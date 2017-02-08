 

POSTED February 8, 2017

German Police Arrest Man Linked to Deadly Bardo Museum Attack

The Bardo Museum in Tunisia after the March 18, 2015 terror attack.

German prosecutors announced that a thirty-six-year-old Tunisian man, arrested in Frankfurt on Wednesday, February 1, for ISIS recruiting and planning terrorist attacks, is also being held for his involvement in the deadly 2015 attack on the Bardo National Museum in Tunis, Monopol reports.

ISIS claimed credit for the March 2015 museum attack, which killed twenty-one people, mostly European tourists (a twenty-second victim died ten days later). Tunisian police killed two of the gunmen during the assault, but the third attacker managed to escape. Tunisian authorities issued an arrest warrant for the suspect on suspicion of “participating in planning and carrying out” the Bardo attack, as well as a deadly jihadist assault on the border town of Ben Guerdane last March, according to a statement released by the Hessen state prosecutor’s office.

The suspect had Germany residency after traveling there, seeking asylum, in 2003. He left Germany in 2013, returned in 2015, was arrested in August 2016 because of an earlier conviction for non-terror related violence in Tunisia, and was held pending deportation. Because the Tunisian authorities missed the deadline for submitting extradition documents, the man was released from German custody in November 2016. He was then under constant surveillance until this arrest.

February 8, 2017

Louvre Reopens After Machete Attack as Egypt Identifies Suspect

French patrolmen outside of the Louvre.

Less than twenty-four hours after the Louvre shut down, due to a terror alert caused by a man with a machete who attacked a French soldier guarding the building, the museum reopened to the public.

An Egyptian interior ministry official confirmed to the Associated Press on Saturday that the attacker is twenty-eight-year-old Abdullah Reda Refaie al-Hamahmy, and said that he has no record of political activism or criminal activities.

Hamahmy yelled “Allahu akbar!” (“God is great!”) before assaulting the patrolmen who prevented the suspect from entering the Carrousel du Louvre with two large bags. The solider opened fire, shooting Hamahmy five times. The prosecutor’s office confirmed that his injuries are no longer life threatening.

February 7, 2017

Report Shows Visitor Numbers at UK Museums Fell Last Year

Visitors at the National Gallery in London.

According to a report published by the UK’s Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), attendance at national museums has fallen, writes Gareth Harris of the Art Newspaper. The DCMS financially supports thirteen national and two non-national museums—none of which charges admission fees. The report was pulled together with data collected from April 2016 to March 2016 from London’s National Gallery, the Royal Armories in Leeds, Tate, the Wallace Collection in London, and five venues under the auspices of the Imperial War Museums.

The number of visitors recorded last year was 47.6 million, 3.1 million visitors less than the years between 2014 and 2015 (the 2015–16 total, however, did not include the Tyne and Wear Museums, which were included in the 2014–15 tally). The report also showed that educational visits and off-site activities by young people have dropped off considerably (the National Gallery experienced a decrease by 37,490 visitors aged eighteen and younger). Figures regarding self-generated income from the DCMS museums, however, are not included in the report due to data issues.

In a statement, the National Gallery said a 2015 strike, connected to the privatization of museum services, affected more than one hundred days of operation, which caused the cancelation of education programs and school visits.

February 7, 2017

Metropolitan Museum of Art Adds 375,000 Public Domain Images to Creative Commons Website

An image from the Met’s collection, now on the Creative Commons website: The Unicorn in Captivity, 1495–1505.


The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York has added 375,000 images of works from its collections to the Creative Commons website as part of an initiative called Open Access. Anyone may take advantage of these images, without copyright restrictions.

Organizations helping the Met with the initiative are Pinterest, the picture-sharing social-media platform, and Artstor, the art and object database used frequently by researchers and academics. The museum is also planning “edit-a-thons” and a number of other activities to make sure the information for all the images is correct and up to date.

Though the Met’s gesture is large, it is not the first institution to make images from its collection available online for free. The J. Paul Getty Museum, the Dallas Museum of Art, LACMA, and the National Gallery of Art in Washington, DC, among other places, have started similar programs. “This new open-access initiative demonstrates our desire to adapt our practices,” said Thomas P. Campbell, the Met’s director. “[The Met] now becomes the largest and most diverse open-access museum collection in the world.”

February 7, 2017

57th Venice Biennale Releases List of 120 Participating Artists

Venice, Italy.

The 2017 Venice Biennale, opening on May 13, has revealed the list of one hundred and twenty artists participating in the international exhibition “Viva Arte Viva,” curated by Christine Macel. Fifty-one countries are represented.

Macel said, “The role, the voice, and the responsibility of the artist are more crucial than ever before within the framework of contemporary debates. It is in and through these individual initiatives that the world of tomorrow takes shape, which though surely uncertain, is often best intuited by artists than others.”

The exhibition will also include eighty-five national participants featured in the historic pavilions at the Giardini, at the Arsenale, and in the historic city center of Venice. Four countries will be participating for the first time: Antigua and Barbuda, Kiribati, Nigeria, and Kazakhstan.

The full lists of participating artists and national pavilions is as follows:

February 7, 2017

Karin Hindsbo Appointed Director of National Museum in Norway

Karen Hindsbo

Norway’s National Museum has appointed Karen Hindsbo as its new director, reports ArtDaily. Hindsbo has directed Bergen’s KODE, the Sørlandets Kunstmuseum in Kristiansand, and Copenhagen’s Den Frie Udstilling. She was also the artistic director for Kunsthal Aarhus. Hindsbo is also a prolific writer and has contributed essays to a number of Scandinavian publications, such as Aftenposten, Morgenbladet, and NRK Ytring.

“Karin Hindsbo is one of Scandinavia’s most competent museum leaders and is just the woman we need to pilot the National Museum in a decisive period. The board has placed emphasis on her significant leadership experience from reorganizing processes, her art-cultural background, her communicative skills and her talent for highlighting art in a wider social context,” said Linda Bernander Silseth, chair of the National Museum’s board.

February 7, 2017

Only Known Photographs of Gauguin in Tahiti Recently Unearthed

One of the pictures of Paul Gauguin from the album owned by Daniel Blau.

Martin Bailey of the Art Newspaper reports that photographs of Paul Gauguin in Tahiti—the only photographs known to exist of the artist during his time in Polynesia—were discovered in photo albums purchased at a country auction in France in July 2015. One was bought by Paris’s Musée du Quai Branly, and the other by Munich-based art dealer Daniel Blau. No mention of Gauguin appearing in the albums was made in the auction catalogue. Blau purchased his album for about $6,200.

The photographs in the album depict the artist kissing a Tahitian woman, picnicking, and spending time with various acquaintances. A copy of a photograph purchased by Blau about ten years ago shows Gauguin posing in a group shot. A duplicate of that photo appears in his album.

February 7, 2017

Tracey Emin to Fund Syrian Refugee Student

Tracey Emin

Artist Tracey Emin has provided more than $85,000 to fund a Syrian student’s studies at Bard College Berlin, writes Anny Shaw of the Art Newspaper. Emin, along with three other anonymous benefactors and Nina Baroness von Maltzahn, founder and president of the Sapling Foundation—a nonprofit organization that helps at-risk children in Uruguay—is providing similar amounts to help pay for scholarships at Bard’s Berlin outpost. Three of the five scholarships are specifically meant to help students escaping from Syria. Each donation is being matched by Bard to cover all four years of school. The total amount of each scholarship is about $128,000. The funding takes care of tuition, housing, transportation, books, and study materials. The scholarships are part of the Program for International Education and Social Change, created for students from regions experiencing severe crises.

“Bard has a long and proud history as a haven for refugees, first in the 1930s and again after the failed Hungarian Revolution of 1956,” said Leon Botstein, Bard’s president, in a statement. “The recent directives from President Trump demand careful scrutiny with respect to their implications. However, I believe that Bard must sustain its commitment to the principle of non-discrimination by reason of race, religion, or national identity.”

Applicants must demonstrate financial need, academic strength, and proficiency in English. Students missing documentation will be helped by the school’s admissions department.

February 6, 2017

Ticket Sales for NADA New York to Benefit ACLU and International Exhibitors

Entrance to NADA New York in 2013.

New Art Dealers Alliance (NADA) announced today that 50 percent of the proceeds from its tickets sales for this year’s NADA New York art fair will be donated to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). The other half of the revenue raised will assist international galleries working to gain more exposure in the United States.

“NADA is a diverse community, as is, of course, New York. The fair is a reflection of that,” executive director Heather Hubbs said. “We depend on and admire the talents of artists and gallerists the world over, regardless of nationality, religion, sexuality, or gender, and no organization works harder to protect the rights of all than the ACLU.”

This year’s fair will held at Skylight Clarkson North at 572 Washington Street from March 2 to March 5. Among the one hundred exhibitors are galleries from fourteen different countries, including the recipient of 2017 NADA x Exhibitionary International Gallery Prize, San Juan’s Galería Agustina Ferreyra. The prize is a new initiative to support first-time exhibitors traveling internationally to the fair. The recipient was selected by the NADA New York 2017 selection committee.

“As it’s NADA’s mission to create an open flow of information, support, and collaboration, we must take advantage of opportunities to rally the resources of this community. The diversity of New York is what makes it the city that it is, and the art capital that it is, and we’re better because of it,” said the newly named president of NADA’s board of directors, Elyse Derosia of Bodega Gallery. “This donation is a great way for the NADA community to collectively support the ACLU, whose work is so valuable in protecting human rights, especially those of the most vulnerable.”

