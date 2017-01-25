Frick Collection Names Elizabeth Mugar Eveillard Board Chair

POSTED January 27, 2017

The Frick Collection announced today that Elizabeth Mugar Eveillard was elected its next board chair. Eveillard will succeed Margot Campbell Bogert, who has led the institution’s board for the past eleven years, and will assume her responsibilities in June 2017. Bogert will continue to serve on the board of trustees.

Director Ian Wardropper said, “Margot has been instrumental in guiding the Frick through a period of substantial growth and helping set a vision for the Frick’s next century. On behalf of the board and staff, I want to thank Margot for her tremendous leadership as we welcome Betty Eveillard, whose deep engagement with the Frick and vast experience working with a range of cultural and educational nonprofits will greatly enrich our institution.”

A member of the Frick Collection board since 2015, Eveillard and her husband, Jean-Marie, a former Frick trustee, have been active supporters of many of the institution’s initiatives, including the endowment of the chief conservator’s position. Eveillard has also served on several of the Frick’s committees including acquisitions, audit, finance, and the architectural and long-range planning committee, which is overseeing its upcoming expansion project.

A graduate of Smith College and the Harvard Business School, Eveillard worked in investment banking for thirty years. For most of her career she was a managing director at Lehman Brothers and PaineWebber.

January 27, 2017

Painter and sculptor Saloua Raouda Choucair, one of the first abstract artists working in Lebanon and perhaps even the Arab world, has died at the age of one hundred and one. Inspired by a range of influences from the architecture of Le Corbusier to Arabic poetry, Choucair was largely unrecognized as an artist until later in life.

Choucair’s daughter Hala Schoukair said, “She was an avant-garde who was inspired by the principles of Islamic art, but without any visual references to what people were accustomed to seeing in that art.” She added, “There was no correlation to calligraphy or Arabesque patterns. Her style is pure abstraction of form and line, just like a mathematical equation. Therefore my mother was often misunderstood, pushed aside, ignored, and left to be on her own.”

Born in Beirut in 1916, Choucair apprenticed with Lebanese artists Omar Onsi and Moustafa Farroukh before traveling to Egypt to study with Fernand Léger and attend the École des Beaux-Arts in the 1940s. Choucair was one of the first Arab artists to participate in the Salon des Réalités Nouvelles in Paris. She would return to Beirut several years later and began experimenting with other mediums including clay and wood carving. While she was well received in France, the artist’s work was often misunderstood in subsequent decades; she didn’t sell her first piece in Lebanon until 1962.

Choucair's work was featured in numerous solo exhibitions at institutions such as the Arab Museum Modern Art, Qatar; Tate Modern, London; the Beirut Art Center, Lebanon; Al Nadwa Gallery, Lebanon; and CRG Gallery, New York. She also participated in various group shows including, "Postwar–Art Between the Pacific and the Atlantic," 1945-1965, (2016) at Haus der Kunst, Munich; the twelfth Sharjah Biennial (2015); "Artevida" (2014) at the Museu de Arte Moderna do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; and "Companionable silences" (2013) at Palais de Tokyo, Paris. The many awards she has received throughout her career include an honorary doctoral degree from the American University of Beirut, a special award from the National Council of Lebanese Women on international Women's Day, and the Cedars Medal by the Lebanese government. In 2011 the first major retrospective of the artist's work in more than thirty-five years, featuring around 380 works, was held at the Beirut Exhibition Center. In the January 2012 issue of Artforum, Kaelen Wilson-Goldie described the show as "a salvage mission," since most of her oeuvre had to be rescued from unstable storage conditions, yet also a testament to the artist's resilience—she was caught up in the violence breaking out in Beirut between 1975 and 1990 evidenced by a painting on display that was partially destroyed by a bomb that struck her family home—which allowed her "to devote her life to the development of a rigorous abstract vocabulary that emulates no one's yet embodies the Syrian poet Adonis's concept that language is the material presence of thought itself."

January 27, 2017

The Fundação Bienal de São Paulo has announced that Gabriel Pérez-Barreiro, the director and chief curator of the Colleción Patricia Phelps de Cisneros in New York and Caracas, was appointed curator of the thirty-third edition of the Bienal, which will open in September 2018.

Born in La Coruña, Spain, Pérez-Barreiro has more than twenty years of curatorial experience. He served as curator of Latin American Art at the University of Texas, Austin’s Blanton Museum of Art from 2002 to 2008, chief curator of the sixth Bienal do Mercosul in Porto Alegre, and director of Visual Arts at the Americas Society in New York from 2000 to 2002.

Pérez-Barreiro also worked as coordinator of exhibitions and programs at the Casa de América, in Madrid, as founding curator of the University of Essex Collection of Latin American Art, and as an advisor to the Iberê Camargo Foundation and his curatorial projects in Brazil as well as abroad. He earned his Ph.D in art history and theory from the University of Essex and a master’s degree in art history and Latin American studies from the University of Aberdeen.

“It’s an honor to be invited to orchestrate an exhibition of the size and importance of the São Paulo Bienal,” Pérez-Barreiro said. “Its importance as a panorama of Latin American art is unparalleled; its historical relevance, beyond question.”

The thirty-second São Paulo Bienal was reviewed by Kevin McGarry in the December 2016 issue of Artforum.

January 27, 2017

Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti, who recently starred in the Oscar-nominated Iranian film The Salesman, 2016, said that she is boycotting the 2017 Oscar ceremony in protest against President Trump’s announcement that he will be cutting back on legal immigration by indefinitely blocking Syrian refugees from entering the United States and temporarily banning visas from a number of Muslim countries including Iran, Iraq, and Libya, Rachel Donadio of the New York Times reports.

Alidoosti called the ban “racist” and claims that even if she could get a visa she will not travel to the US. The actress said, “I’m sure the United States has also benefited many times from Iranian immigrants and people who have worked there and served that country. So it’s not acceptable to me to respect a state that does not respect the people of my country.”

Trump is expected to sign the executive order, “Protecting the Nation from Terrorist Attacks by Foreign Nationals,” which states: “In order to protect Americans, we must ensure that those admitted to this country do not bear hostile attitudes toward our country and its founding principles.” It continues to say that admitting anyone from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia or Yemen is “detrimental to the interests of the United States.”

Directed by Asghar Farhadi, The Salesman is about a young married Tehran couple who are rehearsing for a stage production of Arthur Miller's play Death of a Salesman (1949) while trying to deal with a personal crisis. It is one of five films nominated for the Best Foreign Language Film category. In his review of the film, Tony Pipolo of artforum.com writes: "[Farhadi's] strongest asset as a director is his unbounded fascination with and compassion for the frailties of personality. What happens to his characters is as much a result of moral weakness as it is of accident and social conditions."

January 27, 2017

The Museum of Modern Art in New York is offering free programming and a safe space for art-loving LGBTQ teens. Open Art Space, a weekly after school program, is run by two artists who will give guided tours of the museum and organize projects shaped by the participants’ interests.

“Whether teens are getting a behind-the-scenes tour of MoMA’s Conservation Lab with artist Robert Gober, posing for a Queer Prom-themed photo shoot, or discussing what’s been happening in everyone’s lives—Open Art Space’s role is to offer space for teens to explore their own identities as well as the opportunity to operate within a community,” visual artist and educator Mark Joshua Epstein told the Huffington Post. “We endeavor to create a space where LGBTQ teens feel heard, supported, and recognized and we hope they can take that feeling of support with them through their daily lives.”

The drop-in program will meet on Thursdays at 4:30 PM in MoMA’s Lewis B. and Dorothy Cullman Education and Research Building.

January 27, 2017

Tania Bruguera, who has clashed with the Cuban authorities, asked that her work not be included in a coming exhibition of Cuban art; the Bronx Museum will honor the request, the New York Times reports.

The artist and activist does not want to be represented in the museum’s “Wild Noise/Ruido Salvaje” exhibition organized as part of a multi-year collaboration between the Bronx Museum and El Museo Nacional de Bellas Artes in Havana to foster artistic and cultural exchange between Cuba and the United States.

The partnership began in 2015 when the Bronx Museum lent the MNBA eighty works. In exchange, the MNBA planned to loan a selection of works from Cuba’s national collection, but officials backed out of the agreement forcing the Bronx Museum to organize a similar show with around sixty artworks borrowed from collectors and artists living outside of Cuba.

Cuban officials may have been worried that the works from the national collection would be confiscated and held as collateral until Cuba addresses open lawsuits filed by Americans who left their property behind when they fled the country after Fidel Castro assumed power in 1959. Bruguera said that the Bronx Museum is relying too heavily on the Cuban government, which denied her access to an exhibition at the national museum in 2015. The artist said that she appealed to Bronx Museum director Holly Block for help, but that she did not intercede on her behalf. "We asked her but she never signed anything protesting what was happening to me or any of the artists in Cuba at the time who were being oppressed," Bruguera said. Block claims she had tried to assist Bruguera by reasoning with museum officials but was unsuccessful. Billed as an exploration of contemporary Cuban art from the 1970s to the present that looks at how Cuban artists both on the island and abroad have grappled with issues of identity, community, and the urban experience, "Wild Noise/Ruido Salvaje" will be on view from February 17 to July 3, 2017.

January 26, 2017

Video artist John Akomfrah was awarded the 2017 Artes Mundi prize for a work criticizing the “bleak culture of fear and intolerance” that is currently washing over Great Britain. The biennial award, which honors international contemporary arts addressing social and political issues, includes a $50,000 prize.

Akomfrah was recognized for his video work Auto Da Fé, 2016, which draws on the aesthetics of a period drama to frame historical and contemporary migrations. In the piece, the artist examines eight interconnected migrations spanning the last four hundred years and focuses on religious persecution as the leading cause of global displacement. Examining Auto Da Fé and other works by the artist in the October 2016 issue of Artforum, Michael Wilson wrote, “Against the worrisome backdrop of Brexit in Europe and election-year fearmongering in this country, there’s no denying the continued pertinence of Akomfrah’s interests.”

The artist first conceived of the work in 2009. But Akomfrah agreed in The Guardian that the contemporary political climate made his work felt “even more urgent.” He said, “We are currently experiencing the worst discussion of migration I have lived through, in the forty years I have observed these debates. It feels bleak, it feels intolerant and it feels frightening.” He added, “Most of the ideas in Auto Da Fé were really about saying to people: ‘You really have to consider the option that people are migrating literally to survive. They come here to be able to live, because there isn’t an alternative anywhere else.’ And that seems to be an insight that has been lost.”

The judging panel consisted of Nick Aikens, curator at the Van Abbemuseum; curator and art historian Carolyn Christov-Bakargiev; Oliver Basciano, editor at ArtReview and ArtReview Asia; artist Phil Collins; Elvira Dyangani Ose, an independent curator and member of the Thought Council, Fondazione Prada; and Ann Jones, curator at the Arts Council Collection. The selection committee comprised three members: Elise Atangana, Paris-based independent curator and judge of the sixth edition of Artes Mundi; Alistair Hudson, director of the Middlesbrough Institute of Modern Art; and Marie Muracciole, director of the Beirut Art Center. Akomfrah's work will be on display alongside the works by shortlisted artists Neil Beloufa, Amy Franceschini, Lamia Joreige, Násito Mosquito, and Bedwyr Williams at the National Museum Cardiff and Chapter until February 26, 2017.

January 26, 2017

The Shelley & Donald Rubin Foundation has awarded forty-seven New York–based arts organizations with social justice grants supporting “positive social change,” Robin Scher of Artnews reports.

“Now more than ever, the Shelley & Donald Rubin Foundation is proud to support organizations that believe in the crucial role that art plays in the fight for social change,” Sara Reisman, the artistic director of the foundation, said. “The grantees are at the forefront of community engagement and cultural advocacy in their communities, tackling timely issues related to xenophobia, islamophobia, LGBTQ rights, racism, criminal justice, income inequality, and women’s rights among many others. The work they do to provide fundamental access to the arts in the five boroughs of New York City will be critical in the years to come, given the current political landscape.”

The 2017 grantees are as follows.

The Arab-American Family Support Center

The Architectural League of New York

ARTs East New York

AXS Lab

Battery Dance

Center for Architecture

Center for Book Arts

Center for Urban Pedagogy (CUP)

Clemente Soto Velez Cultural & Educational Center Inc.

Creative Capital

Creative Time

CUE Art Foundation

Dance Theatre Etcetera

Dancing in the Streets

FiveMyles Foundation for Contemporary Arts

Franklin Furnace

Friends of Materials for the Arts

Gina Gibney Dance, Inc.

Haleakala, Inc, DBA

The Kitchen

Ifetayo Cultural Arts Academy

The Isamu Noguchi Foundation and Garden Museum

ISSUE Project Room

The Laundromat Project

Lower Manhattan Cultural Council (LMCC)

Mark DeGarmo Dance

Maysles Institute (dba Maysles Documentary Center)

Movement Research

The New Museum

New York City Department of Cultural Affairs

The New York Foundation for the Arts (NYFA)

PARTICIPANT INC

Pepatian

Ping Chong + Company

Queens College – Social Practice Queens (SPQ)

Queens Museum

Radiator Gallery, fiscal sponsorship via NYFA

Recess

Rush Philanthropic Arts Foundation

Socrates Sculpture Park

Sugar Hill Children’s Museum of Art and Storytelling

Theatre of the Oppressed NYC

Triangle Arts Alliance

Visual AIDS

Weeksville Heritage Center

Working Artists and the Greater Economy (W.A.G.E.)

Young New Yorkers

January 26, 2017

The Ruya Foundation, an Iraqi nonprofit, is collaborating with artists, curators, and critics to publish and distribute art texts to Middle Eastern schools, communities, and individuals who have little or no access to educational resources.

Ruya Notebooks will publish two titles a year. Each title will consist of five texts that are considered important to the artistic practice and creative development of the selected collaborator. Then each notebook will be translated into Arabic. The inaugural notebook, Art and Its Objects: 5 Essays on Contemporary Art Selected by Jonathan Watkins, was released on January 19. The volume includes an introduction by Watkins, director of the Ikon Gallery in Birmingham, as well as essays by John Berger, Alfred Gell, Michel Houellebecq, Will Self, and Gavin Brown and Daniel Baumann.

In a statement the foundation said, "It has come to our attention that most texts on art, however diverse, do not exist in Arabic. This is the bridge we are constructing, notebook-by-notebook, as we seek leading international art professionals, artists, and writers to share their knowledge and expertise with Arabic speakers. It is an experiment. We think it is an important one."


