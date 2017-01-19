James Merle Thomas Named Executive Director of Philadelphia’s Vox Populi

POSTED January 24, 2017

Maximilíano Durón of Artnews reports that James Merle Thomas has been named the executive director of Philadelphia’s nonprofit art space, Vox Populi. Thomas is a professor of global contemporary art at the Tyler School of Art at Temple University, and has written for several art publications, such as Bomb, Artforum, and Triple Canopy.

“For nearly three decades, Vox Populi has served as a foundation for some of Philadelphia’s most innovative artistic production,” said Thomas. “At a time when principled commitment to supporting non-commercial and experimental arts is more crucial than ever, I am excited by Vox’s rich institutional history and its dedication to visual art, performance, and curatorial practice.”

Thomas is replacing Bree Pickering, who left Vox Populi last October for a directorship at Australia’s Murray Art Museum Albury.

January 24, 2017

The painter and sculptor Moshe Gershuni, who lived and worked in Tel Aviv, has died, reports Melanie Stern of Haaretz.

Gershuni studied at the Avni Institute of Art and Design, where he was taught by artists Yehezkel Streichman and Avigdor Steimatzky. He had his first solo exhibition at the Israel Museum while he was in his early thirties. Just a bit later he was asked to teach at Bezalel—Academy of Arts and Design, Jerusalem. He did not last long, however—he was asked to leave the school after organizing a revolt against the institution’s administration. He also taught at the Beit Berl School of Arts, where he was considered an influential professor.

Gershuni caused some controversy in 2003 when he was awarded the Israel prize for art, but refused to attend the ceremony because he did not want to shake hands with Ariel Sharon, who was Israel’s prime minister at the time. “My conscience prevents me from going on the podium—it’s not the time for ceremonies and celebrations,” said Gershuni. Limor Livnat, who was Sharon’s minister of culture, rescinded the award as a response to the artist’s gesture. Gershuni asked Israel’s high court of justice to intercede regarding Livnat’s decision, but nothing came of it. The panel who nominated Gershuni for the prize wrote that “He offered a riveting version of involved radical-political art. In the 1980s, he led a bold move with his free and wild paintings, dealing with Israeli mythologies and topics related to the Jewish spiritual world.”

Gershuni has had many exhibitions in Israel, and has been the recipient of numerous prizes, such as the Israel Museum’s Aika Brown prize in 1969; the Minister of Education and Culture Prize for a Young Artist in 1988; the Tel Aviv Museum’s 1995 Mendel and Eva Pondik Prize; and an award from Israel’s LGBT community in 2003 for his many contributions to culture. Naomi Gibon, the artist’s dealer since the 1980s, said, “His paintings impacted my life and the course of [my] gallery. Without him, I wouldn’t have devoted my life to art.”

January 24, 2017

Right before Donald Trump’s inauguration last Friday, over 400 American architecture firms—such as Leers Weinzapfel Associates, Smith-Miller + Hawkinson Architects, Lorcan O’Herlihy Architects, Lake Flato, and ZGF Architects LLP—signed an open letter addressed to Donald Trump on climate change, writes Allison Meier of Hyperallergic. The campaign was organized by the Chicago-based organization Architects Advocate, which formed in September.

The letter asks that Trump, who’s gone on record to deny that climate change exists, commit himself to finding more sources of renewable energy, give funding for renewable energy technologies, and honor the Paris Climate Agreement. Right before leaving office, Barack Obama transferred $500 million to the Green Climate Fund. This subsidy meets part of the $3 billion Obama promised on behalf of the agreement—the US currently owes $2 billion more, according to The Guardian. It is now up to Trump as to whether or not the full agreement will be met.

In the letter, the architects state that they “are dedicated to creating healthy, productive, and safe communities for all” in a “way that is economically viable, socially equitable, and environmentally sustainable.” Trump nominated Scott Pruitt to head the Environmental Protection Agency. Pruitt has spoken out against the government regulating water and air pollution.

The full letter may be read here.

January 24, 2017

Ira Goldberg, who has been the executive director of New York’s Art Students League since 2001, is stepping down from his post at the end of this month to live in Spain, writes Colin Moynihan of the New York Times.

Goldberg has been associated with the nonprofit art school since 1979, when he took a drawing class there taught by Robert Beverly Hale. “It has been the greatest privilege of my life to have been part of the Art Students League. [It] will always be with me, heart and soul,” said Goldberg. Artist Timothy Clark, a longtime teacher at the league, will be its interim executive director starting February 1.

January 24, 2017

Julia Halperin of the Art Newspaper writes that organizations such as London’s Bishopsgate Institute, the New York Historical Society, and the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History in Washington, DC, are adding banners, signs, pins, hats, T-shirts, and other items from the January 21 Women’s March against Donald J. Trump’s presidency—which started in Washington, DC, then spread across the globe—to their archives to properly document this historic moment.

The New York Historical society has already collected about twenty signs from marches in New York and Washington, DC, in addition to a small trove of protest art from Victory Garden, a women’s art collective based in New York. The Bishopsgate Institute has taken in anywhere from fifty to 100 leaflets, signs, and photographs for its archives. And curators from the National Museum of American History have been collecting items all throughout the 2016 campaign and afterward, including the march and Trump’s inauguration. Philadelphia’s Temple Libraries’ Special Collections Research Center has collected a significant amount of materials from its city’s march, where 50,000 people participated.

January 24, 2017

The Museum of Contemporary Art Toronto Canada has appointed November Paynter as its new director of programs.

Paynter was previously the founding associate director of research and programs at SALT Istanbul and Ankara from 2011–16. She has also served as the director of the Artist Pension Trust in Dubai, was a consultant curator at the Tate Modern, the assistant curator for the 2005 International Istanbul Biennale, and a curator for Istanbul’s Platform Garanti.

“I am excited and honored to step into this role at a crucial moment as MOCA finalizes the renovation of its new venue. I particularly look forward to shaping the attitude and direction of the program, while retaining the institution’s meaning for the local art community by putting relationships at the center of the operation,” said Paynter. Julia Ouellette, chair of the museum’s board of directors, said, “We are thrilled that November will bring her unique experience building institutions and working within cultural networks to MOCA as we usher in this new phase for the museum.”

January 24, 2017

Randy Kennedy of the New York Times writes that the Museo Nacional de Bellas Artes in Havana will not be loaning the Bronx Museum any artworks for “Wild Noise/Ruido Salvaje,” a collaborative exhibition between the two institutions. The first half of “Wild Noise” opened at the Museo Nacional in the summer of 2015 with a loan of more than eighty pieces from the Bronx Museum’s permanent collection. The Bronx Museum will now plan on exhibiting about sixty works pulled from various private and public collections outside of Cuba.

As artforum.com reported last August, four of the Bronx Museum’s board members resigned over disagreements regarding the direction the museum was being taken in by its director, Holly Block. There was a great deal of contention over the “Wild Noise” exhibit, in addition to a plan to gift Cuba with a replica statue of Cuban revolutionary leader, José Martí (the original sits at the outskirts of New York’s Central Park), which would have cost the museum $2.5 million.

Block did not confirm whether or not the loan was stopped due to fears surrounding Trump’s presidency. “We didn’t get a no from them but we also didn’t get a final yes,” said Block. The Bronx half of the exhibition has been pushed back a number of times, as there were fears that the artworks could have been taken by the US government because of lawsuits filed by Americans over properties that were confiscated by Fidel Castro when he took power in 1959. The US State Department put forth a ruling to protect the works from seizure late last year. The Museo Nacional, however, still did not respond.

January 24, 2017

Yuko Hasegawa, chief curator of the Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo, has been named the curator for the Seventh Moscow Biennale, which will be held from September 15 to October 28 at the Manezh exhibition hall adjacent to the Kremlin as well as various locations around the city.

Titled “Transcendental Forest,” the biennial will focus on the concept of the forest as a metaphor for people seeking to plant roots in new places. Above the trees are the clouds, which represent the Internet, a space where people communicate. Hasegawa said, “It is between the forest and the cloud that new meanings and masterpieces are created."

Born in Hyogo Prefecture, Japan, Hasegawa earned degrees from Kyoto University and the Tokyo University of Fine Arts and Music. From 1993 to 1999, she worked as curator of the Art Museum Setegai in Tokyo. In 1999 she joined the Contemporary Art Museum of XXI Century in Kanazawa, Japan, as chief curator, and later became artistic director. Hasegawa has served as chief curator of the Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo since 2006. She is also a professor at Tama Art University. Hasegawa curated the Seventh Istanbul Biennial in 2001 and the Eleventh Biennale in Sharjah in 2013; cocurated the Fifth Shanghai Biennale in 2002, the Fourth Seoul International Biennale of Media Art in 2006, and the Twenty-Ninth Biennale in Sāo Paulo in 2010; and served as artistic advisor of the Twelfth Venice Architecture Biennale in 2010. In 2003, she was commissioner of Japan’s Pavilion for the Fiftieth Venice Biennale.

Hasegawa visited Moscow and St. Petersburg for the first time while attending talks about the Biennale. During her stay, she visited the Hermitage Museum where she viewed the Jan Fabre exhibition. She said, “The conjunction of classicism and modernity inspired me immensely. I know very little about Russian artists, I will now start to explore the local art scene to pick worthy pieces for the exhibition.” LESS

January 24, 2017

Cyprus’s ministry of education and culture has announced that Polys Peslikas will represent the republic in the fifty-seventh Venice Biennale, which will be held from May 13 to November 26. Jan Verwoert will curate the pavilion.

Artist collective Neoterismoi Toumazou, writer Mirene Arsanios, and ceramist Valentinos Charalambous will also contribute to the exhibition, which will be titled “Coming to Life Through the Medium of Painting.”

Verwoert said that Peslikas will display paintings that will set the stage for the guest artists who are invited to participate in the pavilion. “On the basis of his practice, Peslikas made a strong case for the power of painting to convey the intensity of elementary experiences,” Verwoert said. “He jokes: ‘A painting remembers you sneezed in front of and it will sneeze back at you one day.’ Yet, Peslikas equally emphasized that this experiential potential may most strongly be felt when painting veils itself; chiaroscuro lets the eyes wander; colors become atmospherical, spectral even. So the peculiar appearance of painting in the envisioned exhibition space may be akin to the ghost of a theatre curtain, which remains present before your eyes, even when the play is already in progress.”