Portland’s Disjecta Contemporary Art Center Dismisses Founder Bryan Suereth

POSTED January 16, 2017

Disjecta Contemporary Art Center, a nonprofit organization in Portland, Oregon, has announced that its board of directors has dismissed founder and executive director Bryan Suereth due to conflicts over leadership, Richard Speer of Oregon Live reports. Cris Moss, director of the University of Oregon’s White Box Gallery, will serve as the interim director.

Suereth, who established the arts space in 2000, converted Disjecta to a nonprofit in 2004 and served as executive director under a board of directors from that point on. Since then, he helped launch a curator-in-residence program, organize a series of biennial exhibitions, and secure $170,000 in grants from the Andy Warhol Foundation.

Problems between Suereth and the trustees began when Christine D’Arcy became board chair in 2014. Suereth said, “When Chris came in, we lost structure and guidance.” He added, “She can be very terse in her mode of communication. She’s a systems-oriented, law-and-order type and I’m an impulsive but pragmatic rule-breaker.”

D’Arcy said that the situation is “not a result of a personality conflict” and cited Suereth’s job performance as the reason why the board let him go. “The board conducted a performance review of Bryan in late 2015. He was credited for his transformational role as founder, but one hundred percent of the board felt that stronger management skills were needed.” D’Arcy and another board member discussed keeping Suereth on as founding advisor with a paid stipend for the year, but said, “he did not wish to discuss the proposal.” Moving forward, D’Arcy plans on developing a business model that will increase revenue, maximize fees from rentals and events, and grow the art center’s audience to secure more financial donors. The board announced that Suereth would be discharged at the end of the fiscal year on November 16. At that time Suereth emailed the organization’s supporters the following statement: “It seems surreal that my tenure could end so tersely, behind closed doors, and without community input. ... I’ve sacrificed immensely to build Disjecta, and I cannot distance myself from the feeling that it is being stolen from me.” A group of people including architect Daniel Kaven, artist Modou Dieng, and real estate developers Mary Hanlon, David Gold, and Ken Unkeles appealed to the board to keep Suereth at the helm of the organization. They promised to donate $150,000 over a three-year period and to campaign to raise an additional $150,000 if Suereth was allowed to stay on as director. The board arranged to discuss the offer in a meeting on December 20, and then turned it down. Kaven said, “I don't believe the organization will be able to function without Bryan’s brain trust.” Suereth said, “I feel they’ve disrespected me and imperiled Disjecta in a way that didn’t have to happen. But I definitely have an inclination to stay involved in this community. I have an idea of starting an artist residency in the Gorge. I feel I still have an immense amount to give.” LESS

January 16, 2017

The photographer and ex-husband of England’s Princess Margaret Lord Snowdon died on January 13, according to Mark Brown in the Guardian. Born Antony Armstrong-Jones in 1930, Snowdon went to Eton before going to Jesus College, Cambridge, where he studied architecture but failed his finals. He had already established himself as a fashion photographer prior to meeting Margaret in 1960, as he had joined Vogue magazine in 1956, going on to become its longest-serving photographer. Alexandra Shulman, British Vogue’s editor-in-chief, said Snowdon was “one of the great photographers of the age.”

He was also a photographer for The Sunday Times from 1962–90 and the Telegraph Magazine since 1990. In 1995 he succeeded the Earl of Gowrie as provost of the Royal College of Art in London. In 2001, the National Portrait Gallery and the Yale Center for British Art in New Haven, Connecticut, presented an exhibition of over 180 of his photographs. Snowdon gifted 130 original prints to the National Portrait Gallery in 2014, including portraits of actors John Hurt, Alan Bates, and Julie Christie, musician Yehudi Menuhin, writer Graham Greene, artist Barbara Hepworth, and historian Anthony Blunt. His portraits were also featured in last year’s “Vogue 100” show at the National Portrait Gallery. Snowdon’s son, David Armstrong-Jones, one of his children with Princess Margaret, is a cabinetmaker and the chairman of Christie’s in the UK.

January 16, 2017

A French tribunal of judges has cleared Guy Wildenstein—the de facto head of a family of art dealers—of charges that he laundered money by shielding a collection of artworks in a series of foreign trusts to avoid inheritance taxes, according to Doreen Carvajal in the New York Times. The case has been ongoing since at least last summer.

The lead judge who had presided over the trial last fall, Olivier Géron, announced the court’s decision on Thursday at the Palais de Justice. For an hour he read a ruling that he acknowledged could seem to “defy common sense” because Wildenstein and his family had demonstrated a “clear intention” to conceal their wealth across generations. Still, their behavior, according to the decision, fell into a gray area before France enacted legislation in 2011 to require the declaration of foreign trusts.

Authorities had sought to fine Wildenstein about $267 million, but the case also involved his nephew and estranged sister-in-law, along with Swiss and French legal advisers and foreign trust companies. All were cleared in the verdict. Prosecutor Monica d’Onofrio had sought prison time for Wildenstein, calling the family’s financial operations “the longest and the most sophisticated tax fraud” in contemporary France. Wildenstein’s legal team had argued at trial that he was unaware of the complex terms of the trusts managed by legal advisers.



He was initially accused of underestimating inheritance taxes after his father, Daniel, died in 2001 in France. Prosecutors contended that Wildenstein and his brother, Alec, intentionally hid art and assets via complex trusts and moved millions of dollars worth of artworks to tax havens in Switzerland days after their father died. This case itself grew out of legal battles waged by women in the family who complained of having been excluded from the business and cheated out of inheritances. Sylvia Wildenstein, Daniel’s widow, sued her stepsons over his estate, claiming that assets had been hidden from her in the trusts. Other legal hurdles in civil court remain, despite the verdict, including claims by the French state for about $534 million in back taxes in addition to other complaints regarding works seized by the police from the vaults of the Wildenstein Institute in Paris due to unclear ownership. Those works are still in police possession. LESS

January 16, 2017

Jenna Ross reports in the StarTribune that the Walker Art Center’s artistic director Fionn Meade has resigned. According to museum spokeswoman Annie Gillette Cleveland, he left for “personal reasons.” Meade was named director in 2015, a position that had then been newly established to reflect the multidisciplinary approach required of the institution’s chief curator.

During his three years at the Walker, Meade curated and cocurated exhibitions such as “Question the Wall Itself,” on view until May 21 and currently a Critics’ Pick, and led the team that organized a retrospective on choreographer Merce Cunningham, due to open February 8 and a featured preview in the January issue of Artforum.

The Walker won’t be filling Meade’s artistic director position anytime soon. Gillette Cleveland said, “Right now, because we have some big major projects that are in the works, Olga Viso is not planning to fill that role at this point.” Instead, the institution is focusing on the Cunningham exhibition as well as the opening of the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden in June.

January 15, 2017

Martha Swope, a photographer who chronicled the work of actors and dancers including George Balanchine, Martha Graham, and Jerome Robbins, died in New York on Thursday, January 12, at the age of eighty-eight, Sylviane Gold of the New York Times reports.

Swope was the first official photographer for the New York City Ballet and she documented a score of other companies as well. Since 1957, when Robbins invited her to shoot the rehearsals of “West Side Story,” Swope has photographed over eight hundred stage productions. Her work earned her a Tony for Excellence in Theater in 2004 and a lifetime achievement award from the League of Professional Theater Women in 2007.

Born in Texas in 1928, Swope studied at Baylor University in Waco before attending the School of American Ballet. She wanted to be a dancer, but switched career paths after Lincoln Kirstein, the general director of City Ballet and head of the school, offered Swope a job photographing the company's performances. Her career soared after one of her photographs published in Life magazine.

Delia Peters, a City Ballet dancer and friend of Swope’s, said, “Having been a dancer, she understood the timing. She understood what they were going to do, she understood where the pictures were going to be.” In 1980, when Swope retired, she had over a million photographs in her studio. The photographer sold her archive to Time and Life Pictures, but ended up regaining possession of it in an out-of-court-settlement in 2002. In 2010, she donated the collection to the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center. LESS

January 14, 2017

Manhattan’s Outsider Art Fair is launching a three-day event in celebration of Barack Obama’s term as president of the United States. For “The Barack Obama Readings” attendees are invited to read one of his speeches or recite one of his quotes during inauguration weekend, Jillian Steinhauer of Hyperallergic reports.

While many arts institutions are planning to participate in the “J20 Art Strike” on January 20, which calls for artists organizations to close in protest of “the normalization of Trumpism,” fair owner Andrew Edlin said, “we thought better to show up than shut down.” People can email the fair to sign up to read one of the fifty-six different passages that Edlin compiled or request to recite a passage of their own choosing between 3 and 5 PM each day of the fair. Participants will not have to pay the fair’s $20 admission fee.

Edlin said, “Doing something performative is in keeping with the fair’s spirit and is also a nod to other trailblazers who have reacted to controversial political times. ‘The Barack Obama Readings’ will give people an outlet to express themselves, sort of like in an old-style, public square kind of way.”

January 13, 2017

Aye Ko has won the 2017 Joseph Balestier Award for the Freedom of Art. The award, given by Art Stage Singapore and US Embassy Singapore from Myanmar, recognizes an artist or curator from Southeast Asia whose work exemplifies the ideals of liberty and freedom of expression, according to ArtDaily. A performance artist, Aye Ko took part in the student revolution and was involved in the underground movement for democracy. He was subsequently arrested in 1990 and was given a three-year prison sentence. After serving that time, he carried out his first performance piece at the Asia Topia Performance Art Festival in Thailand, followed by his second performance piece at Chaung Tha Beach in Myanmar. In 2008 Aye Ko and his colleagues founded New Zero Art Space.

Arahmaiani, of Indonesia, and Chaw Ei Thein, of Myanmar, also were named finalists of the prize.

January 13, 2017

Manchester city council members have given planning permission for a proposed $134 million arts center designed by Rem Koolhaas, Mark Brown of The Guardian reports.

City council member Richard Leese said the Factory will “make Manchester and the wider region a genuine cultural counterbalance to London.” Former chancellor George Osborne pledged $95 million in state funds for the project in 2014.

The venue will be the first major public building in the UK designed by Koolhaas. Ellen van Loon, the Office for Metropolitan Architecture partner in charge of the project, said, “From classical opera and ballet to large-scale performances and experimental productions, Factory in Manchester provides the perfect opportunity to create the ultimate versatile space in which art, theater, and music come together: a platform for a new cultural scene.”

Manchester International Festival will operate the Factory, which will be built on the site of the former Granada Studios. The arts space will offer a range of art forms including dance, theatre, music, opera, visual arts, spoken word as well as multiple media and technologies.

January 13, 2017

Ukraine’s ministry of culture has announced that photographer Boris Mikhailov will represent the country at the Fifty-Seventh Venice Biennale, which will be held from May 13 to November 26 in 2017. The Dallas Contemporary’s director Peter Doroshenko and assistant curator Lilia Kudelia will organize the pavilion.

The exhibition will feature the series “Parliament,” 2014–ongoing, which focuses on the current media landscape. In a statement, The Dallas Contemporary said, “Decomposition of the image in the presented photographs alludes to cyberbalkanization, the phenomenon of echo-chambers, and splintering of the media communities.” The pavilion will also include commissions from Ukrainian artists responding to Mikhailov’s work and the lineage of Ukrainian contemporary art.

Born in Kharkiv in 1938, Mikhailov has documented his native Ukraine for over four decades. In the September 2011 issue of Artforum, Michèle Faguet wrote, “Mikhailov’s unflinching view of an unpicturesque reality is infused with a fatalistic sense of humor that avoids the easy, exploitative tropes of victimhood often associated with documentary photo.”