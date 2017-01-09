Kim Nguyen Appointed New Curator and Head of Programs at CCA Wattis Institute for Contemporary Arts

POSTED January 10, 2017

Kim Nguyen has been appointed the new curator and head of programs for the CCA Wattis Institute of Contemporary Arts in San Francisco. Nguyen and Wattis director and chief curator, Anthony Huberman, make up the institute’s curatorial leadership team.

Nguyen was previously the director and curator of Artspeak, a Vancouver-based, artist-run nonprofit. She is succeeding Jamie Stevens, who held both posts from 2014 until last September, when he left the Wattis.

“I’m delighted to welcome this brilliant and inspiring curator to the Wattis Institute. Her passion for emerging artists and her ability to think at a global scale about the conditions and conversations that drive contemporary art—continuing focuses of the Wattis program—will only strengthen our momentum in bringing strong work to Bay Area audiences and giving artists a platform to explore new directions,” said Huberman.

January 10, 2017

Vanessa Gera of the Washington Post writes that sociologist and philosopher Zygmunt Bauman, the author of more than fifty books, including Culture as Praxis (1973), Freedom (1988), Modernity and Ambivalence (1991), The Individualized Society (2001), and Consuming Life (2007), has died. Bauman was a deeply moral thinker who advocated for the impoverished and disenfranchised, criticizing the dehumanizing effects of capitalism and globalization. He spent his life writing about ethics and human dignity.

Bauman was born to a poor Jewish family in Poznan, Poland. They were often the victims of brutal anti-Semitism. The writer spoke about his troubled childhood, and “the humiliations which my father, a man of impeccable honesty, had to suffer from his bosses to feed his family.” The Baumans fled Poland for the Soviet Union at the start of World War II, surviving the Holocaust. There, as a teenager, Bauman joined a Soviet-led Polish army troop. He ended up receiving a Military Cross of Valor from Poland for his courage in battling the Nazis. He rose quickly within the ranks of the Polish army and became a communist, but lost his army job in 1953, a casualty of the Soviet Union’s stance against Israel.

Bauman studied sociology and philosophy at the University of Warsaw, and was teaching there until the communist regime forced him out of his job. He relocated with his family to the UK, where he taught at the University of Leeds until his retirement in 1990. He continued writing prolifically until his death.

Bauman was the recipient of many awards and honors, such as the Theodor W. Adorno Award in 1998, the European Amalfi Prize for Sociology in 1992, and the Prince of Asturias Award in 2010. The University of Leeds also went on to create the Bauman Institute, a think tank, according to the institute’s website, “inspired by the sociological imagination of Zygmunt Bauman and critical responses to his work . . . launched to develop new insights and new directions of interdisciplinary social science research with a particular focus upon rethinking global society in the light of shared social, economic, environmental and political challenges in an age of modernity seemingly dominated by financialized capitalism.”

January 10, 2017

Eran Neuman has been appointed the Anne and Jerome Fisher director of the Israel Museum. Neuman is currently the director of the David Azrieli School of Architecture at Tel Aviv University. He is also the founder of the Azrieli Architectural Archive at the Tel Aviv Museum of Art, and a cofounder of Open Source Architecture, a global research initiative. Neuman will begin his new post at the museum in mid-February.

Neuman received his MA and Ph.D. at UCLA, and earned his BA in architecture at the Bezalel Art and Design Academy in Jerusalem.

January 10, 2017

Robin Scher of Artnews reports that Makeda Best, currently an assistant professor of visual studies at the California College of the Arts, has been appointed curator of photography at the Harvard Art Museums. Her new position begins January 17.

Best received her MA and Ph.D. from Harvard’s department of history of art and architecture. She previously taught at the University of Vermont, and was an assistant curator and graduate fellow at SF MoMA. In a statement, Best said, “I am excited to return to Harvard and the museums’ vast teaching collections, which offer so many ways to explore the formal and conceptual challenges that photographers have faced and to consider how they’ve negotiated new technologies, processes, social factors, and trends in visual culture over time.”

“Makeda’s deep understanding of photography as an art form—and as a social, cultural, and political force—will advance new and challenging ideas to support our teaching and learning mission,” said the director of Harvard Art Museums, Martha Tedeschi.

January 10, 2017

Germany’s commission on Nazi-looted art has declared that Karl Schmidt-Rottluff’s watercolor Marsh Landscape With Red Windmill, 1922, which is currently owned by the Sprengel Museum in Hanover, should be returned to the heirs of Max Rüdenberg, a Jewish businessman and art collector who perished in the Holocaust, writes Catherine Hickley of the Art Newspaper.

Rüdenberg was an arts benefactor and owned a major collection of German Expressionist works. In 1939, he made sure his grandchildren were safely transported to England. He and his wife, Margarethe, stayed in Hanover. Their home was annexed by the Nazis in 1941 and declared a “Jew house”—the Rüdenbergs were only allowed to live in two rooms. They were soon imprisoned in the Theresienstadt concentration camp, where Rüdenberg died in 1942 and wife, just a year later.

The city of Hanover had argued that there wasn’t enough evidence that the watercolor belonged to Rüdenberg before World War II, as the piece came into the museum’s collection through a donation from Bernhard Sprengel, a German chocolate manufacturer. Though proof of purchase by Rüdenberg does not exist, an inventory card from the Sprengel collection, along with a catalogue entry, state that Rüdenberg once owned the work. The restitution panel said that these items were proof enough for the watercolor’s return.

January 10, 2017

Gareth Harris of the Art Newspaper writes that Paris’s Grand Palais, which houses a trio of major art fairs—La Biennale Paris, Paris Photo, and FIAC—will close in 2020 for two years for major renovations. Alternative locations for these fairs and other events will be announced later in 2017. Sylvie Hubac, president of the Réunion des Musées Nationaux, the organization that oversees the Grand Palais, states that the refurbishment will create “exceptional[ly] high-quality, generous exhibition spaces to accommodate our partners and visitors.”

The Palais had closed once before, from the mid-1990s to 2005, for improvements. This caused FIAC to relocate to the Pavillon du Parc at the Porte de Versailles from 1999 to 2006. The executive director of Paris’s Galerie Templon, Anne-Claudie Coric, said, “When [FIAC] moved to Porte de Versailles, foreign collectors were a little reluctant [to attend] but business was good. Going back to the Grand Palais put [FIAC] back on the map of key international art fairs. I am sure [the fair] will keep the same pace despite the temporary closure. If Reed [the company behind FIAC] decides to create a tent in the center of Paris, it could be [okay] for a couple of years. We are curious to hear their plan.”

There is, however, no word yet on how the closing will affect the Monumenta biennial, a major event commensurate with the Tate Modern’s commission for Turbine Hall.

January 9, 2017

The College Art Association has announced the recipients and finalists for their 2017 Awards for Distinction, honoring scholars, artists, teachers, and authors in the field of visual arts. Kerry James Marshall, the subject of a retrospective at the Met Breuer and featured on the cover of this month’s issue of Artforum along with a feature article on his work by Carroll Dunham, has been awarded the 2017 CAA Artist Award for Distinguished Body of Work.

Faith Ringgold is the winner of the 2017 CAA Distinguished Artist Award for Lifetime Achievement. Born in Harlem in 1930, she is an artist, feminist, activist, and educator who works in a variety of media, including painting, quilts, sculpture, performance, and children’s books. She previously won the Distinguished Feminist Award from the CAA in 2011.

In publishing, CAA has recognized the achievements of several authors and editors. Kishwar Rizvi, an associate professor of Islamic art and architecture at Yale, will receive the Charles Rufus Morey Book Award for The Transnational Mosque: Architecture and Historical Memory in the Contemporary Middle East, published by the University of North Carolina Press. Ruth Fine will receive the Alfred H. Barr Jr. Award for editing Procession: The Art of Norman Lewis, published by the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts in association with the University of California Press. Carmella Padilla and Barbara Anderson have been given the Alfred H. Barr Jr. Award for Smaller Museums, Libraries, Collections, and Exhibitions for editing A Red Like No Other: How Cochineal Colored the World, published by Skira Rizzoli in association with the Museum of International Folk Art.

The Frank Jewett Mather Award for Art Criticism goes to Laura Marks for her book Hanan al-Cinema: Affections for the Moving Image, published by MIT Press. Meanwhile, Joan Marter, a professor of contemporary painting and sculpture at Rutgers University, will receive the CAA Distinguished Feminist Award this year.

Amy A. DaPonte will receive the Art Journal Award. Christine I. Ho, an assistant professor in east Asian art at UMass Amherst, will receive the Arthur Kingsley Porter Prize. Virginia Derryberry, a professor of painting and drawing at the University of North Carolina, Asheville is the winner of the 2017 CAA Distinguished Teaching of Art Award. For the full list of finalists, see the CAA’s website here. The awards will be presented during convocation at the CAA Annual Conference on Wednesday, February 15 at the New York Hilton Midtown. The conference itself runs from February 15–18, 2017. LESS

January 9, 2017

The winners of the 2017 Wolf Prize, which honors laureates in the sciences and the arts, were announced at the Eretz Israel Museum in Tel Aviv on Tuesday, January 3. Artists Laurie Anderson and Lawrence Weiner received the $100,000 annual prize for accomplishments in the arts.

The Wolf Foundation said that Anderson and Weiner were recognized “for the radicalism and avant-garde at the core of their work, and for inspiring generations to come.” They will be awarded the prizes during a ceremony hosted by the Knesset in June.

The other recipients include: Robert G. Bergman for chemistry, Richard Schoen and Charles Fefferman for mathematics, Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz for physics, and Jim Allison for medicine.

January 9, 2017

Contemporary art curator Alison Gass has been appointed director of the University of Chicago’s Smart Museum of Art. Starting May 1, she will lead the university’s arts museum, spearheading collaborations with students and faculty, and overseeing the venue’s permanent collection of over fifteen thousand objects.

Since 2014, Gass has served as the chief curator and associate director for exhibitions and collections at the Cantor Arts Center at Stanford University. She previously was a member of the leadership team of the Eli and Edythe Broad Art Museum at Michigan State University as it opened its doors, and for a while worked as the museum’s acting director. A current fellow at the Center for Curatorial leadership, Gass has curated shows at the Cantor Arts Center, the Broad Art Museum, and SF MoMA.