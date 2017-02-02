 

POSTED February 7, 2017

Karin Hindsbo Appointed Director of National Museum in Norway

Karen Hindsbo

Norway’s National Museum has appointed Karen Hindsbo as its new director, reports ArtDaily. Prior to her new position, Hindsbo has directed Bergen’s KODE, the Sørlandets Kunstmuseum in Kristiansand, and Copenhagen’s Den Frie Udstilling. She was also the artistic director for Kunsthal Aarhus. Hindsbo is also a prolific writer, and has contributed essays to a number of Scandinavian publications, such as Aftenposten, Morgenbladet, and NRK Ytring.

“Karin Hindsbo is one of Scandinavia’s most competent museum leaders and is just the woman we need to pilot the National Museum in a decisive period. The board has placed emphasis on her significant leadership experience from reorganizing processes, her art-cultural background, her communicative skills and her talent for highlighting art in a wider social context,” said Linda Bernander Silseth, chairwoman of the National Museum’s board.

LATEST NEWS

February 7, 2017

57th Venice Biennale Releases List of 120 Participating Artists

Venice, Italy.

Opening on May 13, the 2017 Venice Biennale has revealed the list of one hundred and twenty artists participating in the international exhibition curated by Christine Marcel, “Viva Arte Viva.” Fifty-one countries are represented.

Marcel said, “The role, the voice, and the responsibility of the artist are more crucial than ever before within the framework of contemporary debates. It is in and through these individual initiatives that the world of tomorrow takes shape, which though surely uncertain, is often best intuited by artists than others.”

The exhibition will also include eighty-five national participations featured in the historic pavilions at the Giardini, at the Arsenale, and in the historic city center of Venice. Four countries will be participating for the first time: Antigua and Barbuda, Kiribati, Nigeria, and Kazakhstan.

Here is the full lists of participating artists and national pavilions:

February 7, 2017

Only Known Photographs of Gauguin in Tahiti Recently Unearthed

One of the pictures of Paul Gauguin from the album owned by Daniel Blau.

Martin Bailey of the Art Newspaper reports that photographs of Paul Gauguin in Tahiti—the only photographs of the artist during his time in Polynesia known to exist—were discovered in photo albums purchased at a country auction in France in July 2015. One was bought by Paris’s Musée du Quai Branly; the other by Munich-based art dealer Daniel Blau. No mention of Gauguin appearing in the albums was made in the auction catalogue. Blau purchased his album for about $6,200.

The photographs in the album depict the artist kissing a Tahitian woman, picnicking, and spending time with various acquaintances. A copy of a photograph purchased by Blau about ten years ago shows Gauguin posing in a group shot. A duplicate of that photo appears in his album.

February 7, 2017

Syrian Refugee Student Funded by Tracey Emin

Tracey Emin

Artist Tracey Emin has provided more than $85,000 to fund a Syrian student studying at Bard College Berlin, writes Anny Shaw of the Art Newspaper. Emin, along with three other anonymous benefactors and Nina Baroness von Maltzahn, founder and president of the Sapling Foundation, a nonprofit organization that helps at-risk children in Uruguay, are providing similar amounts to help pay for scholarships at Bard’s Berlin outpost. Three of the five scholarships are specifically meant to help students escaping Syria. Each donation is being matched by Bard to cover all four years of school. The total amount of each scholarship is about $128,000. The funding takes care of tuition, housing, transportation, books, and other sorts of study materials. The scholarships are part of the Program for International Education and Social Change, created for students from regions experiencing severe crises.

“Bard has a long and proud history as a haven for refugees, first in the 1930s and again after the failed Hungarian Revolution of 1956,” said Leon Botstein, Bard’s president, in a statement. “The recent directives from President Trump demand careful scrutiny with respect to their implications. However, I believe that Bard must sustain its commitment to the principle of non-discrimination by reason of race, religion, or national identity.”

Applicants must be in financial need, academically strong, and proficient in English. Students with missing documentation will be helped by the school’s admissions department.

February 6, 2017

Ticket Sales for NADA New York to Benefit ACLU and International Exhibitors

Entrance to NADA New York in 2013.

New Art Dealers Alliance (NADA) announced today that 50 percent of the proceeds from its tickets sales for this year’s NADA New York art fair will be donated to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). The other half of the revenue raised will assist international galleries working to gain more exposure in the United States.

“NADA is a diverse community, as is, of course, New York. The fair is a reflection of that,” executive director Heather Hubbs said. “We depend on and admire the talents of artists and gallerists the world over, regardless of nationality, religion, sexuality, or gender, and no organization works harder to protect the rights of all than the ACLU.”

This year’s fair will held at Skylight Clarkson North at 572 Washington Street from March 2 to March 5. Among the one hundred exhibitors participating in the event are galleries from fourteen different countries, including the recipient of 2017 NADA x Exhibitionary International Gallery Prize, San Juan’s Galería Agustina Ferreyra. The prize is a new initiative to support first-time exhibitors traveling internationally to the fair. The recipient was selected by the NADA New York 2017 selection committee.

“As it’s NADA’s mission to create an open flow of information, support, and collaboration, we must take advantage of opportunities to rally the resources of this community. The diversity of New York is what makes it the city that it is, and the art capital that it is, and we’re better because of it,” Elyse Derosia of Bodega Gallery, the newly named president of NADA’s board of directors, said. “This donation is a great way for the NADA community to collectively support the ACLU, whose work is so valuable in protecting human rights, especially those of the most vulnerable.”

February 6, 2017

The Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco Acquires 62 Works by African American Artists from the Souls Grown Deep Foundation

Ronald Lockett, England’s Rose, 1997, Tin and paint on wood, 48 x 48". Part of the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco’s acquisition from the Souls Grown Deep Foundation.

The director and CEO of the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco, Max Hollein, announced today that sixty-two works by contemporary African American artists from the southern United States have been acquired by the museums from the Souls Grown Deep Foundation in Atlanta. This major acquisition from the foundation’s William S. Arnett Collection was enabled via the Fine Arts Museums’s own funds and a gift from the foundation.

Hollein said, “The Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco house one of the nation’s greatest 350-year survey collections of American art, with the renowned Rockefeller Collection as its cornerstone. Accordingly, we feel a special responsibility to take the lead in expanding the representation of artists who reflect the historical diversity of American culture. This groundbreaking acquisition of contemporary art adds an integral—and exceptional—chapter to our signature collection of American art.”

Included in the new acquisition are paintings, sculptures, drawings, and quilts by twenty-two artists such as Thornton Dial, Ralph Griffin, Bessie Harvey, Lonnie Holley, Joe Light, Ronald Lockett, Joe Minter, Jessie T. Pettway, Mary T. Smith, Mose Tolliver, Annie Mae Young, and Purvis Young. Maxwell L. Anderson, president of the Souls Grown Deep Foundation, said of the exchange: “Our collaboration with the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco on this historic acquisition is at the heart of our mission to make the work of these African American artists from the South accessible to the public and scholars alike…As an advocate for these artists and their enduring legacies, our partnerships with major American museums are critical to ensuring that their contributions are woven into the greater narrative of art in America.” The Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco will display the entire acquisition in an exhibition titled “Revelations: Art from the African American South,” curated by Timothy Anglin Burgard and opening June 3, 2017 at the de Young Museum.

February 6, 2017

Yale Art Gallery Director to Step Down

Jock Reynolds

Jock Reynolds, the director of the Yale Art Gallery at Yale University, will step down next year when his current term ends on June 30, 2018. Yale’s president Peter Salovey said, “The two decades of Jock’s tenure in the directorship have been a remarkable period of flourishing, growth, and transformation for the gallery. We are indebted to him for all that he has done to augment Yale’s standing as a preeminent institution of the arts, and I am deeply grateful for his longstanding leadership and partnership.”

A search committee for a new director will be comprised of members of the Yale community.

February 6, 2017

Hermitage Museum’s Storage Searched by Russian State Security

The Hermitage’s Staraya Derevnya center

Sophia Kishkovsky reports in the Art Newspaper that Mikhail Piotrovsky, the director of the State Hermitage Museum in Saint Petersburg, has been playing down concerns about a search earlier this week of a museum facility by Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB).

The Hermitage confirmed in a statement last Tuesday that FSB investigators were looking into “operational procedures” at the museum’s Staraya Derevnya restoration and storage center. In 2015, the Hermitage announced plans to build part of the third stage of the Staraya Derevnya complex, with the total cost of the glass cube building, designed by architect Rem Koolhaas, estimated at $1.25 million.

The FSB search comes during the ongoing controversy over a government decision to turn St. Isaac’s Cathedral, a Saint Petersburg landmark that was converted into a museum in the Soviet era, over to the Russian Orthodox Church. Piotrovsky has been a vocal opponent of the handover, and media in Russia have speculated that the search was conducted as a warning.

February 6, 2017

Anish Kapoor Wins $1 Million Genesis Prize, Donates Money to Help Refugees

Anish Kapoor

The Guardian reports that Anish Kapoor has won the Genesis Prize—awarded and funded by the Genesis Prize Foundation, the office of the Israeli prime minister, and the Jewish Agency for Israel—and intends to use the $1 million in prize monies towards helping refugees. The prize “recognizes individuals who have attained excellence and international renown in their fields and whose actions and achievements express a commitment to Jewish values, the Jewish community, and the State of Israel.”

The UK-based Kapoor, who was born in Mumbai to an Iraqi-Jewish mother and Indian father, said in a statement that he had to “speak out against indifference for the suffering of others…Jewish identity and history have witnessed recurring conditions of indifference, persecution, and Holocaust. Repeatedly, we have had to repossess ourselves and re-identify our communities. As inheritors and carriers of Jewish values it is unseemly, therefore, for us to ignore the plight of people who are persecuted, who have lost everything and had to flee as refugees in mortal danger.”

Kapoor previously created the Holocaust Memorial for the Liberal Jewish Synagogue in London, as well as seventy candles for Holocaust Memorial Day in Britain in 2015, which commemorated the seventieth anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. His solo show at Gladstone Gallery was reviewed by Ida Panicelli in the September 2016 issue of Artforum.

