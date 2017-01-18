Rental Gallery to Open East Hampton Space in May

POSTED January 19, 2017

Rental Gallery has announced that it will open a new location in East Hampton, New York, in May. Founded by artist and dealer Joel Mesler, Rental was originally established in Los Angeles in 2004 as a venue for flexible and experimental programming by local curators and gallerists. After three years, the gallery relocated to New York City where it operated until 2010.

Mesler said, “New York has been the center of the art world for the longest time, but in a globalized world, what does that even mean? We’re focusing on one of most important regions of artmaking and collecting in this part of the world, figuring that people will come to us. It’s like those bumper stickers—‘Think Global, Collect Local.’”

In a statement, the gallery cites “a decade of rising rents in arts centers, combined with a global move towards an art-fair driven calendar” as the reason why it chose to move to a seasonal destination such as the Hamptons. Rental will inaugurate its new space with a retrospective featuring artists who have exhibited at the gallery since its founding.

January 19, 2017

Manhattan’s Essex Street Gallery has announced that it is relocating from Eldridge Street to 55 Hester Street, Alex Greenberger of Artnews reports. Founder Maxwell Graham said he considered moving to Berlin or Brussels before deciding on a larger space closer to the gallery’s original location.

A group show of political art, “Change of State,” will inaugurate the space. “I planned on doing an anti-inauguration exhibition regardless of which of the two candidates were elected,” Graham said. The exhibition, which opens on January 19, will be on view at the gallery’s Eldridge Street and Hester Street locations. Essex Street is participating in the J20 Art Strike and will be closed on Inauguration Day, January 20.

“Change of State” will feature older works including Fred Lonidier photographs depicting the arrests of twenty-nine protesters in 1972. Among the other artists exhibiting are Andrea Fraser, Hans Haacke, Rodney McMillian, Lucy Raven, and Sean Snyder. “I didn’t think that new work made sense because I don’t think we’re necessarily moving forward,” Graham said. “Amongst other moments of contemporary art history, critical practices from the ’80s and ’90s are foundational for me and members of the gallery. It’s very depressing to see the increased need for them again.”

January 18, 2017

The Studio Museum in Harlem, New York, announced today that Connie H. Choi, currently assistant curator of American art at the Brooklyn Museum, has been named associate curator of its permanent collection. She will take up the post on February 6.

“We are thrilled to have Connie bring her significant experience and expertise in American art, African American art, and museum collections to the Studio Museum,” director Thelma Golden said. “I am confident that she will be a wonderful addition to the curatorial team as we approach our fiftieth anniversary and continue to grow our collection.”

Choi joined the Brooklyn Museum in 2009 as a graduate intern and research associate before becoming assistant curator. During her tenure at the museum, she assisted the former curator of American Art, Terry Carbone, with the museum’s Fund for African American Art, an initiative founded in 2010 to support gifts of art by African American artists. She also organized the exhibition “Forever Coney: Photographs from the Brooklyn Museum Collection” and was part of the curatorial team for “Infinite Blue.” Choi earned her bachelor’s degree from Yale University and her master’s in arts education from Harvard University. She is currently a Ph.D candidate in art history at Columbia University, where her research focuses on African American art, the history of photography, and the intersections between race, history, and culture.

January 18, 2017

The Speed Art Museum in Kentucky announced today that Erika Holmquist-Wall, currently the museum’s curator of European and American painting and sculpture, was appointed as its new chief curator. She succeeds Scott Erbes who has held the position since 2013. Holmquist-Wall will be responsible for organizing future exhibitions, conservation and restoration, and acquisitions.

“I’m brimming over with ideas for how we can better share the collection and encourage the public to be more involved,” Holmquist-Wall said. “I have traditional museum experience, but I’m also looking toward the future. We need to share our collection on not just a physical level, but a digital level as well. That means reaching out via the Internet, podcasts, social media and more.”

Prior to the Speed, Holmquist-Wall worked in various roles at the Minneapolis Institute of Arts since joining as a curatorial assistant in 2000. She became the institution’s assistant curator of paintings in 2007 and also served as its provenance specialist, overseeing all research related to ownership and acquisitions for the museum’s collections. During her tenure, she curated several exhibitions including “The Mourners: Tomb Sculptures from the Court of Burgundy” (2011) and “Alexander Roslin and the Comtesse Pignatelli” (2008).

Erbes, who led the exhibition design and reinstallation of the museum's collection following a three-year closure and the completion of a $60 million expansion project, will continue working at the institution as curator of decorative arts and design. CEO Ghislain d'Humieres said, "I could not have reopened the museum on time and on budget without his support. We had an agreement that eventually he wanted to return to curating the decorative arts collections as well as focusing on 21st century design. He can now dedicate himself to that."

January 18, 2017

Marianne Boesky Gallery has announced that it will open Boesky West, a new project space in Aspen, Colorado. Slated to open on March 8, 2017, the venue will serve as an extension of Marianne Boesky’s flagship gallery in Chelsea.

Boesky tapped Selldorf Architects to lead the redesign of the three-thousand-square-foot, nineteenth-century cabin that was once owned by photographer James “Horsethief” Kelly. Local architecture firm David Johnston Architects will collaborate on the project.

“I have long been inspired by Aspen’s extreme landscape, and the creativity that it has fueled among artists, musicians, writers, and so many other individuals of diverse background and interests,” Boesky said. She added, “I see Boesky West as a space to present the work of our artists in a completely different context and environment than New York, expanding the experience of their work and introducing it to new audiences. At the same time, Boesky West offers the gallery more opportunity to experiment and collaborate with not only artists, but with curators, art historians, critics, and other members of the community.”





An exhibition featuring recent works by artists Frank Stella and Larry Bell will inaugurate the space. During the off seasons, the gallery plans to host a residency program for curators, historians, and writers. Located at 100 South Spring Street, the gallery is a few blocks away from the Aspen Art Museum.

January 18, 2017

After learning that there will be restrictions against large scale signs and banners on Inauguration Day, artists Shepard Fairey, Ernesto Yerena, and Jessica Sabogal have teamed up to launch “We the People,” a campaign to create full-page newspaper ads that double as protest art, which will be distributed through the Washington Post to the thousands of people expected to demonstrate in Washington, DC on January 20 and over the weekend.

Since its launch on Kickstarter on Tuesday, the project has raised over $1 million. In collaboration with the Amplifier Foundation—a nonprofit that works to amplify grassroots movements and the commissioner of the “We the People” project—Fairey, Yerena, and Sabogal worked with photographers to make images of people that “capture the shared humanity of our diverse America.”

Sabogal, a Colombian American muralist, created an image of two women about to embrace with the words "We the indivisible" across the bottom. The piece is part of the artist's recently launched visual campaign titled "Women Are Perfect," which attempts to spread this notion worldwide. Yerena, a Los Angeles–based artist, produced a graphic of a Native American man with his arm raised in defiance and the words, "We the resilient have been here before." Yerena, who identifies as Chicano and indigenous, is the founder and curator of the "Alto Arizona Art" campaign and a founding member of the "We Are Human" campaign. The three activists said they chose Kickstarter to find partners and funding. The project page reads: "When this message is heard we want them to know it comes direct from the people. Our goal is 10,000 backers in this Kickstarter and ten times that many participants after inauguration day." For every pledge of $5 or more, the campaign will send to Trump one of the works as a postcard signed with the backer's name.





Sabogal, a Colombian American muralist, created an image of two women about to embrace with the words “We the indivisible” across the bottom. The piece is part of the artist’s recently launched visual campaign titled “Women Are Perfect,” which attempts to spread this notion worldwide. Yerena, a Los Angeles–based artist, produced a graphic of a Native American man with his arm raised in defiance and the words, “We the resilient have been here before.” Yerena, who identifies as Chicano and indigenous, is the founder and curator of the “Alto Arizona Art” campaign and a founding member of the “We Are Human” campaign. The three activists said they chose Kickstarter to find partners and funding. The project page reads: “When this message is heard we want them to know it comes direct from the people. Our goal is 10,000 backers in this Kickstarter and ten times that many participants after inauguration day.” For every pledge of $5 or more, the campaign will send to Trump one of the works as a postcard signed with the backer’s name. LESS

January 18, 2017

A proposal to open a new branch of Beijing’s Palace Museum, also known as the Forbidden City, in Hong Kong has sparked protests throughout the city, Juliana Liu of BBC reports. Critics of the plan claim that the museum is being forced on the semi-autonomous city by Hong Kong’s former chief secretary for administration Carrie Lam. Expected to make an election bid for chief executive, Lam is accused of supporting the project to win favor with Beijing.

Following the backlash, Lam defended the project. She said, “I know that today’s society is full of mistrust, but for this issue, we really do not have any selfish motives and private interests.” She added, “We should not let this cultural issue be politicized.”

Supporters of the project argue that the new cultural institution would increase Hong Kong's tourism revenue since Beijing's Palace Museum welcomes more than fourteen million people annually. For Avery Ng, chairman of the League of Social Democrats in Hong Kong, exhibiting loaned works from the Beijing museum is equivalent to "cultural whitewashing by introducing more Chinese history and culture that is perceived to be positive." Beijing's Palace Museum is located just north of Tiananmen Square, where troops and tanks killed hundreds of students participating in pro-democracy protests in 1989. In recent demonstrations, protesters have carried models of tanks and paper versions, which they threw at police officers.





Opponents of the project say that the museum might not have been so poorly received by the public if the government had been more transparent. "If you do it in a proper way, well, Hong Kong people appreciate museums. We appreciate art," Lee Cheuk-yan, a former member of the territory's legislative council who organized protests against the project last week, said. He added, "But this time, there was no consultation at all. It seems to be a dictation from China, ordering Hong Kong that we should accept this museum without any proper consultation." After facing weeks of resistance, organizers of the Hong Kong Palace Museum, which will be built in the West Kowloon Cultural District, initiated a six-week consultation process. However, the announcement also sparked controversy since the public discussions will only focus on the design, operations, and programming and not whether the museum should be built. With the idea that it will be funded by a $450 million grant from Hong Kong's Jockey Club, the museum is slated to open in 2022.

January 18, 2017

Gabriella Paiella of New York magazine writes that the unveiling ceremony for a statute of Donald J. Trump at the Madrid Wax Museum last week was interrupted by a Femen protestor. Femen is a feminist activist collective started in Ukraine in 2008.

The protestor, who was topless, clutched the statue’s genital region and declared “Grab patriarchy by the balls!” Museum staff constrained her for a little while, then removed her from the premises. Gonzalo Presa, the museum’s head of communications, said “If they want to do this they should do it directly to him. This is too easy.”

Two other Femen protestors were at a polling site in midtown Manhattan on the day of the US election, shouting “Grab your balls! Off of my boobs!” They were eventually arrested.

January 18, 2017

Laura McLean-Ferris has been promoted to curator at the Swiss Institute. McLean-Ferris started at the institute in 2015 as an adjunct curator, and has organized several exhibitions for the New York venue since then, such as: “Nina Beier: Anti-Ageing,” (2015) “Nancy Lupo: Parent and Parroting,” (2016) “Alex Baczynski-Jenkins: Us Swerve,” (2016) and “Olga Balema: Early Man” (2016).

Prior to the Swiss Institute, McLean-Ferris was an independent curator creating exhibitions for a variety of art spaces, including London’s David Roberts Art Foundation, Glasgow Sculpture Studios, S1 in Sheffield, as well as Chapter NY. She was part of the curatorial team for the thirteenth edition of Performa, and was an associate curator for the 2015 Ljubljana Biennial. She has written for Artforum, Art-Agenda, Frieze, Mousse, and Flash Art International, among other publications. In 2015 she received a Creative Capital / Warhol Foundation Arts Writers Grant for short form writing.

“As we look forward to moving into our new building on Saint Marks Place [this summer], Laura is playing a central role in establishing a thoughtful and pioneering curatorial program. Her wealth of knowledge, rigorous approach, and extraordinary relationships with artists internationally are a tremendous contribution, furthering Swiss Institute’s commitment to today’s most forward-looking artistic practices,” said Simon Castets, the Swiss Institute’s director.