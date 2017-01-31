1:54 Contemporary African Art Fair Announces Exhibitors for 2017 Edition

POSTED February 2, 2017

Dedicated to promoting the diversity of contemporary African art, 1:54 Contemporary African Art Fair has announced the list of galleries participating in its third edition, which will take place at Brooklyn’s Pioneer Works from May 5–7, 2017. A press preview will be held on Wednesday, May 3, as well as a press and collectors preview on Thursday, May 4. Nineteen galleries from Angola, Cote d’Ivoire, France, Ghana, Italy, Kenya, Morocco, the UK, US, and South Africa will together be exhibiting the work of more than sixty artists. Of the nineteen, nine galleries are new to the fair.

1:54 founding director Touria El Glaoui said, “The fair was a huge success for our many participating galleries and partners last year, so we’re excited to return to Pioneer Works for another edition this year. In the coming weeks and months, we will be announcing a series of special programs that will run concurrently with the fair, so we look forward to announcing more about this next edition very soon.”

Artists who will be exhibited at 1:54 this year include Ibrahim El-Salahi, William Kentridge, Malick Sidibé, Billie Zangewa, Derrick Adams, Cheikh Ndiaye, Serge Attukwei Clottey, Boris Nzebo, Lebohang Kganye, and Mohau Mokadiseng. The fair’s talks and events program, called FORUM—curated by Koyo Kouoh, the artistic director of RAW Material Company in Dakar and contributor to Artforum’s Dispatch on Art in Dakar from September 2016—will include artists talks, keynote lectures, and panel discussions with international curators, artists, and other art professionals. The full program for that will be announced in March.

The full list of participating galleries is as follows.



(S)ITOR, Sitor Senghor (Paris, France)

50 Golborne (London,UK)

AFRONOVA (Johannesburg, South Africa)

ARTLabAfrica (Nairobi, Kenya)

David Krut Projects (Johannesburg, South Africa, and New York, USA)

Ed Cross Fine Art (London,UK)

Galerie Cécile Fakhoury (Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire)

Gallery 1957 (Accra, Ghana)

Jack Bell Gallery (London,UK)

MAGNIN-A (Paris, France)

MOV'ART Gallery (Luanda, Angola)

Officine dell'Immagine (Milan, Italy)

ROOM Gallery & Projects (Johannesburg, South Africa)

Rosenfeld Porcini (London,UK)

TAFETA (London,UK)

Taymour Grahne Gallery (New York, USA)

Tyburn Gallery (London,UK)

Vigo Gallery (London,UK)

VOICE Gallery (Marrakech, Morocco) LESS

February 2, 2017

Humber Street Gallery, a new contemporary art space, will open in Hull on February 3. Located in the Fruit Market cultural quarter, its opening is part of the Hull City of Culture 2017 program featuring 365 days of arts events. The three-story gallery, a former fruit and vegetable warehouse, will present a range of contemporary visual art, design, film, and photography throughout 2017. The space also boasts of a café and rooftop bar.

Martin Green, CEO and director of the city-wide initiative said: “We are really excited to be opening Humber Street Gallery, which will be an amazing cultural asset for the city. It helps consolidate the Fruit Market’s status as a cultural quarter and adds to Hull’s already strong visual arts offer, which has been led by the wonderful Ferens Art Gallery and Brynmor Jones Library, as well as the smaller galleries and collectives to be found around the city.”

The opening season will feature two exhibitions running from February 3 to March 22, including the first retrospective to explore the work and legacy of COUM Transmissions, which was founded in Hull by artists Genesis Breyer P-Orridge and Cosey Fanni Tutti. COUM was a subversive collective that took the art world by storm in the 1970s—most infamously via their 1976 exhibition at the ICA in London, titled “Prostitution”—ahead of their later involvement in the industrial music collective Throbbing Gristle. Curated by Hull-born Cosey Fanni Tutti herself, the show will include materials from their personal archives as well as musical performances, programmed by the music website The Quietus.

The second exhibition, “Power in Woman,” features three sculptures by Sarah Lucas, commissioned by the British Council for the British pavilion at the Venice Biennale in 2015, shown in Hull with the support of the Art Fund.





The opening of the new space follows national acclaim for the recent reopening of the Ferens Art Gallery after its about $6.5 million renovation by Hull City Council, and the recent refurbishment of the Brynmor Jones Library at the University of Hull. As part of the Hull City of Culture 2017 program, Ferens Art Gallery is showing works from the its permanent collection, the restored Lorenzetti masterpiece Christ between Saints Paul and Peter, c.1320, and the exhibition “Francis Bacon: Nervous System.” Drawings spanning Michelangelo’s era to now are being displayed at Brynmor Jones Library, University of Hull, and this weekend also sees the opening of a show by artist Tanya Raabe-Webber at Artlink in Princes Avenue, as part of their year-long diversity and disability arts program called Square Peg. LESS

February 2, 2017

Charles Saatchi’s gallery in Chelsea, London, has announced the launch of a new commercial space called Salon, created to present and sell the work of leading international artists who have not experienced much exposure in the UK.

Directed by Philippa Adams, the senior director of Saatchi Gallery, Salon will open on February 24 with an exhibition of works from the 1950s and 1960s by the Japanese Gutai artist Tsuyoshi Maekawa. Organized by Lévy Gorvy, the show will also include a selection of paintings on loan from Axel Vervoordt Gallery in Antwerp.

Adams said, “Salon has been created because there are limited opportunities for international artists to show at major museums in the UK. Saatchi Gallery, which attracts more than 1.5 million visitors a year, will provide that platform.”

The Tsuyoshi Maekawa show will be held concurrently with an exhibition of fellow Gutai painter Kazuo Shiraga’s works at Lévy Gorvy’s Old Bond Street location. Jiro Yoshihara founded the Gutai Art Association, a postwar avant-garde collective, in 1954. The first solo exhibition of Maekawa’s work was held at the Gutai Pinacotheca in Osaka in November 1963. From that point until the group’s eventual dissolution following Yoshihara’s death in 1972, Maekawa was represented in every Gutai event. LESS

February 2, 2017

After a pair of bills were introduced by Republican legislators in Mississippi proposing that the Mississippi Arts Commission (MAC) be consolidated into the activities of the Mississippi Development Authority (MDA), an organization that focuses on community and economic development, Claire Voon reports for Hyperallergic that the two bills died during their passage through the senate and house appropriations committees. They failed because the proposed bills were not brought up by the chairman of either group, and January 31 was the deadline for bills to come out of committee.

MAC executive director Malcolm White told Hyperallergic: “This is a victory for public support of the arts in America…It’s a good coming-together for those of us who support the philosophy of public support of the arts and keeping public support of the arts apolitical. We receive enormous support from Republicans, Democrats, conservatives, and progressives, and that’s reassuring to us that what we do has value. We believe that public support of the arts is an American value and a Mississippi value, and we feel very good about where we are today.”

Lawmakers could still reconstitute the bills again during this congressional session, however, which ends in April.

February 2, 2017

Emma Brown reports in the Washington Post that the art collector and philanthropist Eli Broad—whose name appears on such museums as his private collection institution The Broad, the Broad Contemporary Art Museum at LACMA, and the Eli and Edythe Broad Art Museum at Michigan State University—has spoken out in opposition to the nomination of Betsy DeVos for the next federal education secretary. Broad, who is a notable supporter and funder of charter school initiatives both in Los Angeles and elsewhere in the US, stated in a letter sent yesterday to US senators Mitch McConnell (Republican-Kentucky) and Charles E. Schumer (Democrat-NY) that, “At the risk of stating the obvious, we must have a Secretary of Education who believes in public education and the need to keep public schools public…With Betsy DeVos at the helm of the US department of education, much of the good work that has been accomplished to improve public education for all of America’s children could be undone.”

The full text of the letter from Broad can be seen here.

February 2, 2017

Dore Ashton, a celebrated art historian, critic, champion of the New York School, and author of dozens of books on Abstract Expressionists, many of whom she knew personally, died on January 30 at the age of eighty-nine, El Pais reports.

Commenting on the role of the critic, Ashton said, “The mission of the contemporary critic is often construed as a purgative activity, aimed at ridding commentary of ornamental maunderings . . . But in the passionate effort to deal with essences, or things in themselves, much modern criticism has deleted a whole realm of experience . . . The first effort of the critic should be to see the unique quality inherent in a work, the quality that immediately attracts the receiver and moves him. But the critic must also remember that other action of a work: its expansiveness. If it moves us, it can move us emotionally, morally, psychologically, intellectually, historically, depending on a host of subtle considerations. It seems to me that twentieth-century art must be considered in a double perspective…. Like a big city, twentieth-century art has many quartiers.”

Born in Newark, New Jersey, in 1928, Ashton studied at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, and the Fernand Léger School of Art in Paris. She earned her master’s in art history from Harvard University in 1950. She wrote criticism for the New York Times from 1953 to 1960, when she was supposedly fired for her avant-garde views. Ashton taught at Cooper Union for many years and was a lecturer at Yale University.

Ashton has written more than thirty books, including The New York School: A Cultural Reckoning (1973), Noguchi East and West (1993), About Rothko (2003), American Art Since 1945 (1982), and Picasso on Art (1977), and contributed to numerous publications. After reviewing her work on painter Mark Rothko, Robert Motherwell said, “Dore Ashton has got inside the artistic mind of Mark Rothko, and in doing so, has come upon the sensibility, ultimate concerns, and ideas of the Abstract Expressionists milieu…. [She is] an incomparable guide, whose scholarship and personal testimony must not be ignored.” Among the many honors she received throughout her life are the Frank J. Mather Award for Art Criticism (1963), a Ford Foundation Award (1965), a Guggenheim Fellowship in the Humanities for Fine Arts Research (1964 and 1969), a National Endowment for the Humanities Grant (1980), and three honorary doctorates. Ashton was a member on the boards of the Foundation for Education in the Arts, the John Simon Guggenheim Foundation, the International Association of Art Critics, Pen Club, and the Dedalus Foundation. LESS

February 1, 2017

The Vilcek Foundation has announced the recipients of its annual prizes, which recognize immigrants who have made lasting contributions to American society through their extraordinary achievements in biomedical research and the arts and humanities. Nari Ward was selected as winner of the Vilcek Prize in Fine Arts. He will receive $100,000 and a trophy designed by Stefan Sagemeister. The award’s arts category has not honored a visual artist since 2006.

The Jamaican-born and New York–based artist’s practice often explores black history and culture, the dynamics of power and politics, and immigration, specifically the Caribbean diaspora. In a 2015 500 Words with Andrianna Campbell, Ward discussed his midcareer survey, “Sun Splashed,” at the Pérez Art Museum Miami and what led him to start creating his earlier “Canned Smiles” series. He said, “Miami is a gateway to the Caribbean, but it also has pathways leading back to New York. A few years ago, a naive collector said my work did not seem Jamaican because it was not happy. Everywhere I looked, I saw this myth of the happy Jamaican. The collector’s words haunted me, triggered me to collect smiles.”

Marica Vilcek, the vice chairman of the Vilcek Foundation, said, “These immigrant artists are explorers and philosophers. They seek answers to questions about the nature of power, politics, and the relationship between the individual and the collective, and they do so with originality, imagination, and a strong sense of justice.”

The jury that selected Ward included Brooke Davis Anderson, executive director of Prospect New Orleans; Deborah Cullen, director of the Miriam and Ira D. Wallach Art Gallery at Columbia University; artist Coco Fusco; Massimiliano Gioni, artistic director of the New Museum; Paul C. Ha, MIT List Visual Art Center director; and Sara Raza, curator of the Middle East and North Africa for the Guggenheim UBS MAP Global Art Initiative. LESS

February 1, 2017

Sotheby’s announced today that collector David Schrader, a managing director at J.P. Morgan, has joined the auction house as the new head of private sales for contemporary art. Schrader, who has more than twenty years of experience working on Wall Street, will work with Sotheby’s global contemporary art team.

“David successfully combined a passion for art and business to build an enviable collection,” Amy Cappellazzo, chairman of Sotheby’s fine art division, said. “Research has always played a significant role in David’s collecting journey–from visiting galleries every weekend and traveling to fairs, to the analysis of data on artists and individual works. The quick pace of technological development presents even more transparency and access to data in today’s market, and David’s approach is a seamless fit into Sotheby’s ethos.”

Previously, David Schrader worked at Bear Stearns in the late 1990s and bought his first work of art around that same time.

February 1, 2017

The Library of Congress has made 20,000 letters, interviews, and artifacts from the personal and professional life of Sigmund Freud, the father of psychoanalysis, available online for the first time, Tara Bahrampour of the Washington Post reports. Digitizing the extensive collection took the institution nearly two years.

Margaret McAleer, senior archives specialist at the Library of Congress, said Freud’s letters to his finance Martha Bernays are among the treasures in the library’s holdings. The documents convey many of the Austrian scholar’s early interests, including his obsession with cocaine and its potential medicinal uses. “The next time you see me you will see a big, wild man with cocaine in his body,” Freud wrote in a letter to Bernays in 1884.

The library began collecting material related to Freud in 1952 after the Sigmund Freud archives made a significant donation. While the digital archive contains interviews that were never made available before, researchers will no longer be permitted to handle the original documents, a precautionary measure taken to prevent deterioration. The project was funded by the Polonsky Foundation, a cultural heritage nonprofit in the UK.