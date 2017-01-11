New York’s ICP Announces 2017 Infinity Award Winners

recent
New York’s International Center of Photography has announced the winners of its annual Infinity Awards, which recognize the talents of artists who use photography and the visual arts as a driving force for social change.
Harry Benson was honored with this year’s lifetime achievement award. The award-winning Scottish photojournalist marched with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. during the civil rights movement; photographed the Watts Riots; was embedded in the Gulf War; and has photographed the last twelve US presidents from President Eisenhower to President-elect Trump.
Benson was appointed a Commander of the Order of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II for service to photography and has twice been named NPPA Magazine Photographer of the Year. His photographs have been appeared in numerous publications including Time, Vanity Fair, W, and French Vogue and can be found in the permanent collections of the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery in Washington DC and in the National Portrait Gallery in Edinburgh, Scotland. A documentary chronicling his sixty-five-year career, Harry Benson: Shoot First was released by Magnolia Pictures in December 2016.
Other honorees include Sophie Calle for art; Michael Christopher Brown’s Libyan Sugar (2016) for artist’s book; the summer 2016 issue of Aperture, “Vision & Justice,” which was edited by Michael Famighetti and Sarah Lewis, for critical writing and research; Edmund Clark and Crofton Black’s “Negative Publicity” for documentary and photojournalism; Vasantha Yogananthan for emerging photographer; and For Freedoms for online platform and new media.
The 2017 honorees were chosen by a selection committee composed of Erin Barnett, director of exhibitions and collections at the ICP; Beryl Graham, professor of new media art at the University of Sunderland in the UK; and Joel Smith, curator of photography at the Morgan Library.
Since 1985, the ICP Infinity Awards have recognized major contributions and emerging talent in the fields of photojournalism, art, fashion photography, and publishing. Past recipients include Lynsey Addario, Richard Avedon, Chuck Close, LaToya Ruby Frazier, André Kertész, Annie Leibovitz, Malick Sidibé, Lorna Simpson, Cindy Sherman, Bruce Weber, and Ai Weiwei, among others.
Dr Oetker, a family-owned German manufacturer of baking products, has announced that it will restitute a Hans Thoma painting to the heirs of Jewish collector Hedwig Ullmann who was forced to sell the painting before fleeing from the Nazis in 1938, Catherine Hickley of the Art Newspaper reports.
The painting is one of four works from Dr. Oetker’s corporate collection that was flagged as a possible Nazi-looted work by a provenance researcher. In October 2016, the company announced that it would contact the heirs of any works discovered to have been sold under duress or taken by the Nazis during World War II.
The Ullmann family did not know that Rudolf-August Oetker purchased Spring in the Mountains, 1874–75—one of a series of four panels that depicts the seasons—at an auction house in 1954 until the company contacted them and said it would return the work.
David Rowland, the lawyer representing the Ullmann heirs, said, “This is an outstanding example of a private company doing the right thing regarding Nazi-looted art and sets a standard of best practice in this field.”
The Seattle Art Museum announced today that artist Sondra Perry will be awarded the 2017 Gwendolyn Knight and Jacob Lawrence Prize, which recognizes emerging African American artists who have been producing work for less than ten years. Perry will receive $10,000 and a solo exhibition at the museum in the fall of 2017.
“Sondra’s work is at once subversively witty, concretely inventive, and above all, timely,” Sandra Jackson-Dumont, the chair of education at the Metropolitan Museum of Art and SAM’s former deputy director for education and public programs, said. “I am mesmerized by her uncanny use of performance and digital platforms to create meaning and comment on black experiences in particular and societal issues overall. I could not be more thrilled to work with this exceptional artist.” Jackson-Dumont will curate the artist’s upcoming exhibition.
A New Jersey-based artist, Perry’s work often explores abstraction and representation through video and computer-based media installations and performances. Perry’s first solo show, “Some Type Of Way,” was presented by Seattle’s independent gallery INCA in 2015. She has participated in group shows at various institutions including MoMA PS1, the Seattle Art Museum, the Brooklyn Museum, and the Studio Museum in Harlem.
The Gwendolyn Knight and Jacob Lawrence Prize was established to honor the legacy of the two artists and to support young African American artists. Previous award winners include Theaster Gates, Titus Kaphar, LaToya Ruby Frazier, and Brenna Youngblood.
The Glass House, built in New Canaan, Connecticut, by architect Philip Johnson between 1949 and 1995, announced today that Hilary Lewis has been named the new chief curator and creative director. She will take up the post on January 17.
An architectural historian and Philip Johnson scholar, Lewis has studied the architect’s work for more than two decades. She spent more than a decade working directly with Johnson on texts, exhibitions, and a multiyear project of recording his memoirs. Lewis studied and taught architectural history and urban planning at MIT and Harvard. She coauthored Philip Johnson: The Architect in His Own Words and The Architecture of Philip Johnson and organized the exhibition and catalog “Philip Johnson: Architecture + Art” for the Johnson-designed Kreeger Museum. In 2007, she was named the Philip Johnson Scholar for the Glass House site, and until recently, Lewis served on its advisory council.
Lewis said, “Having sat side-by-side with Johnson for years, I feel confident that what would honor his and David Whitney’s memory most would be for the property to evolve further as a center for the appreciation of architecture, design, and art not just as a museum of Johnson and Whitney’s lives in New Canaan.”
Gregory Sages, executive director at the Glass House, said, “Hilary Lewis has influenced the Glass House site since its inception as a public museum. She will be a great addition to a great team. I look forward to her continuing contributions in programming content, visitation alternatives, site interpretation, and team management.”
The Glass House, a site of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, comprises a forty-nine-acre campus with fourteen structures and a permanent collection of twentieth-century painting and sculpture.
John James Audubon, Yellow Shank, Totanus Falipes, Vieill, Male Summer Plumage, View in South Carolina, 1836.
The Worcester Art Museum announced that it has received a $825,000 grant in support of pre-contemporary American art from the Henry Luce Foundation. The grant will fund a three-year program of exhibitions and curatorial apprenticeships that will focus on showcasing less frequently seen works from the museum’s American art collection.
“Since its earliest days, the museum has prioritized the acquisition of American art and, as a result, we have an exemplary collection of paintings, prints, drawings, and decorative arts from the 1600s to the present day,” Jon L. Seydl, director of curatorial affairs and curator of European art, said. “However, many of these works have received less attention for research and exhibition in the last twenty years as the museum focused on presenting its colonial and twentieth-century holdings. This crucial support from the Luce Foundation makes it possible for the museum, led by our curator of American art, Elizabeth Athens, to re-engage vigorously with many of these compelling works and explore new ways to present them to the public.”
The grant will allow the museum to open an exhibition featuring several stained glass windows by John La Farge and Louis Comfort Tiffan for Boston’s Mount Vernon Congregational Church. The works have not been on view in more than forty years. Among the other projects the grant will support is the conservation of numerous works including Edward Augustus Brackett’s marble sculpture Shipwrecked Mother and Child, 1848–50, which was acquired by the museum in 1904 but has not been on view since the 1940s, and the creation of a catalogue of approximately 3,600 North American drawings, prints, and photographs from the Charles E. Goodspeed Collection, purchased by the museum in 1910.
Established in 1936 by Henry R. Luce, the cofounder and editor-in-chief of Time Inc., the Henry Luce Foundation seeks to bring important ideas to the center of American life, strengthen international understanding, and foster innovation and leadership in academic, policy, religious, and art communities.
Michigan’s Susanne Hilberry Gallery has announced that it will permanently close after forty years in business, Maximilíano Durón of Artnews reports. In a statement, the gallery said, “We are grateful beyond measure for Susanne’s vision and diligence, and extend our sincere gratitude to the many supporters and collaborators.”
Founder Susanne Hilberry, who opened the gallery in the suburb of Birmingham in 1976, died in 2015 at the age of seventy-two. She ran the arts space for thirty-nine years and championed a number of artists including Richard Artschwager, Alex Katz, Nancy Mitchnick, Elizabeth Murray, Gordon Newton, Ellen Phelan, and Joel Shapiro.
Michelle Perron, director of Center Galleries at the College for Creative Studies, told the Detroit Free Press: “Susanne never stopped looking, and she taught us how to see differently. She was a true maverick and visionary.” She added, “She elevated Detroit art and artists and brought the international art world to Detroit. The older she got, the younger she saw.”
Glasgow International announced today that Sarah McCrory will be stepping down from her role as director to head the new contemporary art gallery at Goldsmiths University in London. Designed by Turner Prize-winning collective Assemble, the gallery is slated to open in early 2018.
McCrory will be responsible for developing a program of exhibitions, commissions, and residencies, as well as launching fundraising campaigns. “At a time when cuts and closures threaten our cultural institutions, the opening of a new gallery as part of a university with such a rich artistic history is an exciting and encouraging occasion,” McCrory said. “I look forward to drawing upon the wealth of excellence across the university and its research departments—to work with artists to create a gallery with both an international reputation, as well as an important place for both students and local audiences in south London.”
After McCrory joined Glasgow International in 2012, the biennial presented two of its most successful editions to date in 2014 and 2016. Since 2014, the festival has doubled the amount of programming offered and its seventh edition, which was held in April 2016, welcomed a record number of visitors.
Previously, she served as curator of Frieze Projects and Film for three editions of the art fair, cocurator of Studio Voltaire in London, curator of project space Swallow Street and Arts & Jobs, and assistant director of Vilma Gold in London. McCrory was on the selection panel for the 2017 British Pavilion for the Venice Biennale as well as for the 2014 Turner Prize. She earned her bachelor’s degree at Kingston University and her master’s degree at the Royal College of Art.
The Metropolitan Museum of Art is postponing plans for a $600 million southwest wing dedicated to modern and contemporary art, according to the New York Times’ Robin Pogrebin. The institution’s original aim was to have the new wing ready for its 150th anniversary in 2020.
The director of the Met, Thomas P. Campbell, said the museum was “baking these long-term projects into a responsible master plan that matches our capacity with our ambition.” A $10 million deficit, despite record attendance last year, has led to a hiring freeze, voluntary buyouts, and layoffs, as artforum.com previously reported here.
Campbell said, “We’re very confident about raising funds for this project when the time comes.” He revealed that the museum, for now, would instead be focusing on replacing the skylights and roofing system of the European paintings galleries—work that is expected to start in 2018.
Frieze New York announced today that more than 190 galleries from thirty countries will convene for its sixth edition, which will be held on Randall’s Island Park from May 5 to May 7, 2017.
Highlights of this year’s fair include presentations from modern and contemporary galleries including returning exhibitors such as Gavin Brown’s Enterprise (New York), Matthew Marks Gallery (New York), Acquavella (New York), Lévy Gorvy (London), Mendes Wood DM (São Paulo), The Modern Institute (Glasgow), David Zwirner (New York), and Marian Goodman Gallery (New York), as well as new exhibitors, such as Castelli Gallery (New York), Bernard Jacobson Gallery (London), andAxel Vervoordt Gallery (Antwerp).
This year’s fair returns with Frieze Projects a series of new artist commissions curated by High Line Director Cecilia Alemani as well as Frieze Talks, a series of conversations among leading cultural figures. Toby Kamps, a curator at The Menil Collection in Houston, will curate the expanded Spotlight section for the first time and Jacob Proctor, director of arts and media programming at Neubauer Collegium for Culture and Society at the University of Chicago, and Fabian Schöneich, a curator of Portikus in Frankfurt, will return as curatorial advisors for the Frame section.
Victoria Siddall, director of Frieze Fairs, said, “Frieze New York continues to evolve and this year galleries are bringing presentations of greater breadth and quality than ever before, reflecting the diverse cultural interests of our audience.” She added, “The increased presence of 20th-century art at Frieze New York will create a great context for the many contemporary galleries in the fair and will open up fascinating dialogues. Visitors can look forward to discovering emerging talents from Guatemala to Japan.”
Participating Galleries:
303 Gallery, New York
Miguel Abreu Gallery, New York
Acquavella Galleries, New York
Galeria Juana de Aizpuru, Madrid
Altman Siegel, San Francisco
The Approach, London
Alfonso Artiaco, Naples
Daniel Blau, Munich
Peter Blum Gallery, New York
Blum & Poe, Los Angeles
Boers-Li Gallery, Beijing
Tanya Bonakdar Gallery, New York
The Box, Los Angeles
The Breeeder, Athens
Broadway 1602, New York
Gavin Brown’s enterprise, New York
Buchholz, Berlin
Shane Campbell Gallery, Chicago
Canada, New York
Galerie Gisela Capitain, Cologne
Cardi Gallery, Milan
Casa Triângulo, São Paulo
Castelli Gallery, New York
Galerie Bernard Ceysson, Paris
Cheim & Read, New York
Chi-Wen Gallery, Taipei
James Cohan, New York
Galleria Continua, San Gimignano
Alan Cristea Gallery, London
Galerie Chantal Crousel, Paris
Massimo De Carlo, Milan
Elizabeth Dee, New York
dépendance, Brussels
Galerie Eigen + Art, Berlin
galerie frank elbaz, Paris
Derek Eller Gallery, New York
Donald Ellis Gallery, New York
Entwistle, London
Eykyn Maclean, New York
Henrique Faria, New York
Foksal Gallery Foundation, Warsaw
Fortes D’Aloia & Gabriel, São Paulo
Marc Foxx Gallery, Los Angeles
Foxy Production, New York
Fredericks & Freiser, New York
Stephen Friedman Gallery, London
Frith Street Gallery, London
Gagosian Gallery, New York
Goodman Gallery, Johannesburg
Marian Goodman Gallery, New York
Alexander Gray Associates, New York
Grimm Gallery, Amsterdam
Hauser & Wirth, New York
Herald St, London
Xavier Hufkens, Brussels
Gallery Hyundai, Seoul
Ibid Gallery, London
Taka Ishii Gallery, Tokyo
Bernard Jacobson Gallery, London
Jason Jacques Gallery, New York
rodolphe janssen, Brussels
Casey Kaplan, New York
Galleri Magnus Karlsson, Stockholm
Karma, New York
Paul Kasmin Gallery, New York
Sean Kelly Gallery, New York
Anton Kern Gallery, New York
Galerie Peter Kilchmann, Zurich
Tina Kim Gallery, New York
David Kordansky Gallery, Los Angeles
Andrew Kreps Gallery, New York
Kukje Gallery, Seoul
Lehmann Maupin, New York
Galerie Lelong, New York
Lévy Gorvy, New York
Lisson Gallery, London
Matthew Marks Gallery, New York
Galerie Greta Meert, Brussels
Mendes Wood DM, São Paulo
Galerie Meyer Oceanic Art, Paris
Victoria Miro, London
Mitchell-Innes & Nash, New York
The Modern Institute, Glasgow
Taro Nasu, Tokyo
Nature Morte, New Delhi
David Nolan Gallery, New York
Galleria Lorcan O’Neill, Rome
Galerie Nathalie Obadia, Paris
October Gallery, London
Overduin & Co., Los Angeles
P·P·O·W, New York
Pace, New York
Maureen Paley, London
The Mayor Gallery, London
Parra & Romero, Madrid
Franklin Parrasch Gallery, New York
Peres Projects, Berlin
Galerie Perrotin, New York
PKM Gallery, Seoul
Simon Preston Gallery, New York
Project 88, Mumbai
Rampa, Istanbul
Almine Rech Gallery, New York
Galeria Nara Roesler, São Paulo
Galerie Thaddaeus Ropac, Paris
Salon 94, New York
Esther Schipper, Berlin
Sfeir-Semler Gallery, Beirut
Jack Shainman Gallery, New York
Sikkema Jenkins & Co., New York
Skarstedt, New York
Sprüth Magers, Berlin
Stevenson, Cape Town
Galeria Luisa Strina, São Paulo
The Third Line, Dubai
Travesia Cuatro, Madrid
Venus, New York
Vermelho, São Paulo
Axel Vervoordt Gallery, Antwerp
Susanne Vielmetter Los Angeles Projects, Los Angeles
White Cube, London
Zeno X Gallery, Antwerp
David Zwirner, New York
Focus:
A Gentil Carioca, Rio de Janeiro
Gallery Isabelle van den Eynde, Dubai
Frutta, Rome
James Fuentes, New York
Hannah Hoffman Gallery, Los Angeles
Instituto De Vision, Bogotá
Ivan Gallery, Bucharest
Jhaveri Contemporary, Mumbai
David Lewis, New York
Josh Lilley Gallery, London
lokal_30, Warsaw
Martos Gallery, New York
Mary Mary, Glasgow
Meessen De Clercq, Brussels
Misako & Rosen, Tokyo
mor charpentier, Paris
Múrias Centeno, Lisbon
Night Gallery, Los Angeles
Office Baroque, Brussels
On Stellar Rays, New York
Parafin, London
Seventeen, London
Silberkuppe, Berlin
Société, Berlin
Simone Subal Gallery, New York
T293, Rome
Triple V, Paris
Rachel Uffner Gallery, New York
Various Small Fires (VSF), Los Angeles
Kate Werble Gallery, New York
Frame:
VI, VII, Oslo Eva LeWitt
Antenna Space, Shanghai Zhou Siwei
Galerie Bernhard, Zurich Jan Vorisek
blank projects, Cape Town Jared Ginsburg
Carroll / Fletcher, London Thomson & Craighead
Chapter NY, New York Milano Chow
Bridget Donahue, New York Susan Cianciolo
Experimenter, Kolkata Nadia Kaabi-Linke
Jan Kaps, Cologne Sven Loven
Galeria Jaqueline Martins, São Paulo Hudinilson Jr.
Kasia Michalski Gallery, Warsaw Daniel Boccato
Proyectos Ultravioleta, Guatemala City Akira Ikezoe
Southard Reid, London Lea Cetera
The Sunday Painter, London Piotr Lakomy
Galerie Joseph Tang, Paris Daiga Grantina
Walden, Buenos Aires Ulises Carrión
Leo Xu Projects, Shanghai Li Qing
Spotlight:
acb, Budapest Katalin Ladik
Aicon Gallery, New York Francis Newton Souza
Mitchell Algus Gallery, New York Agustin Fernandez
Anglim Gilbert Gallery, San Francisco Judith Linhares
Galeria Raquel Arnaud, São Paulo Willys de Castro
Galerie Bernard Bouche, Paris Etienne Martin
Callicoon Fine Arts, New York Thomas Kovachevich
Silvia Cintra + Box 4, Rio de Janeiro Amilcar de Castro
espaivisor, Valencia Katalin Ladik
Henrique Faria, New York Jamie Davidovich
Fleisher/Ollman, Philadelphia Felipe Jesus Consalvos
Honor Fraser, Los Angeles Kenny Scharf
Galerie Klaus Gerrit Friese, Berlin Dieter Krieg
Garth Greenan Gallery, New York Paul Feeley
Grosvenor Gallery, London Feni Dumile
Hales, London Virginia Jaramillo
Kayne Griffin Corcoran, Los Angeles Tatsuo Kawaguchi
Gallery Luisotti, Los Angeles Ursula Schulz-Dornburg
Gallery Wendi Norris, San Francisco Peter Young
P420, Bologna Irma Blank
Parrasch Heijnen Gallery, Los Angeles Tony DeLap
Galeria Marilia Razuk, São Paulo Julio Plaza
Michael Rosenfeld Gallery, New York Barbara Chase-Riboud
Richard Saltoun, London Dom Sylvester Houédard
Marc Selwyn Fine Art, Los Angeles Lee Mullican
Bruce Silverstein Gallery, New York Alfred Leslie
Carl Solway Gallery, Cincinnati USCO and Gerd Stern
Southfirst, New York Jared Bark
Galerie Barbara Thumm, Berlin Teresa Burga
Tokyo Publishing House, Tokyo Tatsuo Kawaguchi
Gallery Yamaki Fine Art, Kobe Kimiyo Mishima