The Glass House Appoints Hilary Lewis as Chief Curator and Creative Director

The Glass House, built in New Canaan, Connecticut, by architect Philip Johnson between 1949 and 1995, announced today that Hilary Lewis has been named the new chief curator and creative director. She will take up the post on January 17.

An architectural historian and Philip Johnson scholar, Lewis has studied the architect’s work for more than two decades. She spent more than a decade working directly with Johnson on texts, exhibitions, and a multiyear project of recording his memoirs. Lewis studied and taught architectural history and urban planning at MIT and Harvard. She coauthored Philip Johnson: The Architect in His Own Words and The Architecture of Philip Johnson and organized the exhibition and catalog “Philip Johnson: Architecture + Art” for the Johnson-designed Kreeger Museum. In 2007, she was named the Philip Johnson Scholar for the Glass House site, and until recently, Lewis served on its advisory council.

Lewis said, “Having sat side-by-side with Johnson for years, I feel confident that what would honor his and David Whitney’s memory most would be for the property to evolve further as a center for the appreciation of architecture, design, and art not just as a museum of Johnson and Whitney’s lives in New Canaan.”

Gregory Sages, executive director at the Glass House, said, "Hilary Lewis has influenced the Glass House site since its inception as a public museum. She will be a great addition to a great team. I look forward to her continuing contributions in programming content, visitation alternatives, site interpretation, and team management." The Glass House, a site of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, comprises a forty-nine-acre campus with fourteen structures and a permanent collection of twentieth-century painting and sculpture.

The Seattle Art Museum announced today that artist Sondra Perry will be awarded the 2017 Gwendolyn Knight and Jacob Lawrence Prize, which recognizes emerging African American artists who have been producing work for less than ten years. Perry will receive $10,000 and a solo exhibition at the museum in the fall of 2017.

“Sondra’s work is at once subversively witty, concretely inventive, and above all, timely,” Sandra Jackson-Dumont, the chair of education at the Metropolitan Museum of Art and SAM’s former deputy director for education and public programs, said. “I am mesmerized by her uncanny use of performance and digital platforms to create meaning and comment on black experiences in particular and societal issues overall. I could not be more thrilled to work with this exceptional artist.” Jackson-Dumont will curate the artist’s upcoming exhibition.

A New Jersey-based artist, Perry’s work often explores abstraction and representation through video and computer-based media installations and performances. Perry’s first solo show, “Some Type Of Way,” was presented by Seattle’s independent gallery INCA in 2015. She has participated in group shows at various institutions including MoMA PS1, the Seattle Art Museum, the Brooklyn Museum, and the Studio Museum in Harlem.

The Gwendolyn Knight and Jacob Lawrence Prize was established to honor the legacy of the two artists and to support young African American artists. Previous award winners include Theaster Gates, Titus Kaphar, LaToya Ruby Frazier, and Brenna Youngblood.

The Worcester Art Museum announced that it has received a $825,000 grant in support of pre-contemporary American art from the Henry Luce Foundation. The grant will fund a three-year program of exhibitions and curatorial apprenticeships that will focus on showcasing less frequently seen works from the museum’s American art collection.

“Since its earliest days, the museum has prioritized the acquisition of American art and, as a result, we have an exemplary collection of paintings, prints, drawings, and decorative arts from the 1600s to the present day,” Jon L. Seydl, director of curatorial affairs and curator of European art, said. “However, many of these works have received less attention for research and exhibition in the last twenty years as the museum focused on presenting its colonial and twentieth-century holdings. This crucial support from the Luce Foundation makes it possible for the museum, led by our curator of American art, Elizabeth Athens, to re-engage vigorously with many of these compelling works and explore new ways to present them to the public.”

The grant will allow the museum to open an exhibition featuring several stained glass windows by John La Farge and Louis Comfort Tiffan for Boston’s Mount Vernon Congregational Church. The works have not been on view in more than forty years. Among the other projects the grant will support is the conservation of numerous works including Edward Augustus Brackett’s marble sculpture Shipwrecked Mother and Child, 1848–50, which was acquired by the museum in 1904 but has not been on view since the 1940s, and the creation of a catalogue of approximately 3,600 North American drawings, prints, and photographs from the Charles E. Goodspeed Collection, purchased by the museum in 1910.

Established in 1936 by Henry R. Luce, the cofounder and editor-in-chief of Time Inc., the Henry Luce Foundation seeks to bring important ideas to the center of American life, strengthen international understanding, and foster innovation and leadership in academic, policy, religious, and art communities.

Michigan’s Susanne Hilberry Gallery has announced that it will permanently close after forty years in business, Maximilíano Durón of Artnews reports. In a statement, the gallery said, “We are grateful beyond measure for Susanne’s vision and diligence, and extend our sincere gratitude to the many supporters and collaborators.”

Founder Susanne Hilberry, who opened the gallery in the suburb of Birmingham in 1976, died in 2015 at the age of seventy-two. She ran the arts space for thirty-nine years and championed a number of artists including Richard Artschwager, Alex Katz, Nancy Mitchnick, Elizabeth Murray, Gordon Newton, Ellen Phelan, and Joel Shapiro.

Michelle Perron, director of Center Galleries at the College for Creative Studies, told the Detroit Free Press: “Susanne never stopped looking, and she taught us how to see differently. She was a true maverick and visionary.” She added, “She elevated Detroit art and artists and brought the international art world to Detroit. The older she got, the younger she saw.”

Glasgow International announced today that Sarah McCrory will be stepping down from her role as director to head the new contemporary art gallery at Goldsmiths University in London. Designed by Turner Prize-winning collective Assemble, the gallery is slated to open in early 2018.

McCrory will be responsible for developing a program of exhibitions, commissions, and residencies, as well as launching fundraising campaigns. “At a time when cuts and closures threaten our cultural institutions, the opening of a new gallery as part of a university with such a rich artistic history is an exciting and encouraging occasion,” McCrory said. “I look forward to drawing upon the wealth of excellence across the university and its research departments—to work with artists to create a gallery with both an international reputation, as well as an important place for both students and local audiences in south London.”

After McCrory joined Glasgow International in 2012, the biennial presented two of its most successful editions to date in 2014 and 2016. Since 2014, the festival has doubled the amount of programming offered and its seventh edition, which was held in April 2016, welcomed a record number of visitors.

Previously, she served as curator of Frieze Projects and Film for three editions of the art fair, cocurator of Studio Voltaire in London, curator of project space Swallow Street and Arts & Jobs, and assistant director of Vilma Gold in London. McCrory was on the selection panel for the 2017 British Pavilion for the Venice Biennale as well as for the 2014 Turner Prize. She earned her bachelor's degree at Kingston University and her master's degree at the Royal College of Art.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art is postponing plans for a $600 million southwest wing dedicated to modern and contemporary art, according to the New York Times’ Robin Pogrebin. The institution’s original aim was to have the new wing ready for its 150th anniversary in 2020.

The director of the Met, Thomas P. Campbell, said the museum was “baking these long-term projects into a responsible master plan that matches our capacity with our ambition.” A $10 million deficit, despite record attendance last year, has led to a hiring freeze, voluntary buyouts, and layoffs, as artforum.com previously reported here.

Campbell said, “We’re very confident about raising funds for this project when the time comes.” He revealed that the museum, for now, would instead be focusing on replacing the skylights and roofing system of the European paintings galleries—work that is expected to start in 2018.

Frieze New York announced today that more than 190 galleries from thirty countries will convene for its sixth edition, which will be held on Randall’s Island Park from May 5 to May 7, 2017.

Highlights of this year’s fair include presentations from modern and contemporary galleries including returning exhibitors such as Gavin Brown’s Enterprise (New York), Matthew Marks Gallery (New York), Acquavella (New York), Lévy Gorvy (London), Mendes Wood DM (São Paulo), The Modern Institute (Glasgow), David Zwirner (New York), and Marian Goodman Gallery (New York), as well as new exhibitors, such as Castelli Gallery (New York), Bernard Jacobson Gallery (London), andAxel Vervoordt Gallery (Antwerp).

This year’s fair returns with Frieze Projects a series of new artist commissions curated by High Line Director Cecilia Alemani as well as Frieze Talks, a series of conversations among leading cultural figures. Toby Kamps, a curator at The Menil Collection in Houston, will curate the expanded Spotlight section for the first time and Jacob Proctor, director of arts and media programming at Neubauer Collegium for Culture and Society at the University of Chicago, and Fabian Schöneich, a curator of Portikus in Frankfurt, will return as curatorial advisors for the Frame section.

Victoria Siddall, director of Frieze Fairs, said, “Frieze New York continues to evolve and this year galleries are bringing presentations of greater breadth and quality than ever before, reflecting the diverse cultural interests of our audience.” She added, “The increased presence of 20th-century art at Frieze New York will create a great context for the many contemporary galleries in the fair and will open up fascinating dialogues. Visitors can look forward to discovering emerging talents from Guatemala to Japan.”

Participating Galleries: 303 Gallery, New York

Miguel Abreu Gallery, New York

Acquavella Galleries, New York

Galeria Juana de Aizpuru, Madrid

Altman Siegel, San Francisco

The Approach, London

Alfonso Artiaco, Naples

Daniel Blau, Munich

Peter Blum Gallery, New York

Blum & Poe, Los Angeles

Boers-Li Gallery, Beijing

Tanya Bonakdar Gallery, New York

The Box, Los Angeles

The Breeeder, Athens

Broadway 1602, New York

Gavin Brown’s enterprise, New York

Buchholz, Berlin

Shane Campbell Gallery, Chicago

Canada, New York

Galerie Gisela Capitain, Cologne

Cardi Gallery, Milan

Casa Triângulo, São Paulo

Castelli Gallery, New York

Galerie Bernard Ceysson, Paris

Cheim & Read, New York

Chi-Wen Gallery, Taipei

James Cohan, New York

Galleria Continua, San Gimignano

Alan Cristea Gallery, London

Galerie Chantal Crousel, Paris

Massimo De Carlo, Milan

Elizabeth Dee, New York

dépendance, Brussels

Galerie Eigen + Art, Berlin

galerie frank elbaz, Paris

Derek Eller Gallery, New York

Donald Ellis Gallery, New York

Entwistle, London

Eykyn Maclean, New York

Henrique Faria, New York

Foksal Gallery Foundation, Warsaw

Fortes D’Aloia & Gabriel, São Paulo

Marc Foxx Gallery, Los Angeles

Foxy Production, New York

Fredericks & Freiser, New York

Stephen Friedman Gallery, London

Frith Street Gallery, London

Gagosian Gallery, New York

Goodman Gallery, Johannesburg

Marian Goodman Gallery, New York

Alexander Gray Associates, New York

Grimm Gallery, Amsterdam

Hauser & Wirth, New York

Herald St, London

Xavier Hufkens, Brussels

Gallery Hyundai, Seoul

Ibid Gallery, London

Taka Ishii Gallery, Tokyo

Bernard Jacobson Gallery, London

Jason Jacques Gallery, New York

rodolphe janssen, Brussels

Casey Kaplan, New York

Galleri Magnus Karlsson, Stockholm

Karma, New York

Paul Kasmin Gallery, New York

Sean Kelly Gallery, New York

Anton Kern Gallery, New York

Galerie Peter Kilchmann, Zurich

Tina Kim Gallery, New York

David Kordansky Gallery, Los Angeles

Andrew Kreps Gallery, New York

Kukje Gallery, Seoul

Lehmann Maupin, New York

Galerie Lelong, New York

Lévy Gorvy, New York

Lisson Gallery, London

Matthew Marks Gallery, New York

Galerie Greta Meert, Brussels

Mendes Wood DM, São Paulo

Galerie Meyer Oceanic Art, Paris

Victoria Miro, London

Mitchell-Innes & Nash, New York

The Modern Institute, Glasgow

Taro Nasu, Tokyo

Nature Morte, New Delhi

David Nolan Gallery, New York

Galleria Lorcan O’Neill, Rome

Galerie Nathalie Obadia, Paris

October Gallery, London

Overduin & Co., Los Angeles

P·P·O·W, New York

Pace, New York

Maureen Paley, London

The Mayor Gallery, London

Parra & Romero, Madrid

Franklin Parrasch Gallery, New York

Peres Projects, Berlin

Galerie Perrotin, New York

PKM Gallery, Seoul

Simon Preston Gallery, New York

Project 88, Mumbai

Rampa, Istanbul

Almine Rech Gallery, New York

Galeria Nara Roesler, São Paulo

Galerie Thaddaeus Ropac, Paris

Salon 94, New York

Esther Schipper, Berlin

Sfeir-Semler Gallery, Beirut

Jack Shainman Gallery, New York

Sikkema Jenkins & Co., New York

Skarstedt, New York

Sprüth Magers, Berlin

Stevenson, Cape Town

Galeria Luisa Strina, São Paulo

The Third Line, Dubai

Travesia Cuatro, Madrid

Venus, New York

Vermelho, São Paulo

Axel Vervoordt Gallery, Antwerp

Susanne Vielmetter Los Angeles Projects, Los Angeles

White Cube, London

Zeno X Gallery, Antwerp

David Zwirner, New York Focus:

A Gentil Carioca, Rio de Janeiro

Gallery Isabelle van den Eynde, Dubai

Frutta, Rome

James Fuentes, New York

Hannah Hoffman Gallery, Los Angeles

Instituto De Vision, Bogotá

Ivan Gallery, Bucharest

Jhaveri Contemporary, Mumbai

David Lewis, New York

Josh Lilley Gallery, London

lokal_30, Warsaw

Martos Gallery, New York

Mary Mary, Glasgow

Meessen De Clercq, Brussels

Misako & Rosen, Tokyo

mor charpentier, Paris

Múrias Centeno, Lisbon

Night Gallery, Los Angeles

Office Baroque, Brussels

On Stellar Rays, New York

Parafin, London

Seventeen, London

Silberkuppe, Berlin

Société, Berlin

Simone Subal Gallery, New York

T293, Rome

Triple V, Paris

Rachel Uffner Gallery, New York

Various Small Fires (VSF), Los Angeles

Kate Werble Gallery, New York Frame:

VI, VII, Oslo Eva LeWitt

Antenna Space, Shanghai Zhou Siwei

Galerie Bernhard, Zurich Jan Vorisek

blank projects, Cape Town Jared Ginsburg

Carroll / Fletcher, London Thomson & Craighead

Chapter NY, New York Milano Chow

Bridget Donahue, New York Susan Cianciolo

Experimenter, Kolkata Nadia Kaabi-Linke

Jan Kaps, Cologne Sven Loven

Galeria Jaqueline Martins, São Paulo Hudinilson Jr.

Kasia Michalski Gallery, Warsaw Daniel Boccato

Proyectos Ultravioleta, Guatemala City Akira Ikezoe

Southard Reid, London Lea Cetera

The Sunday Painter, London Piotr Lakomy

Galerie Joseph Tang, Paris Daiga Grantina

Walden, Buenos Aires Ulises Carrión

Leo Xu Projects, Shanghai Li Qing Spotlight:

acb, Budapest Katalin Ladik

Aicon Gallery, New York Francis Newton Souza

Mitchell Algus Gallery, New York Agustin Fernandez

Anglim Gilbert Gallery, San Francisco Judith Linhares

Galeria Raquel Arnaud, São Paulo Willys de Castro

Galerie Bernard Bouche, Paris Etienne Martin

Callicoon Fine Arts, New York Thomas Kovachevich

Silvia Cintra + Box 4, Rio de Janeiro Amilcar de Castro

espaivisor, Valencia Katalin Ladik

Henrique Faria, New York Jamie Davidovich

Fleisher/Ollman, Philadelphia Felipe Jesus Consalvos

Honor Fraser, Los Angeles Kenny Scharf

Galerie Klaus Gerrit Friese, Berlin Dieter Krieg

Garth Greenan Gallery, New York Paul Feeley

Grosvenor Gallery, London Feni Dumile

Hales, London Virginia Jaramillo

Kayne Griffin Corcoran, Los Angeles Tatsuo Kawaguchi

Gallery Luisotti, Los Angeles Ursula Schulz-Dornburg

Gallery Wendi Norris, San Francisco Peter Young

P420, Bologna Irma Blank

Parrasch Heijnen Gallery, Los Angeles Tony DeLap

Galeria Marilia Razuk, São Paulo Julio Plaza

Michael Rosenfeld Gallery, New York Barbara Chase-Riboud

Richard Saltoun, London Dom Sylvester Houédard

Marc Selwyn Fine Art, Los Angeles Lee Mullican

Bruce Silverstein Gallery, New York Alfred Leslie

Carl Solway Gallery, Cincinnati USCO and Gerd Stern

Southfirst, New York Jared Bark

Galerie Barbara Thumm, Berlin Teresa Burga

Tokyo Publishing House, Tokyo Tatsuo Kawaguchi

Gallery Yamaki Fine Art, Kobe Kimiyo Mishima

The 2017 Armory Show is introducing Platform, a new section featuring large-scale works, installations, and site-specific pieces. Eric Shiner, the senior vice president of contemporary art at Sotheby’s, will curate the first edition featuring twelve artworks by Abel Barroso, Patricia Cronin, Douglas Coupland, Olga de Amaral, Dorian Gaudin, Jun Kaneko, Per Kirkeby, Yayoi Kusama, Iván Navarro, Fiete Stolte, Lawrence Weiner, and Ai Weiwei.

“With my selection of artists, I endeavor to present a series of incidents that start to change our relationship with the art fair—a series of happenings, interactive works, objects and images that make the viewer take pause, think, refresh, smile, and remember that art, by its very nature, is meant to provoke, incite and challenge,” Eric Shiner said. “It is my hope that the artists and works included in ‘An Incident’

will bring a new energy to the art fair model, encouraging visitors to share in the moment, and to enjoy the phenomenal offerings in vendors’ booths with gusto.”

Among the works being presented are Chilean artist Navarro’s Chant, a text-based light and sound sculpture that will record the noise made by fairgoers; a sixty-three-foot-tall painting, Mirage 2016, by Jun Kaneko; and Barroso’s seven part interactive installation, Emigrant’s Pinball, 2012, for which visitors will be invited to play a fictional pinball game, which draws from New York iconography to pose questions about migration and cultural identity.

Before Shiner joined Sotheby’s in July 2016, he served as the director of the Andy Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh for almost six years. A leading scholar on Andy Warhol and Asian contemporary art, Shiner lived and worked in Japan for years and was assistant curator of the inaugural Yokohama Triennale in 2001.

A painting depicting a protest in Ferguson, Missouri, that features policemen with heads resembling razorback pigs has become the subject of a quarrel between Republicans and Democrats on Capitol Hill in Washington DC, AP reports.

Republican Doug Lamborn, a representative of Colorado’s fifth district, removed high school student David Pulphus’s painting on Friday calling it offensive. The eighteen-year-old artist’s work was on display in a one-year-long exhibition in the US Capitol after he won an annual nationwide art competition sponsored by the Congressional Institute. Each spring, high school students are invited to submit artworks to their congressional representative’s office where panels comprising district artists select the winning works. Pulphus painted the canvas in which officers are aiming weapons at African American protesters who are holding signs that read “Racism Kills” after the shooting of unarmed teenager Michael Brown in Ferguson.

Democrat William Lacy Clay, a representative of Missouri’s first district, restored the work to the exhibition stating that he was defending the constitution. “I do not agree or disagree with this painting,” Clay said. “But I will fight to defend this young man’s right to express himself because his artwork is true for him and he is entitled to that protection under the law.”