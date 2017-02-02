57th Venice Biennale Releases List of 120 Participating Artists

POSTED February 7, 2017

Opening on May 13, the 2017 Venice Biennale has revealed the list of one hundred and twenty artists participating in the international exhibition curated by Christine Marcel, “Viva Arte Viva.” Fifty-one countries are represented.

Marcel said, “The role, the voice, and the responsibility of the artist are more crucial than ever before within the framework of contemporary debates. It is in and through these individual initiatives that the world of tomorrow takes shape, which though surely uncertain, is often best intuited by artists than others.”

Full artist list:

1. ADER, Bas Jan

Born in 1942 in the Netherlands, died in 1975.

2. AL SAADI, Abdullah

Born in 1967 in the UAE, lives and works in Khorfakkan.

3. ALADAG, Nevin

Born in 1972 in Turkey, lives and works in Berlin.

4. ANTUNES, Leonor

Born in 1972 in Portugal, lives and works in Berlin.

5. ARAEEN, Rasheed

Born in 1935 in Pakistan, lives and works in London.

6. ARANCIO, Salvatore

Born in 1974 in Italy, lives and works in London.

7. ATIKU, Jelili

Born in 1968 in Nigeria, lives and works in Lagos.

8. ATLAS, Charles

Born in 1949 in the United States, lives and works in New York.

9. ATTIA, Kader

Born in 1970 in France, lives and works in Berlin and Paris.

10. ÁVILA FORERO, Marcos

Born in 1983 in France, lives and works in Paris and Bogota.

11. BANERJEE, Rina

Born in 1963 in India, lives and works in New York.

12. BEUTLER, Michael

Born in 1976 in Germany, lives and works in Berlin.

13. BINION, McArthur

Born in 1946 in the United States, lives and works in Chicago.

14. BLACK, Karla

Born in 1972 in the UK, lives and works in Glasgow.

15. BLANK, Irma

Born in 1934 in Germany, lives and works in Milan.

16. BLAZY, Michel

Born in 1966 in the Principality of Monaco, lives and works in Paris

17. BRUSCKY, Paulo

Born in 1949 in Brazil, lives and works in Recife

18. BUCHER, Heidi

Born in 1926, died in 1993 in Switzerland

19. CALAND, Huguette

Born in Lebanon in 1931, lives and works in Los Angeles

20. CHARRIÈRE, Julian

Born in 1987 in Switzerland, lives and works in Berlin

21. CIACCIOFERA, Michele

Born in 1969 in Italy, lives and works in Paris

22. CORDIANO, Martín

Born in 1975 in Argentina, lives and works in London

23. CSOR̈GŐ, Attila

Born in 1965 in Hungary, lives and works in Bialystok

24. CURNIER JARDIN, Pauline

Born in 1980 in France, lives and works in Amsterdam

25. DANZ, Mariechen

Born in 1980 in Ireland, lives and works in Berlin

26. DEKYNDT, Edith

Born in 1960 in Belgium, lives and works in Berlin

27. DÍAZ MORALES, Sebastián

Born in 1975 in Argentina, lives and works in Amsterdam

28. DOWNEY, Juan

Born in 1940 in Chile, died in 1993 in the United States

29. ELIASSON, Olafur

Born in 1967 in Denmark, lives and works in Copenhagen and Berlin

30. ENGSTED, Søren

Born in 1974 in Denmark, lives and works in Copenhagen

31. FIŠKIN, Vadim

Born in 1965 in Russia, lives and works in Ljubljana

32. GARCÍA URIBURU, Nicolás

1937–2016, Argentina

33. GENG, Jianyi

Born in 1962 in China, lives and works in Hangzhou

34. GILLIAM, Sam

Born in 1933 in the United States, lives and works in Washington, D.C.

35. GRIFFA, Giorgio

Born in 1936 in Italy, lives and works in Turin

36. GUAN, Xiao

Born in 1983 in China, lives and works in Beijing

37. GUARNERI, Riccardo

Born in 1933 in Italy, lives and works in Florence

38. GUTIÉRREZ, Cynthia

Born in 1978 in Mexico, lives and works in Guadalajara

39. HAINS, Raymond

1926–2005, France

40. HAJAS, Tibor

1946–1980, Hungary

41. HALILAJ, Petrit

Born in 1986 in Kosovo, lives and works in Berlin

42. HALPRIN, Anna

Born in 1920 in the United States, lives and works in Kentfield, California

43. HAO, Liang

Born in 1983 in China, lives and works in Beijing

44. HERÁCLITO, Ayrson

Born in 1968 in Brazil, lives and works in Salvador

45. HICKS, Sheila

Born in 1934 in the United States, lives and works in Paris

46. HOPE, Andy

Born in 1930 in Germany, lives and works in Berlin

47. KASPER, Dawn

Born in 1977 in the United States, lives and works in New York

48. KHAN, Hassan

Born in 1975 in the UK, lives and works in Cairo

49. KIM, Sung Hwan

Born in 1975 in Korea, lives and works in New York

50. KONATE, Abdoulaye

Born in 1953 in Mali, lives and works in Bamako

51. KORINA, Irina

Born in 1977 in Russia, lives and works in Moscow

52. KWADE, Alicja

Born in 1979 in Poland, lives and works in Berlin

53. LAI, Florence

Born in 1984 in Hong Kong, lives and works in Hong Kong

54. LAI, Maria

1919–2013, Italy

55. LANCETA, Teresa

Born in 1951 in Spain, lives and works in Alicante and Barcelona

56. LATHAM, John

Born in 1921 in Zambia, died in 2006 in the UK

57. LEE Mingwei

Born in Taiwan in 1964, lives and works in Paris

58. LEIBOVICI, Franck

Born in 1975 in France, lives and works in Paris

59. LEWITT, Sam

Born in 1981 in the United States, lives and works in New York

60. LIU, Jianhua

Born in 1962 in China, lives and works in Shanghai

61. LIU, Ye

Born in 1964 in China, lives and works in Beijing

62. MAKHACHEVA, Taus

Born in 1983 in Russia, lives and works in Moscow and Makhachkala

63. MALLUH, Maha

Born in 1959, Saudi Arabia, lives and works in Riyadh

64. MARWAN

Born in 1934 in Syria, died in 2016 in Germany

65. MATSUTANI, Takesada

Born in 1937 in Japan, lives and works in Paris

66. MEDALLA, David

Born in the Philippines in 1938, lives and works in London

67. MILLER, Dan

Born in 1961 in the United States, lives and works in Oakland

68. MILLER, Peter

Born in 1978 in the United States, lives and works in Cologne and Dusseldorf

69. MIRALDA, Antoni; RABASCALL, Joan; SELZ, Dorothée; XIFRA, Jaume

Born in 1942 in Spain, lives and works in Barcelona; born in 1935 in Spain, lives and works in Paris; born in 1946 in France; lives and works in Paris; and born in Spain in 1934, died in 2014 in France

70. MONDRIAN FAN CLUB (David Medalla and Adam Nankervis)

Born in the Philippines in 1938, lives and works in London, and born in 1965 in Australia, lives and works in London and Berlin

71. MURESAN, Ciprian

Born in 1977 in Romania, lives and works in Cluj

72. NENGUDI, Senga

Born in 1943 in the United States, lives and works in Colorado Springs

73. NETO, Ernesto

Born in 1964 in Brazil, lives and works in Rio de Janeiro

74. NUÑEZ, Katherine and RODRIGUEZ, Issay

Born in 1992 in the Philippines and born in 1991 in the Philippines, living and working in Marikina

75. OHO

Founded in 1966, based in Kranj and Ljubljana since 1971

76. OROZCO, Gabriel

He born in 1962 in Mexico, lives and works in Tokyo

77. PARRENO, Philippe

Born in 1964 in Algeria, lives and works in Paris

78. PICH, Sopheap

Born in 1971 in Cambodia, lives and works in Phnom Penh

79. PLNÝ, Lubos

Born in 1961 in the Czech Republic, lives and works in Prague

80. POGACNIK, Marko

Born in 1944 in Slovenia, lives and works in Sempas

81. POLSKA, Agnieszka

Born in 1985 in Poland, lives and works in Berlin

82. POOTOOGOOK, Kananginak

1951–2010, Canada

83. PORTER, Liliana

Born in 1941 in Argentina, lives and works in New York

84. QUINLAN, Eileen

Born in 1972 in the United States, lives and works in New York

85. RAHMOUN, Younès

Born in Morocco in 1975, lives and works in Tetouan

86. RAMA, Edi

Born in 1964 in Albania, lives and works in Tirana

87. RAMÍREZ, Enrique

Born in Chile in 1979, lives and works in Paris and Santiago

88. RAMÍREZ-FIGUEROA, Naufus

Born in Guatemala in 1978, lives and works in Berlin

89. ROSE, Rachel

Born in 1986 in the United States, lives and works in New York

90. SALA, Anri

Born in 1974 in Albania, lives and works in Berlin

91. SÁNCHEZ, Zilia

Born in 1926 in Cuba, lives and works in San Juan

92. SAPOUNTZIS, Yorgos

Born in 1976 in Greece, lives and works in Berlin

93. SCOTT, Judith

1943–2005, United States

94. SHARIF, Hassan

1951–2016, United Arab Emirates

95. SHAVER, Nancy

Born in 1946 in the United States, lives and works in Jefferson and Hudson, New York

96. SHAW, Jeremy

Born in 1977 in Canada, lives and works in Berlin

97. SHERK, Bonnie Now

Born in the USA, lives and works in New York and San Francisco

98. SHIMABUKU

Born in 1969 in Japan, lives and works in Naha

99. SMITH, Kiki

Born in 1954 in Germany, lives and works in New York and the Catskills

100. STARK, Frances

Born in 1967 in the United States, lives and works in Los Angeles

101. STILINOVIĆ, Mladen

Born in 1947 in Serbia, died in Croatia

102. STOLTE, Fiete

Born in 1979 in Germany, lives and works in Berlin

103. STUART, Michelle

Born in 1933 in the United States, lives and works in New York

104. SUGA, Kishio

Born in 1944 in Japan, lives and works in Ito

105. TANAKA, Koki

Born in 1975 in Japan, lives and works in Kyoto

106. TENGER, Hale

Born in 1960 in Turkey, lives and works in Istanbul

107. THE PLAY

Founded in 1967 in Japan, based in the Kansai region

108. TOULOUB, Achraf

Born in 1986 in Morocco, lives and works in Paris

109. TRAN, Thu Van

Born in 1979 in Vietnam, lives and works in Paris

110. UPRITCHARD, Francis

Born in 1976 in New Zealand, lives and works in London

111. VERZUTTI, Erika

Born in 1971 in Brazil, lives and works in São Paulo

112. VOIGNIER, Marie

Born in 1974 in France, lives and works in Paris

113. VOROBYEVA, Yelena and VOROBYEV, Viktor

Born in 1959 in Turkmenistan, and born in 1959 in Kazakhstan, living and working in Almaty, Kazakhstan

114. WAHEED, Hajra

Born in 1980 in Canada, lives and works in Montreal

115. WALTHER, Franz Erhard

Born in 1939 in Germany, lives and works in Fulda

116. WATERS, John

Born in 1946 in the United States, lives and works in Baltimore

117. WEST, Franz

1947–2012, Austria

118. WYN EVANS, Cerith

Born in 1958 in the UK, lives and works in London

119. YEESOOKYUNG

Born in 1963 in Korea, lives and works in Seoul

120. ZHOU, Tao

Born in 1976 in China, lives and works in Guangzhou LESS

February 7, 2017

Martin Bailey of the Art Newspaper reports that photographs of Paul Gauguin in Tahiti—the only photographs of the artist during his time in Polynesia known to exist—were discovered in photo albums purchased at a country auction in France in July 2015. One was bought by Paris’s Musée du Quai Branly; the other by Munich-based art dealer Daniel Blau. No mention of Gauguin appearing in the albums was made in the auction catalogue. Blau purchased his album for about $6,200.

The photographs in the album depict the artist kissing a Tahitian woman, picnicking, and spending time with various acquaintances. A copy of a photograph purchased by Blau about ten years ago shows Gauguin posing in a group shot. A duplicate of that photo appears in his album.

February 7, 2017

Artist Tracey Emin has provided more than $85,000 to fund a Syrian student studying at Bard College Berlin, writes Anny Shaw of the Art Newspaper. Emin, along with three other anonymous benefactors and Nina Baroness von Maltzahn, founder and president of the Sapling Foundation, a nonprofit organization that helps at-risk children in Uruguay, are providing similar amounts to help pay for scholarships at Bard’s Berlin outpost. Three of the five scholarships are specifically meant to help students escaping Syria. Each donation is being matched by Bard to cover all four years of school. The total amount of each scholarship is about $128,000. The funding takes care of tuition, housing, transportation, books, and other sorts of study materials. The scholarships are part of the Program for International Education and Social Change, created for students from regions experiencing severe crises.

“Bard has a long and proud history as a haven for refugees, first in the 1930s and again after the failed Hungarian Revolution of 1956,” said Leon Botstein, Bard’s president, in a statement. “The recent directives from President Trump demand careful scrutiny with respect to their implications. However, I believe that Bard must sustain its commitment to the principle of non-discrimination by reason of race, religion, or national identity.”

Applicants must be in financial need, academically strong, and proficient in English. Students with missing documentation will be helped by the school’s admissions department.

February 6, 2017

New Art Dealers Alliance (NADA) announced today that 50 percent of the proceeds from its tickets sales for this year’s NADA New York art fair will be donated to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). The other half of the revenue raised will assist international galleries working to gain more exposure in the United States.

“NADA is a diverse community, as is, of course, New York. The fair is a reflection of that,” executive director Heather Hubbs said. “We depend on and admire the talents of artists and gallerists the world over, regardless of nationality, religion, sexuality, or gender, and no organization works harder to protect the rights of all than the ACLU.”

This year’s fair will held at Skylight Clarkson North at 572 Washington Street from March 2 to March 5. Among the one hundred exhibitors participating in the event are galleries from fourteen different countries, including the recipient of 2017 NADA x Exhibitionary International Gallery Prize, San Juan’s Galería Agustina Ferreyra. The prize is a new initiative to support first-time exhibitors traveling internationally to the fair. The recipient was selected by the NADA New York 2017 selection committee.

“As it’s NADA’s mission to create an open flow of information, support, and collaboration, we must take advantage of opportunities to rally the resources of this community. The diversity of New York is what makes it the city that it is, and the art capital that it is, and we’re better because of it,” Elyse Derosia of Bodega Gallery, the newly named president of NADA’s board of directors, said. “This donation is a great way for the NADA community to collectively support the ACLU, whose work is so valuable in protecting human rights, especially those of the most vulnerable.”

February 6, 2017

The director and CEO of the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco, Max Hollein, announced today that sixty-two works by contemporary African American artists from the southern United States have been acquired by the museums from the Souls Grown Deep Foundation in Atlanta. This major acquisition from the foundation’s William S. Arnett Collection was enabled via the Fine Arts Museums’s own funds and a gift from the foundation.

Hollein said, “The Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco house one of the nation’s greatest 350-year survey collections of American art, with the renowned Rockefeller Collection as its cornerstone. Accordingly, we feel a special responsibility to take the lead in expanding the representation of artists who reflect the historical diversity of American culture. This groundbreaking acquisition of contemporary art adds an integral—and exceptional—chapter to our signature collection of American art.”

Included in the new acquisition are paintings, sculptures, drawings, and quilts by twenty-two artists such as Thornton Dial, Ralph Griffin, Bessie Harvey, Lonnie Holley, Joe Light, Ronald Lockett, Joe Minter, Jessie T. Pettway, Mary T. Smith, Mose Tolliver, Annie Mae Young, and Purvis Young. Maxwell L. Anderson, president of the Souls Grown Deep Foundation, said of the exchange: “Our collaboration with the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco on this historic acquisition is at the heart of our mission to make the work of these African American artists from the South accessible to the public and scholars alike…As an advocate for these artists and their enduring legacies, our partnerships with major American museums are critical to ensuring that their contributions are woven into the greater narrative of art in America.” The Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco will display the entire acquisition in an exhibition titled “Revelations: Art from the African American South,” curated by Timothy Anglin Burgard and opening June 3, 2017 at the de Young Museum.

February 6, 2017

Jock Reynolds, the director of the Yale Art Gallery at Yale University, will step down next year when his current term ends on June 30, 2018. Yale’s president Peter Salovey said, “The two decades of Jock’s tenure in the directorship have been a remarkable period of flourishing, growth, and transformation for the gallery. We are indebted to him for all that he has done to augment Yale’s standing as a preeminent institution of the arts, and I am deeply grateful for his longstanding leadership and partnership.”

A search committee for a new director will be comprised of members of the Yale community.

February 6, 2017

Sophia Kishkovsky reports in the Art Newspaper that Mikhail Piotrovsky, the director of the State Hermitage Museum in Saint Petersburg, has been playing down concerns about a search earlier this week of a museum facility by Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB).

The Hermitage confirmed in a statement last Tuesday that FSB investigators were looking into “operational procedures” at the museum’s Staraya Derevnya restoration and storage center. In 2015, the Hermitage announced plans to build part of the third stage of the Staraya Derevnya complex, with the total cost of the glass cube building, designed by architect Rem Koolhaas, estimated at $1.25 million.

The FSB search comes during the ongoing controversy over a government decision to turn St. Isaac’s Cathedral, a Saint Petersburg landmark that was converted into a museum in the Soviet era, over to the Russian Orthodox Church. Piotrovsky has been a vocal opponent of the handover, and media in Russia have speculated that the search was conducted as a warning.

Speaking at a news conference last Thursday, Piotrovsky said the agency plays a vital role in protecting the museum from dishonest construction companies. “We are in constant contact with the FSB regarding construction projects,” he told Interfax news. “They track all of our construction projects from the outset, check our documents, because there are swindlers all around, especially in the field of construction.” Piotrovsky claimed the museum is embroiled in constant lawsuits with construction companies, and criticized a law that awards tenders to the lowest bidder, or in his words: “the least well known and most inept” firms. LESS

February 6, 2017

The Guardian reports that Anish Kapoor has won the Genesis Prize—awarded and funded by the Genesis Prize Foundation, the office of the Israeli prime minister, and the Jewish Agency for Israel—and intends to use the $1 million in prize monies towards helping refugees. The prize “recognizes individuals who have attained excellence and international renown in their fields and whose actions and achievements express a commitment to Jewish values, the Jewish community, and the State of Israel.”

The UK-based Kapoor, who was born in Mumbai to an Iraqi-Jewish mother and Indian father, said in a statement that he had to “speak out against indifference for the suffering of others…Jewish identity and history have witnessed recurring conditions of indifference, persecution, and Holocaust. Repeatedly, we have had to repossess ourselves and re-identify our communities. As inheritors and carriers of Jewish values it is unseemly, therefore, for us to ignore the plight of people who are persecuted, who have lost everything and had to flee as refugees in mortal danger.”

Kapoor previously created the Holocaust Memorial for the Liberal Jewish Synagogue in London, as well as seventy candles for Holocaust Memorial Day in Britain in 2015, which commemorated the seventieth anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. His solo show at Gladstone Gallery was reviewed by Ida Panicelli in the September 2016 issue of Artforum.

February 6, 2017

India’s Bombay High Court has rejected the bail application of artist Chintan Upadhyay, who was arrested in connection with the murder of his wife, artist Hema Upadhyay, Outlook India reports.

Chintan, who claims he has been falsely accused, originally asked for bail last November, but his request was rejected late last week by Justice Sadhana Jadhav, who said, “There is more than sufficient material to show that Chintan nurtured a grudge against Hema and he expressed this in his diary and also said that he wanted to eliminate her,” maintaining that “this court feels this is not a fit case to grant bail at this stage.”

In December 2015, the bodies of Hema Upadhyay and her lawyer Haresh Bhambani were found in a drain in a suburb of Mumbai. Hema and Chintan were moving through divorce proceedings from 2010 through 2014. Three suspects, Shivkumar Sadhu Rajbhar, Azaad Rajbhar, and Pradeep Rajbhar were all arrested within days of the murder. They all worked at a fabrication warehouse under Vidyadhar Rajbhar, who allegedly confessed to killing Upadhyay and Bhambani in a debt dispute. Rajbhar claims the artist owed him $7,500 for the fabrication of a metal statue. He has since fled the country.