Expo Chicago Announces Curators for 2017 Edition

POSTED January 23, 2017

Expo Chicago has announced the curators for their “In/Situ” and “Expo Video” programming, in addition to the inaugural curator for the “Exposure” section. Showcasing large-scale installations and site-specific works throughout Navy Pier’s Festival Hall, the “In/Situ” program will be curated by the Centre Pompidou Foundation’s curator of American art and curator-at-large Florence Derieux. The fair’s screening program for film, video, and new media works is titled “Expo Video” and will be curated by the adjunct curator at the Hammer Museum in LA, Ali Subotnick. The “Exposure” section, a part of the fair that will be installed on the main floor and feature solo and two-artist presentations represented by galleries that have been in operation for eight years or less, will be curated by the director of exhibitions and senior curator at Dallas Contemporary Justine Ludwig.

Additionally, Katell Jaffrès of the Palais de Tokyo will curate the first US-based iteration of the “Hors Les Murs” exhibition program, opening as an official satellite of the fair and running from September 12–October 29, 2017. The opening will also align with that of the Chicago Architecture Biennial. This program is an extension of the French-American Curatorial Exchange initiated in 2013 with the cultural services of the French Embassy in the United States. Developing in two parts, the first involves a partnership with Mana Contemporary Chicago that allows international artists to produce new work in Chicago specifically for Expo. The second part will entail a large-scale exhibition, to take place at a site that has yet to be announced, through a partnership with the Graham Foundation nominating a local emerging architect to collaborate with Jaffrès on the design of the space and exhibition. The show will feature the work of eight to twelve artists, both based in France and abroad, as well as local emerging artists in Chicago. The “Hors les Murs” initiative has taken place in eight other cities to date, including Zurich during Manifesta 11 and Singapore during the last Art Stage Singapore, among others.

The five-day, sixth edition of Expo Chicago runs September 13–17, 2017 at Navy Piers Festival Hall.

January 23, 2017

After news broke of a supposed blacklist of artists in South Korea, who were subsequently denied support from the government’s usual channels, the AFP now reports that the country’s culture minister Cho Yoon-Sun has resigned after being arrested over the weekend for allegedly creating this blacklist of almost 10,000 artists who were critical of the now impeached president Park Geun-Hye.

Cho Yoon-Sun, the first minister in active service to be arrested in South Korea, is accused of creating the list to disqualify the artists from receiving government subsidies and private investments, and also to place them under state surveillance. The blacklist’s existence has sparked outrage, as it seems a throwback to dictator Park Chung-Hee’s rule from 1961 to 1979, when the press, arts, and entertainment were heavily censored. Park Chung-Hee was also the impeached leader Park Geun-Hye’s father.

Shortly after her arrest, Cho tendered her resignation to prime minister Hwang Kyo-Ahn, according to a spokesman for the prime minister’s office. Cho also previously served as the minister for gender equality. The Seoul Central District Court had issued a warrant to arrest Cho on charges of abuse of authority and perjury following a request from prosecutors. The court also simultaneously issued an arrest warrant for Kim Ki-Choon, a powerful former chief of staff for Park, who is accused of ordering Cho to create the list of artists.





When the arrest warrants were issued, a court judge said in a statement, “Charges are verified... and there are risks of the accused seeking to destroy evidence.” Prosecutors have questioned Cho and Kim as part of their probe into the wider political scandal involving former president Park and her confidante, Choi Soon-Sil, who is currently on trial for abuse of power and coercion. Among those on the blacklist are novelist Han Kang, winner of the 2016 Man Booker Prize, and the director Park Chan-Wook, who won the Grand Prix at the Cannes film festival in 2004 and is perhaps best known in the west for his film Oldboy (2003). Many artists on the list had voiced support for opposition parties, or criticized the administration of Park or of her late father, who was assassinated in 1979. LESS

January 23, 2017

Jay Gorney, a veteran of the New York art world who has had galleries in the East Village, SoHo, and Chelsea, and Lisa Cooley, who ran her eponymous gallery on the Lower East Side until this past August, will join Paula Cooper Gallery, according to Andrew Russeth at Artnews.

Since Gorney left the Chelsea gallery Mitchell-Innes & Nash in 2013, where he was the director of its contemporary art program, he has been organizing shows of work by Deborah Remington, Mathew Cerletty, Ray Johnson, and others, while also working as an advisor to collectors and to the estate of Sarah Charlesworth. In March, he will present a solo booth of work by Anna Betbeze at Independent in New York and, in May, a solo show with Barbara Bloom at David Lewis Gallery in New York. Cooley opened her gallery in 2008 on Orchard Street and moved to a larger venue on Norfolk Street in 2012 where she showed artists such as Cynthia Daignault, Sue Tompkins, Josh Faught, and Lucy Kim, among other artists.

January 23, 2017

The Brooklyn Museum has announced the addition of seven new members to its board of trustees: Sarah Arison, Andrew Cogan, Karen Kiehl, Joel Mallin, Victoria M. Rogers, Ellen N. Taubman, and Susan Weber. Sarah Arison is the president of the Arison Arts Foundation, a private grant-making organization that provides support for emerging artists and the institutions that foster them. She is a trustee of the National YoungArts Foundation, New World Symphony, MoMA PS1, Americans for the Arts, and American Ballet Theatre. Andrew B. Cogan is the CEO of Knoll, Inc., which was founded in 1938 and is recognized internationally for workplace and residential furniture designs. Cogan is also the board chair of the Chinati Foundation in Marfa, Texas and serves on the external advisory board of the master’s program in design engineering at Harvard University.

From 2008 to 2011, Karen Kiehl was a senior vice president of the investment banking division at Barclays Capital. She also worked at Goldman Sachs from 1995 to 2008, where she served as the CIO of the merger department and eventually became head of the investment banking division's knowledge management group. Joel Mallin is a contemporary art collector whose collection of sculpture can be seen at the Mallin Collection and Buckhorn Sculpture Park in Pound Ridge, New York. He has served on the board directors at the Hebert F. Johnson Museum of Art at Cornell University for over twenty-six years. Victoria M. Rogers is the director of arts at Kickstarter and also serves on the board of Creative Time.

Ellen N. Taubman is an independent curator and art consultant who was previously a guest curator at the Museum of Arts and Design in New York City, where she organized a series of exhibitions focused on contemporary Native American art. She has also served as the vice president and department head of American Indian, African, and Oceanic Art at Sotheby’s in New York. Taubman is also a board member at Creative Time. Susan Weber is an American historian and founder and director of the Bard Graduate Center (BGC) for studies in the decorative arts, design history, and material culture, which is affiliated with Bard College. Prior to establishing the BGC, Weber was the executive director of the Open Society Institute, an umbrella organization for more than twenty independent foundations that support the advancement of freedom of expression around the globe. The total number of voting trustees at the Brooklyn Museum is now thirty-eight.

January 23, 2017

Raphael Minder reports in the New York Times that European police have arrested seventy-five people and recovered about 3,500 stolen archaeological artifacts and other artworks in an continent-wide operation to take down an international network of art traffickers. Police investigators from eighteen countries were involved, and they also received support from Interpol, Europol, and UNESCO. Led by investigators in Spain and Cyprus, the effort, code-named Pandora, has been ongoing since last October and this array of arrests was announced yesterday in a statement by Spain’s interior ministry. However, the investigation was disclosed this weekend only because it is now considered completed, the arrests occurred earlier.

The criminal network they went after specialized in artworks looted from war-torn countries, as well as works stolen from museums and other sites, according to Spain’s statement. In the southern Spanish city of Murcia, police recovered about 500 archaeological pieces, including nineteen stolen from the city’s archaeological museum in 2014. In Greece, authorities recovered part of an Ottoman tombstone, pieces from the Byzantine era, and an eighteenth century image of St. George. During their investigations, Spanish police released a photograph of ancient coins, some of which were recovered by examining online sales. Spanish authorities have not provided a detailed inventory of all the recovered objects though, and would not confirm where the arrests were made. Over 48,000 people were investigated in the course of the operation.

January 20, 2017

In protest of the normalization of a Donald Trump presidency, arts institutions, artists, and critics are planning to participate in a culture strike on Inauguration Day, January 20. Billed as an “act of non-compliance,” the J20 Art Strike urges museums, galleries, theaters, concert halls, studios, nonprofits, and art schools to take a stand against hate and intolerance.

The following is a running list of institutions and organizations that will close or present special programming.

Closures:

47 Canal

A.I.R.

Accola Griefen Gallery

Alexander & Bonin

Alexander Gray

Andrew Kreps

Black Ball Projects

Blank Forms

Blum & Poe

bitforms gallery

Burning in Water

Canada

The Carpenter Center, Harvard University

CCA Wattis Institute for Contemporary Arts

Cheim & Reid

College Art Association

David & Schweitzer

Dillon + Lee

DM Contemporary

Essex Street

Francis M. Naumann Fine Art

First Street Gallery

FiveMyles

Fresh Window

Foxy Productions

Garth Greenan

Grey Art Gallery, New York University

The Hole

Howl! Happening: An Arturo Vega Project

Joan, Los Angeles

The Kitchen

Light Industry

Lisson Gallery

LMAK

Lyles & King

Lyle O. Reitzel Gallery NY

Miguel Abreu

Minus Space

The Miriam and Ira D. Wallach Art Gallery, Columbia University

No Longer Empty

Odetta

Pen + Brush

The Phillips Collection

Present Company

Primary Information

Printed Matter

Queens Museum

Radiator Gallery

Recess

Salon 94

SculptureCenter

Sean Kelly Gallery

Secret Dungeon Project

Smack Mellon

Station Independent Projects

Steven Harvey Fine Art Projects

Steven Kasher Gallery

Thomas Erben Gallery

Triple Canopy

Victori + Mo

Viridian Artists

White Columns

Pay What You Wish and Free Admission:

El Museo del Barrio, New York

Institute of Contemporary Art, Boston

Museum of Arts and Design, New York

Museum of Contemporary Art, Denver

Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles

Museum of the Moving Image, New York

National Museum of Women in the Arts, Washington, DC

The New Museum, New York

Rhode Island School of Design Museum

The Walker Art Center, Minneapolis

The Whitney Museum of American Art, New York

Institutional Activities:

Bard Graduate Center will stage readings from the United States Constitution.

Outsider Art Fair, New York, will invite attendees to read speeches, interviews, and quotes by former President Barack Obama.

The Brooklyn Museum will present a marathon reading of Langston Hughes’s 1935 poem “Let America Be America Again.”

While the Queens Museum, New York, will be closed to visitors wishing to view its galleries, the building will be open for “Sign of the Times,” which provides visitors with space and materials to make posters, buttons, signs, and banners that they can use in marches or for other actions.

The Museum of the Moving Image in New York will offer a free screening of the movie “Loving,” about Richard and Mildred Loving who took their fight against laws banning interracial marriage to the Supreme Court.

National Sawdust in Brooklyn is organizing “The Hillary Speeches,” which will screen two of Clinton's speeches—when she first announced she was running for President on January 7, 2007, and when she gave her concession speech on November 9, 2017—and live music performed by several classical musicians and Broadway performers.

At MoMA PS1 artists Hank Willis Thomas and Eric Gottesman, creators of the first artist-run political action committee (PAC), For Freedoms, will begin their residency which will run through the first one hundred days of Trump’s presidency.

The Baltimore Museum of Art is hosting a “nonpartisan” event with readings, tours and performances.

The Rubin Museum is hosting a meditation and yoga workshop called “Swear In, Breathe Out.”

Petzel Gallery in New York is presenting a public roundtable hosted by Justin Caguiat of the Manila Institute, which will initiate a dialogue about “naming our systems of oppression, and against the fixed resolution of authority, and what this looks like to young artists today.”

On Friday, January 27, Blum & Poe in Los Angeles is presenting a night of poetry. Will Alexander, Tisa Bryant, and Robin Coste Lewis will read new works of poetry, followed by a piano performance by Donal Fox. There is a suggested $10 donation to attend and all proceeds will benefit Planned Parenthood.

The Whitney Museum in New York is offering free programming, including “My America” guided tours; a speak out convened by the artist collective Occupy Museums; and open discussions moderated by artists, critics, and Whitney staff.

The National Museum of Women in the Arts will offer a free “Nasty Women” tour on Saturday, January 21, coinciding with the Women’s March on Washington DC.

The Museum of Contemporary Art, Chicago, will host “School Night: Self-Care as Warfare,” on January 24. The event invites artists and activists to participate in a discussion on wellness techniques people can use throughout Trump’s presidency.

January 20, 2017

Artists Tina Gverović and Marko Tadić have been selected to represent Croatia at the Fifty-Seventh Venice Biennale, which will be held from May 13 to November 26. Apoteka director Branka Benčić will curate the pavilion, which is being organized by the Modern Gallery in Zagreb.

The exhibition, “Horizon Expectations” will present new works by the artists that focus on the temporary nature of the exhibition space and focus on notions of “uncertainty, tension, and collapse.” The title was derived from literary historian Hans Robert Jauss’s theory of reception. Jauss argued that literary works are received against an existing horizon of expectations consisting of readers’ current knowledge and presuppositions about literature. As horizons shift so does the meaning of the works.

Gverović, known for her media installations comprising drawings, images, audio, text, and video, often focuses on issues related to space, territory, and identity. She graduated from the Academy of Fine Arts in 1997, completed postgraduate studies at the Jan van Eyck Academy in Maastricht in the Netherlands in 2000, and earned her Ph.D at Middlesex University in London in 2013.

Tadic’s body of work includes collages, cartoons, drawings, and installations that often focus on the legacy of modernism in the fields of art and architecture. He graduated from the Academy of Fine Arts in Florence and lives and works in Zagreb.

January 20, 2017

Elena Ochoa Foster, a publisher, curator, and the founder of Ivorypress—a publishing house specializing in artists’ books—has been elected as the new chair of London’s Serpentine Galleries council.

Ochoa Foster is a member of the board of art directors at the Mutual Art Trust and serves on the advisory board of the Prix Pictet photography award. She has been president of the jury at the Swiss photography award, Alt+1000; president of the Tate International Council for five years; and a member of the board of directors of both the Tate Foundation and the Noguchi Foundation.

In a joint statement, Yana Peel, chief executive, and Hans Ulrich Obrist, artistic director of the Serpentine Galleries, said: “We are honored and delighted that our long-standing collaborator Lady Foster will be assuming the chairmanship of the Serpentine Council, the Galleries’ core community of supporters and friends. Elena’s outstanding support of artists as publisher and patron make her an excellent champion and the ideal ambassador for our ambitions—to bring multiple worlds together in an open landscape for art and ideas in the heart of Kensington Gardens.”

The Serpentine Council is made up of supporters, comprised of international leaders from a variety of backgrounds. Council members’ donations and support enables the Serpentine Galleries to remain open to the public free of charge. LESS

January 20, 2017

According to Dan Bilefsky of the New York Times, the Islamic State has continued its “cultural cleansing” campaign by ravaging the city of Palmyra, Syria, in an attempt to eradicate cultural and historical objects that don’t adhere to its interpretation of Islam. The militant group used explosives to severely damage the ancient city’s Roman amphitheater and a tetrapylon—a square with four plinths and four columns.

Nine months after Syrian troops drove ISIS out of Palmyra, the extremists seized the two-thousand-year-old city again in December. Maamoun Abdulkarim, Syria’s director general of antiquities and museums, said, “ISIS is destroying Palmyra, building after building. In the past, their goal was ideological,” but now it has become a matter of “revenge.”