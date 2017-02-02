Performa Appoints New Board Members and Elects Richard Chang Board President

POSTED February 3, 2017

Robin Scher of Artnews reports that Performa has announced the appointment of Richard Chang, the founder of the Domus Collection in Beijing, as its new board president and has added two new board members, Joyce Liu, the executive director of the Hong Kong-based telecommunications firm Elite Group, and entrepreneur Ivan Pun.

“In just a little over ten years, Performa has made remarkable contributions advancing the scholarship and prominence of live performance, and I look forward to working with RoseLee Goldberg and the entire board and staff to forge new relationships around the globe to support Performa’s ambitious mission and programs,” Chang said.

Established in 2008, the Domus Collection is a private collection that works to bring contemporary art to China. Chang also serves on the boards of MoMA PS1 and the Royal Academy of Art, and is a Whitney Museum trustee.

February 3, 2017

Bamiyan Cultural Center—a state-of-the-art complex and research facility dedicated to preserving culture, raising awareness about heritage, and enriching community life by organizing a series of cultural events including festivals, films, music, and dance—in Bamiyan, Afghanistan, is scheduled to open in the summer of 2018, Hannah McGivern of the Art Newspaper reports.

Located at the UNESCO world heritage site where the Taliban razed the sixth-century monumental rock-cut Buddha statues, known as the Bamiyan Buddhas, in 2001, the 26,372-square-foot facility designed by the Argentinian firm M2R Arquitectos will include two galleries, a performance hall, and a tea house. The $2.5 million project is being funded by the South Korean government. The Afghan ministry of urban development has approved $1.5 million to build a garden at the site.

Despite UNESCO’s decision not to rebuild the statues, German archaeologists have partially reconstructed one of the Buddha’s feet. While the Afghan government supports the conservation project, UNESCO continues to it. “We think any reconstruction will essentially be a fake because of lack of original material,” UNESCO’s assistant director-general for culture, Francesco Bandarin said. UNESCO will release further recommendations on the estimated $12 million project in October.

February 3, 2017

Ari Wiseman, the deputy director of the Solomon R. Guggenheim museum and foundation, has announced that he is resigning and is planning to relocate to Los Angeles to start an independent design studio with his brother artist David Wiseman, Robin Pogrebin of the New York Times reports.

After joining the Guggenheim in January 2010, Wiseman was responsible for overseeing strategic planning and acquisitions policies. He also launched the foundation’s collections council and participates in the development of the global exhibitions program. During his term, Wiseman helped manage the global activities of the foundation and museums, while leading a variety of special projects such as the Guggenheim Helsinki initiative, which was rejected by the Finnish government in November as artforum.com previously reported.

Wiseman Studio, a 30,000-square-foot building in Los Angeles’s Frogtown district, will focus on exhibiting David Wiseman’s work; launching projects with galleries, museums and other artists; and developing programs that foster dialogue about design. Ted Porter of Ryall Porter Sheridan Architects are charged with the building’s redesign which is slated to be done by 2018.

February 3, 2017

Colby College in Waterville, Maine, announced today that it has received a major $100 million gift from arts patrons Peter and Paula Lunder in support of its art museum. The donation adds more than 1,100 artworks to the museum’s collection and will establish the Lunder Institute for American Art.

“The Lunders’ generosity has transformed Colby College and the arts landscape in Maine,” president David A. Greene said. “Now, with this gift to significantly expand the collection and create the Lunder Institute, the museum will become a global destination for artists, scholars, and visitors.”

The gift of paintings, sculptures, photography, and works on paper by more than one hundred and fifty artists includes works dating to the sixteenth century—an Albrecht Dürer engraving made in 1501—as well as the twenty-first century. Among the artists represented in the collection are Mary Cassatt, Jasper Johns, Nina Katchadourian, Jacob Lawrence, Maya Lin, Julie Mehretu, Joan Mitchell, Claes Oldenburg, Betye Saar, Vincent Van Gogh, Rembrandt Van Rijn, Ai Weiwei, Fred Wilson, and James McNeill Whistler. The gift brings the total of works the couple has donated to the museum to more than 1,500.

The Lunder Institute for American Art will be dedicated to the practice, study, and exhibition of American art, and will focus on bringing together artists, curators, scholars, and students through cross-disciplinary engagement. The institute’s activities will include an exhibition and publication program, residencies, and the organization of multi-disciplinary symposia. “For many years, we have been inspired and impressed by Colby’s teaching mission and the many ways that the museum is deeply integrated into the curriculum to become a vibrant part of college life,” Peter and Paula Lunder said. “We are delighted that our art collection will be shared with future Colby students, the Waterville community, and visitors to Maine, and we know that Colby College will do a marvelous job enhancing the collection with their academic programs—we feel that Colby is the perfect home for our collection.” LESS

February 3, 2017

The Museum of Modern Art in New York has rehung part of its permanent collection to showcase works by artists from Muslim nations in a show of solidarity with the citizens of seven countries from the Middle East and North Africa who have been blocked from entering the United States after President Trump signed an executive order last week, Jason Farago of the New York Times reports.

On Thursday night, MoMA replaced works by Picasso, Matisse, and Picabia with works by the Sudanese painter Ibrahim el-Salahi, the Iraqi-born architect Zaha Hadid, and the Los Angeles-based Iranian video artist Tala Madani. Next to each work is a label that reads: “This work is by an artist from a nation whose citizens are being denied entry into the United States, according to a presidential executive order issued on Jan. 27, 2017. This is one of several such artworks from the museum’s collection installed throughout the fifth-floor galleries to affirm the ideals of welcome and freedom as vital to this museum as they are to the United States.”

Among the other artists whose works have been installed are Siah Armajani, Marcos Grigorian, Charles Hossein Zenderoudi, Shirana Shahbazi, and Parviz Tanavoli. The museum is planning to make more changes in the upcoming weeks.

In addition, four screenings by directors subject to the travel ban—Al-Yazerli (1974) by Kais al-Zubaidi, who was born in Iraqi, and Stars in Broad Daylight (1988) by Oussama Mohammad from Syria—are scheduled for later this month.

February 3, 2017

A man wielding a machete and shouting “Allahu akhbar” (“God is great”) was shot five times after assaulting a soldier outside of the Louvre Museum in an attack that the Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve is calling “terrorist in nature,” Rory Mulholland and Louise Burke of The Telegraph report.

French patrolmen stopped the man who was carrying two bags as he tried to enter the Carrousel du Louvre, an underground shopping mall under the museum. “That's when he got the knife out and that's when he tried to stab the soldier,” police union official Yves Lefebvre said. The soldier was “slightly wounded” during the attack. According to the Evening Standard, the suspected terrorist was rushed to Georges-Pompidou hospital and is currently in “serious condition.”

Paris Prefect Michel Cadot said the man “appeared to be acting alone.” Anne Hidalgo, the Socialist Mayor of Paris, who arrived at the scene shortly after, praised the “extreme efficiency” of the soldiers who could have prevented a much larger attack.

Paris’s prosecutor office has launched an investigation into the “attempted murder...related to a terrorist enterprise.”A spokesman for the Interior Ministry Pierre-Henry Brandet said, “This event reminds us that the threat is present and that security is the business of all.”

The area surrounding the museum in Central Paris was evacuated after the soldier opened fire. Visitors at the Louvre were apparently led from the main galleries and to locked-down halls. Security forces then proceeded to search for any explosives that may have been planted in the area. France has been under a State of Emergency since November 2015. Terrorism and security are among the major issues that will be addressed in the upcoming months leading to France’s presidential election. LESS

February 2, 2017

The Barnes Foundation announced today that Cindy Kang was appointed as assistant curator—the first assistant curator in the foundation’s history. In her role at the Barnes, Kang will work directly with Sylvie Patry, deputy director for collections and exhibitions and chief curator, to expand the foundation’s growing exhibitions program, collections research and interpretative activities, and curatorial and educational technology initiatives. She will begin her post on February 27.

“It is my pleasure to welcome Cindy, an accomplished curator and scholar whose deep knowledge of nineteenth-century French painting and decorative arts makes her a wonderful fit for the Barnes,” Thom Collins, executive director and president, said. “As we build our curatorial team, led by Sylvie Patry, and expand our exhibitions program and collections research initiatives, Cindy’s appointment is a key step in our evolution as an institution.”

With more than six years of curatorial experience at major arts institutions—including the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Frick Collection, and the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art—Kang will be joining the organization from the Bard Graduate Center in New York.

February 2, 2017

Humber Street Gallery, a new contemporary art space, will open in Hull on February 3. Located in the Fruit Market cultural quarter, its opening is part of the Hull City of Culture 2017 program featuring a year of art events. The three-story gallery, a former warehouse for produce, will present a range of contemporary art, design, film, and photography throughout 2017. The space also boasts a café and rooftop bar.

Martin Green, CEO and director of the city-wide initiative said: “We are really excited to be opening Humber Street Gallery, which will be an amazing cultural asset for the city. It helps consolidate the Fruit Market’s status as a cultural quarter and adds to Hull’s already strong visual arts offer, which has been led by the wonderful Ferens Art Gallery and Brynmor Jones Library, as well as the smaller galleries and collectives to be found around the city.”

The opening season will feature a pair of exhibitions running from February 3 to March 22, including the first retrospective of COUM Transmissions, which was founded in Hull by artists Genesis Breyer P-Orridge and Cosey Fanni Tutti. COUM was a subversive collective that took the art world by storm in the 1970s—most infamously via their 1976 exhibition at the ICA in London, “Prostitution”—ahead of their later involvement in the industrial music collective Throbbing Gristle. Curated by Hull-born Cosey Fanni Tutti herself, the show will include materials from their personal archives as well as musical performances, programmed by the music website The Quietus.

The second exhibition, “Power in Woman,” features three sculptures by Sarah Lucas, commissioned by the British Council for the British pavilion at the Venice Biennale in 2015, shown in Hull with the support of the Art Fund.





The opening of the new space follows national acclaim for the recent reopening of the Ferens Art Gallery after its $6.5 million renovation by Hull City Council, and the recent refurbishment of the Brynmor Jones Library at the University of Hull. As part of the Hull City of Culture 2017 program, Ferens Art Gallery is showing works from its permanent collection, the restored Lorenzetti masterpiece Christ between Saints Paul and Peter, ca.1320, and the exhibition “Francis Bacon: Nervous System.” Drawings spanning Michelangelo’s era to now are being displayed at Brynmor Jones Library, University of Hull. This weekend also sees the opening of a show by artist Tanya Raabe-Webber at Artlink in Princes Avenue, as part of their year-long diversity and disability arts program called Square Peg. LESS

February 2, 2017

Dedicated to promoting the diversity of contemporary African art, 1:54 Contemporary African Art Fair has announced the galleries participating in its third edition, which will take place at Brooklyn’s Pioneer Works from May 5–7, 2017. A press preview will be held on Wednesday, May 3, as well as a press and collectors preview on Thursday, May 4. Nineteen galleries from Angola, Cote d’Ivoire, France, Ghana, Italy, Kenya, Morocco, the UK, US, and South Africa will be exhibiting the work of more than sixty artists. Of the nineteen galleries, nine are new to the fair.

1:54 founding director Touria El Glaoui said, “The fair was a huge success for our many participating galleries and partners last year, so we’re excited to return to Pioneer Works for another edition this year. In the coming weeks and months, we will be announcing a series of special programs that will run concurrently with the fair, so we look forward to announcing more about this next edition very soon.”

Artists exhibiting at this year’s 1:54 include Ibrahim El-Salahi, William Kentridge, Malick Sidibé, Billie Zangewa, Derrick Adams, Cheikh Ndiaye, Serge Attukwei Clottey, Boris Nzebo, Lebohang Kganye, and Mohau Mokadiseng. The fair’s talks and events program, called FORUM—curated by Koyo Kouoh, the artistic director of RAW Material Company in Dakar and contributor to Artforum’s Dispatch on Art in Dakar from September 2016—will include artists talks, keynote lectures, and panel discussions with international curators, artists, and other art professionals. The full program for that will be announced in March.

The full list of participating galleries is as follows.

