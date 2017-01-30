Nari Ward Wins $100,000 Vilcek Prize Honoring Immigrant Artists

POSTED February 1, 2017

The Vilcek Foundation has announced the recipients of its annual prizes, which recognize immigrants who have made lasting contributions to American society through their extraordinary achievements in biomedical research and the arts and humanities. Nari Ward was selected as winner of the Vilcek Prize in Fine Arts. He will receive $100,000 and a trophy designed by Stefan Sagemeister. The award’s arts category has not honored a visual artist since 2006.

The Jamaican-born and New York–based artist’s practice often explores black history and culture, the dynamics of power and politics, and immigration, specifically the Caribbean diaspora. In a 2015 interview with Andrianna Campbell of artforum.com, Ward discussed his midcareer survey, “Sun Splashed,” at the Pérez Art Museum Miami and what led him to start creating his earlier “Canned Smiles” series. He said, “Miami is a gateway to the Caribbean, but it also has pathways leading back to New York. A few years ago, a naive collector said my work did not seem Jamaican because it was not happy. Everywhere I looked, I saw this myth of the happy Jamaican. The collector’s words haunted me, triggered me to collect smiles.”

Marica Vilcek, the vice chairman of the Vilcek Foundation, said, “These immigrant artists are explorers and philosophers. They seek answers to questions about the nature of power, politics, and the relationship between the individual and the collective, and they do so with originality, imagination, and a strong sense of justice.”

The jury that selected Ward included Brooke Davis Anderson, executive director of Prospect New Orleans; Deborah Cullen, Miriam and Ira D. Wallach Art Gallery director; artist Coco Fusco; Massimiliano Gioni, artistic director of the New Museum; Paul C. Ha, MIT List Visual Art Center director; and Sara Raza, a Guggenheim Museum curator. LESS

February 1, 2017

Sotheby’s announced today that collector David Schrader, a managing director at J.P. Morgan, has joined the auction house as the new head of private sales for contemporary art. Schrader, who has more than twenty years of experience working on Wall Street, will work with Sotheby’s global contemporary art team.

“David successfully combined a passion for art and business to build an enviable collection,” Amy Cappellazzo, chairman of Sotheby’s Fine Art

Division, said. “Research has always played a significant role in David’s collecting journey–from visiting galleries every weekend and traveling to fairs, to the analysis of data on artists and individual works. The quick pace of technological development presents even more transparency and access to data in today’s market, and David’s approach is a seamless fit into Sotheby’s ethos.”

Previously, David Schrader worked at Bear Stearns in the late 1990s and bought his first work of art around that same time.

February 1, 2017

The Library of Congress has made 20,000 letters, interviews, and artifacts from the personal and professional life of Austrian Sigmund Freud, the father of psychoanalysis, available online for the first time, Tara Bahrampour of the Washington Post reports. Digitizing the extensive collection took the institution nearly two years.

Margaret McAleer, senior archives specialist at the Library of Congress, said Freud’s letters to his finance Martha Bernays are among the treasures in the library’s holdings. The documents convey many of the scholar’s early interests including his obsession with cocaine and its potential medicinal uses. “The next time you see me you will see a big, wild man with cocaine in his body,” Freud wrote in a letter to Bernays in 1884.

The library began collecting material related to Freud in 1952 after the Sigmund Freud archives made a significant donation. While the digital archive contains interviews that were never made available before, researchers will no longer be permitted to handle the original documents, a precautionary measure taken to prevent deterioration. The project was funded by the Polonsky Foundation, a cultural heritage nonprofit in the UK.

February 1, 2017

On Monday the Deutsche Kulturrat (German Cultural Council) sharply criticized US president Donald Trump for the travel restrictions placed on citizens from seven Muslim countries, reports Monopol.

The council’s managing director Olaf Zimmermann stated in Berlin, “This decree disrespects our communal values . . . . International cultural exchange is severely hampered by this measure.” Furthermore Zimmermann called on the German government to end Trump’s “disgraceful action” by all diplomatic means, maintaining that it is insufficient to only express “regret” over the new restrictions. (German chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman Steffen Seibert had previously announced on Saturday: “The Chancellor regrets the US government’s entry ban against refugees and citizens of certain countries.”)

Trump’s edict prevents citizens from Sudan, Syria, Libya, Somalia, Yemen, Iraq, and Iran from entering the USA; even those with German nationality papers are currently banned. According to the cultural organization, writer Navid Kermani, actress Jasmin Tabatabai, and visual artist Kani Alavi are among the affected German residents.

February 1, 2017

Sculptor Anish Kapoor has reconfigured a poster created by Joseph Beuys, which the German artist made to commemorate his seminal 1974 performance piece, I Like America and America Likes Me (where Beuys shared three solitary days with a wild coyote at New York’s René Block Gallery), to read as “I Like America and America Doesn’t Like Me.” Kapoor’s poster features a picture of his own face, and he is inviting artists to appropriate Beuys’s work and do the same as a gesture of protest against President Trump’s disruptive and xenophobic actions.

“I call on fellow artists and citizens to disseminate their name and image using Joseph Beuys’s seminal work of art as a focus for social change. Our silence makes us complicit with the politics of exclusion. We will not be silent,” Kapoor said.

February 1, 2017

The Long Island art dealer Glafira Rosales, who had a major role in the historic $80 million forgery scandal that caused the 165-year-old Knoedler Gallery to go out of business, will not be receiving any more jail time, writes Laura Gilbert of the Art Newspaper. When Rosales was brought to court in September 2013, she pleaded guilty to conspiracy, filing false tax returns, money laundering, and wire fraud, among other charges. Since then, she has spent eighty-two days in prison, nine months on house arrest, and three years under supervised release.

Rosales worked with Pei-Shen Qian, a Chinese immigrant who painted about sixty AbEx–style canvases that, over a period of fourteen years, were brought to both Knoedler and Julian Weissman Gallery to sell. Pei-Shen, indicted on similar charges to Rosales, could have spent up to forty-five years in prison. The artist, who lived in Queens, fled the United States and returned to China before he could be arrested.

In court, Rosales said that she acted under duress. She alleged that she was abused by her father and Jose Carlos Bergantiños Diaz, her partner of twenty-five years, with whom she had a daughter (Diaz left New York for Spain before he was indicted as a coconspirator). Rosales’s lawyer, Bryan Skarlatos, said that Diaz threatened his daughter’s life, frequently beat Rosales, and once tried choking Rosales to death. Judge Katharine Polk Failla, addressing Rosales, said that “no purpose would be served by putting you back in jail . . . I do believe that you did a lot of what you did because you were concerned for [your daughter] and that she would be taken away from you.”

Patrick Egan, the assistant US attorney in the case, found no reason to doubt that Rosales acted under extreme circumstances. He also said that Rosales was very helpful in providing the US government with information on finding Spanish bank accounts and putting together indictments against her coconspirators: Diaz, his brother (the US Justice Department failed at extraditing him from Spain), and Pei-Shen. The only asset Rosales has right now is her retirement account. Currently she busses dishes in a restaurant, and rents a room at a friend’s house. LESS

February 1, 2017

After seven suspects were arrested last year in connection with the 2015 theft of five Francis Bacon paintings, together valued at over $27 million, El País reports that Spanish authorities have arrested three more people they believe to be involved in the case. The three new detainees are allegedly the criminals who actually broke into a private home containing the works. The seven previously arrested are considered the masterminds of the robbery.

According to the general director of police in Spain, the three are members of an organized group dedicated to robbing homes and establishments throughout the country.

February 1, 2017

American University in Washington, DC, has removed a statue of Native American activist Leonard Peltier––who is currently incarcerated for the 1975 killings of two FBI agents––after the work prompted backlash from an organization representing federal officers as well as anonymous threats of violence, Erick Lyle of Art in America reports.

Artist Rigo 23 created the privately funded nine-foot statue carved from a California Redwood to help muster support for Peltier and encourage people to appeal to former president Barack Obama to grant him clemency. Accused of fatally shooting Jack Coler and Ron Williams in a standoff at Pine Ridge reservation in South Dakota, Peltier, who is now seventy-two and suffering from several health issues, has maintained his innocence throughout the forty-one years he’s been behind bars. Following his conviction, officials determined that his trial was flawed and that there was insufficient evidence. Amnesty International considers him a political prisoner and thousands have rallied for his release over the years.

The work was installed outside the school’s Katzen Arts Center on December 9, days after the Obama administration denied the permit needed to complete the last stretch of nearly 1,200 miles of the Dakota Access Pipeline across the Midwest, a major victory for the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and for protesters who have been fighting against the $3.8 billion project for months.

Two days before the work’s dedication, Jack Rasmussen, director of the Katzen Arts Center, was approached by a man who introduced himself as John Trimbach, the son of special agent Joseph Trimbach, who was the head of operations at Wounded Knee, South Dakota, at the time when Peltier was arrested. John Trimbach also coauthored American Indian Mafia (2007), which chronicles Peltier’s case. Rasmussen said that Trimbach told him not to install the work and then asked if he received federal funding to commission the piece. Trimbach later e-mailed the director and wrote: “You really stuck your foot in it this time.” A complaint was sent to the school by the FBI Agents Association three weeks later and articles about the university raising a statue to honor a “cop killer” began to circulate on right-wing media outlets. When the university began receiving anonymous threats, it decided to remove the work. A statement issued by American University reads: “The subject matter and placement of the piece improperly suggested that American University has assumed an advocacy position of clemency for Mr. Peltier, when no such institutional position has been taken. Further, the nature and location of the piece called into question our ability to honor our responsibilities to ensure the security of the art and the safety of our community.” Board members of the International Committee for Museums and Collections of Modern Art, an organization representing nearly six hundred curators and arts administrators from eighty-five countries, wrote a letter to the president of American University urging the school to “reverse its decision to remove the work” and to “honor its declared commitment to ‘support thought-provoking art that informs and educates.’” LESS

February 1, 2017

France’s Centre National des Arts Plastique, whose collection includes close to one hundred thousand works, has announced plans to move into a new space in 2020. CNAP is run by the Ministry of Culture and Communication and, since 1982, has been charged with “supporting and promoting art of various media.” Each year, CNAP lends a large percentage of its holdings to public and private museums in France as well as abroad.

According to Le Monde, CNAP has an annual budget of just over $10 million, and it currently stores its collection across three sites on the outskirts of Paris. Its new location will be in Pantin, an industrial neighborhood northeast of Paris that is also home to the Centre National de la Danse and Galerie Thaddaeus Ropac. With a price tag of over $18 million, the approximately 280,000-square-foot space will be able to accommodate all of CNAP’s holdings.