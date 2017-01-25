Daina Augaitis, Chief Curator and Associate Director of Vancouver Art Gallery, Steps Down

POSTED January 26, 2017

British Columbia’s Vancouver Art Gallery has announced that chief curator and associate director Daina Augaitis will step down after twenty years at the institution to pursue other professional and personal interests. Augaitis will continue to collaborate with the gallery on curatorial projects.

“With her vision, intellect, and determination, Daina has been instrumental to many of the gallery’s successes over the past two decades,” director Kathleen Bartels said. We are so grateful for her significant contributions to the gallery’s curatorial program, for her commitment to artists and her curatorial rigor which is internationally recognized. She has forged an important foundation as we work towards the establishment of the new Vancouver Art Gallery.”

During her tenure at the gallery, Augaitis helped grow its exhibition programs, publications, and public outreach initiatives as well as its permanent collection. She curated numerous solo exhibitions of local artists such as Douglas Coupland, Geoffrey Farmer, Brian Jungen, Marianne Nicolson, and Paul Wong, as well as international artists such as Kimsooja, Ann Hamilton, Gillian Wearing, Yang Fudong, Zhu Jinshi and others. She also collaborated on curatorial projects such as “Mashup: The Birth of Modern Culture” (2016), “Charles Edenshaw” (2013), and “The Tree: From the Sublime to the Social” (2008).

In 2014, she received the Canadian Museum Association award for outstanding achievement in research for “Charles Edenshaw” and the Hnatyshyn Foundation Award for Curatorial Excellence in Contemporary Art. Internationally, she curated the Vancouver Pavilion at the Shanghai Biennale in 2012, and was the Canadian commissioner for the Bienal de Sao Paulo in 2002, Sydney Biennial in 2000, and Johannesburg Biennale in 1995. “I am very proud to have worked with a talented and dedicated team to elevate the gallery’s curatorial work as a leading visual art institution, with an international reach and a strong local impact,” Augaitis said. “Our accomplishments under Kathleen’s visionary leadership, as well as our very exciting future ahead make this move bittersweet. I will continue to follow very closely the gallery’s successes and support its ambitious endeavors.” LESS

The Hammer Museum in Los Angeles announced today that it plans to undergo a renovation and open 40,000 square feet of newly acquired space in an adjoining building. Led by architect Michael Maltzan, the multiyear project aims to completely reimagine the museum’s existing building.

“After years of continuous growth, the Hammer is in need of a physical expansion and upgrade to provide more art for our audiences, more places to study, and more places to gather,” director Ann Philbin said. “This transformation will provide 60 percent more exhibition space including collection galleries and a works on paper gallery to highlight our growing collection of photographs and drawings. We invite all of Los Angeles to enjoy the first stage in our transformation as we open major exhibitions by Jimmie Durham and Jean Dubuffet—this is just the beginning.”

The transformation will include constructing two new galleries, increasing the visibility of the museum on Wilshire Boulevard, updating 20,000 square feet of community spaces, and completing a two-story expansion that will create additional workspace.

“The Hammer has become an essential destination in Los Angeles. This transformation will make it dramatically more visible and inviting, more connected, more immersive. It will mark a major new chapter for what the Hammer is, and what it can be,” Maltzan said. The architect has a longstanding relationship with the museum. He was commissioned to create a master plan for the Hammer in 2000 and since then he has designed the institution’s Billy Walder Theater, courtyard, and John V. Tunney Bridge. LESS

Actor and performance artist Shia LaBeouf was arrested after he argued with a man and allegedly scratched his face while standing nearby his anti-Trump installation outside of the Museum of the Moving Image in Queens, New York, on Thursday morning, Tina Burnside of CNN reports. Detective Christopher Pisano said LaBeouf was charged with misdemeanor assault and harassment and then released.

LaBeouf plans to protest Trump for the next four years with his installation HEWILLNOTDIVIDE.US, 2017, a participatory performance piece that invites people to say, “He will not divide us,” as many times as they wish in front of a camera located on the exterior wall of the Museum of the Moving Image. The proclamations are recorded and will be live-streamed at www.hewillnotdivide.us for the duration of Trump’s presidency. LaBeouf created the project in collaboration with Rönkkö & Turner.

The Museum of the Second World War in Poland, scheduled to open to the public in February, has become embroiled in a political battle after a Polish court ruled in favor of the country’s conservative government by approving a merger with a smaller institution, Julia Michalska of the Art Newspaper reports.

Spearheaded by the previous Prime Minister Donald Tusk, the Gdansk museum has been criticized for not placing enough focus on the Polish experience in World War II. In 2015, Piotr Glinski, the PiS-appointed minister of culture, announced that another museum focusing on the battle of Westerplatte would be built. Shortly after, he called for the two institutions to merge. The move would most likely lead to the dismissal of the Museum of the Second World War’s director and a shift in vision for future programming.

“What is at stake here is bigger than the content of the Second World War museum’s permanent exhibition,” director Pawel Machcewicz said. “The question is whether the government can destroy the autonomy of history, the autonomy of museums.” Machcewicz claims that the Westerplatte museum was a fake and that the culture minister proposed establishing the institution as a means to interfere with the new historical museum.

Machcewicz filed a complaint against the merger in September. In November, the Regional Administrative Court in Warsaw suspended the move, but the Supreme Administrative Court overruled the suspension. As of February 1, the two museums will have officially merged into one institution. LESS

Mexico’s secretary of culture, María Cristina García Cepeda, has announced that Sara Gabriela Baz Sánchez has been appointed director of the Museo Nacional de Arte in Mexico City.

Born in Mexico City in 1976, Baz Sánchez has worked in museums for more than seventeen years. She served as vice director of the Museo Nacional de Arte for more than seven years, from 2008 to 2014, and was director of the Museo Nacional del Virreinato from 2015 to 2016. Baz Sánchez has taught art history at the Universidad Iberoamericana and coordinated editorial projects for magazines such as M Museos de México.

Baz Sánchez earned a bachelor’s degree in art history and a master’s degree in art studies from the Universidad Iberoamericana as well as a master’s degree and a Ph.D in history from El Colegio de México.

United States Artists announced today that Deana Haggag, the executive director of The Contemporary—a nomadic, non-collecting art museum based in Baltimore—will lead the organization as its new president and CEO. She will officially assume the position on April 3.

“It’s an exciting time for USA; all the more so with Deana coming on board,” board chairman Steven Oliver said. “The continued growth of both our financial and human resources represents not only the tremendous success USA has had thus far, but also the role it will play going forward. This promises to be an uncertain time for the support of the arts. I can’t think of anyone more committed, eager, or prepared than Deana to lead USA in this endeavor.”

Prior to Haggag’s term as executive director of The Contemporary, which she joined in 2013, she served as curator-in-residence at Baltimore’s Gallery CA. She is currently on the board of the Greater Baltimore Cultural Alliance and the council of Common Field. Haggag also lectures extensively, consults on various public art initiatives, contributes to cultural publications, and teaches at institutions such as Towson University and Johns Hopkins University. She earned her master’s in curatorial practice from the Maryland Institute College of Art and her bachelor’s from Rutgers University–Newark.

“I’m honored to have been chosen to lead this incredible organization,” Haggag said. “USA’s mission is more important now than ever. USA Fellows embody the creativity, passion, diversity, and talent of this country, and the incredible heights American artists are capable of. It will be a privilege to support them in their future efforts, and to celebrate what they’ve already accomplished.” USA is nearing completion of its $20 million operations endowment campaign. The endowment consists of an initial five-year, $10 million challenge grant from the Ford Foundation, which has been matched by million-dollar grants from The Rockefeller Foundation, The Doris Duke Charitable Foundation, and the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, as well as private donors. LESS

The Cleveland Museum of Art has announced the appointment of Emily J. Peters as curator of prints and drawings. She will be responsible for overseeing the care and development of the museum’s collection, which spans more than five hundred years of artistic production throughout Europe and the United States and consists of 22,000 prints and 4,000 drawings. She will take up the post in April.

Director William M. Griswold said, “Emily is an exceptional curator with a remarkable eye and creative approach. Her range of expertise and scholarly interests—which span five centuries and a panoply of graphic mediums—are admirable. We very much look forward to having Emily as a colleague in Cleveland.”

Peters has been a museum professional for more than a decade. In 2005, she joined the curatorial team at the Rhode Island School of Design Museum as assistant curator of prints, drawings and photographs and became associate curator in 2008. A specialist of fifteenth- and sixteenth-century prints and drawings from the Netherlands, Peters organized numerous exhibitions including “Landscape and Leisure: 19th-Century American Drawings from the Collection” (2015); “The Festive City” (2014); and “The Brilliant Line: Following the Early Modern Engraver 1480–1650” (2009), among others. Peters also collaborated on the planning of the reinstallation of the museum’s European galleries, set to open in the fall of 2017. She earned her Ph.D from the University of California, Santa Barbara, and has been the recipient of several fellowships.

After investing $15 million of his own money and working for more than two decades to realize a monumental forty-two-mile-long public work that would completely transform the Arkansas River in Colorado, conceptual artist Christo announced that he is going to walk away from the project in protest of President Trump, Randy Kennedy of the New York Times reports.

The Bulgarian artist said he was shocked when Trump was elected. “The decision speaks for itself,” Christo said. “I came from a Communist country. I use my own money and my own work and my own plans because I like to be totally free. And here now, the federal government is our landlord. They own the land. I can’t do a project that benefits this landlord.”

Titled Over the River, the more than $50 million project involves temporarily suspending silvery fabric over six miles of the Arkansas River. The artist has been battling Colorado residents who believe the artwork would endanger wildlife in state and federal court and has won every legal argument. He is currently waiting for a federal appeals court to deliver the last judgment on the project and he expects it will be in his favor.

Originally conceived while wrapping the Pont Neuf in Paris with his wife Jeanne-Claude in 1985, Over the River would have been the artist’s largest and most ambitious American project.

The Foundation for Contemporary Arts, a nonprofit arts organization founded in 1963 by John Cage and Jasper Johns, has announced the recipients of its annual awards. Fourteen unrestricted grants of $40,000 each will be given to individual artists in the United States. Along with this cycle of grant awardees, Jimmie Durham has been named winner of the fifth annual Robert Rauschenberg award and Linda Austin winner of the second biennial Merce Cunningham Award. Both will receive $40,000.

Earlier today the Foundation also announced the establishment of a new annual award named after artist and poet Dorothea Tanning, as well as its first awardee, the poet Liz Waldner.

Grantees of the 2017 awards, broken up by category, are as follows:

DANCE

Kim Brandt, Jackson Heights, NY

Moriah Evans, Brooklyn

MUSIC/SOUND

Gelsey Bell, Ridgewood, NY

Chris Corsano, Dryden, NY

Shelley Hirsch, New York

Thessia Machado, New York

PERFORMANCE ART/THEATER

Annie Dorsen, New York

Yuval Sharon, Los Angeles

Adrienne Truscott, Brooklyn

POETRY

Anselm Berrigan

VISUAL ARTS

Andrea Fraser, Sherman Oaks, CA

Aki Sasamoto, Brooklyn

A. L. Steiner, Brooklyn

George Trakas, New York