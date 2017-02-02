The Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco Acquires 62 Works by African American Artists from the Souls Grown Deep Foundation

POSTED February 6, 2017

The director and CEO of the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco, Max Hollein, announced today that sixty-two works by contemporary African American artists from the southern United States have been acquired by the museums from the Souls Grown Deep Foundation in Atlanta. This major acquisition from the foundation’s William S. Arnett Collection was enabled via the Fine Arts Museums’s own funds and a gift from the foundation.

Hollein said, “The Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco house one of the nation’s greatest 350-year survey collections of American art, with the renowned Rockefeller Collection as its cornerstone. Accordingly, we feel a special responsibility to take the lead in expanding the representation of artists who reflect the historical diversity of American culture. This groundbreaking acquisition of contemporary art adds an integral—and exceptional—chapter to our signature collection of American art.”

Included in the new acquisition are paintings, sculptures, drawings, and quilts by twenty-two artists such as Thornton Dial, Ralph Griffin, Bessie Harvey, Lonnie Holley, Joe Light, Ronald Lockett, Joe Minter, Jessie T. Pettway, Mary T. Smith, Mose Tolliver, Annie Mae Young, and Purvis Young. Maxwell L. Anderson, president of the Souls Grown Deep Foundation, said of the exchange: “Our collaboration with the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco on this historic acquisition is at the heart of our mission to make the work of these African American artists from the South accessible to the public and scholars alike…As an advocate for these artists and their enduring legacies, our partnerships with major American museums are critical to ensuring that their contributions are woven into the greater narrative of art in America.” The Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco will display the entire acquisition in an exhibition titled “Revelations: Art from the African American South,” curated by Timothy Anglin Burgard and opening June 3, 2017 at the de Young Museum.

February 6, 2017

Jock Reynolds, the director of the Yale Art Gallery at Yale University, will step down next year when his current term ends on June 30, 2018. Yale’s president Peter Salovey said, “The two decades of Jock’s tenure in the directorship have been a remarkable period of flourishing, growth, and transformation for the gallery. We are indebted to him for all that he has done to augment Yale’s standing as a preeminent institution of the arts, and I am deeply grateful for his longstanding leadership and partnership.”

A search committee for a new director will be comprised of members of the Yale community.

February 6, 2017

Sophia Kishkovsky reports in the Art Newspaper that Mikhail Piotrovsky, the director of the State Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg, has been playing down concerns about a search earlier this week of a museum facility by Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB).

The Hermitage confirmed in a statement last Tuesday that FSB investigators were looking into “operational procedures” at the museum’s Staraya Derevnya restoration and storage center. In 2015, the Hermitage announced plans to build part of the third stage of the Staraya Derevnya complex, with the total cost of the glass cube building, designed by architect Rem Koolhaas, estimated at $1.25 million.

The FSB search comes during the ongoing controversy over a government decision to turn St. Isaac’s Cathedral, a St. Petersburg landmark that was converted into a museum in the Soviet era, over to the Russian Orthodox Church. Piotrovsky has been a vocal opponent of the handover, and media in Russia have speculated that the search was conducted as a warning.





Speaking at a news conference last Thursday, Piotrovsky said the agency plays a vital role in protecting the museum from dishonest construction companies. “We are in constant contact with the FSB regarding construction projects,” he told Interfax news. “They track all of our construction projects from the outset, check our documents, because there are swindlers all around, especially in the field of construction.” Piotrovsky claimed the museum is embroiled in constant lawsuits with construction companies, and criticized a law that awards tenders to the lowest bidder, or in his words: “the least well known and most inept” firms. LESS

February 6, 2017

The Guardian reports that Anish Kapoor has won the Genesis Prize—awarded and funded by the Genesis Prize Foundation, the office of the Israeli prime minister, and the Jewish Agency for Israel—and intends to use the $1 million in prize monies towards helping refugees. The prize “recognizes individuals who have attained excellence and international renown in their fields and whose actions and achievements express a commitment to Jewish values, the Jewish community and the State of Israel.”

The UK-based Kapoor, who was born in Mumbai to an Iraqi-Jewish mother and Indian father, said in a statement that he had to “speak out against indifference for the suffering of others…Jewish identity and history have witnessed recurring conditions of indifference, persecution, and Holocaust. Repeatedly, we have had to repossess ourselves and re-identify our communities. As inheritors and carriers of Jewish values it is unseemly, therefore, for us to ignore the plight of people who are persecuted, who have lost everything and had to flee as refugees in mortal danger.”

Kapoor previously created the Holocaust Memorial for the Liberal Jewish Synagogue in London, as well as seventy candles for Holocaust Memorial Day in Britain in 2015, which commemorated the seventieth anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.

February 6, 2017

The artist Chintan Upadhyay, who was arrested in connection with the murder of his wife, artist Hema Upadhyay, has had his bail application denied by a court in Bombay according to Outlook India. Chintan claims he has been falsely accused, and originally asked for bail last November, but his request was rejected late last week by Justice Sadhana Jadhav, who said, “There is more than sufficient material to show that Chintan nurtured a grudge against Hema and he expressed this in his diary and also said that he wanted to eliminate her,” maintaining that “this court feels this is not a fit case to grant bail at this stage.”

The case revolves around the murder of Hema Upadhyay and her lawyer Haresh Bhambani in December 2015, their bodies were found in a drain in a suburb of Mumbai. Hema and Chintan were moving through divorce proceedings from 2010 through 2014. Shivkumar Sadhu Rajbhar, Azaad Rajbhar, Pradeep Rajbhar, and Vijay Rajbhar were all arrested within days of the murder, and they all worked at a fabrication warehouse under Vidyadhar Rajbhar. Shivkumar apparently confessed to murdering them both in a debt dispute, as the artist allegedly owed Vidyadhar $7,500 for the fabrication of a metal statue. Vidyadhar, however, reportedly fled Mumbai shortly after the murders, and has not been arrested since.

February 3, 2017

The Museum of Contemporary Art, Denver has received a $400,000 grant from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation in support of “Animating Museums,” a multiyear program for arts professionals, Alex Greenberger of Artnews reports.

Launching this summer, “Animating Museums” will begin with a ten-day residency in Denver. The following year, participants will have the opportunity to take a series of webinars related to their fields in preparation for producing a major project in the their third, and final, year in the program. Applications to become a participant in the program are available on the museum’s website.

Director Adam Lerner said the program was designed to help “groom the next generation of creative museum professionals.” He also said the initiative will allow participants to “implement their ideas with a creative project on a civic scale, testing established conventions for art programming and audience engagement, while learning from creative leaders to take risks and be more imaginative in the way they work, live, and contribute to their communities.”

February 3, 2017

Tad Smith, president and CEO of Sotheby’s, announced today the promotion of senior auctioneer Harry Dalmeny to UK Chairman. He will be responsible for overseeing the auction house’s client-focused activities in the UK and Ireland, continuing to develop key relationships, and driving Sotheby’s strategy. Dalmeny succeeds James Stourton, who stepped down in 2012.

“Harry is one of those remarkable forces of nature that attracts everyone to it,” Smith said, “He is a master on the rostrum and that passion and charisma carry through everything he does. I am delighted that he has accepted this crucial leadership position in Sotheby’s founding home.”

Dalmeny was first introduced to Sotheby’s as a nine-year-old boy who watched his family’s possessions from Mentmore Towers sell at the auction house after his grandfather died. He didn’t officially start at Sotheby’s as a graduate trainee until 1990. Throughout his twenty-six year tenure, Dalmeny played a leading role in many of the British house and single-owner sales of the last quarter century, including the Duke and Duchess of Windsor sale in February 1998 and the Castle Howard sale in July 2015.

February 3, 2017

Robin Scher of Artnews reports that Performa has announced the appointment of Richard Chang, the founder of the Domus Collection in Beijing, as its new board president and has added two new board members, Joyce Liu, the executive director of the Hong Kong-based telecommunications firm Elite Group, and entrepreneur Ivan Pun.

“In just a little over ten years, Performa has made remarkable contributions advancing the scholarship and prominence of live performance, and I look forward to working with RoseLee Goldberg and the entire board and staff to forge new relationships around the globe to support Performa’s ambitious mission and programs,” Chang said.

Established in 2008, the Domus Collection is a private collection that works to bring contemporary art to China. Chang also serves on the boards of MoMA PS1 and the Royal Academy of Art, and is a Whitney Museum trustee.

February 3, 2017

Bamiyan Cultural Center—a state-of-the-art complex and research facility dedicated to preserving culture, raising awareness about heritage, and enriching community life by organizing a series of cultural events including festivals, films, music, and dance—in Bamiyan, Afghanistan, is scheduled to open in the summer of 2018, Hannah McGivern of the Art Newspaper reports.

Located at the UNESCO world heritage site where the Taliban razed the sixth-century monumental rock-cut Buddha statues, known as the Bamiyan Buddhas, in 2001, the 26,372-square-foot facility designed by the Argentinian firm M2R Arquitectos will include two galleries, a performance hall, and a tea house. The $2.5 million project is being funded by the South Korean government. The Afghan ministry of urban development has approved $1.5 million to build a garden at the site.

Despite UNESCO’s decision not to rebuild the statues, German archaeologists have partially reconstructed one of the Buddha’s feet. While the Afghan government supports the conservation project, UNESCO continues to dismiss it. “We think any reconstruction will essentially be a fake because of lack of original material,” UNESCO’s assistant director-general for culture, Francesco Bandarin said. UNESCO will release further recommendations on the estimated $12 million project in October.