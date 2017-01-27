Trump’s Visa Ban Threatens Plans of Artists and Arts Institutions

POSTED January 30, 2017

After President Trump signed an executive order barring people from predominately Muslim countries from traveling to the Untied States, artists are being denied entry forcing arts institutions to cancel programming, Rachel Donadio of the New York Times reports.

When the order, which bans people from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen from the US for ninety days and blocks entry of Syrian refugees indefinitely, went into effect on Friday, January 27, it sparked a global outcry. People were left stranded at airports around the world and several people were detained at international airports in the US or forced to return to the country they departed from resulting in massive protests throughout the nation.

For the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the ban is harmful to its mission since it may disrupt exhibition programming, archaeological excavations, and research projects in the Middle East. Director Thomas P. Campbell said, “Scholarly exchanges and international collaborations are key to our ongoing work, and we are very concerned that a number of programs we have in place could be threatened, just at a time when the world needs more, not less, exchange and mutual understanding.”

A representative of the Los Angeles County Museum of Art also expressed concern about carrying out research and working with artists and curators from the Middle East as well as borrowing art for an upcoming exhibition of Iranian artworks with the current restrictions in place. Many artists working in the US are also afraid to leave the country. New York–based Iranian artist Shahpour Pouyan plans to skip an exhibition opening of his work in Toronto due to fear that he won’t be allowed to return. As a result of the ban, the Oscar ceremony, which is set to celebrate last year’s film on February 26, will take place without Asghar Farhadi, who directed the Academy-Award-nominated film The Salesman (2016), and Taraneh Alidoosti, who starred in it. Marcel Mettelsiefen, director of the Oscar-nominated documentary Watani: My Homeland, will also be unable to go to the ceremony. Other artists such as Hussein Hassan, the Kurdish director of Reseba—The Dark Wind scheduled to premiere in Miami in February, are withdrawing their visa applications in protest. Farhadi said that he denounces “the unjust conditions forced upon some of my compatriots and the citizens of the other six countries trying to legally enter the United States of America and hope that the current situation will not give rise to further divide between nations.” Several artists who were awarded residencies and fellowships in the US will be unable to complete them. Philip Himberg, director of the Sundance Institute Theater Program, said that the ban could shut down a workshop exchange between countries from the Middle East and North Africa, since it launched in 2012 more than sixty people from Arabic countries have participated. Jonathan Ginsburg, an immigration lawyer in Virginia who specializes in securing visas for artists, said that the polarizing order is up for interpretation. “The flip side is that we may not appreciate just how broadly worded these things are until someone decides to interpret them more aggressively.” Until then, cultural institutions may have to make contingency plans for any upcoming programs involving loans and collaborations with Middle Eastern countries. LESS

January 28, 2017

According to reports, the Muslim ban just enacted by President Donald Trump as an executive order will prevent Iranian director Asghar Farhadi from attending this year’s Academy Awards ceremony, writes Jacob Stolworthy in The Independent. Farhadi directed the Oscar-nominated film The Salesman (2016), which is one of the five films nominated in the Foreign Language category. The director rose to worldwide fame in 2012 with his film A Separation, which became the first Iranian film recognized with an Oscar (and which James Quandt highlighted in a top ten from Artforum’s December 2011 issue).

Tony Pipolo reviewed The Salesman earlier this month for artforum.com, writing, “For a lesser director, the catastrophic early scene in which an apartment building almost collapses, forcing its tenants to seek temporary quarters elsewhere, would have been a sufficient cause for the events that follow. But Farhadi’s method is more psychologically astute and essential to his aesthetic; he is more interested in the ambiguities and nuances of the human drama, in how people deal with the domestic and personal crises generated by external circumstances.”

Actress Taraneh Alidoosti, who stars in Farhadi’s film, had already announced that she is boycotting the Oscars because of Trump’s ban, as artforum.com previously reported here. Her decision may well be something of a moot point, seeing as the ban will now apply to her as well.

January 28, 2017

Phillips auction house announced that Dina Amin, a former senior director and senior specialist for post-war and contemporary art at Christie’s, has been appointed as senior director and head of the twentieth-century and contemporary art department, Europe.

As head of the London-based department, Amin will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of Phillips’ twentieth-century and contemporary auctions including cultivating networks among collectors, dealers, and curators to increase the auction house’s presence in Europe and the Middle East.

CEO Edward Dolman said, “Dina is a well-established and respected expert internationally and will be a transformative addition to our team. By expanding our specialist teams and building a global platform, we are uniquely positioned to work with collectors in a more comprehensive way across all of our company initiatives.”

For two decades Amin worked in various positions at Christie’s including head of the evening auction and day sales for post-war and contemporary art and as the business development manager for the Middle East. LESS

January 28, 2017

Artist J.S.G. Boggs, known for creating and spending replicas of British pounds, Swiss francs, and American dollars often featuring humorous modifications, has died at the age of sixty-two, William Grimes of the New York Times reports.

For three decades, Boggs created accurate copies of different currencies, which sometimes featured his signature, “J.S.G. Boggs, Secret of the Treasury,” or substituted phrases such as “In fun we trust,” and spent them. Whenever merchants accepted the bills, the artist would request receipts, which he later sold to collectors and challenged them to track down the bills.

While law enforcement agencies around the world called Boggs a counterfeiter, he disagreed. Boggs said that he was paying for goods and services with art. In 1992, after the Secret Service raided the apartment he rented for his artist residency at the University of Pittsburgh and seized more than one hundred of his works, Boggs said, “They don’t understand the difference between crime and art.”

Born as Stephen Litzner in 1955, the artist took classes at Miami University in Ohio before moving to London to study art in the 1970s. Boggs attended Camden Arts Center and focused on making conceptual paintings. The artist didn’t begin creating money-related artworks until 1986 when his Pined Newt, an oversized pound note, sold for 1,500 times more than its face value. Shortly after, he was arrested and charged with four counts of violating the Forgery and Counterfeiting Act and would clash with the police on several more occasions. Commenting on currency in an interview with Lawrence Weschler of the New Yorker, Boggs said, “It’s all an act of faith. Nobody knows what a dollar is, what the word means, what holds the thing up, what it stands in for. And that’s what my work is about. Look at these things, I try to say. They’re beautiful. But what the hell are they? What do they do? How do they do it?” Boggs’s bills can be found in the permanent collections of the Art Institute of Chicago, the Museum of Modern Art in New York, and the Smithsonian American Art Museum in Washington, DC. LESS

January 28, 2017

Restoration Hardware has gifted the Los Angeles County Museum of Art Rain Room, 2012, an interactive installation that recreates the experience of a torrential downpour for visitors without drenching them in rainwater, Javier Pes of the Art Newspaper reports. The gift marks the fiftieth anniversary of LACMA’s Art and Technology program.

Exhibited at the museum in 2015, the immersive piece by Random International, a collaborative studio with an experimental practice, drew nearly 190,000 visitors. The field of falling water uses sensors to detect a human body and creates a roughly six-foot radius of dry ground around each person as the rain continues to pour around them.

For Hannes Koch, a Random International cofounder, the museum’s acquisition of the piece is timely since President Trump removed all references to climate change from the White House website after he was sworn in to office. “It’s important to resist that crap,” Koch, said. He added that the work might be seen as a “wake-up call” since it offers a “dystopian glimpse” of a future where you have to go inside to experience rain.

Founded in 2001, Random International often uses science and technology to question and challenge the human experience. Other works by the collective include Self and Other, 2016, a structure made up of layers of glass embedded with individual light sources that creates mirror images of onlookers in points of light. LESS

January 27, 2017

Esther Bell has been named the Robert and Martha Berman Lipp Senior Curator at the Clark Art Institute. Director Olivier Meslay announced her new role today, praising her as “one of the brightest curators working today.”

Bell was the curator of European paintings, drawings, and sculpture at the Cincinnati Art Museum, and then later curator overseeing European paintings at the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco. On February 25, she will open “Monet: The Early Years at San Francisco’s Legion of Honor,” a show organized by the Kimbell and the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco.

Bell has also formerly worked as research assistant at the Metropolitan Museum of Art and as both a research assistant and curatorial fellow at the Morgan Museum and Library.

January 27, 2017

The Frick Collection announced today that Elizabeth Mugar Eveillard was elected its next board chair. Eveillard will succeed Margot Campbell Bogert, who has led the institution’s board for the past eleven years, and will assume her responsibilities in June 2017. Bogert will continue to serve on the board of trustees.

Director Ian Wardropper said, “Margot has been instrumental in guiding the Frick through a period of substantial growth and helping set a vision for the Frick’s next century. On behalf of the board and staff, I want to thank Margot for her tremendous leadership as we welcome Betty Eveillard, whose deep engagement with the Frick and vast experience working with a range of cultural and educational nonprofits will greatly enrich our institution.”

A member of the Frick Collection board since 2015, Eveillard and her husband, Jean-Marie, a former Frick trustee, have been active supporters of many of the institution’s initiatives, including the endowment of the chief conservator’s position. Eveillard has also served on several of the Frick’s committees including acquisitions, audit, finance, and the architectural and long-range planning committee, which is overseeing its upcoming expansion project.

A graduate of Smith College and the Harvard Business School, Eveillard worked in investment banking for thirty years. For most of her career she was a managing director at Lehman Brothers and PaineWebber. LESS

January 27, 2017

Painter and sculptor Saloua Raouda Choucair, one of the first abstract artists working in Lebanon and perhaps even the Arab world, has died at the age of one hundred and one. Inspired by a range of influences from the architecture of Le Corbusier to Arabic poetry, Choucair was largely unrecognized as an artist until later in life.

Choucair’s daughter Hala Schoukair said, “She was an avant-garde who was inspired by the principles of Islamic art, but without any visual references to what people were accustomed to seeing in that art.” She added, “There was no correlation to calligraphy or Arabesque patterns. Her style is pure abstraction of form and line, just like a mathematical equation. Therefore my mother was often misunderstood, pushed aside, ignored, and left to be on her own.”

Born in Beirut in 1916, Choucair apprenticed with Lebanese artists Omar Onsi and Moustafa Farroukh before traveling to Egypt to study with Fernand Léger and attend the École des Beaux-Arts in the 1940s. Choucair was one of the first Arab artists to participate in the Salon des Réalités Nouvelles in Paris. She would return to Beirut several years later and began experimenting with other mediums including clay and wood carving. While she was well received in France, the artist’s work was often misunderstood in subsequent decades; she didn’t sell her first piece in Lebanon until 1962.

Choucair’s work was featured in numerous solo exhibitions at institutions such as the Arab Museum Modern Art, Qatar; Tate Modern, London; the Beirut Art Center, Lebanon; Al Nadwa Gallery, Lebanon; and CRG Gallery, New York. She also participated in various group shows including, “Postwar–Art Between the Pacific and the Atlantic,” 1945-1965, (2016) at Haus der Kunst, Munich; the twelfth Sharjah Biennial (2015); “Artevida” (2014) at the Museu de Arte Moderna do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; and “Companionable silences” (2013) at Palais de Tokyo, Paris. The many awards she has received throughout her career include an honorary doctoral degree from the American University of Beirut, a special award from the National Council of Lebanese Women on international Women’s Day, and the Cedars Medal by the Lebanese government. In 2011 the first major retrospective of the artist’s work in more than thirty-five years, featuring around 380 works, was held at the Beirut Exhibition Center. In the January 2012 issue of Artforum, Kaelen Wilson-Goldie described the show as “a salvage mission,” since most of her oeuvre had to be rescued from unstable storage conditions, yet also a testament to the artist’s resilience—she was caught up in the violence breaking out in Beirut between 1975 and 1990 evidenced by a painting on display that was partially destroyed by a bomb that struck her family home—which allowed her “to devote her life to the development of a rigorous abstract vocabulary that emulates no one’s yet embodies the Syrian poet Adonis’s concept that language is the material presence of thought itself.” LESS

January 27, 2017

The Fundação Bienal de São Paulo has announced that Gabriel Pérez-Barreiro, the director and chief curator of the Colleción Patricia Phelps de Cisneros in New York and Caracas, was appointed curator of the thirty-third edition of the biennial, which will open in September 2018.

Born in La Coruña, Spain, Pérez-Barreiro has more than twenty years of curatorial experience. He served as curator of Latin American art at the University of Texas, Austin, Blanton Museum of Art from 2002 to 2008. He was chief curator of the sixth Bienal do Mercosul in Porto Alegre and director of visual arts at the Americas Society in New York from 2000 to 2002.

Pérez-Barreiro also worked as coordinator of exhibitions and programs at the Casa de América, in Madrid; as founding curator of the University of Essex Collection of Latin American Art; and as an advisor to the Iberê Camargo Foundation. He earned his Ph.D. in art history and theory from the University of Essex and a master’s degree in art history and Latin American studies from the University of Aberdeen.

“It’s an honor to be invited to orchestrate an exhibition of the size and importance of the São Paulo Bienal,” Pérez-Barreiro said. “Its importance as a panorama of Latin American art is unparalleled; its historical relevance, beyond question.”

The Thirty-Second São Paulo Bienal was reviewed by Kevin McGarry in the December 2016 issue of Artforum.