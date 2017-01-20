Polys Peslikas to Represent Cyprus at 2017 Venice Biennale

POSTED January 24, 2017

Cyprus’s ministry of education and culture has announced that Polys Peslikas will represent the republic in the fifty-seventh Venice Biennale, which will be held from May 13 to November 26. Jan Verwoert will curate the pavilion.

Artist collective Neoterismoi Toumazou, writer Mirene Arsanios, and ceramist Valentinos Charalambous will also contribute to the exhibition, which will be titled “Coming to Life Through the Medium of Painting.”

Verwoert said that Peslikas will display paintings that will set the stage for the guest artists who are invited to participate in the pavilion. “On the basis of his practice, Peslikas made a strong case for the power of painting to convey the intensity of elementary experiences,” Verwoert said. “He jokes: ‘A painting remembers you sneezed in front of and it will sneeze back at you one day.’ Yet, Peslikas equally emphasized that this experiential potential may most strongly be felt when painting veils itself; chiaroscuro lets the eyes wander; colors become atmospherical, spectral even. So the peculiar appearance of painting in the envisioned exhibition space may be akin to the ghost of a theatre curtain, which remains present before your eyes, even when the play is already in progress.”

Born in Limassol in 1973, Peslikas lives and works in Berlin. In his practice, Peslikas often views the canvas as a space to negotiate the concept of time and invents new relationships with existing narratives. Peslikas frequently collaborates with artists working in other mediums including dancers. He helped establish the culture publication Ysterografo magazine and is the artistic director at VOLKS, a recently opened arts space in Nicosia. LESS

January 24, 2017

The Morgan Library and Museum has announced that Jessica Ludwig has been named its new deputy director. Ludwig will be responsible for supporting the curatorial department, library, and research teams as well as organizing the Morgan’s exhibition program. She will take up the post on February 27.

Ludwig comes to the Morgan with more than ten years of experience as a museum professional. She worked for eight years at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation in New York as a managing director and, more recently, as a project director of the collection center. During her tenure, Ludwig oversaw the BMW Guggenheim Lab. From 2012 to 2015, Ludwig led the Sterling and Francine Clark Art Institute in Williamstown, Massachusetts.

Director Colin B. Bailey said, “The Morgan is currently experiencing some of the most successful years in its history and Jessica’s expertise will be a key asset as the institution looks to extend these gains.”

January 23, 2017

Romania’s ministry of culture has announced that Geta Brătescu will represent the country at the Fifty-Seventh Venice Biennale, which will be held from May 13 to November 26. Magda Radu, a curator and art historian at Romania’s National Museum of Contemporary Art, will curate the pavilion.

The ninety-year-old pioneer of Romanian Conceptual art won the second phase of the ministry’s selection process with her proposal “Geta Brătescu-Apariţii” (“Geta Brătescu-Appearances”). With a career spanning fifty years, Brătescu has represented the country in a number of international biennials including the Venice Biennale in 1960 and 2013 as well as the São Paulo Bienal in 1983 and 1987. In 2008, she received the title of Doctor Honoris Causa from the National Arts University in Bucharest for her contribution to the development of contemporary Romanian art. Her works can be found in the permanent collections of New York’s MoMA, London’s Tate, and the Vienna Modern Art Museum.

In the December 2014 issue of Artforum, Gwen Allen wrote about the artist’s first solo exhibition in the US presented by the Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive. Allen said, “Poetic transformations of objects and materials pervade the artist’s investigations of self-portraiture, the studio, female gender, and memory tropes particularized by the social and political conditions of Communist and post-Communist Eastern Europe.”

The selection committee consisted of architect Attila Kim, the commissioner of the Romanian pavilion at the 2016 Venice Biennale; Cristian Alexandru Damian, a representative of the Romanian ministry foreign affairs and the Romanian Cultural Insitute; Igor Efrem Zanti, director of the European Design Institute in Venice; Fabio Cavallucci, director of the Luigi Pecci Contemporary Art Center in Prato, Italy; Călin Dan, the general director of the National Museum of Contemporary Art in Bucharest; independent curator Adrian Bojenoiu; and Anca Drăgoi, state secretary of the ministry of culture and national identity. LESS

January 23, 2017

Three years after Egypt’s Museum of Islamic Art in Cairo was severely damaged in a car bombing, Egyptian president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi announced that the institution was reopening on Wednesday, January 18.

The museum’s façade was destroyed as well as several exhibits after Egyptian jihadists set off a car bomb outside of a nearby police headquarters in January 2014. The explosion damaged more than 170 objects from its collection of 100,000 artifacts—one of the largest holdings of Islamic art in the world.

Several countries funded the restoration, including the United Arab Emirates, which contributed roughly $8 million. One hundred and sixty relics have been restored and three new galleries were built which allow the museum to display nearly three times as many objects.





During a ceremony celebrating the reopening, antiquities minister Khaled el-Enany said, “The inauguration of the Museum of Islamic Art embodies Egypt’s victory against terrorism, its capability and willingness to repair what terrorism has damaged, and to stand against terrorist attempts to destroy its heritage.” LESS

January 23, 2017

Andrea Torres and Liane Morejon report from ABC Local 10 in Miami that the Cuban artist Danilo Maldonado Machado, also known as “El Sexto,” has been released from a maximum security prison outside Havana, where he has been held since Fidel Castro’s death last November. His lawyer, Kimberly Motley, was arrested in Havana the next month.

The artist was released after the Geneva-based United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention started to review a legal petition filed in his behalf. The artist has been imprisoned before, but this time he was detained just prior to traveling to Miami for an exhibition he was in and a performance he was scheduled for at Art Basel Miami. Machado’s family said they were grateful to Motley and international civil rights attorney Centa B. Rek Chajtur from the Human Rights Foundation. In a statement on the artist’s Facebook page, they said, “It was the growing awareness about his case that has led the Cuban government to liberate him,” adding that the artist plans to “continue doing meaningful art towards a free and democratic Cuba.”

January 23, 2017

After news broke of a supposed blacklist of artists in South Korea, who were subsequently denied support from the government’s usual channels, the AFP now reports that the country’s culture minister Cho Yoon-Sun has resigned after being arrested over the weekend for allegedly creating this blacklist of almost 10,000 artists who were critical of the now impeached president Park Geun-Hye.

Cho Yoon-Sun, the first minister in active service to be arrested in South Korea, is accused of creating the list to disqualify the artists from receiving government subsidies and private investments, and also to place them under state surveillance. The blacklist’s existence has sparked outrage, as it seems a throwback to dictator Park Chung-Hee’s rule from 1961 to 1979, when the press, arts, and entertainment were heavily censored. Park Chung-Hee was also the impeached leader Park Geun-Hye’s father.

Shortly after her arrest, Cho tendered her resignation to prime minister Hwang Kyo-Ahn, according to a spokesman for the prime minister’s office. Cho also previously served as the minister for gender equality. The Seoul Central District Court had issued a warrant to arrest Cho on charges of abuse of authority and perjury following a request from prosecutors. The court also simultaneously issued an arrest warrant for Kim Ki-Choon, a powerful former chief of staff for Park, who is accused of ordering Cho to create the list of artists.





When the arrest warrants were issued, a court judge said in a statement, “Charges are verified... and there are risks of the accused seeking to destroy evidence.” Prosecutors have questioned Cho and Kim as part of their probe into the wider political scandal involving former president Park and her confidante, Choi Soon-Sil, who is currently on trial for abuse of power and coercion. Among those on the blacklist are novelist Han Kang, winner of the 2016 Man Booker Prize, and the director Park Chan-Wook, who won the Grand Prix at the Cannes film festival in 2004 and is perhaps best known in the west for his film Oldboy (2003). Many artists on the list had voiced support for opposition parties, or criticized the administration of Park or of her late father, who was assassinated in 1979. LESS

January 23, 2017

Jay Gorney, a veteran of the New York art world who has had galleries in the East Village, SoHo, and Chelsea, and Lisa Cooley, who ran her eponymous gallery on the Lower East Side until this past August, will join Paula Cooper Gallery, according to Andrew Russeth at Artnews.

Since Gorney left the Chelsea gallery Mitchell-Innes & Nash in 2013, where he was the director of its contemporary art program, he has been organizing shows of work by Deborah Remington, Mathew Cerletty, Ray Johnson, and others, while also working as an advisor to collectors and to the estate of Sarah Charlesworth. In March, he will present a solo booth of work by Anna Betbeze at Independent in New York and, in May, a solo show with Barbara Bloom at David Lewis Gallery in New York. Cooley opened her gallery in 2008 on Orchard Street and moved to a larger venue on Norfolk Street in 2012 where she showed artists such as Cynthia Daignault, Sue Tompkins, Josh Faught, and Lucy Kim, among other artists.

January 23, 2017

The Brooklyn Museum has announced the addition of seven new members to its board of trustees: Sarah Arison, Andrew Cogan, Karen Kiehl, Joel Mallin, Victoria M. Rogers, Ellen N. Taubman, and Susan Weber. Sarah Arison is the president of the Arison Arts Foundation, a private grant-making organization that provides support for emerging artists and the institutions that foster them. She is a trustee of the National YoungArts Foundation, New World Symphony, MoMA PS1, Americans for the Arts, and American Ballet Theatre. Andrew B. Cogan is the CEO of Knoll, Inc., which was founded in 1938 and is recognized internationally for workplace and residential furniture designs. Cogan is also the board chair of the Chinati Foundation in Marfa, Texas and serves on the external advisory board of the master’s program in design engineering at Harvard University.

From 2008 to 2011, Karen Kiehl was a senior vice president of the investment banking division at Barclays Capital. She also worked at Goldman Sachs from 1995 to 2008, where she served as the CIO of the merger department and eventually became head of the investment banking division's knowledge management group. Joel Mallin is a contemporary art collector whose collection of sculpture can be seen at the Mallin Collection and Buckhorn Sculpture Park in Pound Ridge, New York. He has served on the board directors at the Hebert F. Johnson Museum of Art at Cornell University for over twenty-six years. Victoria M. Rogers is the director of arts at Kickstarter and also serves on the board of Creative Time.

Ellen N. Taubman is an independent curator and art consultant who was previously a guest curator at the Museum of Arts and Design in New York City, where she organized a series of exhibitions focused on contemporary Native American art. She has also served as the vice president and department head of American Indian, African, and Oceanic Art at Sotheby’s in New York. Taubman is also a board member at Creative Time. Susan Weber is an American historian and founder and director of the Bard Graduate Center (BGC) for studies in the decorative arts, design history, and material culture, which is affiliated with Bard College. Prior to establishing the BGC, Weber was the executive director of the Open Society Institute, an umbrella organization for more than twenty independent foundations that support the advancement of freedom of expression around the globe. The total number of voting trustees at the Brooklyn Museum is now thirty-eight.

January 23, 2017

Expo Chicago has announced the curators for their “In/Situ” and “Expo Video” programming, in addition to the inaugural curator for the “Exposure” section. Showcasing large-scale installations and site-specific works throughout Navy Pier’s Festival Hall, the “In/Situ” program will be curated by the Centre Pompidou Foundation’s curator of American art and curator-at-large Florence Derieux. The fair’s screening program for film, video, and new media works is titled “Expo Video” and will be curated by the adjunct curator at the Hammer Museum in LA, Ali Subotnick. The “Exposure” section, a part of the fair that will be installed on the main floor and feature solo and two-artist presentations represented by galleries that have been in operation for eight years or less, will be curated by the director of exhibitions and senior curator at Dallas Contemporary Justine Ludwig.

Additionally, Katell Jaffrès of the Palais de Tokyo will curate the first US-based iteration of the “Hors Les Murs” exhibition program, opening as an official satellite of the fair and running from September 12–October 29, 2017. The opening will also align with that of the Chicago Architecture Biennial. This program is an extension of the French-American Curatorial Exchange initiated in 2013 with the cultural services of the French Embassy in the United States. Developing in two parts, the first involves a partnership with Mana Contemporary Chicago that allows international artists to produce new work in Chicago specifically for Expo. The second part will entail a large-scale exhibition, to take place at a site that has yet to be announced, through a partnership with the Graham Foundation nominating a local emerging architect to collaborate with Jaffrès on the design of the space and exhibition. The show will feature the work of eight to twelve artists, both based in France and abroad, as well as local emerging artists in Chicago. The “Hors les Murs” initiative has taken place in eight other cities to date, including Zurich during Manifesta 11 and Singapore during the last Art Stage Singapore, among others.

The five-day, sixth edition of Expo Chicago runs September 13–17, 2017 at Navy Piers Festival Hall.