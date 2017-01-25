 

POSTED January 27, 2017

Frick Collection Names Elizabeth Mugar Eveillard Board Chair

Elizabeth Mugar Eveillard

The Frick Collection announced today that Elizabeth Mugar Eveillard was elected its next board chair. Eveillard will succeed Margot Campbell Bogert, who has led the institution’s board for the past eleven years, and will assume her responsibilities in June 2017. Bogert will continue to serve on the board of trustees.

Director Ian Wardropper said, “Margot has been instrumental in guiding the Frick through a period of substantial growth and helping set a vision for the Frick’s next century. On behalf of the board and staff, I want to thank Margot for her tremendous leadership as we welcome Betty Eveillard, whose deep engagement with the Frick and vast experience working with a range of cultural and educational nonprofits will greatly enrich our institution.”

A member of the Frick Collection board since 2015, Eveillard and her husband, Jean-Marie, a former Frick trustee, have been active supporters of many of the institution’s initiatives, including the endowment of the chief conservator’s position. Eveillard has also served on several of the Frick’s committees including acquisitions, audit, finance, and the architectural and long-range planning committee, which is overseeing its upcoming expansion project.

LATEST NEWS

January 27, 2017

Saloua Raouda Choucair (1916–2017)

Saloua Raouda Choucair in her Beirut studio in 1974. Photo: Saloua Raouda Choucair Foundation

Painter and sculptor Saloua Raouda Choucair, one of the first abstract artists working in Lebanon and perhaps even the Arab world, has died at the age of one hundred and one. Inspired by a range of influences from the architecture of Le Corbusier to Arabic poetry, Choucair was largely unrecognized as an artist until later in life.

Choucair’s daughter Hala Schoukair said, “She was an avant-garde who was inspired by the principles of Islamic art, but without any visual references to what people were accustomed to seeing in that art.” She added, “There was no correlation to calligraphy or Arabesque patterns. Her style is pure abstraction of form and line, just like a mathematical equation. Therefore my mother was often misunderstood, pushed aside, ignored, and left to be on her own.”

Born in Beirut in 1916, Choucair apprenticed with Lebanese artists Omar Onsi and Moustafa Farroukh before traveling to Egypt to study with Fernand Léger and attend the École des Beaux-Arts in the 1940s. Choucair was one of the first Arab artists to participate in the Salon des Réalités Nouvelles in Paris. She would return to Beirut several years later and began experimenting with other mediums including clay and wood carving. While she was well received in France, the artist’s work was often misunderstood in subsequent decades; she didn’t sell her first piece in Lebanon until 1962.

January 27, 2017

Gabriel Pérez-Barreiro to Curate 33rd São Paulo Bienal

Gabriel Pérez-Barreiro

The Fundação Bienal de São Paulo has announced that Gabriel Pérez-Barreiro, the director and chief curator of the Colleción Patricia Phelps de Cisneros in New York and Caracas, was appointed curator of the thirty-third edition of the Bienal, which will open in September 2018.

Born in La Coruña, Spain, Pérez-Barreiro has more than twenty years of curatorial experience. He served as curator of Latin American Art at the University of Texas, Austin’s Blanton Museum of Art from 2002 to 2008, chief curator of the sixth Bienal do Mercosul in Porto Alegre, and director of Visual Arts at the Americas Society in New York from 2000 to 2002.

Pérez-Barreiro also worked as coordinator of exhibitions and programs at the Casa de América, in Madrid, as founding curator of the University of Essex Collection of Latin American Art, and as an advisor to the Iberê Camargo Foundation and his curatorial projects in Brazil as well as abroad. He earned his Ph.D in art history and theory from the University of Essex and a master’s degree in art history and Latin American studies from the University of Aberdeen.

“It’s an honor to be invited to orchestrate an exhibition of the size and importance of the São Paulo Bienal,” Pérez-Barreiro said. “Its importance as a panorama of Latin American art is unparalleled; its historical relevance, beyond question.”

The thirty-second São Paulo Bienal was reviewed by Kevin McGarry in the December 2016 issue of Artforum.

January 27, 2017

Iranian Actress Boycotts Oscars in Protest of Trump’s Visa Ban

Taraneh Alidoosti in The Salesman, 2016.

Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti, who recently starred in the Oscar-nominated Iranian film The Salesman, 2016, said that she is boycotting the 2017 Oscar ceremony in protest against President Trump’s announcement that he will be cutting back on legal immigration by indefinitely blocking Syrian refugees from entering the United States and temporarily banning visas from a number of Muslim countries including Iran, Iraq, and Libya, Rachel Donadio of the New York Times reports.

Alidoosti called the ban “racist” and claims that even if she could get a visa she will not travel to the US. The actress said, “I’m sure the United States has also benefited many times from Iranian immigrants and people who have worked there and served that country. So it’s not acceptable to me to respect a state that does not respect the people of my country.”

Trump is expected to sign the executive order, “Protecting the Nation from Terrorist Attacks by Foreign Nationals,” which states: “In order to protect Americans, we must ensure that those admitted to this country do not bear hostile attitudes toward our country and its founding principles.” It continues to say that admitting anyone from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia or Yemen is “detrimental to the interests of the United States.”

January 27, 2017

New York’s MoMA Creates Safe Space for LGBTQ Teens

Teens participating in MoMA’s Open Art Space. Photo: Néstor Pérez-Molière

The Museum of Modern Art in New York is offering free programming and a safe space for art-loving LGBTQ teens. Open Art Space, a weekly after school program, is run by two artists who will give guided tours of the museum and organize projects shaped by the participants’ interests.

“Whether teens are getting a behind-the-scenes tour of MoMA’s Conservation Lab with artist Robert Gober, posing for a Queer Prom-themed photo shoot, or discussing what’s been happening in everyone’s lives—Open Art Space’s role is to offer space for teens to explore their own identities as well as the opportunity to operate within a community,” visual artist and educator Mark Joshua Epstein told the Huffington Post. “We endeavor to create a space where LGBTQ teens feel heard, supported, and recognized and we hope they can take that feeling of support with them through their daily lives.”

The drop-in program will meet on Thursdays at 4:30 PM in MoMA’s Lewis B. and Dorothy Cullman Education and Research Building.

January 27, 2017

Tania Bruguera Pulls her Work from Bronx Museum’s Cuban Art Exhibition

Tania Bruguera

Tania Bruguera, who has clashed with the Cuban authorities, asked that her work not be included in a coming exhibition of Cuban art; the Bronx Museum will honor the request, the New York Times reports.

The artist and activist does not want to be represented in the museum’s “Wild Noise/Ruido Salvaje” exhibition organized as part of a multi-year collaboration between the Bronx Museum and El Museo Nacional de Bellas Artes in Havana to foster artistic and cultural exchange between Cuba and the United States.

The partnership began in 2015 when the Bronx Museum lent the MNBA eighty works. In exchange, the MNBA planned to loan a selection of works from Cuba’s national collection, but officials backed out of the agreement forcing the Bronx Museum to organize a similar show with around sixty artworks borrowed from collectors and artists living outside of Cuba.

January 26, 2017

John Akomfrah Wins UK’s $50,000 Artes Mundi Prize

John Akomfrah, still from Auto Da Fé, 2016.

Video artist John Akomfrah was awarded the 2017 Artes Mundi prize for a work criticizing the “bleak culture of fear and intolerance” that is currently washing over Great Britain. The biennial award, which honors international contemporary arts addressing social and political issues, includes a $50,000 prize.

Akomfrah was recognized for his video work Auto Da Fé, 2016, which draws on the aesthetics of a period drama to frame historical and contemporary migrations. In the piece, the artist examines eight interconnected migrations spanning the last four hundred years and focuses on religious persecution as the leading cause of global displacement. Examining Auto Da Fé and other works by the artist in the October 2016 issue of Artforum, Michael Wilson wrote, “Against the worrisome backdrop of Brexit in Europe and election-year fearmongering in this country, there’s no denying the continued pertinence of Akomfrah’s interests.”

The artist first conceived of the work in 2009. But Akomfrah agreed in The Guardian that the contemporary political climate made his work felt “even more urgent.” He said, “We are currently experiencing the worst discussion of migration I have lived through, in the forty years I have observed these debates. It feels bleak, it feels intolerant and it feels frightening.” He added, “Most of the ideas in Auto Da Fé were really about saying to people: ‘You really have to consider the option that people are migrating literally to survive. They come here to be able to live, because there isn’t an alternative anywhere else.’ And that seems to be an insight that has been lost.”

January 26, 2017

Shelley & Donald Rubin Foundation Announces Social Justice Grant Recipients

Marisa Williamson, still from her performance Auction, 2013.

The Shelley & Donald Rubin Foundation has awarded forty-seven New York–based arts organizations with social justice grants supporting “positive social change,” Robin Scher of Artnews reports.

“Now more than ever, the Shelley & Donald Rubin Foundation is proud to support organizations that believe in the crucial role that art plays in the fight for social change,” Sara Reisman, the artistic director of the foundation, said. “The grantees are at the forefront of community engagement and cultural advocacy in their communities, tackling timely issues related to xenophobia, islamophobia, LGBTQ rights, racism, criminal justice, income inequality, and women’s rights among many others. The work they do to provide fundamental access to the arts in the five boroughs of New York City will be critical in the years to come, given the current political landscape.”

The 2017 grantees are as follows.

January 26, 2017

Iraqi Nonprofit Launches Educational Initiative to Provide Middle East with Art Texts

Cover of Art and Its Objects: Five Essays on Contemporary Art Selected by Jonathan Watkins (2017), the first title in the Ruya Notebooks series. Photo: Ruya Foundation

The Ruya Foundation, an Iraqi nonprofit, is collaborating with artists, curators, and critics to publish and distribute art texts to Middle Eastern schools, communities, and individuals who have little or no access to educational resources.

Ruya Notebooks will publish two titles a year. Each title will consist of five texts that are considered important to the artistic practice and creative development of the selected collaborator. Then each notebook will be translated into Arabic. The inaugural notebook, Art and Its Objects: 5 Essays on Contemporary Art Selected by Jonathan Watkins, was released on January 19. The volume includes an introduction by Watkins, director of the Ikon Gallery in Birmingham, as well as essays by John Berger, Alfred Gell, Michel Houellebecq, Will Self, and Gavin Brown and Daniel Baumann.

In a statement the foundation said, “It has come to our attention that most texts on art, however diverse, do not exist in Arabic. This is the bridge we are constructing, notebook-by-notebook, as we seek leading international art professionals, artists, and writers to share their knowledge and expertise with Arabic speakers. It is an experiment. We think it is an important one.”

