Metropolitan Museum of Art Adds 375,000 Public Domain Images on Creative Commons Website

POSTED February 7, 2017

Artnews’s Alex Greenberger reports that the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York has added 375,000 images of works from its collections to the Creative Commons website as part of an initiative called Open Access. Anyone may take advantage of these images, without worrying about copyright restrictions.

Organizations helping the Met with the initiative are Pinterest, the picture-sharing/social media platform, and Artstor, the art and object database used frequently by researchers and academics. The museum is also planning “edit-a-thons” and a number of other activities to make sure the information for all the images is correct and up-to-date.

Though the Met’s gesture is large, it is not the first institution to make images from its collection available online for free. The Getty Museum, The Dallas Museum of Art, LACMA, and the National Gallery of Art in Washington, DC, among other places, have started similar programs. “This new open-access initiative demonstrates our desire to adapt our practices,” said Thomas P. Campbell, the Met’s director. “[The Met] now becomes the largest and most diverse open-access museum collection in the world.”

February 7, 2017

Opening on May 13, the 2017 Venice Biennale has revealed the list of one hundred and twenty artists participating in the international exhibition curated by Christine Macel, “Viva Arte Viva.” Fifty-one countries are represented.

Macel said, “The role, the voice, and the responsibility of the artist are more crucial than ever before within the framework of contemporary debates. It is in and through these individual initiatives that the world of tomorrow takes shape, which though surely uncertain, is often best intuited by artists than others.”

The exhibition will also include eighty-five national participations featured in the historic pavilions at the Giardini, at the Arsenale, and in the historic city center of Venice. Four countries will be participating for the first time: Antigua and Barbuda, Kiribati, Nigeria, and Kazakhstan.

Here are the full lists of participating artists and national pavilions:

Artist List: 1. ADER, Bas Jan

Born in 1942 in the Netherlands, died in 1975. 2. AL SAADI, Abdullah

Born in 1967 in the UAE, lives and works in Khorfakkan. 3. ALADAG, Nevin

Born in 1972 in Turkey, lives and works in Berlin. 4. ANTUNES, Leonor

Born in 1972 in Portugal, lives and works in Berlin. 5. ARAEEN, Rasheed

Born in 1935 in Pakistan, lives and works in London. 6. ARANCIO, Salvatore

Born in 1974 in Italy, lives and works in London. 7. ATIKU, Jelili

Born in 1968 in Nigeria, lives and works in Lagos. 8. ATLAS, Charles

Born in 1949 in the United States, lives and works in New York. 9. ATTIA, Kader

Born in 1970 in France, lives and works in Berlin and Paris. 10. ÁVILA FORERO, Marcos

Born in 1983 in France, lives and works in Paris and Bogota. 11. BANERJEE, Rina

Born in 1963 in India, lives and works in New York. 12. BEUTLER, Michael

Born in 1976 in Germany, lives and works in Berlin. 13. BINION, McArthur

Born in 1946 in the United States, lives and works in Chicago. 14. BLACK, Karla

Born in 1972 in the UK, lives and works in Glasgow. 15. BLANK, Irma

Born in 1934 in Germany, lives and works in Milan. 16. BLAZY, Michel

Born in 1966 in the Principality of Monaco, lives and works in Paris. 17. BRUSCKY, Paulo

Born in 1949 in Brazil, lives and works in Recife. 18. BUCHER, Heidi

Born in 1926, died in 1993 in Switzerland. 19. CALAND, Huguette

Born in Lebanon in 1931, lives and works in Los Angeles. 20. CHARRIÈRE, Julian

Born in 1987 in Switzerland, lives and works in Berlin. 21. CIACCIOFERA, Michele

Born in 1969 in Italy, lives and works in Paris. 22. CORDIANO, Martín

Born in 1975 in Argentina, lives and works in London. 23. CSOR̈GŐ, Attila

Born in 1965 in Hungary, lives and works in Bialystok. 24. CURNIER JARDIN, Pauline

Born in 1980 in France, lives and works in Amsterdam. 25. DANZ, Mariechen

Born in 1980 in Ireland, lives and works in Berlin. 26. DEKYNDT, Edith

Born in 1960 in Belgium, lives and works in Berlin. 27. DÍAZ MORALES, Sebastián

Born in 1975 in Argentina, lives and works in Amsterdam. 28. DOWNEY, Juan

Born in 1940 in Chile, died in 1993 in the United States. 29. ELIASSON, Olafur

Born in 1967 in Denmark, lives and works in Copenhagen and Berlin. 30. ENGSTED, Søren

Born in 1974 in Denmark, lives and works in Copenhagen. 31. FIŠKIN, Vadim

Born in 1965 in Russia, lives and works in Ljubljana. 32. GARCÍA URIBURU, Nicolás

(1937–2016), Argentina. 33. GENG, Jianyi

Born in 1962 in China, lives and works in Hangzhou. 34. GILLIAM, Sam

Born in 1933 in the United States, lives and works in Washington, DC. 35. GRIFFA, Giorgio

Born in 1936 in Italy, lives and works in Turin. 36. GUAN, Xiao

Born in 1983 in China, lives and works in Beijing. 37. GUARNERI, Riccardo

Born in 1933 in Italy, lives and works in Florence. 38. GUTIÉRREZ, Cynthia

Born in 1978 in Mexico, lives and works in Guadalajara. 39. HAINS, Raymond

(1926–2005), France. 40. HAJAS, Tibor

(1946–1980), Hungary. 41. HALILAJ, Petrit

Born in 1986 in Kosovo, lives and works in Berlin. 42. HALPRIN, Anna

Born in 1920 in the United States, lives and works in Kentfield, California. 43. HAO, Liang

Born in 1983 in China, lives and works in Beijing. 44. HERÁCLITO, Ayrson

Born in 1968 in Brazil, lives and works in Salvador. 45. HICKS, Sheila

Born in 1934 in the United States, lives and works in Paris. 46. HOPE, Andy

Born in 1930 in Germany, lives and works in Berlin. 47. KASPER, Dawn

Born in 1977 in the United States, lives and works in New York. 48. KHAN, Hassan

Born in 1975 in the UK, lives and works in Cairo. 49. KIM, Sung Hwan

Born in 1975 in Korea, lives and works in New York. 50. KONATE, Abdoulaye

Born in 1953 in Mali, lives and works in Bamako. 51. KORINA, Irina

Born in 1977 in Russia, lives and works in Moscow. 52. KWADE, Alicja

Born in 1979 in Poland, lives and works in Berlin. 53. LAI, Florence

Born in 1984 in Hong Kong, lives and works in Hong Kong. 54. LAI, Maria

(1919–2013), Italy. 55. LANCETA, Teresa

Born in 1951 in Spain, lives and works in Alicante and Barcelona. 56. LATHAM, John

Born in 1921 in Zambia, died in 2006 in the UK. 57. LEE Mingwei

Born in Taiwan in 1964, lives and works in Paris. 58. LEIBOVICI, Franck

Born in 1975 in France, lives and works in Paris. 59. LEWITT, Sam

Born in 1981 in the United States, lives and works in New York. 60. LIU, Jianhua

Born in 1962 in China, lives and works in Shanghai. 61. LIU, Ye

Born in 1964 in China, lives and works in Beijing. 62. MAKHACHEVA, Taus

Born in 1983 in Russia, lives and works in Moscow and Makhachkala. 63. MALLUH, Maha

Born in 1959, Saudi Arabia, lives and works in Riyadh. 64. MARWAN

Born in 1934 in Syria, died in 2016 in Germany. 65. MATSUTANI, Takesada

Born in 1937 in Japan, lives and works in Paris. 66. MEDALLA, David

Born in the Philippines in 1938, lives and works in London. 67. MILLER, Dan

Born in 1961 in the United States, lives and works in Oakland. 68. MILLER, Peter

Born in 1978 in the United States, lives and works in Cologne and Dusseldorf. 69. MIRALDA, Antoni; RABASCALL, Joan; SELZ, Dorothée; XIFRA, Jaume

Born in 1942 in Spain, lives and works in Barcelona; born in 1935 in Spain, lives and works in Paris; born in 1946 in France; lives and works in Paris; and born in Spain in 1934, died in 2014 in France. 70. MONDRIAN FAN CLUB (David Medalla and Adam Nankervis)

Born in the Philippines in 1938, lives and works in London, and born in 1965 in Australia, lives and works in London and Berlin. 71. MURESAN, Ciprian

Born in 1977 in Romania, lives and works in Cluj. 72. NENGUDI, Senga

Born in 1943 in the United States, lives and works in Colorado Springs. 73. NETO, Ernesto

Born in 1964 in Brazil, lives and works in Rio de Janeiro. 74. NUÑEZ, Katherine and RODRIGUEZ, Issay

Born in 1992 in the Philippines and born in 1991 in the Philippines, living and working in Marikina. 75. OHO

Founded in 1966, based in Kranj and Ljubljana since 1971. 76. OROZCO, Gabriel

Born in 1962 in Mexico, lives and works in Tokyo. 77. PARRENO, Philippe

Born in 1964 in Algeria, lives and works in Paris. 78. PICH, Sopheap

Born in 1971 in Cambodia, lives and works in Phnom Penh. 79. PLNÝ, Lubos

Born in 1961 in the Czech Republic, lives and works in Prague. 80. POGACNIK, Marko

Born in 1944 in Slovenia, lives and works in Sempas. 81. POLSKA, Agnieszka

Born in 1985 in Poland, lives and works in Berlin. 82. POOTOOGOOK, Kananginak

(1951–2010), Canada. 83. PORTER, Liliana

Born in 1941 in Argentina, lives and works in New York. 84. QUINLAN, Eileen

Born in 1972 in the United States, lives and works in New York. 85. RAHMOUN, Younès

Born in Morocco in 1975, lives and works in Tetouan. 86. RAMA, Edi

Born in 1964 in Albania, lives and works in Tirana. 87. RAMÍREZ, Enrique

Born in Chile in 1979, lives and works in Paris and Santiago. 88. RAMÍREZ-FIGUEROA, Naufus

Born in Guatemala in 1978, lives and works in Berlin. 89. ROSE, Rachel

Born in 1986 in the United States, lives and works in New York. 90. SALA, Anri

Born in 1974 in Albania, lives and works in Berlin. 91. SÁNCHEZ, Zilia

Born in 1926 in Cuba, lives and works in San Juan. 92. SAPOUNTZIS, Yorgos

Born in 1976 in Greece, lives and works in Berlin. 93. SCOTT, Judith

(1943–2005), United States. 94. SHARIF, Hassan

(1951–2016), United Arab Emirates. 95. SHAVER, Nancy

Born in 1946 in the United States, lives and works in Jefferson and Hudson, New York. 96. SHAW, Jeremy

Born in 1977 in Canada, lives and works in Berlin. 97. SHERK, Bonnie Now

Born in the USA, lives and works in New York and San Francisco. 98. SHIMABUKU

Born in 1969 in Japan, lives and works in Naha. 99. SMITH, Kiki

Born in 1954 in Germany, lives and works in New York and the Catskills. 100. STARK, Frances

Born in 1967 in the United States, lives and works in Los Angeles. 101. STILINOVIĆ, Mladen

Born in 1947 in Serbia, died in Croatia. 102. STOLTE, Fiete

Born in 1979 in Germany, lives and works in Berlin. 103. STUART, Michelle

Born in 1933 in the United States, lives and works in New York. 104. SUGA, Kishio

Born in 1944 in Japan, lives and works in Ito. 105. TANAKA, Koki

Born in 1975 in Japan, lives and works in Kyoto. 106. TENGER, Hale

Born in 1960 in Turkey, lives and works in Istanbul. 107. THE PLAY

Founded in 1967 in Japan, based in the Kansai region. 108. TOULOUB, Achraf

Born in 1986 in Morocco, lives and works in Paris. 109. TRAN, Thu Van

Born in 1979 in Vietnam, lives and works in Paris. 110. UPRITCHARD, Francis

Born in 1976 in New Zealand, lives and works in London. 111. VERZUTTI, Erika

Born in 1971 in Brazil, lives and works in São Paulo. 112. VOIGNIER, Marie

Born in 1974 in France, lives and works in Paris. 113. VOROBYEVA, Yelena and VOROBYEV, Viktor

Born in 1959 in Turkmenistan, and born in 1959 in Kazakhstan, living and working in Almaty, Kazakhstan. 114. WAHEED, Hajra

Born in 1980 in Canada, lives and works in Montreal. 115. WALTHER, Franz Erhard

Born in 1939 in Germany, lives and works in Fulda. 116. WATERS, John

Born in 1946 in the United States, lives and works in Baltimore. 117. WEST, Franz

(1947–2012), Austria. 118. WYN EVANS, Cerith

Born in 1958 in the UK, lives and works in London. 119. YEESOOKYUNG

Born in 1963 in Korea, lives and works in Seoul. 120. ZHOU, Tao

Born in 1976 in China, lives and works in Guangzhou. National Pavilions: 1. ALBANIA

Occurrence in present tense

Commissioner: Minister of Culture, Mrs. Mirela Kumbaro.

Curator: Vanessa Joan Müller.

Exhibitor: Leonard Qylafi.

Venue: Arsenale 2. ANDORRA

MURMURI

Commissioner: Miriam Ambattle.

Curators: Ivan Sansa, Javier Balmaseda.

Exhibitor: Eve Ariza.

Venue: Palazzo Ca' Capello Memmo (Santa Maria della Pietà) 3. ANGOLA

Magnetic Memory / Historical Resonance

Commissioner: Minister of Culture of Angola, Dr. Carolina Cerqueira.

Curators: José António Oliveira, Maria da Silva de Oliveira e Silva, Paulo Kussy Correia Fernandes.

Exhibitor: José António Oliveira “António Ole”. 4. ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA

FRANK WALTER, The Last Universal Man

Commissioner: Melville Richardson.

Curator: Barbara Paca.

Exhibitor: Frank Walter.

Venue: Centro Culturale Don Orione Artigianelli, Zattere Dorsoduro, 909/A 5. ARGENTINA

The horse problem

Commissioner: Mauricio Wainrot.

Curator: Andrés Duprat.

Exhibitor: Claudia Fontes.

Venue: Arsenale 6. ARMENIA (Republic of)

«Fiamma inextinguible», «The panters in my blossom garden», «Border no Border»

Commissioner: Svetlana Sahakyan.

Curators: Bruno Corà, Demetrio Paparoni, Giorgio Grasso.

Exhibitors: Jean Boghossian, Rafael Megall, Miro Persolja.

Venue: Collegio Armeno Moorat-Raphael (Palazzo Zenobio, Dorso­duro 2596), Chiesa di Santa Croce degli Armeni (Calle dei Armeni, San Marco 965/A) 7. AUSTRALIA

My Horizon

Commissioner: Naomi Milgrom AO.

Curator: Natalie King.

Exhibitor: Tracey Moffatt.

Venue: Giardini 8. AUSTRIA

Brigitte Kowanz Erwin Wurm

Commissioner/Curator: Christa Steinle.

Exhibitors: Brigitte Kowanz and Erwin Wurm

Venue: Giardini 9. AZERBAIJAN (Republic of )

Commissioner: Ambasciatore Mammad Ahmadzada.

Venue: Palazzo Lezze, Campo Santo Stefano, San Marco 2949 10. BELARUS (Republic of)

Commissioner: Sharangovich Natalya, National Center of Contemporary Arts.

Curator: Roman Zaslonov.

Exhibitor: Roman Zaslonov, Viktar Labkovich, Sergey Talybov.

Venue: Venezia, Fondamenta San Giuseppe, Castello 925 11. BELGIUM

Commissioner: Minister of Culture.

Curator: Eva Wittocx.

Exhibitor: Dirk Braeckman.

Venue: Giardini 12. BOLIVIA

Essence

Commissioner/Curator: José Bedoya Sáenz.

Curator: José Bedoya Sáenz,Juan Fabbri, Gabriele Romeo.

Exhibitors: Sol Mateo, Jannis Markopoulos and José Ballivián. 13. & 14. BOSNIA and HERZEGOVINA

Commissario: Sara Vujkovic, Director of the Museum of Contemporary Art of Republic of Srpska. 15. BRAZIL

Commissioner: Fundação Bienal de São Paulo. President: João Carlos de Figueiredo Ferraz.

Curator: Jochen Volz.

Exhibitor: Cinthia Marcelle.

Venue: Giardini 16. CANADA

Commissioner: National Gallery of Canada.

Curators: Kitty Scott; Carol and Morton Rapp Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art, Art Gallery of Ontario.

Exhibitor: Geoffrey Farmer.

Venue: Giardini 17. CHILE

Werken

Commissioner: Consejo Nacional de la Cultura y las Artes, Chile.

Curator: Ticio Escobar.

Exhibitor: Bernardo Oyarzun.

Venue: Arsenale 18. CHINA (People’s Republic of)

Continuum-Generation by Generation

Commissioner: China Arts and Entertainment Group.

Curator: Qiu Zhijie

Exhibitors: Tang Nannan, Wu Jian’an, Wang Tianwen, Yao Huifen.

Venue: Arsenale 19. CROATIA

Horizon of Expectations

Commissioner: Ministry of Culture.

Curator: Branka Bencic.

Exhibitors: Tina Gverovic, Marko Tadic.

Venue: Arsenale 20. CUBA

Tiempos de la intuición….

Commissioner: Jorge Fernández Torres. Curator: José Manuel Noceda.

Exhibitors: Abel Barroso, Iván Capote, Roberto Diago, Roberto Fabelo, José Manuel Fors, Aimée García, Reynier Leyva Novo, Meira Marrero & José Ángel Toirac, Carlos Martiel, René Peña, Mabel Poblet, Wilfredo Prieto, Esterio Segura, José Eduardo Yaque. Venue: Palazzo Loredan 21. CYPRUS (Republic of)

THE FUTURE OF COLOUR

Commissioner: Louli Michaelidou.

Curator: Jan Verwoert.

Exhibitor: Polys Peslikas.

Venue: Associazione Culturale Spiazzi, Castello 3865 22. & 23. CZECH and SLOVAK (Republic)

Swan Song: Now

Commissioner: Monika Palcova.

Curator: Lucia Gregorova Stach.

Exhibitor: Jana Zelibska.

Venue: Giardini 24. DENMARK

INFLUENZA – revisioning darkness

Commissioner: The Danish Arts Foundation, Committee for Visual Arts Project Funding: Gitte Ørskou (Chair), Lilibeth Cuenca Rasmussen, Bodil Nielsen and Jacob Tækker.

Exhibitor: Kirstine Roepstorff.

Venue: Giardini 25. EGYPT

This too shall pass

Commissioner/Exhibitor: Moataz Mohamed Nasr Eldin.

Curator: Ministry of Culture.

Venue: Giardini 26. ESTONIA

If Only You Could See What I've Seen with Your Eyes

Commissioner: Maria Arusoo.

Curator: Kati Ilves.

Exhibitor: Katja Novitskova.

Venue: Palazzo Malipiero (2nd floor), San Samuele, San Marco 3199 27. FINLAND (Pavilion Alvar Aalto)

The Aalto Natives

Commissioner: Raija Koli, Frame Contemporary Art Finland.

Curator: Xander Karskens.

Exhibitors: Erkka Nissinen and Nathaniel Mellors.

Venue: Giardini 28. FRANCE

Studio Venezia

Commissioner: Institut français, with Ministère de la Culture et de la Communication.

Curators: Lionel Bovier and Christian Marclay.

Exhibitor: Xavier Veilhan.

Venue: Giardini 29. GEORGIA

Living Dog Among Dead Lions

Commissioner: Ana Riaboshenko, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture and Monument Protection of Georgia.

Curator: Julian Heynen.

Exhibitor: Vajiko Chachkhiani.

Venue: Arsenale 30. GERMANY

Anne Imhof / New production for the German Pavilion

Commissioner: ifa (Institut für Auslandsbeziehungen) on behalf of the Federal Foreign Office.

Curator: Susanne Pfeffer.

Exhibitor: Anne Imhof.

Venue: Giardini 31. GREAT BRITAIN

Commissioner: Emma Dexter.

Curators: Harriet Cooper, Delphine Allier.

Exhibitor: Phyllida Barlow.

Venue: Giardini 32. GREECE

Laboratory of Dilemmas

Commissioner: Katerina Koskina, Director of the National Museum of Contemporary Art, Athens (EMST).

Curator: Orestis Andreadakis.

Exhibitor: George Drivas.

Venue: Giardini 33. GRENADA

The Bridge

Commissioner: Ministry of Culture, Susan Mains. Curator: Omar Donia.

Exhibitors: Jason de Caires Taylor, Asher Mains, Milton Williams, Alexandre Murucci, Khaled Hafez, Rashid Al Kahlifa and Mahmoud Obaidi.

Venue: 417 Fondamenta Zattere, Dorsoduro 34. GUATEMALA

La Marge

Commissioner: José Luis Chea Urruela, Ministro della Cultura del Guatemala.

Curator: Daniele Radini Tedeschi.

Exhibitors: Cesar Barrios, Lourdes de la Riva (Maria De Lourdes De La Riva Gutierrez), Arturo Monroy, Andrea Prandi, Erminio Tansini, Elsie Wunderlich, El círculo mágico.

Venue: Palazzo Albrizzi -Capello, Cannaregio 4118 35. HUNGARY

Peace on Earth

Commissioner: Julia Fabényi.

Curator: Zsolt Petrányi.

Exhibitor: Gyula Várnai.

Venue: Giardini 36. ICELAND

Out of Control in Venice

Commissioner: Eiríkur Thorláksson.

Curator: Stefanie Böttche.

Exhibitor: Egill Sæbjörnsson.

Venue: Spazio Punch, Giudecca 800/o 37. INDONESIA

1001 Martian Homes

Commissioner: Agency for Creative Economy/Badan Ekonomi Kreatif (BEKRAF): Ricky Joseph Pesik, Melani W. Setiawan, Amalia P. Wirjono, Diaz Parzada, Enin Supriyanto.

Curator: Agung Hujatnikajennong.

Exhibitor: Tintin Wulia.

Venue: Arsenale 38. IRAQ

Archaic

Commissioner: Ruya Foundation.

Curators: Tamara Chalabi and Paolo Colombo.

Exhibitors: Antiquities for the Iraq Museum, Francis Alys, Jewad Selim, Shakir Hassan al-Said, Sadik alFraiji, Sherko Abbas, Sakar Sleiman, Nadine Hattom, Luay Fadhil, Ali Arkady.

Venue: Palazzo Cavalli Franchetti, 3rd floor, San Marco 2847 39. IRELAND

Tremble Tremble (Tremate Tremate)

Commissioner/Curator: Tessa Giblin, Director Talbot Rice Gallery, University of Edinburgh.

Exhibitor: Jesse Jones.

Venue: Arsenale 40. ISRAEL

Sun Stand Still

Commissioners: Michael (Miki) Gov, Arad Turgeman.

Curator: Tami Katz-Freiman.

Exhibitor: Gal Weinstein.

Venue: Giardini 41. ITALY

Commissioner: Federica Galloni, Direttore Generale Arte e Architettura Contemporanee e Periferie Urbane, Ministero dei Beni e delle Attività Culturali e del Turismo.

Curator: Cecilia Alemani.

Venue: Tese delle Vergini, Arsenale 42. IVORY COAST

Commissioner: Yacouba Konate.Curator: Massimo Scaringella.Exhibitor: Joachim Silue. 43. JAPAN

Turned Upside Down, It's a Forest

Commissioner: The Japan Foundation.

Curator: Meruro Washida. Exhibitor: Takahiro Iwasaki.

Venue: Giardini 44. KAZAKHSTAN

Commissioner: Darkhan Myngbay Director National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan. 45. KENYA

Another Country

Commissioner: Kiprop Lagat. Curator: Jimmy Ogonga.

Exhibitors: Richard Kimathi, Arlene Wandera, Peterson Kamwathi, Paul Onditi & Ingrid Mwangi and Robert Hutter. 46. KIRIBATI

ARS LONGA, VITA BREVIS! / SINKING ISLANDS, UNSINKABLE ART

Commissioner: Ministry of Internal Affairs, Eera Teakai Baraniko. Curators: Pelea Tehumu, Nina Tepes. Exhibitors: Performance Group Kairaken Betio, Teroloang Borouea, Neneia Takoikoi, Tineta Timirau, TeetiAaloa, Kenneth Ioane, Kaumai Kaoma, Runita Rabwaa, Obeta Taia, Tiribo Kobaua, Tamuera Tebebe, Rairauea Rue, Teuea Kabunare, Tokintekai Ekentetake, Katanuti Francis, Mikaere Tebwebwe, Terita Itinikarawa Kaeua Kobaua, Raatu Tiuteke, Kaeriti Baanga, Ioanna Francis, Temarewe Banaan Aanamaria Toom, Einako Temewi, Nimei Itinikarawa, Teniteiti Mikaere, Aanibo Bwatanita, Arin Tikiraua. Visual Artist; Daniela Danica Tepes. Performance Group Ngaon Nareau; Teata Tetoki, Raakai Ianibata, Taorobwa Bakatokia, Tekaei Kaairo, Nabiri Kaaraiti, Abetena Itaaka, Bwobwaka Bwebwere.

Venue: European Cultural Centre, Palazzo Bembo, Riva del Carbon 4793–4785 47. KOREA (Republic of)

Counterbalance: The Stone and the Mountain

Commissioner: Arts Council Korea.

Curator: Daehyung Lee.

Exhibitors: Cody Choi, Lee Wan.

Venue: Giardini 48. KOSOVO (Republic of)

LOST AND FOUND

Commissioner: Valon Ibraj.

Curator: Arta Agani.

Exhibitor: Sislej Xhafa.

Venue: Arsenale 49. LATVIA

What Can Go Wrong

Commissioner: Daiga Rudzate.

Curator: Inga Šteimane.

Exhibitor: Mikelis Fišers.

Venue: Arsenale 50. LEBANON

ŠamaŠ

Commissioner: Nouhad Younes.

Curator: Emmanuel Daydé.

Exhibitor: Zad Moultaka.

Venue: Arsenale Nord 51. LITHUANIA

R

Commissioner: Kestutis Kuizinas, Contemporary Art Centre, Vilnius.

Curators: Ula Tornau, Asta Vaiciulyte, Contemporary Art Centre, Vilnius.

Exhibitor: Žilvinas Landzbergas.

Venue: Scuola San Pasquale at San Francesco della Vigna, Castello 2786 52. LUXEMBOURG (Grand Duchy of)

Thank you so much for the flowers

Commissioner: Ministère de la Culture.

Curator: Kevin Muhlen - director of Casino Luxembourg – Forum d’art contemporain.

Exhibitor: Mike Bourscheid.

Venue: Ca’ del Duca 3052 Corte del Duca Sforza, San Marco 53. MACEDONIA (Former Yugoslav Republic of)

Red Carnival

Commissioner: Nata Keckarovska.

Curator: Branislav Sarkanjac.

Exhibitor: Tome Adzievski. 54. MALTA

HOMO MELITENSIS - An Incomplete Inventory in 19 Chapters

Commissioner: Arts Council Malta.

Curators: Raphael Vella and Bettina Hutschek.

Exhibitors: Adrian Abela, John Paul Azzopardi, Aaron Bezzina, Pia Borg, Gilbert Calleja, Austin Camilleri, Roxman Gatt, David Pisani, Karine Rougier, Joe Sacco, Teresa Sciberras, Darren Tanti and Maurice Tanti Burlo’ and artefacts from Heritage Malta’s National collection, Ghaqda tal-Pawlini, private collections and various archives.

Venue: Arsenale 55. MEXICO

The life in the folds

Commissioner: Gabriela Gil Verenzuela.

Curator: Pablo Leon de la Barra.

Exhibitor: Carlos Amorales.

Venue: Arsenale 56. MONGOLIA

Lost in Tngri (Lost in Heaven)

Commissioner: Munkh-Orgil Tsend, Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Curator: Dalkh-Ochir Yondonjunai.

Exhibitors: Chimeddorj Shagdarjav, Enkhtaivan Ochirbat, Munkhbolor Ganbold, Bolortuvshin Jargalsaikhan, Davaajargal Tsaschikher.

Venue: Osservatorio, Riva Sette Martiri 57. MONTENEGRO

COVJEK UOMO HUMAN

Commissioner: Nenad Šoškic, Contemporary Art Center of Montengro.

Curator: Žana Filipovic.

Exhibitor: Ivana Radovanovic and Adin Rastoder.

Venue: Palazzo Malipiero (1st floor), San Marco 3078-3079/A, Ramo Malipiero 58. NETHERLANDS (The)

Cinema Olanda

Commissioner: Mondriaan Fund.

Curator: Lucy Cotte.

Exhibitor: Wendelien Van Oldenborgh.

Venue: Giardini 59. NIGERIA

Commissioner: Godwin Obaseki.

Curator: Adenrele Sonariwo.

Exhibitor: Peju Alatise, Victor Ehikhaemnor, Quddus Onikeku, Wana Udobang

Venue: Via Garibaldi 1814 Art Space 60. NEW ZEALAND

Lisa Reihana: Emissaries

Commissioner: Alastair Carruthers.

Curator: Rhana Devenport.

Exhibitor: Lisa Reihana.

Venue: Arsenale 61. NORDIC COUNTRIES (FINLAND - NORWAY - SWEDEN)

Mirrored

Commissioner: Ann-Sofi Noring, Moderna Museet.

Curator: Mats Stjernstedt.

Exhibitors: Siri Auerdal, Nina Canell, Charlotte Johannesson, Jumana Manna, Pasi “Sleeping” Myllimäki and Mika Taanila.

Venue: Giardini 62. PERU

Land of Tomorrow

Commissioner: Armando Andrade de Lucio.

Curator: Rodrigo Quijano.

Exhibitor: Juan Javier Salazar.

Venue: Arsenale 63. PHILIPPINES

The Spectre of Comparison

Commissioner: Virgilio S. Almario Chairman, National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA).

Curator: Joselina Cruz.

Exhibitors: Lani Maestro and Manuel Ocampo.

Venue: Arsenale 64. POLAND

Little Review

Commissioner: Hanna Wroblewska.

Curator: Barbara Piwowarska.

Exhibitor: Sharon Lockhart.

Venue: Giardini 65. PORTUGAL

Medida Incerta | Uncertain Mesure

Commissioner: Paula Varanda, Direzione Generale delle Arti.

Curator: João Pinharanda.

Exhibitor: José Pedro Croft.

Venue: Giudecca 66. ROMANIA

GETA BRATESCU - APPARITIONS

Commissioner: Attila Kim.

Curator: Magda Radu.

Exhibitor: Geta Bratescu.

Venue: Giardini and New Gallery of the Romanian Institute for Culture and Humanistic Research (Campo Santa Fosca, Palazzo Correr, Cannaregio 2214) 67. RUSSIA

Theatrum Orbis

Commissioner/Curator: Semyon Mikhailovsky.

Exhibitors: Grisha Bruskin, Recycle Group, Sasha Pirogova.

Venue: Giardini 68. SAN MARINO (Republic of)

Commissioner: Paolo Rondelli, Direttore Istituti Culturali della Repubblica di San Marino.

Curator: Vincenzo Sanfo 69. SERBIA

ENCLAVIA - Painting, consequence of this kind of life

Commissioner: Slobodan Nakarada.

Curator: Nikola Šuica.

Exhibitors: Vladislav Šcepanovic,

Milena Dragicevic, Dragan Zdravkovic.

Venue: Giardini 70. SEYCHELLES (Republic of)

Commissioner: Benjamin Rose, Principal Secretary for Culture.

Curator: Martin Kennedy. 71. SINGAPORE

Dapunta Hyang: Transmission of Knowledge

Commissioner: Paul Tan, Covering CEO, National Arts Council Singapore. Exhibitor: Zai Kuning.

Venue: Arsenale 72. SLOVENIA (Republic of)

Newsreel 63

Commissioner: Zdenka Badovinac, Modern Gallery.

Curator: Andreja Hribernik.

Exhibitor: Nika Autor.

Venue: Arsenale 73. SPAIN

“Ciudad de bolsillo” (“Pocket city”)

Commissioner: AECID, Ministero Affari Esteri.

Curator: Manuel Segade.

Exhibitor: Jordi Colomer.

Venue: Giardini 74. SOUTH AFRICA (Republic of)

Candice Breitz and Mohau Modisakeng

Commissioner: Titi Nxumalo, Console Generale.

Curators: Lucy MacGarry and Musha Neluheni.

Exhibitors: Candice Breitz and Mohau Modisakeng.

Venue: Arsenale 75. SWITZERLAND

Women of Venice

Commissioners: Sandi Paucic and Marianne Burki, Swiss Arts Council Pro Helvetia.

Curator: Philipp Kaiser. Exhibitors: Teresa Hubbard / Alexander Birchler and Carol Bove.

Venue: Giardini 76. SYRIAN ARAB (Republic)

Everybody Admires Palmyra’s Greatness

Commissioner/Curator: Emad Kashout.

Venue: Isola di San Servolo 77. THAILAND

Krung Thep Bangkok

Commissioner: Vimolluck Chuchat, Director - General of Office of Contemporary Art and Culture, Ministry of Culture.

Curator: Numthong Sae Tang.

Exhibitor: Somboon Hormtientong.

Venue: Galleria Bar Paradiso 1260, Castello 78. TURKEY

ÇIN

Commissioner: Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (IKSV).

Exhibitor: Cevdet Erek.

Venue: Arsenale 79. TUVALU

Climate Canary

Commissioner: Taukelina Finikaso, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Trade, Tourism, Environment and Labour.

Exhibitor: Vincent J.F. Huang.

Venue: Arsenale 80. UKRAINE

Parliament

Commissioner: Svitlana Fomenko, First Deputy Minister of Culture.

Curators: Peter Doroshenko, Lilia Kudelia.

Exhibitor: Boris Mikhailov.

Venue: Studio Cannaregio, Cannaregio 1345/D 81. UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Rock, Paper, Scissors: Positions in Play

Commissioner: The Salama bint Hamdan Al Nahyan Foundation.

Curator: Hammad Nasar.

Exhibitors: Nujoom Alghanem, Sara Al Haddad, Vikram Divecha, Lantian Xie, Mohamed Yousif.

Venue: Arsenale 82. UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

Tomorrow is Another Day

Commissioners: Christopher Bedford, Dorothy Wagner Wallis Director, The Baltimore Museum of Art, and Adjunct Professor of the Practice in Fine Arts, Brandeis University.

Curators: Christopher Bedford and Katy Siegel, Senior Programming and Research Curator, The Baltimore Museum of Art.

Exhibitor: Mark Bradford.

Venue: Giardini 83. URUGUAY

The law of the funnel

Commissioner: Alejandro Denes.

Curator: Gabriel Peluffo Linari.

Exhibitor: Mario Sagradini.

Venue: Giardini 84. VENEZUELA (Bolivarian Republic of)

Formas escapándose del marco

Commissario: Luis Carlos Calzadilla Pérez, Curatore: Morella Jurado Capecchi.

Espositore: Juan Alberto Calzadilla Álvarez. Sede: Giardini 85. I.I.L.A

The Great Unraveling / La grande rivelazione / El gran desenredo

Commissioner/Curator: Rosa Jijón. LESS

February 7, 2017

Norway’s National Museum has appointed Karen Hindsbo as its new director, reports ArtDaily. Prior to her new position, Hindsbo has directed Bergen’s KODE, the Sørlandets Kunstmuseum in Kristiansand, and Copenhagen’s Den Frie Udstilling. She was also the artistic director for Kunsthal Aarhus. Hindsbo is also a prolific writer, and has contributed essays to a number of Scandinavian publications, such as Aftenposten, Morgenbladet, and NRK Ytring.

“Karin Hindsbo is one of Scandinavia’s most competent museum leaders and is just the woman we need to pilot the National Museum in a decisive period. The board has placed emphasis on her significant leadership experience from reorganizing processes, her art-cultural background, her communicative skills and her talent for highlighting art in a wider social context,” said Linda Bernander Silseth, chairwoman of the National Museum’s board.

February 7, 2017

Martin Bailey of the Art Newspaper reports that photographs of Paul Gauguin in Tahiti—the only photographs of the artist during his time in Polynesia known to exist—were discovered in photo albums purchased at a country auction in France in July 2015. One was bought by Paris’s Musée du Quai Branly; the other by Munich-based art dealer Daniel Blau. No mention of Gauguin appearing in the albums was made in the auction catalogue. Blau purchased his album for about $6,200.

The photographs in the album depict the artist kissing a Tahitian woman, picnicking, and spending time with various acquaintances. A copy of a photograph purchased by Blau about ten years ago shows Gauguin posing in a group shot. A duplicate of that photo appears in his album.

February 7, 2017

Artist Tracey Emin has provided more than $85,000 to fund a Syrian student studying at Bard College Berlin, writes Anny Shaw of the Art Newspaper. Emin, along with three other anonymous benefactors and Nina Baroness von Maltzahn, founder and president of the Sapling Foundation—a nonprofit organization that helps at-risk children in Uruguay—are providing similar amounts to help pay for scholarships at Bard’s Berlin outpost. Three of the five scholarships are specifically meant to help students escaping Syria. Each donation is being matched by Bard to cover all four years of school. The total amount of each scholarship is about $128,000. The funding takes care of tuition, housing, transportation, books, and study materials. The scholarships are part of the Program for International Education and Social Change, created for students from regions experiencing severe crises.

“Bard has a long and proud history as a haven for refugees, first in the 1930s and again after the failed Hungarian Revolution of 1956,” said Leon Botstein, Bard’s president, in a statement. “The recent directives from President Trump demand careful scrutiny with respect to their implications. However, I believe that Bard must sustain its commitment to the principle of non-discrimination by reason of race, religion, or national identity.”

Applicants must demonstrate financial need, academic strength, and proficiency in English. Students with missing documentation will be helped by the school’s admissions department.

February 6, 2017

New Art Dealers Alliance (NADA) announced today that 50 percent of the proceeds from its tickets sales for this year’s NADA New York art fair will be donated to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). The other half of the revenue raised will assist international galleries working to gain more exposure in the United States.

“NADA is a diverse community, as is, of course, New York. The fair is a reflection of that,” executive director Heather Hubbs said. “We depend on and admire the talents of artists and gallerists the world over, regardless of nationality, religion, sexuality, or gender, and no organization works harder to protect the rights of all than the ACLU.”

This year’s fair will held at Skylight Clarkson North at 572 Washington Street from March 2 to March 5. Among the one hundred exhibitors participating in the event are galleries from fourteen different countries, including the recipient of 2017 NADA x Exhibitionary International Gallery Prize, San Juan’s Galería Agustina Ferreyra. The prize is a new initiative to support first-time exhibitors traveling internationally to the fair. The recipient was selected by the NADA New York 2017 selection committee.

“As it’s NADA’s mission to create an open flow of information, support, and collaboration, we must take advantage of opportunities to rally the resources of this community. The diversity of New York is what makes it the city that it is, and the art capital that it is, and we’re better because of it,” Elyse Derosia of Bodega Gallery, the newly named president of NADA’s board of directors, said. “This donation is a great way for the NADA community to collectively support the ACLU, whose work is so valuable in protecting human rights, especially those of the most vulnerable.”

February 6, 2017

The director and CEO of the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco, Max Hollein, announced today that sixty-two works by contemporary African American artists from the southern United States have been acquired by the museums from the Souls Grown Deep Foundation in Atlanta. This major acquisition from the foundation’s William S. Arnett Collection was enabled via the Fine Arts Museums’s own funds and a gift from the foundation.

Hollein said, “The Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco house one of the nation’s greatest 350-year survey collections of American art, with the renowned Rockefeller Collection as its cornerstone. Accordingly, we feel a special responsibility to take the lead in expanding the representation of artists who reflect the historical diversity of American culture. This groundbreaking acquisition of contemporary art adds an integral—and exceptional—chapter to our signature collection of American art.”

Included in the new acquisition are paintings, sculptures, drawings, and quilts by twenty-two artists such as Thornton Dial, Ralph Griffin, Bessie Harvey, Lonnie Holley, Joe Light, Ronald Lockett, Joe Minter, Jessie T. Pettway, Mary T. Smith, Mose Tolliver, Annie Mae Young, and Purvis Young. Maxwell L. Anderson, president of the Souls Grown Deep Foundation, said of the exchange: “Our collaboration with the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco on this historic acquisition is at the heart of our mission to make the work of these African American artists from the South accessible to the public and scholars alike…As an advocate for these artists and their enduring legacies, our partnerships with major American museums are critical to ensuring that their contributions are woven into the greater narrative of art in America.” The Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco will display the entire acquisition in an exhibition titled “Revelations: Art from the African American South,” curated by Timothy Anglin Burgard and opening June 3, 2017 at the de Young Museum.

February 6, 2017

Jock Reynolds, the director of the Yale Art Gallery at Yale University, will step down next year when his current term ends on June 30, 2018. Yale’s president Peter Salovey said, “The two decades of Jock’s tenure in the directorship have been a remarkable period of flourishing, growth, and transformation for the gallery. We are indebted to him for all that he has done to augment Yale’s standing as a preeminent institution of the arts, and I am deeply grateful for his longstanding leadership and partnership.”

A search committee for a new director will be comprised of members of the Yale community.

February 6, 2017

Sophia Kishkovsky reports in the Art Newspaper that Mikhail Piotrovsky, the director of the State Hermitage Museum in Saint Petersburg, has been playing down concerns about a search earlier this week of a museum facility by Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB).

The Hermitage confirmed in a statement last Tuesday that FSB investigators were looking into “operational procedures” at the museum’s Staraya Derevnya restoration and storage center. In 2015, the Hermitage announced plans to build part of the third stage of the Staraya Derevnya complex, with the total cost of the glass cube building, designed by architect Rem Koolhaas, estimated at $1.25 million.

The FSB search comes during the ongoing controversy over a government decision to turn St. Isaac’s Cathedral, a Saint Petersburg landmark that was converted into a museum in the Soviet era, over to the Russian Orthodox Church. Piotrovsky has been a vocal opponent of the handover, and media in Russia have speculated that the search was conducted as a warning.