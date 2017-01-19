Ira Goldberg, Executive Director of Art Students League, Is Stepping Down

POSTED January 24, 2017

Ira Goldberg, who has been the executive director of New York’s Art Students League since 2001, is stepping down from his post at the end of this month to live in Spain, writes Colin Moynihan of the New York Times.

Goldberg has been associated with the nonprofit art school since 1979, when he took a drawing class there taught by Robert Beverly Hale. “It has been the greatest privilege of my life to have been part of the Art Students League. [It] will always be with me, heart and soul,” said Goldberg. Artist Timothy Clark, a longtime teacher at the league, will be its interim executive director starting February 1.

January 24, 2017

Julia Halperin of the Art Newspaper writes that organizations such as London’s Bishopsgate Institute, the New York Historical Society, and the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History in Washington, DC, are adding banners, signs, pins, hats, T-shirts, and other items from the January 21 Women’s March against Donald J. Trump’s presidency—which started in Washington, DC, then spread across the globe—to their archives to properly document this historic moment.

The New York Historical society has already collected about twenty signs from marches in New York and Washington, DC, in addition to a small trove of protest art from Victory Garden, a women’s art collective based in New York. The Bishopsgate Institute has taken in anywhere from fifty to 100 leaflets, signs, and photographs for its archives. And curators from the National Museum of American History have been collecting items all throughout the 2016 campaign and afterward, including the march and Trump’s inauguration. Philadelphia’s Temple Libraries’ Special Collections Research Center has collected a significant amount of materials from its city’s march, where 50,000 people participated.

January 24, 2017

The Museum of Contemporary Art Toronto Canada has appointed November Paynter as its new director of programs.

Paynter was previously the founding associate director of research and programs at SALT Istanbul and Ankara from 2011–16. She has also served as the director of the Artist Pension Trust in Dubai, was a consultant curator at the Tate Modern, the assistant curator for the 2005 International Istanbul Biennale, and a curator for Istanbul’s Platform Garanti.

“I am excited and honored to step into this role at a crucial moment as MOCA finalizes the renovation of its new venue. I particularly look forward to shaping the attitude and direction of the program, while retaining the institution’s meaning for the local art community by putting relationships at the center of the operation,” said Paynter. Julia Ouellette, chair of the museum’s board of directors, said, “We are thrilled that November will bring her unique experience building institutions and working within cultural networks to MOCA as we usher in this new phase for the museum.”

January 24, 2017

Randy Kennedy of the New York Times writes that the Museo Nacional de Bellas Artes in Havana will not be loaning the Bronx Museum any artworks for “Wild Noise/Ruido Salvaje,” a collaborative exhibition between the two institutions. The first half of “Wild Noise” opened at the Museo Nacional in the summer of 2015 with a loan of more than eighty pieces from the Bronx Museum’s permanent collection. The Bronx Museum will now plan on exhibiting about sixty works pulled from various private and public collections outside of Cuba.

As artforum.com reported last August, four of the Bronx Museum’s board members resigned over disagreements regarding the direction the museum was being taken in by its director, Holly Block. There was a great deal of contention over the “Wild Noise” exhibit, in addition to a plan to gift Cuba with a replica statue of Cuban revolutionary leader, José Martí (the original sits at the outskirts of New York’s Central Park), which would have cost the museum $2.5 million.

Block did not confirm whether or not the loan was stopped due to fears surrounding Trump’s presidency. “We didn’t get a no from them but we also didn’t get a final yes,” said Block. The Bronx half of the exhibition has been pushed back a number of times, as there were fears that the artworks could have been taken by the US government because of lawsuits filed by Americans over properties that were confiscated by Fidel Castro when he took power in 1959. The US State Department put forth a ruling to protect the works from seizure late last year. The Museo Nacional, however, still did not respond.

January 24, 2017

Yuko Hasegawa, chief curator of the Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo, has been named the curator for the Seventh Moscow Biennale, which will be held from September 15 to October 28 at the Manezh exhibition hall adjacent to the Kremlin as well as various locations around the city.

Titled “Transcendental Forest,” the biennial will focus on the concept of the forest as a metaphor for people seeking to plant roots in new places. Above the trees are the clouds, which represent the Internet, a space where people communicate. Hasegawa said, “It is between the forest and the cloud that new meanings and masterpieces are created."

Born in Hyogo Prefecture, Japan, Hasegawa earned degrees from Kyoto University and the Tokyo University of Fine Arts and Music. From 1993 to 1999, she worked as curator of the Art Museum Setegai in Tokyo. In 1999 she joined the Contemporary Art Museum of XXI Century in Kanazawa, Japan, as chief curator, and later became artistic director. Hasegawa has served as chief curator of the Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo since 2006. She is also a professor at Tama Art University. Hasegawa curated the Seventh Istanbul Biennial in 2001 and the Eleventh Biennale in Sharjah in 2013; cocurated the Fifth Shanghai Biennale in 2002, the Fourth Seoul International Biennale of Media Art in 2006, and the Twenty-Ninth Biennale in Sāo Paulo in 2010; and served as artistic advisor of the Twelfth Venice Architecture Biennale in 2010. In 2003, she was commissioner of Japan’s Pavilion for the Fiftieth Venice Biennale.

Hasegawa visited Moscow and St. Petersburg for the first time while attending talks about the Biennale. During her stay, she visited the Hermitage Museum where she viewed the Jan Fabre exhibition. She said, “The conjunction of classicism and modernity inspired me immensely. I know very little about Russian artists, I will now start to explore the local art scene to pick worthy pieces for the exhibition.” LESS

January 24, 2017

Cyprus’s ministry of education and culture has announced that Polys Peslikas will represent the republic in the fifty-seventh Venice Biennale, which will be held from May 13 to November 26. Jan Verwoert will curate the pavilion.

Artist collective Neoterismoi Toumazou, writer Mirene Arsanios, and ceramist Valentinos Charalambous will also contribute to the exhibition, which will be titled “Coming to Life Through the Medium of Painting.”

Verwoert said that Peslikas will display paintings that will set the stage for the guest artists who are invited to participate in the pavilion. “On the basis of his practice, Peslikas made a strong case for the power of painting to convey the intensity of elementary experiences,” Verwoert said. “He jokes: ‘A painting remembers you sneezed in front of and it will sneeze back at you one day.’ Yet, Peslikas equally emphasized that this experiential potential may most strongly be felt when painting veils itself; chiaroscuro lets the eyes wander; colors become atmospherical, spectral even. So the peculiar appearance of painting in the envisioned exhibition space may be akin to the ghost of a theatre curtain, which remains present before your eyes, even when the play is already in progress.”

Born in Limassol in 1973, Peslikas lives and works in Berlin. In his practice, Peslikas often views the canvas as a space to negotiate the concept of time and invents new relationships with existing narratives. Peslikas frequently collaborates with artists working in other mediums including dancers. He helped establish the culture publication Ysterografo magazine and is the artistic director at VOLKS, a recently opened arts space in Nicosia. LESS

January 24, 2017

The Morgan Library and Museum has announced that Jessica Ludwig has been named its new deputy director. Ludwig will be responsible for supporting the curatorial department, library, and research teams as well as organizing the Morgan’s exhibition program. She will take up the post on February 27.

Ludwig comes to the Morgan with more than ten years of experience as a museum professional. She worked for eight years at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation in New York as a managing director and, more recently, as a project director of the collection center. During her tenure, Ludwig oversaw the BMW Guggenheim Lab. From 2012 to 2015, Ludwig led the Sterling and Francine Clark Art Institute in Williamstown, Massachusetts.

Director Colin B. Bailey said, “The Morgan is currently experiencing some of the most successful years in its history and Jessica’s expertise will be a key asset as the institution looks to extend these gains.”

January 23, 2017

Romania’s ministry of culture has announced that Geta Brătescu will represent the country at the Fifty-Seventh Venice Biennale, which will be held from May 13 to November 26. Magda Radu, a curator and art historian at Romania’s National Museum of Contemporary Art, will curate the pavilion.

The ninety-year-old pioneer of Romanian Conceptual art won the second phase of the ministry’s selection process with her proposal “Geta Brătescu-Apariţii” (“Geta Brătescu-Appearances”). With a career spanning fifty years, Brătescu has represented the country in a number of international biennials including the Venice Biennale in 1960 and 2013 as well as the São Paulo Bienal in 1983 and 1987. In 2008, she received the title of Doctor Honoris Causa from the National Arts University in Bucharest for her contribution to the development of contemporary Romanian art. Her works can be found in the permanent collections of New York’s MoMA, London’s Tate, and the Vienna Modern Art Museum.

In the December 2014 issue of Artforum, Gwen Allen wrote about the artist’s first solo exhibition in the US presented by the Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive. Allen said, “Poetic transformations of objects and materials pervade the artist’s investigations of self-portraiture, the studio, female gender, and memory tropes particularized by the social and political conditions of Communist and post-Communist Eastern Europe.”

The selection committee consisted of architect Attila Kim, the commissioner of the Romanian pavilion at the 2016 Venice Biennale; Cristian Alexandru Damian, a representative of the Romanian ministry foreign affairs and the Romanian Cultural Insitute; Igor Efrem Zanti, director of the European Design Institute in Venice; Fabio Cavallucci, director of the Luigi Pecci Contemporary Art Center in Prato, Italy; Călin Dan, the general director of the National Museum of Contemporary Art in Bucharest; independent curator Adrian Bojenoiu; and Anca Drăgoi, state secretary of the ministry of culture and national identity. LESS

January 23, 2017

Three years after Egypt’s Museum of Islamic Art in Cairo was severely damaged in a car bombing, Egyptian president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi announced that the institution was reopening on Wednesday, January 18.

The museum’s façade was destroyed as well as several exhibits after Egyptian jihadists set off a car bomb outside of a nearby police headquarters in January 2014. The explosion damaged more than 170 objects from its collection of 100,000 artifacts—one of the largest holdings of Islamic art in the world.

Several countries funded the restoration, including the United Arab Emirates, which contributed roughly $8 million. One hundred and sixty relics have been restored and three new galleries were built which allow the museum to display nearly three times as many objects.

