Tate Announces Appointment of Maria Balshaw as New Director

POSTED January 17, 2017

Tate announced today that the appointment of Maria Balshaw, director of the University of Manchester’s Whitworth Gallery, the Manchester City Galleries, and of Culture for the Manchester City Council, as its new director has been approved by prime minister Theresa May. Balshaw will be the first woman to lead the institution. She will take up the post on June 1.

Board chair Lord Browne said, “The trustees and I know that Maria has the vision, drive and stature to lead Tate into its next phase of development. We enthusiastically look forward to working with her as she does so.”

Balshaw began her career in academia before working for Arts Council England in Birmingham and then becoming director of the Whitworth in 2006. She quickly became a key figure in the transformation of Manchester’s cultural sector, curating radical and popular program and expanding the city’s art collections. In recent years she spearheaded the Whitworth’s $20 million expansion project. The arts space won Museum of the Year in 2015 and was nominated for the Stirling Prize. It has been working towards the launch of Factory, a new arts venue and permanent home for the Manchester International Festival. Balshaw was awarded a CBE for services to the arts in 2015.

Maria Balshaw said, “Under Nicholas Serota’s leadership, Tate has changed forever how we all think about art and artists and has made visual art a central part of a vibrant cultural life in the UK. I am tremendously excited to be leading Tate in the next chapter of its life. I look forward to developing Tate’s reputation as the most artistically adventurous and culturally inclusive gallery in the world.”

After twenty-eight years at the helm of the institution, Serota will take up the parttime role of chairman of Arts Council England on February 1.

January 17, 2017

Eli Rosenberg of the New York Times reports that ground has recently been broken for a new music venue in the South Bronx. The Bronx Music Hall, a three hundred–seat space that will be erected alongside an affordable housing complex, will be built in the borough’s Melrose neighborhood. A percussionist and drummer from Melrose, Bobby Sanabria, has been appointed the hall’s coartistic director. Fordham University professor Mark Naison, who is also playing a role in the hall’s development, has said that “no other place in America had nurtured more forms of music than the South Bronx.” “A lot of that history was wiped away,” Sanabria added. “The problem is nobody knows that, not even Bronxites.”

WXY Architecture & Urban Design and the firm Local Projects will design the music hall. Danois Architects will be responsible for the housing complex. The hall will also have a vast digital archive for collecting all manner of cultural development within the area. “As we build more and more needed affordable housing, there is no finer tribute to New York’s deep artistic history than including a music hall in this Bronx development,” said New York mayor Bill de Blasio.

January 17, 2017

London-based French sculptor Marguerite Humeau has been awarded the 2017 Zurich Art Prize. The prize, worth almost $80,000, will be enhanced with nearly $20,000 more this year in honor of its tenth anniversary. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd. and Museum Haus Konstruktiv are the sponsors of the award.

Humeau’s works—poetic interrogations of selfhood, technology, and biology—have been exhibited at the Palais de Tokyo in Paris (2016); New York’s MoMA (2014); the Victoria and Albert Museum in London (2014); and the Barbican Art Gallery in London (2011), among other venues. Future exhibitions are in the works for New York’s High Line and the Schinkel Pavillon in Berlin.

In addition to the Zurich Art prize, Humeau has received the RCDAV Research Grant from HEAD in Geneva, the Royal British Society of Sculptors Bursary Award, and an Arts Council England grant.

January 16, 2017

The Contemporary Art Centre in Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania, has announced that Vincent Honoré will curate the thirteenth Baltic Triennial in 2018. The working title for the exhibition is “Give Up the Ghost.” Honoré said that the triennial “is one of the most experimental events of its kind” and that he is “eager to start a collective research that will deal with infiltrations, displacements and hybridizations as valid forms of production.” He added, “I expect the triennial to be a place of disorder, exploring definitions and identities through action.”

The selection committee consisted of Kęstutis Kuizinas, the director of the Contemporary Art Centre in Vilnius; Maria Arusoo, director of the Center for Contemporary Arts in Tallinn, Estonia; and Zane Onckule, program director of the Contemporary Art Center in Riga, Latvia. Kuizinas said that Honoré’s “proposal stood out, due to its acute take on contemporaneity and a distinctive approach to the format of the Baltic Triennial itself.”

A London-based writer and curator, Honoré is the founding director of the David Roberts Art Foundation, a nonprofit space in London that presents exhibitions, commissions, performances, discussions, and research. Previously, he worked as a curator at Tate Modern from 2004 to 2007 where he developed exhibitions and projects with Pierre Huyghe, Jeff Wall, Louise Bourgeois, Hans Haacke and Catherine Sullivan, among others. Prior to this, he worked in the curatorial department at the Paris’s Palais de Tokyo from 2001 to 2004.

The triennial, which was established in 1979, will be jointly organized by CAC Vilnius, CCA Tallinn, and CCA Riga for the first time and will take place across all three respective countries.

January 16, 2017

The Hyde Collection in Glen Falls, New York, has announced that it has been awarded a $100,000 grant from the Charles R. Wood Foundation in support of the museum’s plan to build a new 1,500-square-foot gallery for modern and contemporary art. The Foundation also pledged to donate an additional $50,000 towards the project if The Hyde can raise $50,000 by June 30, 2017.

In August, The Hyde announced it had received a landmark $11 million gift from collector, architect, and Schenectady resident Werner Feibes. Feibes donated 105 artworks, valued at $10 million, and also made a $1 million cash donation to kick off a $1.5 million campaign. Karl Seitz, chair of the museum’s board of trustees, said he believed the donation would inspire others to give to the museum. “When an arts organization like The Hyde grows and succeeds, the entire community benefits.” The gallery will be named the Feibes and Schmitt Gallery, after Feibes and his late partner, James Schmitt.

The Charles R. Wood Foundation honors the legacy of local businessman, philanthropist, and longtime supporter of The Hyde Charles R. Wood, who served on the museum’s board of trustees and was named a trustee emeritus in 1985. He raised $1.4 million for the museum in 1987 after he donated Greta Garbo’s custom 1933 Duesenberg automobile for auction as well as another $3.5 million in 2005 when he bequeathed the museum a pair of Russian Imperial porcelain vases. The funds supported the construction of an education wing and the launch of funds for exhibitions and acquisitions. The Charles R. Wood Gallery, a 2,400-square-foot temporary exhibitions space, was named in his honor.

January 16, 2017

A series of severe storms that struck Albany, Georgia, on January 2, caused serious damage to the Albany Museum of Art forcing the institution to close its doors until further notice. Offices, galleries, and vaults on the museum’s second floor were flooded after high winds tore off sections of the building’s roof. On Thursday, January 5, Governor Nathan Deal declared Dougherty County as well as the surrounding counties a disaster area.

Museum director Paula Williams arrived at the museum on the morning of Tuesday, January 3, to assess the damage to the museum before calling staff members, the board of trustees, insurance companies, lenders, and volunteers for assistance. AXA ART, the museum’s fine art insurance company, sent a team from Chicago’s Conservation Center that night. Since then, the conservationists have been assessing the damage to loaned artworks and the museum’s collection. Works that did not need restoration were moved to a secure off-site facility.

In a statement, the museum said, “Countless individuals, organizations, institutions, and more have offered their support, which museum staff members greatly appreciate. We are waiting for assessments to be completed before we can work out a full plan of how to proceed and what our needs will be, but they will be considerable. We do not have time at the moment to respond to all of you who have pledged your assistance, but we are very thankful for the community, statewide and regional response.”

January 16, 2017

Russian dissident artist Pyotr Pavlensky is applying for political asylum in France for him, his partner Oksana Shalygina, and their two daughters after actress Anastasia Slonina accused the couple of attempting to rape her in her St. Petersburg apartment, Katie Davies of the Moscow Times reports.

Pavlensky and Shalygina claim that their relations with the Russian actress were consensual and allege that Slonina was prompted to file a complaint by Russia’s security services in an attempt to remove Pavlensky from the country’s cultural scene. If the couple are convicted, they could face up to ten years in prison.

“We have only two options: to either spend our time in jail or head beyond the Russian borders. For me to submit to doing time, to go with all the humility of a sheep to the slaughter, would only help the state. I do not agree with that under any circumstances,” Pavlensky told the Russian media outlet Hromadske.

He added, “All of these years, the regime has trying to prove that I am a criminal or a madman—not an artist, but the destroyer of cultural values. The state machine has been able to execute this play successfully. But we will be careful, and life will show who has the last word.” In addition to the sexual assault allegations, Vsevolod Lisowski, a producer and writer at the Teatr.doc group, said that he has video footage of Pavlensky beating an actor who tried to confront the artist after he began to take an interest in Slonina. Apparently, the actor arranged to meet with Pavlensky, who drove up with three other people and attacked the man. Pavlensky is best known for his extreme performance art. The anti-Putin activist has sewn his mouth shut to protest the arrest of members of the Russian band Pussy Riot, hammered a nail through his scrotum in Moscow’s Red Square in a demonstration against annual police day, and most recently, set fire to the doors of Lubyanka’s Federal Security Service headquarters during a performance titled Threat. LESS

January 16, 2017

In celebration of its 40th anniversary, Paris’s Centre Pompidou has announced that it will undergo a $108 million facelift, Kim Willsher of The Guardian reports. The renovation will include replacing the museum’s exterior escalator, known as “the caterpillar,” as well as other refurbishments. The appearance of the building will remain relatively unchanged.

President Serge Lasvignes said, “It will be a sort of construction game, but our aim is to stay open. That is the objective.” The museum plans to start construction in 2018 following a yearlong program of exhibitions that will be presented at the institution as well as cultural venues all over France. The first exhibition to kick off the year is a retrospective of American artist Cy Twombly, featuring one hundred and forty paintings, sculptures, drawings, and photographs.

The Renzo Piano and Richard Rogers–designed building has been highly criticized since it opened in 1977. Lasvignes said that former president Georges Pompidou looked over the architect’s proposal after commissioning the building and said, “Good grief, that’s going to cause a row.”



Today many people are still divided over the aesthetic of the architectural icon, which welcomed over 3 million people last year. While the Louvre and Musée d’Orsay reported a decrease in tourists after the terrorist attacks in 2015, the number of visitors to the Pompidou Center rose by 9 percent. LESS

January 16, 2017

Disjecta Contemporary Art Center, a nonprofit organization in Portland, Oregon, has announced that its board of directors has dismissed founder and executive director Bryan Suereth due to conflicts over leadership, Richard Speer of Oregon Live reports. Cris Moss, director of the University of Oregon’s White Box Gallery, will serve as the interim director.

Suereth, who established the arts space in 2000, converted Disjecta to a nonprofit in 2004 and served as executive director under a board of directors from that point on. Since then, he helped launch a curator-in-residence program, organize a series of biennial exhibitions, and secure $170,000 in grants from the Andy Warhol Foundation.

Problems between Suereth and the trustees began when Christine D’Arcy became board chair in 2014. Suereth said, “When Chris came in, we lost structure and guidance.” He added, “She can be very terse in her mode of communication. She’s a systems-oriented, law-and-order type and I’m an impulsive but pragmatic rule-breaker.”