Boris Mikhailov to Represent Ukraine at 2017 Venice Biennale

POSTED January 13, 2017

Ukraine’s ministry of culture has announced that photographer Boris Mikhailov will represent the country at the Fifty-Seventh Venice Biennale, which will be held from May 13 to November 26 in 2017. The Dallas Contemporary’s director Peter Doroshenko and assistant curator Lilia Kudelia will organize the pavilion.

The exhibition will feature the series “Parliament,” 2014–ongoing, which focuses on the current media landscape. In a statement, The Dallas Contemporary said, “Decomposition of the image in the presented photographs alludes to cyberbalkanization, the phenomenon of echo-chambers, and splintering of the media communities.” The pavilion will also include commissions from Ukrainian artists responding to Mikhailov’s work and the lineage of Ukrainian contemporary art.

Born in Kharkiv in 1938, Mikhailov has documented his native Ukraine for over four decades. In the September 2011 issue of Artforum, Michèle Faguet wrote, “Mikhailov’s unflinching view of an unpicturesque reality is infused with a fatalistic sense of humor that avoids the easy, exploitative tropes of victimhood often associated with documentary photo.”

January 13, 2017

Artist Richard Prince announced that a work from his Instagram series depicting Ivanka Trump is “fake” and returned a $36,000 payment he received for the piece in 2014 in protest of President-elect Donald J. Trump, Randy Kennedy of the New York Times reports.

On January 11, the appropriation artist posted the image of Ivanka getting her hair and makeup done for a photo shoot on Twitter and said, “This is not my work. I did not make it. I denounce. This fake art.”

The artwork is part of a series for which Prince creates printed paintings of images he finds on Instagram. He often modifies the pieces by adding a comment to the bottom of each image using Instagram account name richardprince4. Prince was approached by an art advisor in 2014 who suggested that he add an image of Ivanka to his series. The artist said that he returned the money that the art advisor, whose name was not disclosed, paid for the piece. It is unclear whether Ivanka or someone else in the Trump family requested the work.

Prince said that he decided to disavow the work as a way to tell the Trump family that he does not want his works in their possession. “It was just an honest way for me to protest. It was a way of deciding what’s right and wrong. And what’s right is art and what’s wrong is not art. I decided the Trumps are not art.”

Joshua Holdeman, a former vice chairman at Sotheby’s, said that the work will most likely still be treated as a legitimate Prince piece and that his disavowal of it might even make it increase in value. Prince said that whether the painting’s market value is affected does not matter. His point was to publicly say, “I don’t want anything to do with your family.”

January 13, 2017

Cuban artist Tania Bruguera was stopped by police while driving from Havana to Baracoa and detained for several hours on January 12, Laurie Rojas of the Art Newspaper reports. The activist was bringing humanitarian aid to the people whose homes were razed by Hurricane Matthew in October 2016.

The authorities told Bruguera and her passenger, Oscar Casanellas, that they needed to inspect the vehicle they were driving. They detained Bruguera and Casanellas and questioned them for six hours.

Bruguera, who lives and works in Havana, New York, and Chicago, has been involved in numerous confrontations with the Cuban police. She was arrested in January 2015 after organizing a performance in Havana’s Plaza de la Revolution and charged with incitement of public disorder, resisting arrest, and incitement to commit a crime. Bruguera was released a month later. In October 2016, the artist announced that she was going to enter Cuba’s 2018 presidential race and encouraged others to do the same in order to “build a different Cuba.”

January 13, 2017

Sotheby’s announced today the appointment of Marc Porter as chairman of the Fine Art Division. He will be responsible for growing the auction house’s global specialist departments and advisory businesses as well as building upon its business development strategy at the global level. Porter will take up the post begins on January 17.

“With more than twenty-five years in the art market, Marc is uniquely suited to take on an important leadership role at our company,” Tad Smith, Sotheby’s CEO, said. “Coupled with his experience and excellence serving clients, his business acumen nicely complements our superb team of specialists around the world.”

Prior to joining Sotheby’s, Porter worked at Christie’s for over two decades serving in a variety of roles, including chairman and president of Christie’s America. During his tenure at the auction house, Porter launched a global private sales division, spearheaded online sales, and mediated a number of restitution cases. He currently serves as a trustee of the New York Botanical Garden and the National Museum of American Jewish History, where he is chair of the committee on exhibitions. Marc earned his bachelor’s degrees at the University of Pennsylvania and holds a law degree from Yale Law School.

Porter said, “Sotheby’s is at the forefront of many of the most dynamic changes happening in today’s art market, and the combination of our expansion into new services and capabilities, with established leadership and an outstanding and committed team, makes it a particularly exciting time to join.”

January 13, 2017

Tristram Hunt has announced that he will step down from his role as Labor MP for Stoke-on-Trent-Central after seven years to join the Victoria and Albert Museum as director.

V&A Chairman Nicholas Coleridge said, Hunt “has a highly compelling mixture of experience across public life, the arts, history, education, and academia, and knows our collections well from his writing and broadcasting. In addition, he is an informed and articulate leader and communicator on numerous facets of culture, both historic and contemporary, and I greatly look forward to working with him at the V&A.”

A historian, politician, writer, and broad journalist, Hunt is an expert on the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries and Victorian urban history. He has authored several books including The English Civil War: At First Hand and Ten Cities That Made An Empire. As regular history broadcaster on BBC and Channel 4, Tristram has made more than a dozen series on subjects including Elgar and Empire, Isaac Newton, and the English Civil War. He is a lecturer at the Queen Mary University of London, a Fellow of the Royal Historical Society, a founder of the Stoke-on-Trent Literary Festival, and a patron of the British Ceramics Biennial. He also previously served as a trustee of both the Heritage Lottery Fund and the National Heritage Memorial Fund as well as a curator of the Mayor of London’s History Festival.

Hunt’s appointment has been approved by the prime minister and the secretary of state for culture, media, and sport. In his letter of resignation to members of his local party, he said, “The extraordinary privilege of serving in parliament has proved both deeply rewarding and intensely frustrating. As I enter a new role as a public servant, I will be leaving partisan politics behind me and will work impartially as a museum director.”

January 13, 2017

Peter Pakesch, chairman of the Maria Lassnig Foundation, announced that Glasgow-based artist Cathy Wilkes has been awarded its inaugural $53,000 prize, which was established in June 2016 to honor the achievements of midcareer artists. Each edition of the prize will partner with a different institution of the foundation’s choosing to present a solo exhibition of the winner’s work. Wilkes will be featured in show at New York’s MoMA PS1 in the fall.

Peter Eleey, who will curate Wilkes’s prize exhibition, said, “Since the start of her career in the 1990s, she has created sculptural tableaux that engage with the rituals of life. Regularly employing quotidian products and residual materials drawn from her domestic life, Wilkes’s installations connect the banalities of daily existence to larger archetypes of birth, marriage, child-rearing, and death.” He added, “This combination of the personal and universal parallels a meditation at the heart of her work, in which Wilkes’s art enacts an exercise in empathy, exposing deeply felt subjective experiences to reach beyond herself while also insisting upon the fundamentally private nature of artmaking.”

Eleey, chief curator at MoMA PS1, served on the prize’s jury with Sheikha Hoor Al-Qasimi, the president of the Sharjah Art Foundation; Laura Hoptman, the painting and sculpture curator at MoMA; artist Zoe Leonard; Matthias Mühling, the director of Lenbachhaus; curator Hans Ulrich Obrist; and Peter Pakesch, the Maria Lassnig Foundation chairman.

Wilkes represented Scotland at the 2005 Venice Biennale and participated in the biennial’s International Exhibition in 2013. She was nominated for the Turner Prize in 2008. LESS

January 12, 2017

New York’s International Center of Photography has announced the winners of its annual Infinity Awards, which recognize the talents of artists who use photography and the visual arts as a driving force for social change.

Harry Benson was honored with this year’s lifetime achievement award. The award-winning Scottish photojournalist marched with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. during the civil rights movement; photographed the Watts Riots; was embedded in the Gulf War; and has photographed the last twelve US presidents from President Eisenhower to President-elect Trump.

Benson was appointed a Commander of the Order of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II for service to photography and has twice been named NPPA Magazine Photographer of the Year. His photographs have been appeared in numerous publications including Time, Vanity Fair, W, and French Vogue and can be found in the permanent collections of the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery in Washington DC and in the National Portrait Gallery in Edinburgh, Scotland. A documentary chronicling his sixty-five-year career, Harry Benson: Shoot First was released by Magnolia Pictures in December 2016.

Other honorees include Sophie Calle for art; Michael Christopher Brown’s Libyan Sugar (2016) for artist’s book; the summer 2016 issue of Aperture, “Vision & Justice,” which was edited by Michael Famighetti and Sarah Lewis, for critical writing and research; Edmund Clark and Crofton Black’s “Negative Publicity” for documentary and photojournalism; Vasantha Yogananthan for emerging photographer; and For Freedoms for online platform and new media. The 2017 honorees were chosen by a selection committee composed of Erin Barnett, director of exhibitions and collections at the ICP; Beryl Graham, professor of new media art at the University of Sunderland in the UK; and Joel Smith, curator of photography at the Morgan Library. Since 1985, the ICP Infinity Awards have recognized major contributions and emerging talent in the fields of photojournalism, art, fashion photography, and publishing. Past recipients include Lynsey Addario, Richard Avedon, Chuck Close, LaToya Ruby Frazier, André Kertész, Annie Leibovitz, Malick Sidibé, Lorna Simpson, Cindy Sherman, Bruce Weber, and Ai Weiwei, among others. LESS

January 12, 2017

Dr Oetker, a family-owned German manufacturer of baking products, has announced that it will restitute a Hans Thoma painting to the heirs of Jewish collector Hedwig Ullmann who was forced to sell the painting before fleeing from the Nazis in 1938, Catherine Hickley of the Art Newspaper reports.

The painting is one of four works from Dr. Oetker’s corporate collection that was flagged as a possible Nazi-looted work by a provenance researcher. In October 2016, the company announced that it would contact the heirs of any works discovered to have been sold under duress or taken by the Nazis during World War II.

The Ullmann family did not know that Rudolf-August Oetker purchased Spring in the Mountains, 1874–75—one of a series of four panels that depicts the seasons—at an auction house in 1954 until the company contacted them and said it would return the work.

David Rowland, the lawyer representing the Ullmann heirs, said, “This is an outstanding example of a private company doing the right thing regarding Nazi-looted art and sets a standard of best practice in this field.”

January 12, 2017

The Seattle Art Museum announced today that artist Sondra Perry will be awarded the 2017 Gwendolyn Knight and Jacob Lawrence Prize, which recognizes emerging African American artists who have been producing work for less than ten years. Perry will receive $10,000 and a solo exhibition at the museum in the fall of 2017.

“Sondra’s work is at once subversively witty, concretely inventive, and above all, timely,” Sandra Jackson-Dumont, the chair of education at the Metropolitan Museum of Art and SAM’s former deputy director for education and public programs, said. “I am mesmerized by her uncanny use of performance and digital platforms to create meaning and comment on black experiences in particular and societal issues overall. I could not be more thrilled to work with this exceptional artist.” Jackson-Dumont will curate the artist’s upcoming exhibition.

A New Jersey-based artist, Perry’s work often explores abstraction and representation through video and computer-based media installations and performances. Perry’s first solo show, “Some Type Of Way,” was presented by Seattle’s independent gallery INCA in 2015. She has participated in group shows at various institutions including MoMA PS1, the Seattle Art Museum, the Brooklyn Museum, and the Studio Museum in Harlem.

The Gwendolyn Knight and Jacob Lawrence Prize was established to honor the legacy of the two artists and to support young African American artists. Previous award winners include Theaster Gates, Titus Kaphar, LaToya Ruby Frazier, and Brenna Youngblood.