Detroit’s Susanne Hilberry Gallery to Close After 40 Years

POSTED January 12, 2017

Michigan’s Susanne Hilberry Gallery has announced that it will permanently close after forty years in business, Maximilíano Durón of Artnews reports. In a statement, the gallery said, “We are grateful beyond measure for Susanne’s vision and diligence, and extend our sincere gratitude to the many supporters and collaborators.”

Founder Susanne Hilberry, who opened the gallery in the suburb of Birmingham in 1976, died in 2015 at the age of seventy-two. She ran the arts space for thirty-nine years and championed a number of artists including Richard Artschwager, Alex Katz, Nancy Mitchnick, Elizabeth Murray, Gordon Newton, Ellen Phelan, and Joel Shapiro.

Michelle Perron, director of Center Galleries at the College for Creative Studies, told the Detroit Free Press: “Susanne never stopped looking, and she taught us how to see differently. She was a true maverick and visionary.” She added, “She elevated Detroit art and artists and brought the international art world to Detroit. The older she got, the younger she saw.”

January 12, 2017

Glasgow International announced today that Sarah McCrory will be stepping down from her role as director to head the new contemporary gallery at Goldsmiths University in London. Designed by Turner Prize-winning collective Assemble, the gallery is slated to open in early 2018.

McCrory will be responsible for developing a program of exhibitions, commissions, and residencies, as well as launching fundraising campaigns. “At a time when cuts and closures threaten our cultural institutions, the opening of a new gallery as part of a university with such a rich artistic history is an exciting and encouraging occasion,” McCrory said. “I look forward to drawing upon the wealth of excellence across the university and its research departments—to work with artists to create a gallery with both an international reputation, as well as an important place for both students and local audiences in south London.”

After McCrory joined the Glasgow International in 2012, the biennial arts festival presented two of its most successful editions to date in 2014 and 2016. Since 2014, the festival has doubled the amount of programming offered and its seventh edition, which was held in April 2016, welcomed a record number of visitors.

Previously, she served as curator of Frieze Projects and Film for three editions of the art fair, cocurator of Studio Voltaire in London, curator of project space Swallow Street and Arts & Jobs, and assistant director of Vilma Gold in London. McCrory was on the selection panel for the 2017 British Pavilion for the Venice Biennale as well as for the 2014 Turner Prize. She earned her bachelor’s degree at Kingston University and her master’s degree in curating contemporary art at the Royal College of Art. LESS

January 11, 2017

The Metropolitan Museum of Art is postponing plans for a $600 million southwest wing dedicated to modern and contemporary art, according to the New York Times’ Robin Pogrebin. The institution’s original aim was to have the new wing ready for its 150th anniversary in 2020.

The director of the Met, Thomas P. Campbell, said the museum was “baking these long-term projects into a responsible master plan that matches our capacity with our ambition.” A $10 million deficit, despite record attendance last year, has led to a hiring freeze, voluntary buyouts, and layoffs, as artforum.com previously reported here.

Campbell said, “We’re very confident about raising funds for this project when the time comes.” He revealed that the museum, for now, would instead be focusing on replacing the skylights and roofing system of the European paintings galleries—work that is expected to start in 2018.

January 11, 2017

Frieze New York announced today that more than 190 galleries from thirty countries will convene for its sixth edition, which will be held on Randall’s Island Park from May 5 to May 7, 2017.

Highlights of this year’s fair include presentations from modern and contemporary galleries including returning exhibitors such as Gavin Brown’s Enterprise (New York), Matthew Marks Gallery (New York), Acquavella (New York), Lévy Gorvy (London), Mendes Wood DM (São Paulo), The Modern Institute (Glasgow), David Zwirner (New York), and Marian Goodman Gallery (New York), as well as new exhibitors, such as Castelli Gallery (New York), Bernard Jacobson Gallery (London), andAxel Vervoordt Gallery (Antwerp).

This year’s fair returns with Frieze Projects a series of new artist commissions curated by High Line Director Cecilia Alemani as well as Frieze Talks, a series of conversations among leading cultural figures. Toby Kamps, a curator at The Menil Collection in Houston, will curate the expanded Spotlight section for the first time and Jacob Proctor, director of arts and media programming at Neubauer Collegium for Culture and Society at the University of Chicago, and Fabian Schöneich, a curator of Portikus in Frankfurt, will return as curatorial advisors for the Frame section.

Victoria Siddall, director of Frieze Fairs, said, “Frieze New York continues to evolve and this year galleries are bringing presentations of greater breadth and quality than ever before, reflecting the diverse cultural interests of our audience.” She added, “The increased presence of 20th-century art at Frieze New York will create a great context for the many contemporary galleries in the fair and will open up fascinating dialogues. Visitors can look forward to discovering emerging talents from Guatemala to Japan.”

Participating Galleries: 303 Gallery, New York

Miguel Abreu Gallery, New York

Acquavella Galleries, New York

Galeria Juana de Aizpuru, Madrid

Altman Siegel, San Francisco

The Approach, London

Alfonso Artiaco, Naples

Daniel Blau, Munich

Peter Blum Gallery, New York

Blum & Poe, Los Angeles

Boers-Li Gallery, Beijing

Tanya Bonakdar Gallery, New York

The Box, Los Angeles

The Breeeder, Athens

Broadway 1602, New York

Gavin Brown’s enterprise, New York

Buchholz, Berlin

Shane Campbell Gallery, Chicago

Canada, New York

Galerie Gisela Capitain, Cologne

Cardi Gallery, Milan

Casa Triângulo, São Paulo

Castelli Gallery, New York

Galerie Bernard Ceysson, Paris

Cheim & Read, New York

Chi-Wen Gallery, Taipei

James Cohan, New York

Galleria Continua, San Gimignano

Alan Cristea Gallery, London

Galerie Chantal Crousel, Paris

Massimo De Carlo, Milan

Elizabeth Dee, New York

dépendance, Brussels

Galerie Eigen + Art, Berlin

galerie frank elbaz, Paris

Derek Eller Gallery, New York

Donald Ellis Gallery, New York

Entwistle, London

Eykyn Maclean, New York

Henrique Faria, New York

Foksal Gallery Foundation, Warsaw

Fortes D’Aloia & Gabriel, São Paulo

Marc Foxx Gallery, Los Angeles

Foxy Production, New York

Fredericks & Freiser, New York

Stephen Friedman Gallery, London

Frith Street Gallery, London

Gagosian Gallery, New York

Goodman Gallery, Johannesburg

Marian Goodman Gallery, New York

Alexander Gray Associates, New York

Grimm Gallery, Amsterdam

Hauser & Wirth, New York

Herald St, London

Xavier Hufkens, Brussels

Gallery Hyundai, Seoul

Ibid Gallery, London

Taka Ishii Gallery, Tokyo

Bernard Jacobson Gallery, London

Jason Jacques Gallery, New York

rodolphe janssen, Brussels

Casey Kaplan, New York

Galleri Magnus Karlsson, Stockholm

Karma, New York

Paul Kasmin Gallery, New York

Sean Kelly Gallery, New York

Anton Kern Gallery, New York

Galerie Peter Kilchmann, Zurich

Tina Kim Gallery, New York

David Kordansky Gallery, Los Angeles

Andrew Kreps Gallery, New York

Kukje Gallery, Seoul

Lehmann Maupin, New York

Galerie Lelong, New York

Lévy Gorvy, New York

Lisson Gallery, London

Matthew Marks Gallery, New York

Galerie Greta Meert, Brussels

Mendes Wood DM, São Paulo

Galerie Meyer Oceanic Art, Paris

Victoria Miro, London

Mitchell-Innes & Nash, New York

The Modern Institute, Glasgow

Taro Nasu, Tokyo

Nature Morte, New Delhi

David Nolan Gallery, New York

Galleria Lorcan O’Neill, Rome

Galerie Nathalie Obadia, Paris

October Gallery, London

Overduin & Co., Los Angeles

P·P·O·W, New York

Pace, New York

Maureen Paley, London

The Mayor Gallery, London

Parra & Romero, Madrid

Franklin Parrasch Gallery, New York

Peres Projects, Berlin

Galerie Perrotin, New York

PKM Gallery, Seoul

Simon Preston Gallery, New York

Project 88, Mumbai

Rampa, Istanbul

Almine Rech Gallery, New York

Galeria Nara Roesler, São Paulo

Galerie Thaddaeus Ropac, Paris

Salon 94, New York

Esther Schipper, Berlin

Sfeir-Semler Gallery, Beirut

Jack Shainman Gallery, New York

Sikkema Jenkins & Co., New York

Skarstedt, New York

Sprüth Magers, Berlin

Stevenson, Cape Town

Galeria Luisa Strina, São Paulo

The Third Line, Dubai

Travesia Cuatro, Madrid

Venus, New York

Vermelho, São Paulo

Axel Vervoordt Gallery, Antwerp

Susanne Vielmetter Los Angeles Projects, Los Angeles

White Cube, London

Zeno X Gallery, Antwerp

David Zwirner, New York Focus:

A Gentil Carioca, Rio de Janeiro

Gallery Isabelle van den Eynde, Dubai

Frutta, Rome

James Fuentes, New York

Hannah Hoffman Gallery, Los Angeles

Instituto De Vision, Bogotá

Ivan Gallery, Bucharest

Jhaveri Contemporary, Mumbai

David Lewis, New York

Josh Lilley Gallery, London

lokal_30, Warsaw

Martos Gallery, New York

Mary Mary, Glasgow

Meessen De Clercq, Brussels

Misako & Rosen, Tokyo

mor charpentier, Paris

Múrias Centeno, Lisbon

Night Gallery, Los Angeles

Office Baroque, Brussels

On Stellar Rays, New York

Parafin, London

Seventeen, London

Silberkuppe, Berlin

Société, Berlin

Simone Subal Gallery, New York

T293, Rome

Triple V, Paris

Rachel Uffner Gallery, New York

Various Small Fires (VSF), Los Angeles

Kate Werble Gallery, New York Frame:

VI, VII, Oslo Eva LeWitt

Antenna Space, Shanghai Zhou Siwei

Galerie Bernhard, Zurich Jan Vorisek

blank projects, Cape Town Jared Ginsburg

Carroll / Fletcher, London Thomson & Craighead

Chapter NY, New York Milano Chow

Bridget Donahue, New York Susan Cianciolo

Experimenter, Kolkata Nadia Kaabi-Linke

Jan Kaps, Cologne Sven Loven

Galeria Jaqueline Martins, São Paulo Hudinilson Jr.

Kasia Michalski Gallery, Warsaw Daniel Boccato

Proyectos Ultravioleta, Guatemala City Akira Ikezoe

Southard Reid, London Lea Cetera

The Sunday Painter, London Piotr Lakomy

Galerie Joseph Tang, Paris Daiga Grantina

Walden, Buenos Aires Ulises Carrión

Leo Xu Projects, Shanghai Li Qing Spotlight:

acb, Budapest Katalin Ladik

Aicon Gallery, New York Francis Newton Souza

Mitchell Algus Gallery, New York Agustin Fernandez

Anglim Gilbert Gallery, San Francisco Judith Linhares

Galeria Raquel Arnaud, São Paulo Willys de Castro

Galerie Bernard Bouche, Paris Etienne Martin

Callicoon Fine Arts, New York Thomas Kovachevich

Silvia Cintra + Box 4, Rio de Janeiro Amilcar de Castro

espaivisor, Valencia Katalin Ladik

Henrique Faria, New York Jamie Davidovich

Fleisher/Ollman, Philadelphia Felipe Jesus Consalvos

Honor Fraser, Los Angeles Kenny Scharf

Galerie Klaus Gerrit Friese, Berlin Dieter Krieg

Garth Greenan Gallery, New York Paul Feeley

Grosvenor Gallery, London Feni Dumile

Hales, London Virginia Jaramillo

Kayne Griffin Corcoran, Los Angeles Tatsuo Kawaguchi

Gallery Luisotti, Los Angeles Ursula Schulz-Dornburg

Gallery Wendi Norris, San Francisco Peter Young

P420, Bologna Irma Blank

Parrasch Heijnen Gallery, Los Angeles Tony DeLap

Galeria Marilia Razuk, São Paulo Julio Plaza

Michael Rosenfeld Gallery, New York Barbara Chase-Riboud

Richard Saltoun, London Dom Sylvester Houédard

Marc Selwyn Fine Art, Los Angeles Lee Mullican

Bruce Silverstein Gallery, New York Alfred Leslie

Carl Solway Gallery, Cincinnati USCO and Gerd Stern

Southfirst, New York Jared Bark

Galerie Barbara Thumm, Berlin Teresa Burga

Tokyo Publishing House, Tokyo Tatsuo Kawaguchi

Gallery Yamaki Fine Art, Kobe Kimiyo Mishima LESS

January 11, 2017

The 2017 Armory Show is introducing Platform, a new section featuring large-scale works, installations, and site-specific pieces. Eric Shiner, the senior vice president of contemporary art at Sotheby’s, will curate the first edition featuring twelve artworks by Abel Barroso, Patricia Cronin, Douglas Coupland, Olga de Amaral, Dorian Gaudin, Jun Kaneko, Per Kirkeby, Yayoi Kusama, Iván Navarro, Fiete Stolte, Lawrence Weiner, and Ai Weiwei.

“With my selection of artists, I endeavor to present a series of incidents that start to change our relationship with the art fair—a series of happenings, interactive works, objects and images that make the viewer take pause, think, refresh, smile, and remember that art, by its very nature, is meant to provoke, incite and challenge,” Eric Shiner said. “It is my hope that the artists and works included in ‘An Incident’

will bring a new energy to the art fair model, encouraging visitors to share in the moment, and to enjoy the phenomenal offerings in vendors’ booths with gusto.”

Among the works being presented are Chilean artist Navarro’s Chant, a text-based light and sound sculpture that will record the noise made by fairgoers; a sixty-three-foot-tall painting, Mirage 2016, by Jun Kaneko; and Barroso’s seven part interactive installation, Emigrant’s Pinball, 2012, for which visitors will be invited to play a fictional pinball game, which draws from New York iconography to pose questions about migration and cultural identity.

Before Shiner joined Sotheby’s in July 2016, he served as the director of the Andy Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh for almost six years. A leading scholar on Andy Warhol and Asian contemporary art, Shiner lived and worked in Japan for years and was assistant curator of the inaugural Yokohama Triennale in 2001.

January 11, 2017

A painting depicting a protest in Ferguson, Missouri, that features policemen with heads resembling razorback pigs has become the subject of a quarrel between Republicans and Democrats on Capitol Hill in Washington DC, AP reports.

Republican Doug Lamborn, a representative of Colorado’s fifth district, removed high school student David Pulphus’s painting on Friday calling it offensive. The eighteen-year-old artist’s work was on display in a one-year-long exhibition in the US Capitol after he won an annual nationwide art competition sponsored by the Congressional Institute. Each spring, high school students are invited to submit artworks to their congressional representative’s office where panels comprising district artists select the winning works. Pulphus painted the canvas in which officers are aiming weapons at African American protesters who are holding signs that read “Racism Kills” after the shooting of unarmed teenager Michael Brown in Ferguson.

Democrat William Lacy Clay, a representative of Missouri’s first district, restored the work to the exhibition stating that he was defending the constitution. “I do not agree or disagree with this painting,” Clay said. “But I will fight to defend this young man’s right to express himself because his artwork is true for him and he is entitled to that protection under the law.”

Republican Dana Rohrabacher of California and Republican Brian Babin of Texas, took the painting down again and returned it to Clay’s office. Congressional critics of the work claim that it violates the rules of the competition, which state: “Exhibits depicting subjects of contemporary political controversy or a sensationalistic or gruesome nature are not allowed.” Clay rehung the painting. LESS

January 11, 2017

Maria Balshaw, the head of Manchester’s Whitworth gallery since 2006 and Manchester city galleries since 2011, may soon be named the first female director of Tate, Mark Brown and Helen Pidd of The Guardian report.

There has been much speculation about who would succeed Nicholas Serota since he announced he would step down from his thirty-year term at the helm of the Tate Modern, Tate Britain, Tate Liverpool and Tate St. Ives in September.

Tate’s board of trustees has submitted Balshaw as the candidate chosen to fill the appointment and is waiting for approval from prime minister Theresa May. A spokesperson of Tate told artforum.com that the search for the new director is still ongoing and that the organization has no announcements to make at this time.

As director of the Whitworth, Balshaw spearheaded a $14.5 million expansion project that led to a surge in attendance and helped it to secure the Museum of the Year award in 2015. Considered by many to be a favorite for the position, Balshaw has been credited as a leader in Manchester’s cultural revival.

January 11, 2017

Victoria Stapley-Brown of the Art Newspaper writes that a shortlist has been announced for the High Line Plinth commission, a public art project for New York’s High Line that will be located on the Spur, a new segment of the park being built above Tenth Avenue and Thirtieth Street, which is scheduled to open sometime next year. “The High Line Plinth will provide artists with an opportunity to work on a larger scale than ever before possible on the High Line, and to engage with the breathtaking vistas that open up around this new site,” said Cecilia Alemani, director and chief curator for High Line Art.

A dozen artists from eight countries—who range in age from thirty-two to seventy-two—have been shortlisted for the first two plinth commissions: Simone Leigh, Haim Steinbach, Minerva Cuevas, Jeremy Deller, Jonathan Berger, Sam Durant, Charles Gaines, Cosima von Bonin, Lena Henke, Matthew Day Jackson, Roman Ondak, and Paola Pivi. Maquettes for their proposals will be on display, from February 9 through April 30, at West Fourteenth Street on the High Line.

A representative from the High Line Art said, “The public will be able to submit their commentary onsite and also online, which will be taken into account when Friends of the High Line chooses the final two proposals which will be commissioned as the inaugural works.” The pieces will be chosen this spring and exhibited in consecutive eighteen-month periods when the Spur opens.

January 11, 2017

As January 20, the day of President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration draws near, museums and galleries, as well as artists, critics, and other cultural workers are gearing up by planning strikes in protest of a Trump administration and organizing programming to address and add to the ongoing political discourse.

More than 250 artists and critics have signed a petition, known as the “J20 Art Strike,” calling for cultural institutions to close as an “act of noncompliance.” The call to action urges people “to combat the normalization of Trumpism—a toxic mix of white supremacy, misogyny, xenophobia, militarism, and oligarchic rule.”

Among the signatories of the strike are Hilton Als, Yve-Alain Bois, Paul Chan, Hans Haacke, Barbara Kruger, Lucy Lippard, Dread Scott, Richard Serra, and Cindy Sherman. The petition states: “It is not a strike against art, theater or any other cultural form. It is an invitation to motivate these activities anew, to reimagine these spaces as places where resistant forms of thinking, seeing, feeling and acting can be produced.”