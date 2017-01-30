American University Removes Statue of Activist Leonard Peltier after Receiving Threats

POSTED February 1, 2017

American University in Washington, DC, has removed a statue of Native American activist Leonard Peltier––who is currently incarcerated for the 1975 killings of two FBI agents––after the work prompted backlash from an organization representing federal officers as well as anonymous threats of violence, Erick Lyle of Art in America reports.

Artist Rigo 23 created the privately funded nine-foot statue carved from a California Redwood to help muster support for Peltier and encourage people to appeal to former president Barack Obama to grant him clemency. Accused of fatally shooting Jack Coler and Ron Williams in a standoff at Pine Ridge reservation in South Dakota, Peltier, who is now seventy-two and suffering from several health issues, has maintained his innocence throughout the forty-one years he’s been behind bars. Following his conviction, officials determined that his trial was flawed and that there was insufficient evidence. Amnesty International considers him a political prisoner and thousands have rallied for his release over the years.

The work was installed outside the school’s Katzen Arts Center on December 9, days after the Obama administration denied the permit needed to complete the last stretch of nearly 1,200 miles of the Dakota Access Pipeline across the Midwest, a major victory for the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and for protesters who have been fighting against the $3.8 billion project for months.

Two days before the work’s dedication, Jack Rasmussen, director of the Katzen Arts Center, was approached by a man who introduced himself as John Trimbach, the son of special agent Joseph Trimbach, who was the head of operations at Wounded Knee, South Dakota, at the time when Peltier was arrested. John Trimbach also coauthored American Indian Mafia (2007), which chronicles Peltier’s case. Rasmussen said that Trimbach told him not to install the work and then asked if he received federal funding to commission the piece. Trimbach later e-mailed the director and wrote: “You really stuck your foot in it this time.” A complaint was sent to the school by the FBI Agents Association three weeks later and articles about the university raising a statue to honor a “cop killer” began to circulate on right-wing media outlets. When the university began receiving anonymous threats, it decided to remove the work. A statement issued by American University reads: “The subject matter and placement of the piece improperly suggested that American University has assumed an advocacy position of clemency for Mr. Peltier, when no such institutional position has been taken. Further, the nature and location of the piece called into question our ability to honor our responsibilities to ensure the security of the art and the safety of our community.” Board members of the International Committee for Museums and Collections of Modern Art, an organization representing nearly six hundred curators and arts administrators from eighty-five countries, wrote a letter to the president of American University urging the school to “reverse its decision to remove the work” and to “honor its declared commitment to ‘support thought-provoking art that informs and educates.’” LESS

February 1, 2017

Sculptor Anish Kapoor has reconfigured a poster created by Joseph Beuys, which the German artist made to commemorate his seminal 1974 performance piece, I Like America and America Likes Me (where Beuys shared three solitary days with a wild coyote at New York’s René Block Gallery), to read as “I Like America and America Doesn’t Like Me.” Kapoor’s poster features a picture of his own face, and he is inviting artists to appropriate Beuys’s work and do the same as a gesture of protest against President Trump’s disruptive and xenophobic actions.

“I call on fellow artists and citizens to disseminate their name and image using Joseph Beuys’s seminal work of art as a focus for social change. Our silence makes us complicit with the politics of exclusion. We will not be silent,” Kapoor said.

Beuys’s performance in the US was his first and only trip here. All he saw of the country existed in that gallery.

February 1, 2017

The Long Island art dealer Glafira Rosales, who had a major role in the historic $80 million forgery scandal that caused the 165-year-old Knoedler Gallery to go out of business, will not be receiving any more jail time, writes Laura Gilbert of the Art Newspaper. When Rosales was brought to court in September 2013, she pleaded guilty to conspiracy, filing false tax returns, money laundering, and wire fraud, among other charges. Since then, she has spent eighty-two days in prison, nine months on house arrest, and three years under supervised release.

Rosales worked with Pei-Shen Qian, a Chinese immigrant who painted about sixty AbEx–style canvases that, over a period of fourteen years, were brought to both Knoedler and Julian Weissman Gallery to sell. Pei-Shen, indicted on similar charges to Rosales, could have spent up to forty-five years in prison. The artist, who lived in Queens, fled the United States and returned to China before he could be arrested.

In court, Rosales said that she acted under duress. She alleged that she was abused by her father and Jose Carlos Bergantiños Diaz, her partner of twenty-five years, with whom she had a daughter (Diaz left New York for Spain before he was indicted as a coconspirator). Rosales’s lawyer, Bryan Skarlatos, said that Diaz threatened his daughter’s life, frequently beat Rosales, and once tried choking Rosales to death. Judge Katharine Polk Failla, addressing Rosales, said that “no purpose would be served by putting you back in jail . . . I do believe that you did a lot of what you did because you were concerned for [your daughter] and that she would be taken away from you.”

Patrick Egan, the assistant US attorney in the case, found no reason to doubt that Rosales acted under extreme circumstances. He also said that Rosales was very helpful in providing the US government with information on finding Spanish bank accounts and putting together indictments against her coconspirators: Diaz, his brother (the US Justice Department failed at extraditing him from Spain), and Pei-Shen. The only asset Rosales has right now is her retirement account. Currently she busses dishes in a restaurant, and rents a room at a friend’s house. LESS

February 1, 2017

After seven suspects were arrested last year in connection with the 2015 theft of five Francis Bacon paintings, together valued at over $27 million, El País reports that Spanish authorities have arrested three more people they believe to be involved in the case. The three new detainees are allegedly the criminals who actually broke into a private home containing the works. The seven previously arrested are considered the masterminds of the robbery.

According to the general director of police in Spain, the three are members of an organized group dedicated to robbing homes and establishments throughout the country.

February 1, 2017

France’s Centre National des Arts Plastique, whose collection includes close to one hundred thousand works, has announced plans to move into a new space in 2020. CNAP is run by the Ministry of Culture and Communication and, since 1982, has been charged with “supporting and promoting art of various media.” Each year, CNAP lends a large percentage of its holdings to public and private museums in France as well as abroad.

According to Le Monde, CNAP has an annual budget of just over $10 million, and it currently stores its collection across three sites on the outskirts of Paris. Its new location will be in Pantin, an industrial neighborhood northeast of Paris that is also home to the Centre National de la Danse and Galerie Thaddaeus Ropac. With a price tag of over $18 million, the approximately 280,000-square-foot space will be able to accommodate all of CNAP’s holdings.

February 1, 2017

Miri Regev, Israel’s culture and sports minister, is pulling her support from a proposal to join Creative Europe, a European Union program that supports artists and various cultural initiatives in EU-member countries as well as non-EU-member countries.

Regev publicly objected to the program after an Haaretz article written by Barak Ravid reported that the minister’s name was included on the proposal even though it excluded funding for cultural programming in East Jerusalem, the West Bank, and Golan Heights. The EU does not recognize the settlements as part of Israel.

A statement issued by Regev states, “The culture minister supports international cooperation in the field of culture. However, if the agreement with the European Union that the foreign ministry is proposing includes a boycott of Judea and Samaria—minister Regev will oppose it and the culture ministry won’t be a party to this agreement” (Judea and Samaria are West Bank settlements). Had Israel joined Creative Europe, they would have, in effect, recognized this European boycott of contentious territories.

Israel’s membership to Creative Europe would have cost about $1.7 million; however, had they joined, nearly $1.6 billion in grant moneys from the EU would have been available to Israeli institutions and artists to apply for. The funds can be used for joint ventures between institutions dedicated to visual art; joint theater or dance company projects; film and television projects; and the translation of works from Hebrew to European languages, among other things. The EU approached Israel about the opportunity to join back in 2013 and Israel informed the EU that they would like to join in 2014. Currently, ten non-EU countries belong to Creative Europe.

January 31, 2017

The Museum of Modern Art in New York has announced that Kate Lewis has been named the Agnes Gund Chief Conservator. As head of the museum’s conservation program, Lewis will be responsible for overseeing the conservation department’s strategic planning and facilities, applying new technologies for treatment and research, and collaborating with staff members in other departments to manage all aspects of the collection.

Lewis has two decades of conservation experience and specializes in treating works on paper, photographs, and time-based media. She has served as MoMA’s media conservator since 2013. Previously, Lewis worked at Tate, London, as the time-based media conservator from 2005 to 2013, and she has collaborated on a number of international projects, including the TechFocus Workshop—a series organized by the American Institute for Conservation’s Electronic Media Group that provides technical education in media art—and Voices in Contemporary Art, a nonprofit organization that addresses the production, presentation, and preservation of contemporary art through dialogue with artists. She holds a bachelor’s degree from the Courtauld Institute of Art, University of London, and a master’s degree from the University of Northumbria, at Newcastle upon Tyne.

“I am thrilled and honored to be given this opportunity, and am very grateful to the staff and trustees who have entrusted me with this position,” Lewis said. “This is an exciting time for conservation at MoMA, thanks to the exceptional generosity of the recent endowment by David Booth, and I look forward to building upon the department’s reputation for excellence. Over the past three years, I have gained great respect for my conservation colleagues and am eager to support them in my new role.”

January 31, 2017

Maximilíano Durón of Artnews reports that NADA has appointed new members to its board of directors, elected a new executive committee, and added seven new galleries to its program. NADA’s executive director, Heather Hubbs, noted, “We can expect to see some changes in the types of programming that we’ll have, but that might have to do more with the political climate that we’re in.”

Those appointed to the board are:

Elyse Derosia, Bodega, as president

Augusto Arbizo, 11R, as vice president

Jose Martos, Martos Gallery, as treasurer

Julie Campbell, Shane Campbell Gallery, as secretary

Adam Abdalla, Cultural Counsel

Nicelle Beauchene, Nicelle Beauchene Gallery

Phil Grauer, Canada

Jack Hanley, Jack Hanley Gallery

Al Moran, Moran Bondaroff

Renaud Proch, Independent Curators International

Chris Robinson, legal counsel to NADA and ex-officio member of the board

Rachel Uffner, Rachel Uffner Gallery

New galleries added to NADA’s program are:

Carbon 12, Dubai

Entrée, Bergen

Safe Gallery, Brooklyn

The Landing, Los Angeles

Patron, Chicago

Regards, Chicago

Proyectos Ultravioleta, Guatemala City

January 31, 2017

ArtDaily reports that Phillips has named Clarice Pecori Giraldi as the regional director for Italy. Prior to Phillips, Pecori Giraldi worked at Christie’s, where she spent seven years as the auction house’s managing director for its Milan branch. She currently serves as the vice chair for the Trienniale Milano Museum as well as the chair of the advisory board for Fondo Ambiente Italiano, an organization dedicated to preserving Italian art and culture.

“Clarice is a fantastic addition to the Phillips team as we work to provide clients throughout Europe the best service across all of the collecting areas in which we specialize. She will partner with Phillips’s senior executives in Asia, Europe and the United States to further develop our global client relationships, focusing on delivering best-in-class services and engagement opportunities to today’s collectors,” said Edward Dolman, the chief executive officer at Phillips.