francis Cauffman Foley Hoffman Architects Ltd. in Philadelphia. Previoulsy, Lebowitz was a partner at the real estate development office Historic Landmarks for Living and at the architectural firm Levinson, Lebowitz, and Zaprauskis.

January 6, 2017

The Newport Museum of Art in Newport, Rhode Island, has received a historic gift of $5 million from an anonymous donor. The institution will designate $4.7 million to its endowment, more than doubling its funds. An additional $50,000 it received from the donor will be used to support museum operations.

Executive director Norah Diedrich said, “The Newport Art Museum looks forward to 2017 and beyond with renewed energy and excitement. An updated strategic plan is underway, as well as innovative programming, partnerships, and constituent engagement initiatives designed to have a lasting impact.”