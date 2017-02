France’s National Center for Visual Arts to Move in 2020

POSTED February 1, 2017

France’s Centre National des Arts Plastique, whose collection includes close to one hundred thousand works, has announced plans to move into a new space in 2020. CNAP is run by the Ministry of Culture and Communication and, since 1982, has been charged with “supporting and promoting art of various media.” Each year, CNAP lends a large percentage of its holdings to public and private museums in France as well as abroad.

According to Le Monde, CNAP has an annual budget of just over $10 million, and it currently stores its collection across three sites on the outskirts of Paris. Its new location will be in Pantin, an industrial neighborhood northeast of Paris that is also home to the Centre National de la Danse and Galerie Thaddaeus Ropac. With a price tag of over $18 million, the approximately 280,000-square-foot space will be able to accommodate all of CNAP’s holdings.

February 1, 2017

After seven suspects were arrested last year in connection with the 2015 theft of five Francis Bacon paintings, together valued at over $27 million, El País reports that Spanish authorities have arrested three more people they believe to be involved in the case. The three new detainees are allegedly the criminals who actually broke into a private home containing the works. The seven previously arrested are considered the masterminds of the robbery.

According to the general director of police in Spain, the three are members of an organized group dedicated to robbing homes and establishments throughout the country.

February 1, 2017

Miri Regev, Israel’s culture and sports minister, is pulling her support from a proposal to join Creative Europe, a European Union program that supports artists and various cultural initiatives in EU-member countries as well as non-EU-member countries.

Regev publicly objected to the program after an Haaretz article written by Barak Ravid reported that the minister’s name was included on the proposal even though it excluded funding for cultural programming in East Jerusalem, the West Bank, and Golan Heights. The EU does not recognize the settlements as part of Israel.

A statement issued by Regev states, “The culture minister supports international cooperation in the field of culture. However, if the agreement with the European Union that the foreign ministry is proposing includes a boycott of Judea and Samaria—minister Regev will oppose it and the culture ministry won’t be a party to this agreement” (Judea and Samaria are West Bank settlements). Had Israel joined Creative Europe, they would have, in effect, recognized this European boycott of contentious territories.

Israel’s membership to Creative Europe would have cost about $1.7 million; however, had they joined, nearly $1.6 billion in grant moneys from the EU would have been available to Israeli institutions and artists to apply for. The funds can be used for joint ventures between institutions dedicated to visual art; joint theater or dance company projects; film and television projects; and the translation of works from Hebrew to European languages, among other things. The EU approached Israel about the opportunity to join back in 2013 and Israel informed the EU that they would like to join in 2014. Currently, ten non-EU countries belong to Creative Europe.

January 31, 2017

The Museum of Modern Art in New York has announced that Kate Lewis has been named the Agnes Gund Chief Conservator. As head of the museum’s conservation program, Lewis will be responsible for overseeing the conservation department’s strategic planning and facilities, applying new technologies for treatment and research, and collaborating with staff members in other departments to manage all aspects of the collection.

Lewis has two decades of conservation experience and specializes in treating works on paper, photographs, and time-based media. She has served as MoMA’s media conservator since 2013. Previously, Lewis worked at Tate, London, as the time-based media conservator from 2005 to 2013, and she has collaborated on a number of international projects, including the TechFocus Workshop—a series organized by the American Institute for Conservation’s Electronic Media Group that provides technical education in media art—and Voices in Contemporary Art, a nonprofit organization that addresses the production, presentation, and preservation of contemporary art through dialogue with artists. She holds a bachelor’s degree from the Courtauld Institute of Art, University of London, and a master’s degree from the University of Northumbria, at Newcastle upon Tyne.

“I am thrilled and honored to be given this opportunity, and am very grateful to the staff and trustees who have entrusted me with this position,” Lewis said. “This is an exciting time for conservation at MoMA, thanks to the exceptional generosity of the recent endowment by David Booth, and I look forward to building upon the department’s reputation for excellence. Over the past three years, I have gained great respect for my conservation colleagues and am eager to support them in my new role.”

January 31, 2017

Maximilíano Durón of Artnews reports that NADA has appointed new members to its board of directors, elected a new executive committee, and added seven new galleries to its program. NADA’s executive director, Heather Hubbs, noted, “We can expect to see some changes in the types of programming that we’ll have, but that might have to do more with the political climate that we’re in.”

Those appointed to the board are:

Elyse Derosia, Bodega, as president

Augusto Arbizo, 11R, as vice president

Jose Martos, Martos Gallery, as treasurer

Julie Campbell, Shane Campbell Gallery, as secretary

Adam Abdalla, Cultural Counsel

Nicelle Beauchene, Nicelle Beauchene Gallery

Phil Grauer, Canada

Jack Hanley, Jack Hanley Gallery

Al Moran, Moran Bondaroff

Renaud Proch, Independent Curators International

Chris Robinson, legal counsel to NADA and ex-officio member of the board

Rachel Uffner, Rachel Uffner Gallery

New galleries added to NADA’s program are:

Carbon 12, Dubai

Entrée, Bergen

Safe Gallery, Brooklyn

The Landing, Los Angeles

Patron, Chicago

Regards, Chicago

Proyectos Ultravioleta, Guatemala City

January 31, 2017

ArtDaily reports that Phillips has named Clarice Pecori Giraldi as the regional director for Italy. Prior to Phillips, Pecori Giraldi worked at Christie’s, where she spent seven years as the auction house’s managing director for its Milan branch. She currently serves as the vice chair for the Trienniale Milano Museum as well as the chair of the advisory board for Fondo Ambiente Italiano, an organization dedicated to preserving Italian art and culture.

“Clarice is a fantastic addition to the Phillips team as we work to provide clients throughout Europe the best service across all of the collecting areas in which we specialize. She will partner with Phillips’s senior executives in Asia, Europe and the United States to further develop our global client relationships, focusing on delivering best-in-class services and engagement opportunities to today’s collectors,” said Edward Dolman, the chief executive officer at Phillips.

January 31, 2017

Leah Garchik of the San Francisco Chronicle writes that a Facebook ad linking to a story titled “Bronze Dildos and Jade Butt Plugs Show Life and Death in Ancient China”—written about an upcoming exhibition at San Francisco’s Asian Art Museum—was deemed inappropriate for the social-media platform. The authors of the piece, IFLScience (“I Fucking Love Science”), wrote about “Tomb Treasures: New Discoveries from China’s Han Dynasty,” which opens at the museum on February 17 and runs through May 28, 2017. The museum received a notice from Facebook about the text, saying that the museum wasn’t allowed to “promote sexual or adult products or services” on its site.

The exhibition’s curator, Fan Zhang, explained that ancient embalmers used the plugs to “prevent the loss of vital essences from the body.” Other objects such as urinals, vessels, and loofahs will also be on display.

January 31, 2017

In 2018, the Mississippi Arts Commission will celebrate its fiftieth anniversary; however, a pair of bills introduced last week by Republican legislators—House Bill 1325 and Senate Bill 2611—could dismantle the grant-giving and service commission. The commission’s duties would then be picked up by the Mississippi Development Authority, an organization that focuses on community and economic development. News of the bills stunned Malcolm White, the commission’s executive director, and his board. The Senate and House Appropriations Committees will be reviewing the bills today, writes Claire Voon of Hyperallergic.

Senator Lydia Chassaniol—who once served as a commission board member—and Representative Becky Currie said that the bills were introduced to centralize government agencies and save taxpayers’ money (even though the commission and development authority already work together rather closely and share a building). When White was interviewed by Mississippi Public Broadcasting, he said the proposed legislation was a “power grab”: “I’ve worked at [the development authority] for three years and here at the arts commission for eight. I can tell you there would be no efficiency gained, and that as proposed, this is not good government at all.”

Right now, the commission receives $1.5 million in state funds and $800,000 in federal funds. Federal grants are given through the NEA, which may also be dissolved under President Trump. Also, before state grants can be approved, they require the authorization from the commission’s advisory board. Currie said to Mississippi’s Clarion-Ledger newspaper that if the bills pass, the commission’s board would still have the same obligations but less say in what types of projects could be funded. White says that the legislation, as it’s currently written, orders that the board be terminated by July 1.

If the bills are passed, control over the state’s creative communities will be given to the head of the development authority, Governor Phil Bryant, a zealous Trump defender who raised almost $2 million for him during his campaign. Bryant was also a proponent of the “Religious Liberty” law, which gives businesses the right to discriminate against the LGBTQ community (last April, Bryant signed the law, which was later reversed). LESS

January 31, 2017

The Museum of the City of New York has been given a $10 million gift from the Thompson Family Foundation to support educational programming for the museum’s permanent exhibition “New York at Its Core,” which examines four hundred years of the city’s history. This is the largest gift the museum has ever received.

James G. Dinan, the museum’s chair of the board of trustees, said, “With this generous donation from the Thompson Family Foundation, the museum will be able to continue to celebrate and interpret the city and reinforce our commitment to keeping education at the heart of the Museum’s mission. I want to offer my gratitude to the Thompson Family Foundation for their belief in the museum as well as all those who have helped make [this exhibition] a ‘must see’ attraction for New Yorkers, tourists, and visitors of all ages.”

The museum’s Schwarz Center provides a number of programs related to “New York at Its Core,” including K–12 class trips. There are also professional development events for educators to bring science, geography, literacy, and history into the classroom through gallery tours, music, dance, and art workshops.