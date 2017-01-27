The Museum of the City of New York Receives $10 Million Gift

POSTED January 31, 2017

The Museum of the City of New York has been given a $10 million gift from the Thompson Family Foundation to support the educational programming surrounding the museum’s permanent exhibition, “New York at Its Core,” which examines four hundred years of the city’s history. This is the largest gift the museum has ever received.

James G. Dinan, the museum’s chair of the board of trustees, said, “With this generous donation from the Thompson Family Foundation, the museum will be able to continue to celebrate and interpret the city and reinforce our commitment to keeping education at the heart of the Museum’s mission. I want to offer my gratitude to the Thompson Family Foundation for their belief in the museum as well as all those who have helped make [this exhibition] a ‘must see’ attraction for New Yorkers, tourists, and visitors of all ages.”

The museum’s Schwarz Center provides a number of programs related to “New York at Its Core,” including K–12 class trips. There are also professional development events created for educators to bring science, geography, literacy, and history into the classroom through gallery tours, music, dance, and art workshops.

January 31, 2017

Christy MacLear, the Robert Rauschenberg Foundation’s chief executive, has recently been hired by Sotheby’s so that the auction house can start trying to lure artists into managing their careers, estates, and foundations—a role typically assumed by an artist’s gallery, writes Robin Pogrebin of the New York Times.

Christine J. Vincent, the project director for the Artist-Endowed Foundations Initiative at the Aspen Institute, an organization that assists private foundations started by visual artists, said, “You have the greatest number of artists there has ever been who are wealthy from their own creative work and have to make provisions for the posthumous stewardship of that work. More and more entities are getting involved in servicing it.”

Art dealers, however, are doing what they can to make sure the artists they represent are not being poached. Some of the artists MacLear has on her radar are John Baldessari, Frank Stella, and Eric Fischl; who, at sixty-eight, is the youngest of the three. “How hard it is to contemplate your own death. There’s taxation, and whether it’s better to keep the art and sell it off a little at a time or to try to sell it off before you die and put the money in a foundation—it’s hugely complicated. I find it incredibly daunting,” said Fischl in a recent interview. He stated that his own galleries have not yet talked to him about how to manage all this.

A number of art experts have said that galleries and auction houses have done a poor job of combining their respective skill sets in the past; i.e., when Sotheby's bought André Emmerich Gallery in 1996 and purchased a stake in Deitch Projects in 1997; or when Christie's acquired Haunch of Venison in 2007. All these galleries eventually folded (Jeffrey Deitch, however, closed his space in 2010 for a directorship at MoCA. He resigned from the museum in 2013 and started Jeffrey Deitch Gallery in 2016.) Auction houses are also not allowed to take part in art fairs, and fairs make up a great deal of a gallery's sales today. Many artists are also mistrustful of an auction house's atmosphere. Galleries often work very intimately with their artists, something an auction house—which is, ultimately, in the business of making money—would likely be very uncomfortable with. Pace Gallery's founder, Arne Glimcher, said, "Making money is a long-range process with us. Living artists have enormous personal needs. There are constant conversations. We're a daily support system." Glimcher even mentioned that at one time, Pace took in artist Jim Dine's shirts to be cleaned. "You think Sotheby's is going to do that?." Brett Gorvy, who worked at Christie's for twenty-three years, recently partnered with art dealer Dominique Lévy, who just took in painter Pat Steir, and the eighty-four-year-old Korean sculptor Lee Seung-taek. "Auction houses are going to find it difficult to compete with dealers, whose whole apparatus is looking after artists and artists' estates," said Gorvy. "The artist wants a sense of independence more than anything else and doesn't want to be a corporate soul."

January 31, 2017

The local council of Auvers-sur-Oise—the small French town where Vincent van Gogh spent his last days and where he, along with his art dealer brother, Theo, are buried—is working with the nonprofit Institut Van Gogh to make the brothers’ graves more accessible to visitors, writes Hannah McGivern of the Art Newspaper. The council and institute are also trying to raise funds to repair the roof of Auvers-sur-Oise’s Notre-Dame-de-l’Assomption church, a building the artist was deeply inspired by. The thirteenth-century edifice was damaged by a powerful storm in October 2015.

Repairing the roof will cost about $645,000—60 percent of the amount will be covered by local and state governments. The council has also launched a crowdfunding campaign to try and take care of the remaining costs. Thus far, a little more than $61,000 has been brought in to start work.

The Institut Van Gogh requires an additional $645,000 for drainage, security systems, and lighting to preserve the brothers’ graves as well as the cemetery they’re buried in. The institute’s president, Dominique-Charles Janssens, said, “The cemetery was made to welcome 5,000 to 10,000 people a year and we receive an average of 250,000. It’s the most visited cemetery in France after Père Lachaise [in Paris]. People were still coming and they had their feet in the water.” The institute would also like to revitalize the church’s grounds as well. The institute is aiming for July 2017 to meet its fundraising goal. Right now about $107,500 has been raised.

January 30, 2017

The Helen Frankenthaler Foundation announced today the appointment of Douglas Dreishpoon as director of Helen Frankenthaler’s catalogue raisonné. Dreishpoon is an art historian, curator, author, and educator who serves as chief curator emeritus at the Albright-Knox Art Gallery in Buffalo, New York. He will oversee the development, production, and editing of the catalogue raisonné of the artist’s paintings, works on paper, and other mediums, with the exception of her prints, which the foundation will publish in both print and digital editions separately.

Elizabeth Smith, the executive director of the Helen Frankenthaler Foundation, stated: “Creating a catalogue raisonné of Helen Frankenthaler’s work is of the highest importance to the foundation. Doug’s strong record of curatorial accomplishment, including important publications, makes him an ideal leader for the project. We look forward to welcoming him to our staff, where he will also participate in a range of other scholarly and research initiatives.”

Douglas Dreishpoon holds degrees in art history from Skidmore College, Tufts University, and the Graduate School of the City University of New York. He is a former board member of the American section of the International Association of Art Critics. Since 1998, Dreishpoon has held a succession of curatorial positions at the Albright-Knox Art Gallery, and he became chief curator emeritus in 2014. During his tenure there, he organized monographic exhibitions for artists such as Petah Coyne, Edwin Dickinson, Guillermo Kuitca, Robert Mangold, and Ken Price. He has also worked on numerous projects with other artist-endowed foundations. Most recently, he was curatorial advisor to the estate of Nancy Holt. From 1995 to 1998, he was an adjunct assistant professor and curator of collections for the Weatherspoon Art Museum at the University of North Carolina, Greensboro, where he also served as interim director from 1997 to 1998. From 1992 to 1995, he was curator of contemporary art at the Tampa Museum of Art. His book What is Sculpture? will be published in 2019 by the University of California Press, Berkeley.

The Helen Frankenthaler Foundation was established and endowed by the artist during her lifetime and became active in 2013, upon the closing of the artist's estate. The foundation supports the artist's legacy through a variety of initiatives, including encouraging and facilitating significant exhibitions of the artist's work and awarding grants in the visual arts.

January 30, 2017

The Guardian reports that Vjeran Tomic will go on trial today for a 2010 heist of five paintings by Picasso, Matisse, Braque, Léger, and Modigliani from the Musée d'Art Moderne de la Ville de Paris. Tomic will face fourteen charges and will stand trial along with two accomplices charged with handling stolen goods.

On May 19, 2010, a thief cut through a padlocked gate and broke a window to gain entrance to the museum. The institution’s security alarms had been awaiting repair for several weeks, and though three guards were on duty that night, the paintings were only found to be missing from their frames when the museum was preparing to open to the public the next day. After police arrested Tomic in May 2011, he told them he had initially broken into the museum to take Léger’s Still Life with Candlestick, 1922. However, he also ended up managing to grab Matisse’s La Pastorale (Pastoral), 1906, Picasso’s Dove with Green Peas, 1911, Braque’s L’Olivier près de l’Estaque (Olive Tree Near l’Estaque), 1906, and Modigliani’s Woman with a Fan, 1919.

All of the works except for the Modigliani were hung in the same room in the museum. The accused said he took them all because he “liked” the paintings. Authorities have set the total value of the stolen goods at about $107 million, but some experts said they were worth twice that, though they also admitted it would be impossible to even sell them on the open market anyway.

French police tracked Tomic's whereabouts after receiving an anonymous tip. Surveillance cameras from the night of the burglary recorded only one person entering through a window, but the person could not be identified. Authorities said that a homeless man happened to spot him roaming around the museum in the days leading up to the theft and that Tomic's mobile phone, or that of one of his accomplices, showed a signal coming from the area of the museum during the heist. Interpol has put out an alert to its 188 member countries in hopes of recovering the five paintings, but so far they all remain missing.

January 30, 2017

Artists are among those being denied entry to the United States after President Trump signed an executive order last Friday barring people from seven Muslim-majority countries, forcing arts institutions to cancel programming, Rachel Donadio of the New York Times reports.

When the order, which bans people from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen from entering the US for ninety days and blocks entry of Syrian refugees indefinitely, went into effect on January 27, it sparked a global outcry. People were left stranded at airports around the world and several were detained at international airports in the US or forced to return to the country they departed from. Massive protests occured across the nation.

For the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the ban may disrupt exhibition programming, archaeological excavations, and research projects in the Middle East. Director Thomas P. Campbell said, “Scholarly exchanges and international collaborations are key to our ongoing work, and we are very concerned that a number of programs we have in place could be threatened, just at a time when the world needs more, not less, exchange and mutual understanding.”

A representative of the Los Angeles County Museum of Art also expressed concern about being able to continue their research and work with artists and curators from the Middle East as well as borrowing pieces for an upcoming exhibition of Iranian art, given the current restrictions in place. Many artists working in the US are also afraid to leave the country. New York–based Iranian artist Shahpour Pouyan plans to skip an exhibition opening of his work in Toronto due to fear that he won't be allowed to return. As a result of the ban, the Oscar ceremony, which is set to celebrate last year's films on February 26, will take place without Asghar Farhadi, who directed the Academy Award–nominated film The Salesman (2016), and Taraneh Alidoosti, who starred in it. Marcel Mettelsiefen, director of the Oscar-nominated documentary Watani: My Homeland, will also be unable to go to the ceremony. Other artists such as Hussein Hassan, the Kurdish director of Reseba—The Dark Wind, which is scheduled to premiere in Miami in February, are withdrawing their visa applications in protest. Farhadi said that he denounces "the unjust conditions forced upon some of my compatriots and the citizens of the other six countries trying to legally enter the United States of America and hope that the current situation will not give rise to further divide between nations." Several artists who were awarded residencies and fellowships in the US will be unable to complete them. Philip Himberg, director of the Sundance Institute Theater Program, said that the ban could shut down a workshop exchange between countries from the Middle East and North Africa. Since it launched in 2012, more than sixty people from Arab countries have participated. Jonathan Ginsburg, an immigration lawyer in Virginia who specializes in securing visas for artists, said that the polarizing order is up for interpretation. "The flip side is that we may not appreciate just how broadly worded these things are until someone decides to interpret them more aggressively." Until then, cultural institutions may have to make contingency plans for any upcoming programs involving loans and collaborations with Middle Eastern countries.

January 30, 2017

Russia has selected artists Grisha Bruskin, Sasha Pirogova, and Recycle Group members Georgy Kuznetsov and Andrei Blokhin to represent the country in the Fifty-Seventh Venice Biennale, which will be held from May 13 to November 26. Semyon Mikhailovsky will curate the pavilion.

The three-part exhibition “Theatrum Orbis,” named for the first modern atlas written by Flemish scholar and geographer Abraham Ortelius in 1570, will address life and death as well as shifting cultural boundaries as a result of mass migrations.

“It took us a long time to embrace this theme,” Mikhailovsky said. “Given the time in which we all live, we cannot avoid reacting to its challenges. Therefore, the Biennale exhibition will be marked by a certain amount of drama.”

The first part, Change of Decorations, will be presented by Bruskin, who calls the installations a "metaphor of the new world order." The Recycle Group is creating Blocked Content, an installation reflecting on the virtual world. Pirogova will exhibit Inner Physics, which she says will allow for "the possibility to overcome death." The original plan for the pavilion was to exclusively feature work by the younger artists, the Recycle Group and Sasha Pirogova, but Mikhailovsky said that it was scrapped in order to offer a more representative view of Russian contemporary art. According to Russia Beyond the Headlines, the exhibition will cost between $750,000 and $800,000. The Russian ministry of culture will provide $115,000 of that funding.

January 28, 2017

According to reports, the Muslim ban just enacted by President Donald Trump as an executive order will prevent Iranian director Asghar Farhadi from attending this year’s Academy Awards ceremony, writes Jacob Stolworthy in The Independent. Farhadi directed the Oscar-nominated film The Salesman (2016), which is one of five films nominated in the foreign language category. The director rose to worldwide fame in 2012 with his film A Separation, which became the first Iranian film recognized with an Oscar (and which James Quandt highlighted in a top ten from Artforum’s December 2011 issue).

Tony Pipolo reviewed The Salesman earlier this month for artforum.com, writing, “For a lesser director, the catastrophic early scene in which an apartment building almost collapses, forcing its tenants to seek temporary quarters elsewhere, would have been a sufficient cause for the events that follow. But Farhadi’s method is more psychologically astute and essential to his aesthetic; he is more interested in the ambiguities and nuances of the human drama, in how people deal with the domestic and personal crises generated by external circumstances.”

Actress Taraneh Alidoosti, who stars in Farhadi’s film, had already announced that she is boycotting the Oscars because of Trump’s ban, as artforum.com previously reported. Her decision may well be something of a moot point, seeing as the ban will now apply to her as well.

January 28, 2017

Phillips auction house announced that Dina Amin, a former senior director and senior specialist for postwar and contemporary art at Christie’s, has been appointed senior director and head of the twentieth-century and contemporary art department, Europe.

As head of the London-based department, Amin will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of Phillips’ twentieth-century and contemporary auctions, including cultivating networks among collectors, dealers, and curators to increase the auction house’s presence in Europe as well as the Middle East.

CEO Edward Dolman said, “Dina is a well-established and respected expert internationally and will be a transformative addition to our team. By expanding our specialist teams and building a global platform, we are uniquely positioned to work with collectors in a more comprehensive way across all of our company initiatives.”