Cleveland Museum of Art Names Emily J. Peters Curator of Prints and Drawings

POSTED January 26, 2017

The Cleveland Museum of Art has announced the appointment of Emily J. Peters as curator of prints and drawings. She will be responsible for overseeing the care and development of the museum’s collection, which spans more than five hundred years of artistic production throughout Europe and the United States and consists of 22,000 prints and 4,000 drawings. She will take up the post in April.

Director William M. Griswold said, “Emily is an exceptional curator with a remarkable eye and creative approach. Her range of expertise and scholarly interests—which span five centuries and a panoply of graphic mediums—are admirable. We very much look forward to having Emily as a colleague in Cleveland.”

Peters has been a museum professional for more than a decade. In 2005, she joined the curatorial team at the Rhode Island School of Design Museum as assistant curator of prints, drawings and photographs and became associate curator in 2008. A specialist of fifteenth- and sixteenth-century prints and drawings from the Netherlands, Peters organized numerous exhibitions including “Landscape and Leisure: 19th-Century American Drawings from the Collection” (2015); “The Festive City” (2014); and “The Brilliant Line: Following the Early Modern Engraver 1480–1650” (2009), among others. Peters also collaborated on the planning of the reinstallation of the museum’s European galleries, set to open in the fall of 2017. She earned her Ph.D from the University of California, Santa Barbara, and has been the recipient of several fellowships.

January 25, 2017

After investing $15 million of his own money and working for more than two decades to realize a monumental forty-two-mile-long public work that would completely transform the Arkansas River in Colorado, conceptual artist Christo announced that he is going to walk away from the project in protest of President Trump, Randy Kennedy of the New York Times reports.

The Bulgarian artist said he was shocked when Trump was elected. “The decision speaks for itself,” Christo said. “I came from a Communist country. I use my own money and my own work and my own plans because I like to be totally free. And here now, the federal government is our landlord. They own the land. I can’t do a project that benefits this landlord.”

Titled Over the River, the more than $50 million project involves temporarily suspending silvery fabric over six miles of the Arkansas River. The artist has been battling Colorado residents who believe the artwork would endanger wildlife in state and federal court and has won every legal argument. He is currently waiting for a federal appeals court to deliver the last judgment on the project and he expects it will be in his favor.

Originally conceived while wrapping the Pont Neuf in Paris with his wife Jeanne-Claude in 1985, Over the River would have been the artist’s largest and most ambitious American project.

January 25, 2017

The Foundation for Contemporary Arts, a nonprofit arts organization founded in 1963 by John Cage and Jasper Johns, has announced the recipients of its annual awards. Fourteen unrestricted grants of $40,000 each will be given to individual artists in the United States. Along with this cycle of grant awardees, Jimmie Durham has been named winner of the fifth annual Robert Rauschenberg award and Linda Austin winner of the second biennial Merce Cunningham Award. Both will receive $40,000.

Earlier today the Foundation also announced the establishment of a new annual award named after artist and poet Dorothea Tanning, as well as its first awardee, the poet Liz Waldner.

Grantees of the 2017 awards, broken up by category, are as follows:

DANCE

Kim Brandt, Jackson Heights, NY

Moriah Evans, Brooklyn

MUSIC/SOUND

Gelsey Bell, Ridgewood, NY

Chris Corsano, Dryden, NY

Shelley Hirsch, New York

Thessia Machado, New York

PERFORMANCE ART/THEATER

Annie Dorsen, New York

Yuval Sharon, Los Angeles

Adrienne Truscott, Brooklyn

POETRY

Anselm Berrigan

VISUAL ARTS

Andrea Fraser, Sherman Oaks, CA

Aki Sasamoto, Brooklyn

A. L. Steiner, Brooklyn

George Trakas, New York

January 25, 2017

The San Jose Museum of Art announced that executive director Susan Krane will resign at the end of the month to work on several research and writing projects Susan Sayre Batton, deputy director of curatorial affairs, will serve as interim director while a nationwide search for a new executive director is conducted.

During Krane’s tenure, the museum presented nationally touring exhibitions including the first museum exhibition devoted to the work of Leo Villareal in 2010; “Dive Deep: Eric Fischl and the Process of Painting” in 2012; and “Postdate: Photography and Inherited History in India” in 2015, among others. More recently, she helped organize exhibition programming showcasing the diversity of San Jose and Silicon Valley.

“The board is very grateful to Susan for the tremendous accomplishments the museum has achieved during her tenure,” board president Hildy Shandell said. “Susan joined SJMA as the great recession hit in 2008. During a challenging time for arts institutions, her fiscal discipline helped keep the museum financially sound, while—even in lean times—enabling the museum to creatively expand its public programming, grow the permanent collection in both size and stature, and present ambitious exhibitions that reflect the diversity, intelligence, and excitement of the Silicon Valley community.”

January 25, 2017

American abstract painter Mark Bradford will embark on a six-year collaboration with Rio Terà dei Pensieri—a Venice-based social cooperative and nonprofit—to reintegrate incarcerated men and women in Venice into society by providing them with employment opportunities. Titled “Process Collettivo,” the initiative will establish a sustainable longterm program that aims to spread awareness about the limitations of the penal system. Bradford will help develop a storefront located in the Frari district into a venue where artisanal goods made by inmates will be sold.

The project will coincide with the artist’s US pavilion at the Fifty-Seventh Venice Biennale. Opening in May, the exhibition “Tomorrow is Another Day” will feature a multilayered narrative exposing contradictory histories. Cocurated by Christopher Bedford and Katy Siegel—the director and senior programming and research curator at the Baltimore Museum of Art—the show will present both new and existing works.

“Mark’s approach to the US pavilion project—encompassing both his exhibition and ‘Process Collettivo’—exemplifies his distinctly material approach to contending with social issues, particularly those impacting the margins of society,” Bedford said. “Just as Mark will actualize social change beyond the walls of the pavilion, the BMA aims to bring contemporary art beyond our walls and into our local community.”

The Rose Art Museum at Brandeis University and the Baltimore Museum of Art are organizing the pavilion in cooperation with the US department of state’s Bureau of Education and Cultural Affairs. LESS

January 25, 2017

The Foundation for Contemporary Arts announced today that it has established the Dorothea Tanning Award, which recognizes outstanding artistic achievement and potential, with a $1 million endowment gift from The Destina Foundation. The endowment will sustain a $40,000 annual award in honor of Tanning, a self-taught artist and poet who died in 2012 at the age of one hundred and one. Poet Liz Waldner was named the inaugural winner of the prize.

“Dorothea believed strongly in FCA’s mission and programs,” Pamela S. Johnson, president of The Destina Foundation, which is charged with distributing the assets of Tanning’s estate, said. “She considered John Cage and Merce Cunningham among her dearest friends from their early days as struggling young artists in 1940s New York, so supporting future generations of artists through FCA has a special significance.”

Born in Galesburg, Illinois, in 1910, Tanning taught herself how to paint while living in Chicago. In the early 1940s, she moved to New York, where she met Max Ernst who would later become her husband. The artist is best known for her Surrealist paintings and her set and costume designs for the ballets of George Balanchine and other performances. As her career progressed, Tanning began working in other mediums, including sculpture and printmaking. In the 1980s, Tanning focused primarily on her writing and published a number of poems as well as two memoirs.





Each year, the award will be administered by the FCA’s Grants to Artists program, which will invite a group of artists and young professionals to nominate a deserving candidate. A separate selection committee will then choose the winner. Waldner’s nominator said that her work “embodies the kind of unpredictability, the kind of resistance to consecutive, conventional, expository prose meaning, that I associate with the language poets and with other branches of the American avant-garde.” A Mississippi native, Waldner earned her bachelor’s degree in mathematics before receiving her master’s in fine arts from the Iowa Writers’ Workshop. She published her first book of poems, Homing Devices in 1988. Her second book, A Point Is That Which Has No Part (2000), received the 2000 James Laughlin Award and the 1999 Iowa Poetry Prize. Her most recent collections of poems include Play (2009), Her Faithfulness (2016), and Big House, Little House (2016). LESS

January 25, 2017

Following protestations by feminist groups, Franco-Polish film director Roman Polanski has pulled out of hosting the forty-second César Awards. The ceremony honoring the best French films of 2016 will be held on February 24, 2017. In a press statement quoted by Le Monde this week, Polanski said that, though he finds the controversy “unjustified,” he has decided not to accept the invitation of the Académie des Arts et Techniques du Cinéma to host the awards.

The choice of Polanski to preside over the Césars was immediately denounced on grounds that Polanski was convicted of raping a thirteen-year-old girl in California in 1977, but fled the United States before serving time for his crime. Since that time, the victim, Samantha Geimer, has repeatedly called for prosecutors to abandon their case against Polanski. As recently as this past December, the Polish Supreme Court refused to reopen its extradition procedure to the United States, thus allowing Polanski to return to his country of origin whenever he wishes.

January 25, 2017

Experimental filmmaker Werner Nekes died on Sunday at age 72, reports Monopol.

Nekes, born in Erfurt, Germany, in 1944, first studied linguistics and psychology while also running a university film society in 1963. As he became interested in the properties of the medium, Nekes began creating his own experimental films. Moving to Hamburg in 1967 he cofounded the Filmmacher-Cooperative Hamburg (as well as a basement cinema) with future filmmakers Helmut Herbst, Thomas Struck, Klaus Wyborny, and Heiz Emigholz.

In 1968 Nekes received the International Film Award in São Paulo for his ten-minute short, “schwarzhuhnbraunhuhnschwarzhuhnweißhuhnrothuhnweiß oder put-putt” (“Black Chicken Brown Chicken Black Chicken White Chicken Red Chicken White or Put-Putt”). Continuing in academia, in the early 1970s he became a professor of experimental film at the Hochschule für bildende Künste Hamburg (Academy of Fine Arts, Hamburg).

Beginning in the 1980s, Nekes directed several feature films, best known among them were Beuys (1981)—winner of the German Film Critics Prize—and the commercially successful parody, Johnny Flash (1986). Among cinephiles Nekes was also known for creating an internationally renowned collection of devices, art, and ephemera pertaining to the history of filmmaking, including toys, magic lanterns, panopticons, and more.

January 25, 2017

The Leslie–Lohman Museum of Gay and Lesbian Art has appointed Gonzalo Casals as its new director. He is currently the vice president of programs and community engagement at Friends of the High Line, and once served as El Museo del Barrio’s deputy executive director. He teaches arts administration at Baruch College and cultural policy at Hunter College. He starts at Leslie–Lohman on March 6.

“I am very excited to lead the board and staff in this new chapter in the history of the Museum. When I first arrived to New York City, its rich and diverse cultural landscape helped me make sense of my life as a queer Latino immigrant and connected me to networks of like-minded people. Now more than ever, culturally-specific museums like Leslie–Lohman take on a renewed sense of relevancy. It is an honor to be at the helm of this important institution and, in following the steps of its co-founders, continue to reclaim scholarship from a queer perspective, provide a platform for queer artists and professionals, and become a cultural hub for LGBTQ people and its communities,” said Casals.

Casals will come into the Leslie–Lohman at the beginning of its ambitious expansion project, which will double the amount of the museum’s programmable exhibition space so that it may show more works from its vast collection. The expansion will also allow the museum to remain open to the public year-round.