Daan van Golden (1936–2017)

POSTED January 10, 2017

Daan van Golden, whose subtle paintings, prints, photographs, and collages were inspired by Japanese and Dutch graphic design, Matisse, Buddhism, and pop music, has died.

Van Golden was a discriminating thinker and maker who worked according to his own clock, slowly and deliberately, from an almost hermetic visual universe. His patterns and symbols—so startlingly wan on the surface, yet anything but just beneath—are nearly hallucinatory in their paleness and formal stoicism. The artist produced very little during his lifetime and was often reluctant to exhibit his work. But what he did release before the public influenced and seduced many, such as artists Trisha Donnelly and Richard Aldrich, and writer and curator Bob Nickas.

Van Golden held solo exhibitions at venues around the world, including New York’s Greene Naftali (the gallery represents the artist); London’s Camden Art Center; Le Consortium, Centre d’Art Contemporain in Dijon; Galerie Micheline Szwajcer in Antwerp; and the Museum Boijmans van Beuningen in Rotterdam. His work appears in the collections of The Hague’s Gemeentemuseum, as well as the ABN AMRO Collection and the Huis Marseille––Museum voor Fotografie, both in Amsterdam.

Donnelly, in the number one spot on her “Top Ten” list from the March 2004 issue of Artforum, said of the artist’s work, “At once dignified and psychedelic, van Golden’s paintings are often based on minute photographic forms and classical textiles. In one, he takes a snowy, pixelated outline (derived from multiple Xeroxes of the photo of a parakeet that Matisse used in his late collages) and cradles it in sky blue. Photographs of his daughter between the ages of one and eighteen are lovingly portrayed, curiously layered documents of youth. Within every photograph there is a quiet oddity, and out of each painting grows a form—elaborate and strangely pure of insistence.”

January 10, 2017

Environmental activist and artist Vincent J. F. Huang will represent Tuvalu at the 2017 Venice Biennale. Aida Yuen Wong is the curator for the Tuvalu pavilion, the theme of which is “Viva Arte Viva.” Tuvalu is the only Pacific Island nation participating in the upcoming Biennale.

The pavilion will function as the nucleus for an international social sculpture Huang calls the Global Interactive Program, which will come to life via on- and offline projects structured to rouse people into thinking more critically about the global climate crisis. A self-sufficient fishing community occupied by a little less than ten thousand people, Tuvalu, according to the United Nations International Panel on Climate Change, is expected to suffer profoundly from rising sea levels.

Huang taught in the department of visual communication design at Shu-te University in Kaohsiung from 2001 to 2006, and he has been an artist-in-residence at the Shanghai Duolun Museum of Modern Art and ARTSPACE in Australia, among other institutions. He has exhibited work at the 2013 and 2015 Venice Biennales. His piece for Tuvalu in the 2015 Biennale, Crossing the Tide, “project[ed the viewer] into a catastrophic scenario . . . Visitors to the pavilion [were] forced to traverse the space via footbridges that [were] semi-submerged in water, made from a sturdy and flexible material . . . [used] to build raised walkways during high-water emergencies,” according to the magazine Domus.

January 10, 2017

Vanessa Gera of the Washington Post writes that sociologist and philosopher Zygmunt Bauman, the author of more than fifty books, including Culture as Praxis (1973), Freedom (1988), Modernity and Ambivalence (1991), The Individualized Society (2001), and Consuming Life (2007), has died. Bauman was a moral thinker who advocated for the impoverished and disenfranchised, criticizing the dehumanizing effects of capitalism and globalization. He spent his life writing about ethics and human dignity.

Bauman was born to a poor Jewish family in Poznan, Poland. They were often the victims of brutal anti-Semitism. The writer spoke about his troubled childhood and “the humiliations which my father, a man of impeccable honesty, had to suffer from his bosses to feed his family.” The Baumans fled Poland for the Soviet Union at the start of World War II, surviving the Holocaust. There, as a teenager, Bauman joined a Soviet-led Polish army troop. He ended up receiving a Military Cross of Valor from Poland for his courage in battling the Nazis. He rose quickly within the ranks of the Polish army and became a communist, but he lost his army position in 1953, a casualty of the Soviet Union’s stance against Israel.

Bauman studied sociology and philosophy at the University of Warsaw and taught there until the communist regime forced him out of his job. He relocated with his family to the UK, where he taught at the University of Leeds until his retirement in 1990. He continued writing prolifically until his death.

Bauman was the recipient of many awards and honors, such as the Theodor W. Adorno Award in 1998, the European Amalfi Prize for Sociology in 1992, and the Prince of Asturias Award in 2010. The University of Leeds created the Bauman Institute, a think tank “inspired by the sociological imagination of Zygmunt Bauman and critical responses to his work . . . launched to develop new insights and new directions of interdisciplinary social science research with a particular focus upon rethinking global society in the light of shared social, economic, environmental and political challenges in an age of modernity seemingly dominated by financialized capitalism,” per its website.

January 10, 2017

Kim Nguyen has been appointed the new curator and head of programs for the CCA Wattis Institute of Contemporary Arts in San Francisco. She succeeds Jamie Stevens, who held both posts from 2014 until last September, when he left the Wattis. Nguyen and Wattis director and chief curator Anthony Huberman make up the institute’s curatorial leadership team.

Nguyen was previously the director and curator of Artspeak, a Vancouver-based, artist-run nonprofit.

“I’m delighted to welcome this brilliant and inspiring curator to the Wattis Institute. Her passion for emerging artists and her ability to think at a global scale about the conditions and conversations that drive contemporary art—continuing focuses of the Wattis program—will only strengthen our momentum in bringing strong work to Bay Area audiences and giving artists a platform to explore new directions,” said Huberman.

January 10, 2017

Eran Neuman has been appointed the Anne and Jerome Fisher Director of the Israel Museum. Neuman is currently the director of the David Azrieli School of Architecture at Tel Aviv University. He is also the founder of the Azrieli Architectural Archive at the Tel Aviv Museum of Art and a cofounder of Open Source Architecture, a global research initiative. Neuman will begin his new post at the museum in mid-February.

Neuman received his master’s degree and Ph.D. at UCLA and earned his bachelor’s degree in architecture at the Bezalel Art and Design Academy in Jerusalem.

January 10, 2017

Robin Scher of Artnews reports that Makeda Best, currently an assistant professor of visual studies at the California College of the Arts, has been appointed curator of photography at the Harvard Art Museums. Her new position begins January 17.

Best received her master’s degree and Ph.D. from Harvard’s department of history of art and architecture. She previously taught at the University of Vermont and was an assistant curator and graduate fellow at SF MoMA. In a statement, Best said, “I am excited to return to Harvard and the museums’ vast teaching collections, which offer so many ways to explore the formal and conceptual challenges that photographers have faced and to consider how they’ve negotiated new technologies, processes, social factors, and trends in visual culture over time.”

Martha Tedeschi, the director of Harvard Art Museums, said, “Makeda’s deep understanding of photography as an art form—and as a social, cultural, and political force—will advance new and challenging ideas to support our teaching and learning mission.”

January 10, 2017

Germany’s commission on Nazi-looted art has declared that Karl Schmidt-Rottluff’s watercolor Marsh Landscape with Red Windmill, 1922, which is currently owned by the Sprengel Museum in Hanover, should be returned to the heirs of Max Rüdenberg, a Jewish businessman and art collector who perished in the Holocaust, writes Catherine Hickley of the Art Newspaper.

Rüdenberg was an arts benefactor and owned a major collection of German Expressionist works. In 1939, he made sure his grandchildren were safely transported to England, though he and his wife, Margarethe, stayed in Hanover. Their home was annexed by the Nazis in 1941 and declared a “Jew house”—the Rüdenbergs were only allowed to live in two rooms. They were soon imprisoned in the Theresienstadt concentration camp, where Rüdenberg died in 1942 and his wife in 1943.

The city of Hanover argued that there wasn’t enough evidence that the watercolor belonged to Rüdenberg before World War II, as the piece came into the museum’s collection through a donation from Bernhard Sprengel, a German chocolate manufacturer. Though proof of purchase by Rüdenberg does not exist, an inventory card from the Sprengel collection, along with a catalogue entry, states that Rüdenberg once owned the work. The restitution panel said that these items were proof enough for the watercolor’s return.

January 10, 2017

Gareth Harris of the Art Newspaper writes that Paris’s Grand Palais, which houses a trio of major art fairs—La Biennale Paris, Paris Photo, and FIAC—will close in 2020 for two years for major renovations. Alternative locations for these fairs and other events will be announced later in 2017. Sylvie Hubac, president of the Réunion des Musées Nationaux, the organization that oversees the Grand Palais, states that the refurbishment will create “exceptional high-quality, generous exhibition spaces to accommodate our partners and visitors.”

The Palais has closed once before, from the mid-1990s to 2005, for improvements. FIAC thus relocated to the Pavillon du Parc at the Porte de Versailles from 1999 to 2006. The executive director of Paris’s Galerie Templon, Anne-Claudie Coric, said, “When [FIAC] moved to Porte de Versailles, foreign collectors were a little reluctant [to attend] but business was good. Going back to the Grand Palais put [FIAC] back on the map of key international art fairs. I am sure [the fair] will keep the same pace despite the temporary closure. If Reed [the company behind FIAC] decides to create a tent in the center of Paris, it could be [okay] for a couple of years. We are curious to hear their plan.”

There is, however, no word yet on how the closing will affect the Monumenta biennial, a major event commensurate with Tate Modern’s commission for Turbine Hall.

January 9, 2017

The College Art Association has announced the recipients and finalists for its 2017 Awards for Distinction, honoring scholars, artists, teachers, and authors in the field of visual arts. Kerry James Marshall, the subject of a retrospective at the Met Breuer and whose work appears on the cover of this month’s issue of Artforum, along with a feature article by Carroll Dunham, will be awarded the 2017 CAA Artist Award for Distinguished Body of Work.

Faith Ringgold is the winner of the 2017 CAA Distinguished Artist Award for Lifetime Achievement. Born in Harlem in 1930, the artist, feminist, activist, and educator works in a variety of media, including painting, quilts, sculpture, performance, and children’s books. She previously won the Distinguished Feminist Award from the CAA in 2011.

In publishing, CAA has recognized the achievements of several authors and editors. Kishwar Rizvi, an associate professor of Islamic art and architecture at Yale, will receive the Charles Rufus Morey Book Award for The Transnational Mosque: Architecture and Historical Memory in the Contemporary Middle East, published by the University of North Carolina Press. Ruth Fine will receive the Alfred H. Barr Jr. Award for editing Procession: The Art of Norman Lewis, published by the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts in association with the University of California Press. Carmella Padilla and Barbara Anderson will be awarded the Alfred H. Barr Jr. Award for Smaller Museums, Libraries, Collections, and Exhibitions for editing A Red Like No Other: How Cochineal Colored the World, published by Skira Rizzoli in association with the Museum of International Folk Art.

The Frank Jewett Mather Award for Art Criticism goes to Laura Marks for her book Hanan al-Cinema: Affections for the Moving Image, published by MIT Press. Meanwhile, Joan Marter, a professor of contemporary painting and sculpture at Rutgers University, will receive the CAA Distinguished Feminist Award this year.