Ferguson Protest Painting Removed then Reinstated to Capitol Hill Exhibition

POSTED January 11, 2017

A painting depicting a protest in Ferguson, Missouri, that features policemen with heads resembling razorback pigs has become the subject of a quarrel between Republicans and Democrats on Capitol Hill in Washington DC, AP reports.

Republican Doug Lamborn, a representative of Colorado’s fifth district, removed high school student David Pulphus’s painting on Friday calling it offensive. The eighteen-year-old artist’s work was on display in a one-year-long exhibition in the US Capitol after he won an annual nationwide art competition sponsored by the Congressional Institute. Each spring, high school students are invited to submit artworks to their congressional representative’s office where panels comprising district artists select the winning works. Pulphus painted the canvas in which officers are aiming weapons at African American protesters who are holding signs that read “Racism Kills” after the shooting of unarmed teenager Michael Brown in Ferguson.

Democrat William Lacy Clay, a representative of Missouri’s first district, restored the work to the exhibition stating that he was defending the constitution. “I do not agree or disagree with this painting,” Clay said. “But I will fight to defend this young man’s right to express himself because his artwork is true for him and he is entitled to that protection under the law.”

Republican Dana Rohrabacher of California and Republican Brian Babin of Texas, took the painting down again and returned it to Clay’s office. Congressional critics of the work claim that it violates the rules of the competition, which state: “Exhibits depicting subjects of contemporary political controversy or a sensationalistic or gruesome nature are not allowed.” Clay rehung the painting. LESS

January 11, 2017

Maria Balshaw, the head of Manchester’s Whitworth gallery since 2006 and Manchester city galleries since 2011, may soon be named the first female director of Tate, Mark Brown and Helen Pidd of The Guardian report.

There has been much speculation about who would succeed Nicholas Serota since he announced he would step down from his thirty-year term at the helm of the Tate Modern, Tate Britain, Tate Liverpool and Tate St. Ives in September.

Tate’s board of trustees has submitted Balshaw as the candidate chosen to fill the appointment and is waiting for approval from prime minister Theresa May. A spokesperson of Tate told artforum.com that the search for the new director is still ongoing and that the organization has no announcements to make at this time.

As director of the Whitworth, Balshaw spearheaded a $14.5 million expansion project that led to a surge in attendance and helped it to secure the Museum of the Year award in 2015. Considered by many to be a favorite for the position, Balshaw has been credited as a leader in Manchester’s cultural revival.

January 11, 2017

Victoria Stapley-Brown of the Art Newspaper writes that a shortlist has been announced for the High Line Plinth commission, a public art project for New York’s High Line that will be located on the Spur, a new segment of the park being built above Tenth Avenue and Thirtieth Street, which is scheduled to open sometime next year. “The High Line Plinth will provide artists with an opportunity to work on a larger scale than ever before possible on the High Line, and to engage with the breathtaking vistas that open up around this new site,” said Cecilia Alemani, director and chief curator for High Line Art.

A dozen artists from eight countries—who range in age from thirty-two to seventy-two—have been shortlisted for the first two plinth commissions: Simone Leigh, Haim Steinbach, Minerva Cuevas, Jeremy Deller, Jonathan Berger, Sam Durant, Charles Gaines, Cosima von Bonin, Lena Henke, Matthew Day Jackson, Roman Ondak, and Paola Pivi. Maquettes for their proposals will be on display, from February 9 through April 30, at West Fourteenth Street on the High Line.

A representative from the High Line Art said, “The public will be able to submit their commentary onsite and also online, which will be taken into account when Friends of the High Line chooses the final two proposals which will be commissioned as the inaugural works.” The pieces will be chosen this spring and exhibited in consecutive eighteen-month periods when the Spur opens.

January 11, 2017

As January 20, the day of President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration draws near, museums and galleries, as well as artists, critics, and other cultural workers are gearing up by planning strikes in protest of a Trump administration and organizing programming to address and add to the ongoing political discourse.

More than 250 artists and critics have signed a petition, known as the “J20 Art Strike,” calling for cultural institutions to close as an “act of noncompliance.” The call to action urges people “to combat the normalization of Trumpism—a toxic mix of white supremacy, misogyny, xenophobia, militarism, and oligarchic rule.”

Among the signatories of the strike are Hilton Als, Yve-Alain Bois, Paul Chan, Hans Haacke, Barbara Kruger, Lucy Lippard, Dread Scott, Richard Serra, and Cindy Sherman. The petition states: “It is not a strike against art, theater or any other cultural form. It is an invitation to motivate these activities anew, to reimagine these spaces as places where resistant forms of thinking, seeing, feeling and acting can be produced.”

A number of arts institutions, including the Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles and the Seattle Art Museum, will answer the call for disruption by offering free admission. Kathryn Potts, associate director and chair of education at the Whitney Museum of American Art, said that the institution will be open on a pay-what-you-wish basis “to affirm our commitment to open dialogue, civic engagement, and the diversity of American art and culture.” Special programming will be offered, including “‘My America’ guided tours, exploring immigration, ethnicity, race, and the complexity of American identity through the Whitney’s collection.” The National Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington, DC, will also be free during inauguration weekend and is inviting visitors to take its “Nasty Woman” tour on Sunday, January 22, which will explore “a diverse cast of ‘nasty women’ who refused to let men define their place; thumbed their noses at the limited roles society accorded them; and blazed a trail as artists, activist, and innovators.” Artists and arts organizations have recently come under fire for their role in participating in Trump’s inauguration celebrations. The Saint Louis Art Museum has been criticized for loaning its George Caleb Bingham painting, Verdict of the People, 1854–55, which depicts the announcement of election results at a Missouri county courthouse, for the inaugural luncheon. A petition with over 3,000 signatures is calling for the institution to withdraw the work. The US presidential inauguration committee has had trouble securing artists and musicians to perform at the ceremonies. According to Vulture.com, Elton John, Céline Dion, Andrea Bocelli, Garth Brooks, David Foster, Rebecca Ferguson, and Charlotte Church have all declined offers to participate. The current talent lineup includes the Rockettes, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, and sixteen-year-old America’s Got Talent runner-up Jackie Evancho. LESS

January 11, 2017

Berlin-based artist Isa Genzken has received the 2017 Goslarer Kaiserring (or the “Emperor’s Ring”) prize from the city of Goslar. Genzken will receive the prize at a ceremony on October 7 in Goslar, reports Monopol.

The Goslarer Kaiserring, a simple gold ring with a portrait of Emperor Henry IV, forms the center of the annual, international, contemporary art prize, created in 1975. Winners are selected by a jury of museum directors and curators organized by the city of Goslar and the Verein zur Förderung Moderne Kunst (Association for the Promotion of Modern Art). Its prominence comes from the many renowned artists who have previously received the ring, including Joseph Beuys, Alexander Calder, Max Ernst, Henry Moore, Gerhard Richter, and Cy Twombly.

The jury’s statement noted that, for more than thirty years, the sixty-eight-year-old Genzken has “contributed to the international discourse of sculpture.” “Unspoiled, punk, but never without humor,” as the jury put it, Genzken reveals “the upheavals, opposites, violence, and brutalities of our societies” in her photographs, installations, and sculptures—and allows the viewer “to get a little closer to the truth.”

Born in 1948 in Bad Oldesloe, Genzken studied painting, art history, philosophy, photography, and graphics in Hamburg, Cologne, Berlin, and Düsseldorf. Her works have been shown in numerous exhibitions in Chicago, Brussels, Zurich, London, and Vienna. LESS

January 11, 2017

The unveiling earlier in December of a public sculpture of a seated young girl commemorating “comfort women”—around 200,000 women from Korea and other parts of Asia who were forced into sexual slavery by Japanese soldiers during World War II—outside of Japan’s embassy in Busan, South Korea, has caused outrage in Japan and is threatening diplomatic ties between the two countries, Choe Sang-Hun and Motoko Rich of the New York Times report.

Japan temporarily called for ambassador Yasumasa Nagamine and the consul general in Busan, Yasuhiro Morimoto, to return from South Korea and has suspended economic negotiations to aid in the stabilization of South Korea’s currency, the won, in protest of the work.

The issue of comfort women has been a historically polarizing issue between the two nations. It last surfaced in 2011, when a statue dedicated to the former sex slaves was erected outside the Japanese embassy in Seoul. Since then, a number of other sculptures have been built in their honor.

In an attempt to put the issue behind them, Japan struck an agreement with South Korea in 2015, which entailed Japan issuing a public apology and pledging to provide $8.3 million in compensation to the surviving comfort women in exchange for South Korea’s promise to remove the work and to put to rest any future claims. The highly criticized deal, which was meant to be a “final and irreversible resolution,” was made by President Park Geun-hye, who is currently embroiled in a corruption scandal that resulted in her impeachment last month. In a news conference in Tokyo, Yoshihide Suga, chief cabinet secretary to Japanese prime minister Shinzō Abe, said, “The Japanese government finds this situation extremely regrettable.” Cho June-hyuck, a representative of South Korea’s foreign ministry, responded by saying, “We want to stress again that despite difficult issues facing us, both governments must strive to develop bilateral relations based on mutual trust.” The statue had originally been removed by authorities shortly after it appeared outside the consulate on December 28, but public outrage led to the reinstatement of the work. Dozens of similar statues have been erected around the country, but this is only the second incident involving a sculpture being placed near a Japanese consulate. LESS

January 10, 2017

Daan van Golden, whose subtle paintings, prints, photographs, and collages were inspired by Japanese and Dutch graphic design, Matisse, Buddhism, and pop music, has died.

Van Golden was a discriminating thinker and maker who worked according to his own clock, slowly and deliberately, from an almost hermetic visual universe. His patterns and symbols—so startlingly wan on the surface, yet anything but just beneath—are nearly hallucinatory in their paleness and formal stoicism. The artist produced very little during his lifetime and was often reluctant to exhibit his work. But what he did release before the public influenced and seduced many, such as artists Trisha Donnelly and Richard Aldrich, and writer and curator Bob Nickas.

Van Golden held solo exhibitions at venues around the world, including New York’s Greene Naftali (the gallery represents the artist); London’s Camden Art Center; Le Consortium, Centre d’Art Contemporain in Dijon; Galerie Micheline Szwajcer in Antwerp; and the Museum Boijmans van Beuningen in Rotterdam. His work appears in the collections of The Hague’s Gemeentemuseum, as well as the ABN AMRO Collection and the Huis Marseille––Museum voor Fotografie, both in Amsterdam.

Donnelly, in the number one spot on her “Top Ten” list from the March 2004 issue of Artforum, said of the artist’s work, “At once dignified and psychedelic, van Golden’s paintings are often based on minute photographic forms and classical textiles. In one, he takes a snowy, pixelated outline (derived from multiple Xeroxes of the photo of a parakeet that Matisse used in his late collages) and cradles it in sky blue. Photographs of his daughter between the ages of one and eighteen are lovingly portrayed, curiously layered documents of youth. Within every photograph there is a quiet oddity, and out of each painting grows a form—elaborate and strangely pure of insistence.”

January 10, 2017

Environmental activist and artist Vincent J. F. Huang will represent Tuvalu at the 2017 Venice Biennale. Aida Yuen Wong is the curator for the Tuvalu pavilion, the theme of which is “Viva Arte Viva.” Tuvalu is the only Pacific Island nation participating in the upcoming Biennale.

The pavilion will function as the nucleus for an international social sculpture Huang calls the Global Interactive Program, which will come to life via on- and offline projects structured to rouse people into thinking more critically about the global climate crisis. A self-sufficient fishing community occupied by a little less than ten thousand people, Tuvalu, according to the United Nations International Panel on Climate Change, is expected to suffer profoundly from rising sea levels.

Huang taught in the department of visual communication design at Shu-te University in Kaohsiung from 2001 to 2006, and he has been an artist-in-residence at the Shanghai Duolun Museum of Modern Art and ARTSPACE in Australia, among other institutions. He has exhibited work at the 2013 and 2015 Venice Biennales. His piece for Tuvalu in the 2015 Biennale, Crossing the Tide, “project[ed the viewer] into a catastrophic scenario . . . Visitors to the pavilion [were] forced to traverse the space via footbridges that [were] semi-submerged in water, made from a sturdy and flexible material . . . [used] to build raised walkways during high-water emergencies,” according to the magazine Domus.

January 10, 2017

Vanessa Gera of the Washington Post writes that sociologist and philosopher Zygmunt Bauman, the author of more than fifty books, including Culture as Praxis (1973), Freedom (1988), Modernity and Ambivalence (1991), The Individualized Society (2001), and Consuming Life (2007), has died. Bauman was a moral thinker who advocated for the impoverished and disenfranchised, criticizing the dehumanizing effects of capitalism and globalization. He spent his life writing about ethics and human dignity.

Bauman was born to a poor Jewish family in Poznan, Poland. They were often the victims of brutal anti-Semitism. The writer spoke about his troubled childhood and “the humiliations which my father, a man of impeccable honesty, had to suffer from his bosses to feed his family.” The Baumans fled Poland for the Soviet Union at the start of World War II, surviving the Holocaust. There, as a teenager, Bauman joined a Soviet-led Polish army troop. He ended up receiving a Military Cross of Valor from Poland for his courage in battling the Nazis. He rose quickly within the ranks of the Polish army and became a communist, but he lost his army position in 1953, a casualty of the Soviet Union’s stance against Israel.

Bauman studied sociology and philosophy at the University of Warsaw and taught there until the communist regime forced him out of his job. He relocated with his family to the UK, where he taught at the University of Leeds until his retirement in 1990. He continued writing prolifically until his death.

Bauman was the recipient of many awards and honors, such as the Theodor W. Adorno Award in 1998, the European Amalfi Prize for Sociology in 1992, and the Prince of Asturias Award in 2010. The University of Leeds created the Bauman Institute, a think tank “inspired by the sociological imagination of Zygmunt Bauman and critical responses to his work . . . launched to develop new insights and new directions of interdisciplinary social science research with a particular focus upon rethinking global society in the light of shared social, economic, environmental and political challenges in an age of modernity seemingly dominated by financialized capitalism,” per its website.