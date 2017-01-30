Clarice Pecori Giraldi Named Regional Director for Phillips in Italy

POSTED January 31, 2017

ArtDaily reports that Phillips has named Clarice Pecori Giraldi as the regional director for Italy. Prior to Phillips, Pecori Giraldi worked at Christie’s, where she spent seven years as the auction house’s managing director for its Milan branch. She is also the vice chair for the Trienniale Milano Museum as well as the chair of the advisory board for Fondo Ambiente Italiano, an organization dedicated to preserving Italian art and culture.

“Clarice is a fantastic addition to the Phillips team as we work to provide clients throughout Europe the best service across all of the collecting areas in which we specialize. She will partner with Phillips’s senior executives in Asia, Europe and the United States to further develop our global client relationships, focusing on delivering best-in-class services and engagement opportunities to today’s collectors,” said Edward Dolman, the chief executive officer at Phillips.

January 31, 2017

Maximilíano Durón of Artnews reports that NADA has appointed new members to its board of directors, elected a new executive committee, and added seven new galleries to its program.

Those appointed to the full board are:

Elyse Derosia, Bodega, president

Augusto Arbizo, 11R, vice president

Jose Martos, Martos Gallery, treasurer

Julie Campbell, Shane Campbell Gallery, secretary

Adam Abdalla, Cultural Counsel

Nicelle Beauchene, Nicelle Beauchene Gallery

Phil Grauer, Canada

Jack Hanley, Jack Hanley Gallery

Al Moran, Moran Bondaroff

Renaud Proch, Independent Curators International

Chris Robinson, legal counsel to NADA and ex-officio member of the board

Rachel Uffner, Rachel Uffner Gallery

New galleries added to NADA’s program are:

Carbon 12, Dubai

Entrée, Bergen

Safe Gallery, Brooklyn

The Landing, Los Angeles

Patron, Chicago

Regards, Chicago

Proyectos Ultravioleta, Guatemala City

“We can expect to see some changes in the types of programming that we’ll have, but that might have to do more with the political climate that we’re in,” said Heather Hubbs, NADA’s executive director.

January 31, 2017

Leah Garchik of the San Francisco Chronicle writes that a Facebook ad linking to a story titled “Bronze Dildos and Jade Butt Plugs Show Life and Death in Ancient China”—written about an upcoming exhibition at San Francisco’s Asian Art Museum—was deemed inappropriate for the social media platform. The authors of the piece, IFLScience (or “I Fucking Love Science”), wrote about “Tomb Treasures: New Discoveries From China’s Han Dynasty,” which opens at the museum on February 17 and runs through May 28, 2017. The museum received a notice from Facebook about the text, saying that the museum wasn’t allowed to “promote sexual or adult products or services.”

The exhibition’s curator, Fan Zhang, explained that ancient embalmers used the plugs to “prevent the loss of vital essences from the body.” Other objects, such as urinals, vessels, and loofahs, will also be on display.

January 31, 2017

In 2018, the Mississippi Arts Commission will be celebrating its fiftieth anniversary; however, a pair of bills introduced last week by Republican legislators—House Bill 1325 and Senate Bill 2611—could dismantle the grant-giving and service commission, the duties of which will be picked up by the Mississippi Development Authority, an organization that focuses on community and economic development. News of the bills stunned Malcolm White, the commission’s executive director, and his board. The Senate and House Appropriations Committees will be reviewing the bills today, writes Claire Voon of Hyperallergic.

Senator Lydia Chassaniol—who once served as a commission board member—and Representative Becky Currie, said that the bills were introduced to centralize government agencies and save taxpayers’ money (even though the commission and development authority already work together rather closely and share a building). When White was interviewed by Mississippi Public Broadcasting, he said the proposed legislation was a “power grab.” “I’ve worked at [the development authority] for three years and here at the arts commission for eight. I can tell you there would be no efficiency gained, and that as proposed, this is not good government at all,” said White in his interview.

Right now the commission receives $1.5 million in state funds and $800,000 in federal funds. Federal grants are given through the NEA, which may also be dissolved under President Trump’s administration. Also, before state grants can be approved, they require the authorization from the commission’s advisory board. Currie said to Mississippi’s Clarion-Ledger newspaper that if the bills pass, the commission’s board would still have the same obligations, but less say in what types of projects could be funded. White says that the legislation as it’s currently written orders that the board be terminated by July 1.

If the bills are passed, control over the state’s creative communities will be given to the head of the development authority, Governor Phil Bryant, a zealous Trump defender who raised almost $2 million for him during his campaign. Bryant is also a proponent of the “Religious Liberty” law, which gives businesses the right to discriminate against the LGBTQ community (last April Bryant signed the law, which was later reversed). LESS

January 31, 2017

The Museum of the City of New York has been given a $10 million gift from the Thompson Family Foundation to support the educational programming surrounding the museum’s permanent exhibition, “New York at Its Core,” which examines four hundred years of the city’s history. This is the largest gift the museum has ever received.

James G. Dinan, the museum’s chair of the board of trustees, said, “With this generous donation from the Thompson Family Foundation, the museum will be able to continue to celebrate and interpret the city and reinforce our commitment to keeping education at the heart of the Museum’s mission. I want to offer my gratitude to the Thompson Family Foundation for their belief in the museum as well as all those who have helped make [this exhibition] a ‘must see’ attraction for New Yorkers, tourists, and visitors of all ages.”

The museum’s Schwarz Center provides a number of programs related to “New York at Its Core,” including K–12 class trips. There are also professional development events created for educators to bring science, geography, literacy, and history into the classroom through gallery tours, music, dance, and art workshops.

January 31, 2017

Christy MacLear, the Robert Rauschenberg Foundation’s chief executive, has recently been hired by Sotheby’s so that the auction house can start trying to lure artists into managing their careers, estates, and foundations—a role typically assumed by an artist’s gallery, writes Robin Pogrebin of the New York Times.

Christine J. Vincent, the project director for the Artist-Endowed Foundations Initiative at the Aspen Institute, an organization that assists private foundations started by visual artists, said, “You have the greatest number of artists there has ever been who are wealthy from their own creative work and have to make provisions for the posthumous stewardship of that work. More and more entities are getting involved in servicing it.”

Art dealers, however, are doing what they can to make sure the artists they represent are not being poached. Some of the artists MacLear has on her radar are John Baldessari, Frank Stella, and Eric Fischl; who, at sixty-eight, is the youngest of the three. “How hard it is to contemplate your own death. There’s taxation, and whether it’s better to keep the art and sell it off a little at a time or to try to sell it off before you die and put the money in a foundation—it’s hugely complicated. I find it incredibly daunting,” said Fischl in a recent interview. He stated that his own galleries have not yet talked to him about how to manage all this.

A number of art experts have said that galleries and auction houses have done a poor job of combining their respective skill sets in the past; i.e., when Sotheby’s bought André Emmerich Gallery in 1996 and purchased a stake in Deitch Projects in 1997; or when Christie’s acquired Haunch of Venison in 2007. All these galleries eventually folded (Jeffrey Deitch, however, closed his space in 2010 for a directorship at MoCA. He resigned from the museum in 2013 and started Jeffrey Deitch Gallery in 2016.) Auction houses are also not allowed to take part in art fairs, and fairs make up a great deal of a gallery’s sales today. Many artists are also mistrustful of an auction house’s atmosphere. Galleries often work very intimately with their artists, something an auction house—which is, ultimately, in the business of making money—would likely be very uncomfortable with. Pace Gallery’s founder, Arne Glimcher, said, “Making money is a long-range process with us. Living artists have enormous personal needs. There are constant conversations. We’re a daily support system.” Glimcher even mentioned that at one time, Pace took in artist Jim Dine’s shirts to be cleaned. “You think Sotheby’s is going to do that?.” Brett Gorvy, who worked at Christie’s for twenty-three years, recently partnered with art dealer Dominique Lévy, who just took in painter Pat Steir, and the eighty-four-year-old Korean sculptor Lee Seung-taek. “Auction houses are going to find it difficult to compete with dealers, whose whole apparatus is looking after artists and artists’ estates,” said Gorvy. “The artist wants a sense of independence more than anything else and doesn’t want to be a corporate soul.” LESS

January 31, 2017

The local council of Auvers-sur-Oise—the small French town where Vincent van Gogh spent his last days and where he, along with his art dealer brother, Theo, are buried—is working with the nonprofit Institut Van Gogh to make the brothers’ graves more accessible to visitors, writes Hannah McGivern of the Art Newspaper. The council and institute are also trying to raise funds to repair the roof of Auvers-sur-Oise’s Notre-Dame-de-l’Assomption church, a building the artist was deeply inspired by. The thirteenth-century edifice was damaged by a powerful storm in October 2015.

Repairing the roof will cost about $645,000—60 percent of the amount will be covered by local and state governments. The council has also launched a crowdfunding campaign to try and take care of the remaining costs. Thus far, a little more than $61,000 has been brought in to start work.

The Institut Van Gogh requires an additional $645,000 for drainage, security systems, and lighting to preserve the brothers’ graves as well as the cemetery they’re buried in. The institute’s president, Dominique-Charles Janssens, said, “The cemetery was made to welcome 5,000 to 10,000 people a year and we receive an average of 250,000. It’s the most visited cemetery in France after Père Lachaise [in Paris]. People were still coming and they had their feet in the water.” The institute would also like to revitalize the church’s grounds as well. The institute is aiming for July 2017 to meet its fundraising goal. Right now about $107,500 has been raised.

January 30, 2017

The Helen Frankenthaler Foundation announced today the appointment of Douglas Dreishpoon as director of Helen Frankenthaler’s catalogue raisonné. Dreishpoon is an art historian, curator, author, and educator who serves as chief curator emeritus at the Albright-Knox Art Gallery in Buffalo, New York. He will oversee the development, production, and editing of the catalogue raisonné of the artist’s paintings, works on paper, and other mediums, with the exception of her prints, which the foundation will publish in both print and digital editions separately.

Elizabeth Smith, the executive director of the Helen Frankenthaler Foundation, stated: “Creating a catalogue raisonné of Helen Frankenthaler’s work is of the highest importance to the foundation. Doug’s strong record of curatorial accomplishment, including important publications, makes him an ideal leader for the project. We look forward to welcoming him to our staff, where he will also participate in a range of other scholarly and research initiatives.”

Douglas Dreishpoon holds degrees in art history from Skidmore College, Tufts University, and the Graduate School of the City University of New York. He is a former board member of the American section of the International Association of Art Critics. Since 1998, Dreishpoon has held a succession of curatorial positions at the Albright-Knox Art Gallery, and he became chief curator emeritus in 2014. During his tenure there, he organized monographic exhibitions for artists such as Petah Coyne, Edwin Dickinson, Guillermo Kuitca, Robert Mangold, and Ken Price. He has also worked on numerous projects with other artist-endowed foundations. Most recently, he was curatorial advisor to the estate of Nancy Holt. From 1995 to 1998, he was an adjunct assistant professor and curator of collections for the Weatherspoon Art Museum at the University of North Carolina, Greensboro, where he also served as interim director from 1997 to 1998. From 1992 to 1995, he was curator of contemporary art at the Tampa Museum of Art. His book What is Sculpture? will be published in 2019 by the University of California Press, Berkeley.

The Helen Frankenthaler Foundation was established and endowed by the artist during her lifetime and became active in 2013, upon the closing of the artist’s estate. The foundation supports the artist’s legacy through a variety of initiatives, including encouraging and facilitating significant exhibitions of the artist’s work and awarding grants in the visual arts. LESS

January 30, 2017

www.theguardian.com/ world/ 2017/ jan/ 30/ spider-man-burglar-on-trial-over-100m-paris-art-theft|The Guardian reports| that Vjeran Tomic will go on trial today for a 2010 heist of five paintings by Picasso, Matisse, Braque, Léger, and Modigliani from the Musée d’Art Moderne de la Ville de Paris. Tomic will face fourteen charges and will stand trial along with two accomplices charged with handling stolen goods.

On May 19, 2010, a thief cut through a padlocked gate and broke a window to gain entrance to the museum. The institution’s security alarms had been awaiting repair for several weeks, and though three guards were on duty that night, the paintings were only found to be missing from their frames when the museum was preparing to open to the public the next day. After police arrested Tomic in May 2011, he told them he had initially broken into the museum to take Léger’s Still Life with Candlestick, 1922. However, he also ended up managing to grab Matisse’s La Pastorale (Pastoral), 1906, Picasso’s Dove with Green Peas, 1911, Braque’s L’Olivier près de l’Estaque (Olive Tree Near l’Estaque), 1906, and Modigliani’s Woman with a Fan, 1919.

All of the works except for the Modigliani were hung in the same room in the museum. The accused said he took them all because he “liked” the paintings. Authorities have set the total value of the stolen goods at about $107 million, but some experts said they were worth twice that, though they also admitted it would be impossible to even sell them on the open market anyway.