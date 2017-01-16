Warhol Foundation Appoints Three New Board Members and New Board Chair

POSTED January 17, 2017

The Andy Warhol Foundation has appointed three new board members: Ruby Lerner, Anne Pasternak, and Paul Ha. Igor DaCosta has also been appointed as the foundation’s new board chair.

DaCosta is a managing director of Portfolio Advisors, LLC, as well as a voting member of the firm’s investment committees. He once served as the president of Artists Space and is also a board member at Contemporary Art Daily. Ruby Lerner is the founding executive director of Creative Capital. Prior to Creative Capital, she was the publisher of Independent Film and Video Monthly, and the executive director of the Association of Independent Video and Filmmakers. Anne Pasternak is the director of the Brooklyn Museum. Before taking on her position there, she was the president and artistic director of Creative Time, a nonprofit that exhibits and commissions public art projects throughout New York. Paul Ha is the director of the MIT List Visual Arts Center. He was the executive director of White Columns, a founding director of the Contemporary Art Museum Saint Louis, and cocurated the US pavilion at the 2015 Venice Biennale, where he presented Joan Jonas.

Joel Wachs, the president of the Andy Warhol Foundation, said the new board additions give “strength of proven leadership in the foundation’s most important constituencies—artists and the nonprofit art institutions that support them.” Wachs also feels that DaCosta “will be a dynamic and inspiring successor to recently retired board chair, Larry Rinder.”

The architectural design team of Yvonne Farrell and Shelley McNamara has been selected to curate the 2018 Venice Architecture Biennale. Farrell and McNamara, who are based in Dublin, were in the 2002 edition of the biennale. For the 2012 biennale, they were awarded the Silver Lion for their project plans for UTEC University’s campus in Lima, which was presented alongside the work of Paula Mendes da Rocha. Farrell and McNamara have designed and built many structures, such as the Parson's Building for Trinity College, Dublin; the Dunshaughlin Civic Offices in Dunshaughlin, Ireland; and a new building for the Università Bocconi in Milan. They have also been the recipients of numerous awards, including the RIBA International Award and the Irish Design Institute President’s Award, both in 2016.

Paolo Baratta, the biennale president, said, “Yvonne Farrell and Shelley McNamara . . . are well-known for the refinement of their work . . . and their ability to involve and fascinate new generations.” The biennale will open on May 26, 2018 and run through November 25, 2018.

New York’s Knockdown Center has raised more than $50,000 for community health and reproductive justice organizations through their “NASTY WOMEN” exhibition and the “STAY NASTY” program of performances, lectures, screenings, and workshops.

Over six hundred artists contributed works for the “NASTY WOMEN” exhibition and auction. The pieces were priced at one hundred dollars or less to encourage both experienced patrons and first-time collectors to buy. Roxanne Jackson and Jessamyn Fiore, the exhibition’s curators, said, “We were thrilled by the overwhelming response of women artists, who were spurred to action and joined us in this protest of the threats to women’s rights by the incoming administration. This exhibition is an action of solidarity and presence, a statement of resistance.” The auction raised $42,325 for Planned Parenthood.

Tickets for the “STAY NASTY” program were priced at twenty dollars each. The $8,020 raised by the series will go towards helping the New York Immigration Coalition, the Callen-Lorde Community Health Center, SisterSong, and the Immigrant Defense Fund.

“Knockdown Center is thrilled and honored to have partnered with the ‘NASTY WOMEN’ organizers to amplify the voices of hundreds of women artists, musicians, performers, activists and organizers for this cause,” said the center’s codirector, Michael Merck. “The event[s] depended upon the organizing power, experience, and knowledge of artists and activists who have been on the ground in the struggle for human rights long before the election, and who will continue to fight against discrimination and the ongoing battle for women’s autonomy.”

Tate announced today that the appointment of Maria Balshaw, director of the University of Manchester’s Whitworth Gallery, the Manchester City Galleries, and of Culture for the Manchester City Council, as its new director has been approved by prime minister Theresa May. Balshaw will be the first woman to lead the institution. She will take up the post on June 1.

Board chair Lord Browne said, “The trustees and I know that Maria has the vision, drive and stature to lead Tate into its next phase of development. We enthusiastically look forward to working with her as she does so.”

Balshaw began her career in academia before working for Arts Council England in Birmingham and then becoming director of the Whitworth in 2006. She quickly became a key figure in the transformation of Manchester’s cultural sector, curating radical and popular program and expanding the city’s art collections. In recent years she spearheaded the Whitworth’s $20 million expansion project. The arts space won Museum of the Year in 2015 and was nominated for the Stirling Prize. It has been working towards the launch of Factory, a new arts venue and permanent home for the Manchester International Festival. Balshaw was awarded a CBE for services to the arts in 2015.

Maria Balshaw said, “Under Nicholas Serota’s leadership, Tate has changed forever how we all think about art and artists and has made visual art a central part of a vibrant cultural life in the UK. I am tremendously excited to be leading Tate in the next chapter of its life. I look forward to developing Tate’s reputation as the most artistically adventurous and culturally inclusive gallery in the world.”

After twenty-eight years at the helm of the institution, Serota will take up the parttime role of chairman of Arts Council England on February 1.

Eli Rosenberg of the New York Times reports that ground has recently been broken for a new music venue in the South Bronx. The Bronx Music Hall, a three hundred–seat space that will be erected alongside an affordable housing complex, will be built in the borough’s Melrose neighborhood. A percussionist and drummer from Melrose, Bobby Sanabria, has been appointed the hall’s coartistic director. Fordham University professor Mark Naison, who is also playing a role in the hall’s development, has said that “no other place in America had nurtured more forms of music than the South Bronx.” “A lot of that history was wiped away,” Sanabria added. “The problem is nobody knows that, not even Bronxites.”

WXY Architecture & Urban Design and the firm Local Projects will design the music hall. Danois Architects will be responsible for the housing complex. The hall will also have a vast digital archive for collecting all manner of cultural development within the area. “As we build more and more needed affordable housing, there is no finer tribute to New York’s deep artistic history than including a music hall in this Bronx development,” said New York mayor Bill de Blasio.

London-based French sculptor Marguerite Humeau has been awarded the 2017 Zurich Art Prize. The prize, worth almost $80,000, will be enhanced with nearly $20,000 more this year in honor of its tenth anniversary. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd. and Museum Haus Konstruktiv are the sponsors of the award.

Humeau’s works—poetic interrogations of selfhood, technology, and biology—have been exhibited at the Palais de Tokyo in Paris (2016); New York’s MoMA (2014); the Victoria and Albert Museum in London (2014); and the Barbican Art Gallery in London (2011), among other venues. Future exhibitions are in the works for New York’s High Line and the Schinkel Pavillon in Berlin.

In addition to the Zurich Art prize, Humeau has received the RCDAV Research Grant from HEAD in Geneva, the Royal British Society of Sculptors Bursary Award, and an Arts Council England grant.

The Contemporary Art Centre in Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania, has announced that Vincent Honoré will curate the thirteenth Baltic Triennial in 2018. The working title for the exhibition is “Give Up the Ghost.” Honoré said that the triennial “is one of the most experimental events of its kind” and that he is “eager to start a collective research that will deal with infiltrations, displacements and hybridizations as valid forms of production.” He added, “I expect the triennial to be a place of disorder, exploring definitions and identities through action.”

The selection committee consisted of Kęstutis Kuizinas, the director of the Contemporary Art Centre in Vilnius; Maria Arusoo, director of the Center for Contemporary Arts in Tallinn, Estonia; and Zane Onckule, program director of the Contemporary Art Center in Riga, Latvia. Kuizinas said that Honoré’s “proposal stood out, due to its acute take on contemporaneity and a distinctive approach to the format of the Baltic Triennial itself.”

A London-based writer and curator, Honoré is the founding director of the David Roberts Art Foundation, a nonprofit space in London that presents exhibitions, commissions, performances, discussions, and research. Previously, he worked as a curator at Tate Modern from 2004 to 2007 where he developed exhibitions and projects with Pierre Huyghe, Jeff Wall, Louise Bourgeois, Hans Haacke and Catherine Sullivan, among others. Prior to this, he worked in the curatorial department at the Paris’s Palais de Tokyo from 2001 to 2004.

The triennial, which was established in 1979, will be jointly organized by CAC Vilnius, CCA Tallinn, and CCA Riga for the first time and will take place across all three respective countries.

The Hyde Collection in Glen Falls, New York, has announced that it has been awarded a $100,000 grant from the Charles R. Wood Foundation in support of the museum’s plan to build a new 1,500-square-foot gallery for modern and contemporary art. The Foundation also pledged to donate an additional $50,000 towards the project if The Hyde can raise $50,000 by June 30, 2017.

In August, The Hyde announced it had received a landmark $11 million gift from collector, architect, and Schenectady resident Werner Feibes. Feibes donated 105 artworks, valued at $10 million, and also made a $1 million cash donation to kick off a $1.5 million campaign. Karl Seitz, chair of the museum’s board of trustees, said he believed the donation would inspire others to give to the museum. “When an arts organization like The Hyde grows and succeeds, the entire community benefits.” The gallery will be named the Feibes and Schmitt Gallery, after Feibes and his late partner, James Schmitt.

The Charles R. Wood Foundation honors the legacy of local businessman, philanthropist, and longtime supporter of The Hyde Charles R. Wood, who served on the museum’s board of trustees and was named a trustee emeritus in 1985. He raised $1.4 million for the museum in 1987 after he donated Greta Garbo’s custom 1933 Duesenberg automobile for auction as well as another $3.5 million in 2005 when he bequeathed the museum a pair of Russian Imperial porcelain vases. The funds supported the construction of an education wing and the launch of funds for exhibitions and acquisitions. The Charles R. Wood Gallery, a 2,400-square-foot temporary exhibitions space, was named in his honor.

A series of severe storms that struck Albany, Georgia, on January 2, caused serious damage to the Albany Museum of Art forcing the institution to close its doors until further notice. Offices, galleries, and vaults on the museum’s second floor were flooded after high winds tore off sections of the building’s roof. On Thursday, January 5, Governor Nathan Deal declared Dougherty County as well as the surrounding counties a disaster area.

Museum director Paula Williams arrived at the museum on the morning of Tuesday, January 3, to assess the damage to the museum before calling staff members, the board of trustees, insurance companies, lenders, and volunteers for assistance. AXA ART, the museum’s fine art insurance company, sent a team from Chicago’s Conservation Center that night. Since then, the conservationists have been assessing the damage to loaned artworks and the museum’s collection. Works that did not need restoration were moved to a secure off-site facility.

In a statement, the museum said, “Countless individuals, organizations, institutions, and more have offered their support, which museum staff members greatly appreciate. We are waiting for assessments to be completed before we can work out a full plan of how to proceed and what our needs will be, but they will be considerable. We do not have time at the moment to respond to all of you who have pledged your assistance, but we are very thankful for the community, statewide and regional response.”