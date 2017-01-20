Leslie–Lohman Museum Names Gonzalo Casals as Director

POSTED January 25, 2017

The Leslie–Lohman Museum of Gay and Lesbian Art has appointed Gonzalo Casals as its new director. He is currently the vice president of programs and community engagement at Friends of the High Line, and once served as El Museo del Barrio’s deputy executive director. He teaches arts administration at Baruch College and cultural policy at Hunter College. He starts at Leslie–Lohman on March 6.

“I am very excited to lead the board and staff in this new chapter in the history of the Museum. When I first arrived to New York City, its rich and diverse cultural landscape helped me make sense of my life as a queer Latino immigrant and connected me to networks of like-minded people. Now more than ever, culturally-specific museums like Leslie–Lohman take on a renewed sense of relevancy. It is an honor to be at the helm of this important institution and, in following the steps of its co-founders, continue to reclaim scholarship from a queer perspective, provide a platform for queer artists and professionals, and become a cultural hub for LGBTQ people and its communities,” said Casals.

Casals will come into the Leslie–Lohman at the beginning of its ambitious expansion project, which will double the amount of the museum’s programmable exhibition space so that it may show more works from its vast collection. The expansion will also allow the museum to remain open to the public year-round.

Following protestations by feminist groups, Franco-Polish film director Roman Polanski has pulled out of hosting the forty-second César Awards. The ceremony honoring the best French films of 2016 will be held on February 24, 2017. In a press statement quoted by Le Monde this week, Polanski said that, though he finds the controversy “unjustified,” he has decided not to accept the invitation of the Académie des Arts et Techniques du Cinéma to host the awards.

The choice of Polanski to preside over the Césars was immediately denounced on grounds that Polanski was convicted of raping a thirteen-year-old girl in California in 1977, but fled the United States before serving time for his crime. Since that time, the victim, Samantha Geimer, has repeatedly called for prosecutors to abandon their case against Polanski. As recently as this past December, the Polish Supreme Court refused to reopen its extradition procedure to the United States, thus allowing Polanski to return to his country of origin whenever he wishes.

Experimental filmmaker Werner Nekes died on Sunday at age 72, reports Monopol.

Nekes, born in Erfurt, Germany, in 1944, first studied linguistics and psychology while also running a university film society in 1963. As he became interested in the properties of the medium, Nekes began creating his own experimental films. Moving to Hamburg in 1967 he cofounded the Filmmacher-Cooperative Hamburg (as well as a basement cinema) with future filmmakers Helmut Herbst, Thomas Struck, Klaus Wyborny, and Heiz Emigholz.

In 1968 Nekes received the International Film Award in São Paulo for his ten-minute short, “schwarzhuhnbraunhuhnschwarzhuhnweißhuhnrothuhnweiß oder put-putt” (“Black Chicken Brown Chicken Black Chicken White Chicken Red Chicken White or Put-Putt”). Continuing in academia, in the early 1970s he became a professor of experimental film at the Hochschule für bildende Künste Hamburg (Academy of Fine Arts, Hamburg).

Beginning in the 1980s, Nekes directed several feature films, best known among them were Beuys (1981)—winner of the German Film Critics Prize—and the commercially successful parody, Johnny Flash (1986). Among cinephiles Nekes was also known for creating an internationally renowned collection of devices, art, and ephemera pertaining to the history of filmmaking, including toys, magic lanterns, panopticons, and more.

The Foundation for Contemporary Arts announced today that it has established the Dorothea Tanning Award, which recognizes outstanding artistic achievement and potential, with a $1 million endowment gift from The Destina Foundation. The endowment will sustain a $40,000 annual award in honor of Tanning, a self-taught artist and poet who died in 2012 at the age of one hundred and one. Poet Liz Waldner was named the inaugural winner of the prize.

“Dorothea believed strongly in FCA’s mission and programs,” Pamela S. Johnson, president of The Destina Foundation, which is charged with distributing the assets of Tanning’s estate, said. “She considered John Cage and Merce Cunningham among her dearest friends from their early days as struggling young artists in 1940s New York, so supporting future generations of artists through FCA has a special significance.”

Born in 1910, Tanning taught herself how to paint and studied briefly at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago before moving to New York, where she met Max Ernst who would later become her husband. The artist is best known for her Surrealist paintings and her set and costume designs for the ballets of George Balanchine and other performances. As her career progressed, Tanning began working in other mediums, including sculpture, printmaking, and weaving. In the 1980s, Tanning focused primarily on her writing and published a number of poems as well as two memoirs.





Each year, the award will be administered by the FCA’s Grants to Artists program, which will invite a group of artists and young professionals to nominate a deserving candidate. A separate selection committee will then choose the winner. Waldner’s nominator said that her work “embodies the kind of unpredictability, the kind of resistance to consecutive, conventional, expository prose meaning, that I associate with the language poets and with other branches of the American avant-garde.” A Mississippi native, Waldner earned her bachelor’s degree in mathematics before receiving her master’s in fine arts from the Iowa Writers’ Workshop. She published her first book of poems, Homing Devices in 1988. Her second book, A Point Is That Which Has No Part (2000), received the 2000 James Laughlin Award and the 1999 Iowa Poetry Prize. Her most recent collections of poems include Play (2009), Her Faithfulness (2016), and Big House, Little House (2016). LESS

An Anthony van Dyck painting once acquired by the Nazi official Hermann Göring will be returned to the heirs of its original owner by the German food manufacturer Dr. Oetker, writes Catherine Hickley in the Art Newspaper. The van Dyck work, Portrait of Adriaen Hendriksz Moens, will be given to the heir of Jacques Goudstikker, a Jewish art dealer who fled the Netherlands in 1940 when the Nazis invaded. The painting was in Goudstikker’s gallery inventory when he and his family fled, and the work was eventually acquired by Göring, the Gestapo’s founder and commander of the Luftwaffe. After the war, it was returned to the Dutch government, which sold it to a London-based dealer of old masters. In 1956, the painting was bought by Rudolf August Oetker in London. He was the owner and chief executive of Dr. Oetker, and died in 2007.

Marei von Saher, the widow of Goudstikker’s son and the dealer’s sole heir, said, “It is heartening to see private collections like the Oetker collection do the right thing for victims of the Nazis and their families…I hope that the restitution of this artwork will lead other private collections to act just as responsibly.”

The company had announced last October that they intended to seek out the heirs for works in their corporate collection which they had reason to believe were looted by Nazis from Jewish owners. A Hans Thoma painting was recently restituted to the family of Jewish collector Hedwig Ullmann, who was forced to sell the painting before fleeing from the Nazis in 1938. In addition to these two works already returned, the company has identified two more candidates for restitution.

Nina Siegal of the New York Times reports that the Ackland Art Museum at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has received seven Rembrandt drawings as part of an estimated $25 million gift from Sheldon Peck, a former Harvard professor and retired orthodontist, and his wife, Leena. An $8 million endowment to ensure the museum’s ongoing development, along with 140 works on paper, valued at $17 million (134 of which are European old master drawings from artists such as Jan van Goyen and Jacob van Ruisdael) make up the entirety of the gift.

Katie Ziglar, the museum’s director, said, “It’s certainly the most generous and largest gift the Ackland has ever received; it’s just mind-blowing. To be honest, it would be a big gift anywhere, even at the Metropolitan Museum of Art or another huge institution. I’ve been working in museums for thirty years, and it’s the largest gift that has been given to any museum I’ve worked for.”

Sheldon Peck is an alumnus of UNC—he graduated from its dentistry school in 1966. From 1989 until 2010, he taught at Harvard, but returned to UNC as an adjunct professor in orthodontics. Peck has been on the Ackland’s national advisory board since 1987, and has been donating to the museum since 1988.

Italy’s foundation for contemporary art, MAXXI, has announced the launch of JACK TV, a television web platform dedicated to the dissemination of all things contemporary art–related. JACK TV will feature live streaming broadcasts, contributions from art bloggers, and exclusive content.

Thirteen institutions throughout Europe have agreed to provide partner with MAXXI on this endeavor: Rome’s Fondazione Romaeuropa and Galleria Nazionale d’Arte Moderna e Contemporanea; Museion in Bolzano; the EMST National Museum of Contemporary Art in Athens; Vienna’s MAK—Austrian Museum of Applied Arts / Contemporary Art; Prato’s Centro per l’Arte Contemporanea Luigi Pecci; Amsterdam’s FOAM Fotografiemuseum; La Triennale di Milano; MADRE Museo d’Arte Contemporanea Donnaregina in Naples; Wroclaw’s Museum of Architecture; Istanbul’s Museum of Modern Art; Milan’s Museo di Fotografia Contemporanea; and the Trienal de Arquitectura de Lisboa.

You may view JACK TV here.

The Whitney Museum has announced that it has appointed Marcela Guerrero and Rujeko Hockley as assistant curators. The museum’s deputy director for programs and chief curator, Scott Rothkopf, said, “Marcela and Ru have distinguished themselves as two of the brightest and most passionate curatorial voices of their generation. Having worked across the country in California, Texas, and New York, they add a wide range of knowledge and new field-specific expertise to the Whitney’s curatorial team. Their scholarly acumen is matched by a frontline commitment to emerging artists, and I have no doubt their contributions to the Whitney’s program and collection will help broaden and reshape our narratives of the art of the United States, both past and present.”

Guerrero has been a curatorial fellow at the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles since 2014. She will have a hand in curating—with Cecilia Fajardo-Hill and Andrea Giunta—the upcoming Hammer exhibition “Radical Women: Latin American Art, 1960–1985,” for the Getty Foundation’s initiative Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA. Prior to her tenure at the Hammer, she worked at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, as a research coordinator for the International Center for the Arts of the Americas there. She has also written for a variety of arts publications, such as ArtNexus, Caribbean Intransit: The Arts Journal, and Gulf Coast: A Journal of Literature and Fine Arts.

For the past four years, Hockley has been an assistant curator of contemporary art at the Brooklyn Museum. While there, she contributed to a number of programs and exhibitions, including “Kehinde Wiley: A New Republic,” “LaToya Ruby Frazier: A Haunted Capital,” and “Tom Sachs: Boombox Retrospective, 1999–2016.” Previously, Hockley was a curatorial assistant at the Studio Museum in Harlem and also worked at the Museum of Contemporary Art in San Diego. Hockley has contributed her writing to many publications, including Aperture, Artforum, and the San Francisco Arts Quarterly.

New York–based artist Pat Lasch—a feminist sculptor known for pieces that simultaneously critique and celebrate symbols of femaleness and domesticity, such as wedding veils, dresses, and cakes—recently found out that a sculpture that New York’s MoMA commissioned from her for the museum’s fiftieth anniversary in 1979 has been discarded, writes Randy Kennedy of the New York Times.

The sculpture, a multi-tiered cake made from paper, wood, and paint, was disposed of sometime during the late 1990s, when the museum was cleaning out its storage facilities and found that the work had deteriorated profoundly. Lasch is in the process of organizing a retrospective of her work at the Palm Springs Art Museum––her first––which is scheduled to open in March. She contacted MoMA to see if they’d be willing to lend the work for her show. There was a great deal of silence from the museum for a long time. Then, last fall, MoMA’s head registrar, Stefanii Ruta Atkins, send Lasch an e-mail that read: “I regret to inform you that, following a thorough review of paper records and a physical search of our storage locations, we have not been able to locate the object. Please accept my sincere apologies as well as my very best wishes for the success of your show in Palm Springs.” In a statement, the museum said that the piece was never meant to be preserved as a part of its permanent collection (it does, however, own one of the artist’s paper wedding veils). Kynaston McShine, a renowned curator who commissioned the piece from Lasch in 1979 when he worked for the museum, was approached by the Times for a comment. He has yet to respond.

Lasch’s work has appeared in exhibitions at SculptureCenter, PS1 (now MoMA PS1), and the New Museum. She believes the work was thrown out because she her career has not been as high-profile as many of her peers. Ann Sutherland Harris, a longtime admirer of Lasch’s work and an emerita professor at the University of Pittsburgh, said, “Pat is a survivor. She has kept at it and stayed true to making very ambitious but in some ways very quiet work that transforms things we think we know.”