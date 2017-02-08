German Police Arrest Man Linked to Deadly Bardo Museum Attack

POSTED February 8, 2017

German prosecutors announced that a thirty-six-year-old Tunisian man, arrested in Frankfurt on Wednesday, February 1, for ISIS recruiting and planning terrorist attacks, is also being held for his involvement in the deadly 2015 attack on the Bardo National Museum in Tunis, Monopol reports.

ISIS claimed credit for the March 2015 museum attack, which killed twenty-one people, mostly European tourists (a twenty-second victim died ten days later). Tunisian police killed two of the gunmen during the assault, but the third attacker managed to escape. Tunisian authorities issued an arrest warrant for the suspect on suspicion of “participating in planning and carrying out” the Bardo attack, as well as a deadly jihadist assault on the border town of Ben Guerdane last March, according to a statement released by the Hessen state prosecutor’s office.

The suspect had Germany residency after traveling there, seeking asylum, in 2003. He left Germany in 2013, returned in 2015, was arrested in August 2016 because of an earlier conviction for non-terror related violence in Tunisia, and was held pending deportation. Because the Tunisian authorities missed the deadline for submitting extradition documents, the man was released from German custody in November 2016. He was then under constant surveillance until this arrest.

Along with the raid in Frankfurt, police carried out dawn raids in other cities of the southwestern German state of Hesse, including Offenbach, Darmstadt, and the state capital, Wiesbaden. The raids were conducted on apartments, commercial properties, and mosques. “With this operation, we are sending a clear message to radical Islamists in Hessen: We have them firmly within our sights,” said Hessen interior minister Peter Beuth. LESS

Less than twenty-four hours after the Louvre shut down, due to a terror alert caused by a man with a machete who attacked a French soldier guarding the building, the museum reopened to the public.

An Egyptian interior ministry official confirmed to the Associated Press on Saturday that the attacker is twenty-eight-year-old Abdullah Reda Refaie al-Hamahmy, and said that he has no record of political activism or criminal activities.

Hamahmy yelled “Allahu akbar!” (“God is great!”) before assaulting the patrolmen who prevented the suspect from entering the Carrousel du Louvre with two large bags. The solider opened fire, shooting Hamahmy five times. The prosecutor’s office confirmed that his injuries are no longer life threatening.

Hamahmy traveled to Paris on January 26 using a tourist visa. He bought two military machetes at a gun store in Paris after booking a one-week stay at a Paris apartment in the 8th arrondissement, near the Champs-Elysees Avenue. Shortly before the attack he tweeted: “No negotiation, no compromise, no letting up, certainly no climb down, relentless war.” On Saturday, museumgoers expressed mixed feelings about the prevented terror attack. Some people were uneasy and said that they would be cutting their trip to Paris short while others felt that the situation was handled well. Kurt Vellafonde, a tourist visiting from Malta, said, “I went around yesterday in the evening and security was everywhere. Even now, when we arrived (at the Louvre), we were checked and it’s secure. I don’t feel any threats.” LESS

According to a report published by the UK’s Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), attendance at national museums has fallen, writes Gareth Harris of the Art Newspaper. The DCMS financially supports thirteen national and two non-national museums—none of which charges admission fees. The report was pulled together with data collected from April 2016 to March 2016 from London’s National Gallery, the Royal Armories in Leeds, Tate, the Wallace Collection in London, and five venues under the auspices of the Imperial War Museums.

The number of visitors recorded last year was 47.6 million, 3.1 million visitors less than the years between 2014 and 2015 (the 2015–16 total, however, did not include the Tyne and Wear Museums, which were included in the 2014–15 tally). The report also showed that educational visits and off-site activities by young people have dropped off considerably (the National Gallery experienced a decrease by 37,490 visitors aged eighteen and younger). Figures regarding self-generated income from the DCMS museums, however, are not included in the report due to data issues.

In a statement, the National Gallery said a 2015 strike, connected to the privatization of museum services, affected more than one hundred days of operation, which caused the cancelation of education programs and school visits.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York has added 375,000 images of works from its collections to the Creative Commons website as part of an initiative called Open Access. Anyone may take advantage of these images, without copyright restrictions.

Organizations helping the Met with the initiative are Pinterest, the picture-sharing social-media platform, and Artstor, the art and object database used frequently by researchers and academics. The museum is also planning “edit-a-thons” and a number of other activities to make sure the information for all the images is correct and up to date.

Though the Met’s gesture is large, it is not the first institution to make images from its collection available online for free. The J. Paul Getty Museum, the Dallas Museum of Art, LACMA, and the National Gallery of Art in Washington, DC, among other places, have started similar programs. “This new open-access initiative demonstrates our desire to adapt our practices,” said Thomas P. Campbell, the Met’s director. “[The Met] now becomes the largest and most diverse open-access museum collection in the world.”

The 2017 Venice Biennale, opening on May 13, has revealed the list of one hundred and twenty artists participating in the international exhibition “Viva Arte Viva,” curated by Christine Macel. Fifty-one countries are represented.

Macel said, “The role, the voice, and the responsibility of the artist are more crucial than ever before within the framework of contemporary debates. It is in and through these individual initiatives that the world of tomorrow takes shape, which though surely uncertain, is often best intuited by artists than others.”

The exhibition will also include eighty-five national participants featured in the historic pavilions at the Giardini, at the Arsenale, and in the historic city center of Venice. Four countries will be participating for the first time: Antigua and Barbuda, Kiribati, Nigeria, and Kazakhstan.

The full lists of participating artists and national pavilions is as follows:

Artist List: 1. ADER, Bas Jan

Born in 1942 in the Netherlands, died in 1975. 2. AL SAADI, Abdullah

Born in 1967 in the UAE, lives and works in Khorfakkan. 3. ALADAG, Nevin

Born in 1972 in Turkey, lives and works in Berlin. 4. ANTUNES, Leonor

Born in 1972 in Portugal, lives and works in Berlin. 5. ARAEEN, Rasheed

Born in 1935 in Pakistan, lives and works in London. 6. ARANCIO, Salvatore

Born in 1974 in Italy, lives and works in London. 7. ATIKU, Jelili

Born in 1968 in Nigeria, lives and works in Lagos. 8. ATLAS, Charles

Born in 1949 in the United States, lives and works in New York. 9. ATTIA, Kader

Born in 1970 in France, lives and works in Berlin and Paris. 10. ÁVILA FORERO, Marcos

Born in 1983 in France, lives and works in Paris and Bogota. 11. BANERJEE, Rina

Born in 1963 in India, lives and works in New York. 12. BEUTLER, Michael

Born in 1976 in Germany, lives and works in Berlin. 13. BINION, McArthur

Born in 1946 in the United States, lives and works in Chicago. 14. BLACK, Karla

Born in 1972 in the UK, lives and works in Glasgow. 15. BLANK, Irma

Born in 1934 in Germany, lives and works in Milan. 16. BLAZY, Michel

Born in 1966 in the Principality of Monaco, lives and works in Paris. 17. BRUSCKY, Paulo

Born in 1949 in Brazil, lives and works in Recife. 18. BUCHER, Heidi

Born in 1926 in Switzerland, died in 1993. 19. CALAND, Huguette

Born in 1931 in Lebanon, lives and works in Los Angeles. 20. CHARRIÈRE, Julian

Born in 1987 in Switzerland, lives and works in Berlin. 21. CIACCIOFERA, Michele

Born in 1969 in Italy, lives and works in Paris. 22. CORDIANO, Martín

Born in 1975 in Argentina, lives and works in London. 23. CSOR̈GŐ, Attila

Born in 1965 in Hungary, lives and works in Bialystok. 24. CURNIER JARDIN, Pauline

Born in 1980 in France, lives and works in Amsterdam. 25. DANZ, Mariechen

Born in 1980 in Ireland, lives and works in Berlin. 26. DEKYNDT, Edith

Born in 1960 in Belgium, lives and works in Berlin. 27. DÍAZ MORALES, Sebastián

Born in 1975 in Argentina, lives and works in Amsterdam. 28. DOWNEY, Juan

Born in 1940 in Chile, died in 1993 in the United States. 29. ELIASSON, Olafur

Born in 1967 in Denmark, lives and works in Copenhagen and Berlin. 30. ENGSTED, Søren

Born in 1974 in Denmark, lives and works in Copenhagen. 31. FIŠKIN, Vadim

Born in 1965 in Russia, lives and works in Ljubljana. 32. GARCÍA URIBURU, Nicolás

Born in 1937 in Argentina, died in 2016. 33. GENG, Jianyi

Born in 1962 in China, lives and works in Hangzhou. 34. GILLIAM, Sam

Born in 1933 in the United States, lives and works in Washington, DC. 35. GRIFFA, Giorgio

Born in 1936 in Italy, lives and works in Turin. 36. GUAN, Xiao

Born in 1983 in China, lives and works in Beijing. 37. GUARNERI, Riccardo

Born in 1933 in Italy, lives and works in Florence. 38. GUTIÉRREZ, Cynthia

Born in 1978 in Mexico, lives and works in Guadalajara. 39. HAINS, Raymond

Born in 1926 in France, died in 2005. 40. HAJAS, Tibor

Born in 1946 in Hungary, died in 1980. 41. HALILAJ, Petrit

Born in 1986 in Kosovo, lives and works in Berlin. 42. HALPRIN, Anna

Born in 1920 in the United States, lives and works in Kentfield, California. 43. HAO, Liang

Born in 1983 in China, lives and works in Beijing. 44. HERÁCLITO, Ayrson

Born in 1968 in Brazil, lives and works in Salvador. 45. HICKS, Sheila

Born in 1934 in the United States, lives and works in Paris. 46. HOPE, Andy

Born in 1930 in Germany, lives and works in Berlin. 47. KASPER, Dawn

Born in 1977 in the United States, lives and works in New York. 48. KHAN, Hassan

Born in 1975 in the UK, lives and works in Cairo. 49. KIM, Sung Hwan

Born in 1975 in Korea, lives and works in New York. 50. KONATE, Abdoulaye

Born in 1953 in Mali, lives and works in Bamako. 51. KORINA, Irina

Born in 1977 in Russia, lives and works in Moscow. 52. KWADE, Alicja

Born in 1979 in Poland, lives and works in Berlin. 53. LAI, Florence

Born in 1984 in Hong Kong, lives and works in Hong Kong. 54. LAI, Maria

Born in 1919 in Italy, died in 2013. 55. LANCETA, Teresa

Born in 1951 in Spain, lives and works in Alicante and Barcelona. 56. LATHAM, John

Born in 1921 in Zambia, died in 2006 in the UK. 57. LEE Mingwei

Born in 1964 in Taiwan, lives and works in Paris. 58. LEIBOVICI, Franck

Born in 1975 in France, lives and works in Paris. 59. LEWITT, Sam

Born in 1981 in the United States, lives and works in New York. 60. LIU, Jianhua

Born in 1962 in China, lives and works in Shanghai. 61. LIU, Ye

Born in 1964 in China, lives and works in Beijing. 62. MAKHACHEVA, Taus

Born in 1983 in Russia, lives and works in Moscow and Makhachkala. 63. MALLUH, Maha

Born in 1959, Saudi Arabia, lives and works in Riyadh. 64. MARWAN

Born in 1934 in Syria, died in 2016 in Germany. 65. MATSUTANI, Takesada

Born in 1937 in Japan, lives and works in Paris. 66. MEDALLA, David

Born in 1938 in the Philippines, lives and works in London. 67. MILLER, Dan

Born in 1961 in the United States, lives and works in Oakland, California. 68. MILLER, Peter

Born in 1978 in the United States, lives and works in Cologne and Dusseldorf. 69. MIRALDA, Antoni; RABASCALL, Joan; SELZ, Dorothée; XIFRA, Jaume

Born in 1942 in Spain, lives and works in Barcelona; born in 1935 in Spain, lives and works in Paris; born in 1946 in France, lives and works in Paris; born in 1934 in Spain, died in 2014 in France. 70. MONDRIAN FAN CLUB (David Medalla and Adam Nankervis)

Born in the Philippines in 1938, lives and works in London; born in 1965 in Australia, lives and works in London and Berlin. 71. MURESAN, Ciprian

Born in 1977 in Romania, lives and works in Cluj. 72. NENGUDI, Senga

Born in 1943 in the United States, lives and works in Colorado Springs. 73. NETO, Ernesto

Born in 1964 in Brazil, lives and works in Rio de Janeiro. 74. NUÑEZ, Katherine, and RODRIGUEZ, Issay

Born in 1992 in the Philippines; born in 1991 in the Philippines, both live and work in Marikina. 75. OHO

Founded in 1966, based in Kranj and Ljubljana since 1971. 76. OROZCO, Gabriel

Born in 1962 in Mexico, lives and works in Tokyo. 77. PARRENO, Philippe

Born in 1964 in Algeria, lives and works in Paris. 78. PICH, Sopheap

Born in 1971 in Cambodia, lives and works in Phnom Penh. 79. PLNÝ, Lubos

Born in 1961 in the Czech Republic, lives and works in Prague. 80. POGACNIK, Marko

Born in 1944 in Slovenia, lives and works in Sempas. 81. POLSKA, Agnieszka

Born in 1985 in Poland, lives and works in Berlin. 82. POOTOOGOOK, Kananginak

Born in 1951 in Canada, died in 2010. 83. PORTER, Liliana

Born in 1941 in Argentina, lives and works in New York. 84. QUINLAN, Eileen

Born in 1972 in the United States, lives and works in New York. 85. RAHMOUN, Younès

Born in 1975 in Morocco, lives and works in Tetouan. 86. RAMA, Edi

Born in 1964 in Albania, lives and works in Tirana. 87. RAMÍREZ, Enrique

Born in 1979 in Chile, lives and works in Paris and Santiago. 88. RAMÍREZ-FIGUEROA, Naufus

Born in 1978 in Guatemala, lives and works in Berlin. 89. ROSE, Rachel

Born in 1986 in the United States, lives and works in New York. 90. SALA, Anri

Born in 1974 in Albania, lives and works in Berlin. 91. SÁNCHEZ, Zilia

Born in 1926 in Cuba, lives and works in San Juan. 92. SAPOUNTZIS, Yorgos

Born in 1976 in Greece, lives and works in Berlin. 93. SCOTT, Judith

Born in 1943 in the United States, died in 2005. 94. SHARIF, Hassan

Born in 1951 in the UAE, died in 2016. 95. SHAVER, Nancy

Born in 1946 in the United States, lives and works in Jefferson and Hudson, New York. 96. SHAW, Jeremy

Born in 1977 in Canada, lives and works in Berlin. 97. SHERK, Bonnie Now

Born in the United States, lives and works in New York and San Francisco. 98. SHIMABUKU

Born in 1969 in Japan, lives and works in Naha. 99. SMITH, Kiki

Born in 1954 in Germany, lives and works in New York and the Catskills, New York. 100. STARK, Frances

Born in 1967 in the United States, lives and works in Los Angeles. 101. STILINOVIĆ, Mladen

Born in 1947 in Serbia, died in Croatia. 102. STOLTE, Fiete

Born in 1979 in Germany, lives and works in Berlin. 103. STUART, Michelle

Born in 1933 in the United States, lives and works in New York. 104. SUGA, Kishio

Born in 1944 in Japan, lives and works in Ito. 105. TANAKA, Koki

Born in 1975 in Japan, lives and works in Kyoto. 106. TENGER, Hale

Born in 1960 in Turkey, lives and works in Istanbul. 107. THE PLAY

Founded in 1967 in Japan, based in the Kansai region. 108. TOULOUB, Achraf

Born in 1986 in Morocco, lives and works in Paris. 109. TRAN, Thu Van

Born in 1979 in Vietnam, lives and works in Paris. 110. UPRITCHARD, Francis

Born in 1976 in New Zealand, lives and works in London. 111. VERZUTTI, Erika

Born in 1971 in Brazil, lives and works in São Paulo. 112. VOIGNIER, Marie

Born in 1974 in France, lives and works in Paris. 113. VOROBYEVA, Yelena, and VOROBYEV, Viktor

Born in 1959 in Turkmenistan; born in 1959 in Kazakhstan, both live and work in Almaty, Kazakhstan. 114. WAHEED, Hajra

Born in 1980 in Canada, lives and works in Montreal. 115. WALTHER, Franz Erhard

Born in 1939 in Germany, lives and works in Fulda. 116. WATERS, John

Born in 1946 in the United States, lives and works in Baltimore. 117. WEST, Franz

Born in 1947 in Austria, died in 2012. 118. WYN EVANS, Cerith

Born in 1958 in the UK, lives and works in London. 119. YEESOOKYUNG

Born in 1963 in Korea, lives and works in Seoul. 120. ZHOU, Tao

Born in 1976 in China, lives and works in Guangzhou. National Pavilions: 1. ALBANIA

Occurrence in Present Tense

Commissioner: Minister of Culture, Mirela Kumbaro

Curator: Vanessa Joan Müller

Exhibitor: Leonard Qylafi

Venue: Arsenale 2. ANDORRA

MURMURI

Commissioner: Miriam Ambattle

Curators: Ivan Sansa, Javier Balmaseda

Exhibitor: Eve Ariza

Venue: Palazzo Ca' Capello Memmo (Santa Maria della Pietà) 3. ANGOLA

Magnetic Memory / Historical Resonance

Commissioner: Minister of Culture, Dr. Carolina Cerqueira

Curators: José António Oliveira, Maria da Silva de Oliveira e Silva, Paulo Kussy Correia Fernandes

Exhibitor: José António Oliveira “António Ole” 4. ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA

Frank Walter, the Last Universal Man

Commissioner: Melville Richardson

Curator: Barbara Paca

Exhibitor: Frank Walter

Venue: Centro Culturale Don Orione Artigianelli, Zattere Dorsoduro, 909/A 5. ARGENTINA

The Horse Problem

Commissioner: Mauricio Wainrot

Curator: Andrés Duprat

Exhibitor: Claudia Fontes

Venue: Arsenale 6. ARMENIA (Republic of)

“Fiamma inextinguible,” “The panters in My Blossom Garden,” “Border No Border”

Commissioner: Svetlana Sahakyan

Curators: Bruno Corà, Demetrio Paparoni, Giorgio Grasso

Exhibitors: Jean Boghossian, Rafael Megall, Miro Persolja

Venue: Collegio Armeno Moorat-Raphael (Palazzo Zenobio, Dorso­duro 2596), Chiesa di Santa Croce degli Armeni (Calle dei Armeni, San Marco 965/A) 7. AUSTRALIA

My Horizon

Commissioner: Naomi Milgrom AO

Curator: Natalie King

Exhibitor: Tracey Moffatt

Venue: Giardini 8. AUSTRIA

Brigitte Kowanz and Erwin Wurm

Commissioner/Curator: Christa Steinle

Exhibitors: Brigitte Kowanz, Erwin Wurm

Venue: Giardini 9. AZERBAIJAN (Republic of)

Commissioner: Ambasciatore Mammad Ahmadzada

Venue: Palazzo Lezze, Campo Santo Stefano, San Marco 2949 10. BELARUS (Republic of)

Commissioner: Sharangovich Natalya, National Center of Contemporary Arts

Curator: Roman Zaslonov

Exhibitor: Roman Zaslonov, Viktar Labkovich, Sergey Talybov

Venue: Venezia, Fondamenta San Giuseppe, Castello 925 11. BELGIUM

Commissioner: Minister of Culture

Curator: Eva Wittocx

Exhibitor: Dirk Braeckman

Venue: Giardini 12. BOLIVIA

Essence

Commissioner: José Bedoya Sáenz

Curator: José Bedoya Sáenz, Juan Fabbri, Gabriele Romeo

Exhibitors: Sol Mateo, Jannis Markopoulos, José Ballivián 13, 14. BOSNIA and HERZEGOVINA

Commissioner: Director of the Museum of Contemporary Art of Republic of Srpska, Sara Vujkovic 15. BRAZIL

Commissioner: President of Fundação Bienal de São Paulo, João Carlos de Figueiredo Ferraz

Curator: Jochen Volz

Exhibitor: Cinthia Marcelle

Venue: Giardini 16. CANADA

Commissioner: National Gallery of Canada

Curators: Kitty Scott

Exhibitor: Geoffrey Farmer

Venue: Giardini 17. CHILE

Werken

Commissioner: Consejo Nacional de la Cultura y las Artes

Curator: Ticio Escobar

Exhibitor: Bernardo Oyarzun

Venue: Arsenale 18. CHINA (People’s Republic of)

Continuum-Generation by Generation

Commissioner: China Arts and Entertainment Group

Curator: Qiu Zhijie

Exhibitors: Tang Nannan, Wu Jian’an, Wang Tianwen, Yao Huifen

Venue: Arsenale 19. CROATIA

Horizon of Expectations

Commissioner: Ministry of Culture

Curator: Branka Bencic

Exhibitors: Tina Gverovic, Marko Tadic

Venue: Arsenale 20. CUBA

Tiempos de la intuición . . .

Commissioner: Jorge Fernández Torres

Curator: José Manuel Noceda

Exhibitors: Abel Barroso, Iván Capote, Roberto Diago, Roberto Fabelo, José Manuel Fors, Aimée García, Reynier Leyva Novo, Meira Marrero & José Ángel Toirac, Carlos Martiel, René Peña, Mabel Poblet, Wilfredo Prieto, Esterio Segura, José Eduardo Yaque

Venue: Palazzo Loredan 21. CYPRUS (Republic of)

The Future of Colour

Commissioner: Louli Michaelidou

Curator: Jan Verwoert

Exhibitor: Polys Peslikas

Venue: Associazione Culturale Spiazzi, Castello 3865 22, 23. CZECH and SLOVAK (Republic)

Swan Song: Now

Commissioner: Monika Palcova

Curator: Lucia Gregorova Stach

Exhibitor: Jana Zelibska

Venue: Giardini 24. DENMARK

Influenza: Revisioning Darkness

Commissioner: The Danish Arts Foundation, Committee for Visual Arts Project Funding (Gitte Ørskou, chair; Lilibeth Cuenca Rasmussen; Bodil Nielsen; and Jacob Tækker)

Exhibitor: Kirstine Roepstorff

Venue: Giardini 25. EGYPT

This Too Shall Pass

Commissioner/Exhibitor: Moataz Mohamed Nasr Eldin

Curator: Ministry of Culture

Venue: Giardini 26. ESTONIA

If Only You Could See What I've Seen with Your Eyes

Commissioner: Maria Arusoo

Curator: Kati Ilves

Exhibitor: Katja Novitskova

Venue: Palazzo Malipiero (2nd floor), San Samuele, San Marco 3199 27. FINLAND (Pavilion Alvar Aalto)

The Aalto Natives

Commissioner: Raija Koli, Frame Contemporary Art Finland

Curator: Xander Karskens

Exhibitors: Erkka Nissinen and Nathaniel Mellors

Venue: Giardini 28. FRANCE

Studio Venezia

Commissioner: Institut français, with the Ministry of Culture and Communication

Curators: Lionel Bovier, Christian Marclay

Exhibitor: Xavier Veilhan

Venue: Giardini 29. GEORGIA

Living Dog Among Dead Lions

Commissioner: Ana Riaboshenko, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture and Monument Protection of Georgia

Curator: Julian Heynen

Exhibitor: Vajiko Chachkhiani

Venue: Arsenale 30. GERMANY

Anne Imhof / New production for the German Pavilion

Commissioner: ifa (Institut für Auslandsbeziehungen) on behalf of the Federal Foreign Office

Curator: Susanne Pfeffer

Exhibitor: Anne Imhof

Venue: Giardini 31. GREAT BRITAIN

Commissioner: Emma Dexter

Curators: Harriet Cooper, Delphine Allier

Exhibitor: Phyllida Barlow

Venue: Giardini 32. GREECE

Laboratory of Dilemmas

Commissioner: Katerina Koskina, Director of the National Museum of Contemporary Art, Athens (EMST)

Curator: Orestis Andreadakis

Exhibitor: George Drivas

Venue: Giardini 33. GRENADA

The Bridge

Commissioner: Minister of Culture, Susan Mains

Curator: Omar Donia.

Exhibitors: Jason de Caires Taylor, Asher Mains, Milton Williams, Alexandre Murucci, Khaled Hafez, Rashid Al Kahlifa, Mahmoud Obaidi

Venue: 417 Fondamenta Zattere, Dorsoduro 34. GUATEMALA

La Marge

Commissioner: Minister of Culture, José Luis Chea Urruela

Curator: Daniele Radini Tedeschi

Exhibitors: Cesar Barrios, Lourdes de la Riva (Maria De Lourdes De La Riva Gutierrez), Arturo Monroy, Andrea Prandi, Erminio Tansini, Elsie Wunderlich, El círculo mágico

Venue: Palazzo Albrizzi -Capello, Cannaregio 4118 35. HUNGARY

Peace on Earth

Commissioner: Julia Fabényi

Curator: Zsolt Petrányi

Exhibitor: Gyula Várnai

Venue: Giardini 36. ICELAND

Out of Control in Venice

Commissioner: Eiríkur Thorláksson

Curator: Stefanie Böttche

Exhibitor: Egill Sæbjörnsson

Venue: Spazio Punch, Giudecca 800/o 37. INDONESIA

1001 Martian Homes

Commissioner: Agency for Creative Economy/Badan Ekonomi Kreatif (BEKRAF) (Ricky Joseph Pesik, Melani W. Setiawan, Amalia P. Wirjono, Diaz Parzada, Enin Supriyanto)

Curator: Agung Hujatnikajennong

Exhibitor: Tintin Wulia

Venue: Arsenale 38. IRAQ

Archaic

Commissioner: Ruya Foundation

Curators: Tamara Chalabi, Paolo Colombo

Exhibitors: Antiquities for the Iraq Museum, Francis Alys, Jewad Selim, Shakir Hassan al-Said, Sadik alFraiji, Sherko Abbas, Sakar Sleiman, Nadine Hattom, Luay Fadhil, Ali Arkady

Venue: Palazzo Cavalli Franchetti, 3rd floor, San Marco 2847 39. IRELAND

Tremble Tremble (Tremate Tremate)

Commissioner/Curator: Tessa Giblin

Exhibitor: Jesse Jones

Venue: Arsenale 40. ISRAEL

Sun Stand Still

Commissioners: Michael (Miki) Gov, Arad Turgeman

Curator: Tami Katz-Freiman

Exhibitor: Gal Weinstein

Venue: Giardini 41. ITALY

Commissioner: Federica Galloni, Direttore Generale Arte e Architettura Contemporanee e Periferie Urbane, Ministero dei Beni e delle Attività Culturali e del Turismo

Curator: Cecilia Alemani

Venue: Tese delle Vergini, Arsenale 42. IVORY COAST

Commissioner: Yacouba Konate

Curator: Massimo Scaringella

Exhibitor: Joachim Silue 43. JAPAN

Turned Upside Down, It’s a Forest

Commissioner: The Japan Foundation

Curator: Meruro Washida

Exhibitor: Takahiro Iwasaki

Venue: Giardini 44. KAZAKHSTAN

Commissioner: Director National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Darkhan Myngbay 45. KENYA

Another Country

Commissioner: Kiprop Lagat

Curator: Jimmy Ogonga

Exhibitors: Richard Kimathi, Arlene Wandera, Peterson Kamwathi, Paul Onditi & Ingrid Mwangi, Robert Hutter 46. KIRIBATI

Ars Longa, Vita Brevis! / Sinking Islands, Unsinkable Art

Commissioner: Ministry of Internal Affairs, Eera Teakai Baraniko

Curators: Pelea Tehumu, Nina Tepes

Exhibitors: Kairaken Betio, Teroloang Borouea, Neneia Takoikoi, Tineta Timirau, TeetiAaloa, Kenneth Ioane, Kaumai Kaoma, Runita Rabwaa, Obeta Taia, Tiribo Kobaua, Tamuera Tebebe, Rairauea Rue, Teuea Kabunare, Tokintekai Ekentetake, Katanuti Francis, Mikaere Tebwebwe, Terita Itinikarawa Kaeua Kobaua, Raatu Tiuteke, Kaeriti Baanga, Ioanna Francis, Temarewe Banaan Aanamaria Toom, Einako Temewi, Nimei Itinikarawa, Teniteiti Mikaere, Aanibo Bwatanita, Arin Tikiraua, Daniela Danica Tepes, Ngaon Nareau, Teata Tetoki, Raakai Ianibata, Taorobwa Bakatokia, Tekaei Kaairo, Nabiri Kaaraiti, Abetena Itaaka, Bwobwaka Bwebwere

Venue: European Cultural Centre, Palazzo Bembo, Riva del Carbon 4793–4785 47. KOREA (Republic of)

Counterbalance: The Stone and the Mountain

Commissioner: Arts Council Korea

Curator: Daehyung Lee

Exhibitors: Cody Choi, Lee Wan

Venue: Giardini 48. KOSOVO (Republic of)

Lost and Found

Commissioner: Valon Ibraj

Curator: Arta Agani

Exhibitor: Sislej Xhafa

Venue: Arsenale 49. LATVIA

What Can Go Wrong

Commissioner: Daiga Rudzate

Curator: Inga Šteimane

Exhibitor: Mikelis Fišers

Venue: Arsenale 50. LEBANON

ŠamaŠ

Commissioner: Nouhad Younes

Curator: Emmanuel Daydé

Exhibitor: Zad Moultaka

Venue: Arsenale Nord 51. LITHUANIA

R

Commissioner: Kestutis Kuizinas, Contemporary Art Centre, Vilnius

Curators: Ula Tornau, Asta Vaiciulyte

Exhibitor: Žilvinas Landzbergas

Venue: Scuola San Pasquale at San Francesco della Vigna, Castello 2786 52. LUXEMBOURG (Grand Duchy of)

Thank You So Much for the Flowers

Commissioner: Minister of Culture

Curator: Kevin Muhlen

Exhibitor: Mike Bourscheid

Venue: Ca’ del Duca 3052 Corte del Duca Sforza, San Marco 53. MACEDONIA (Former Yugoslav Republic of)

Red Carnival

Commissioner: Nata Keckarovska

Curator: Branislav Sarkanjac

Exhibitor: Tome Adzievski 54. MALTA

Homo Melitensis: An Incomplete Inventory in 19 Chapters

Commissioner: Arts Council Malta

Curators: Raphael Vella, Bettina Hutschek

Exhibitors: Adrian Abela, John Paul Azzopardi, Aaron Bezzina, Pia Borg, Gilbert Calleja, Austin Camilleri, Roxman Gatt, David Pisani, Karine Rougier, Joe Sacco, Teresa Sciberras, Darren Tanti, Maurice Tanti Burlo’, artifacts from Heritage Malta’s National collection, Ghaqda tal-Pawlini, private collections, various archives

Venue: Arsenale 55. MEXICO

The Life in the Folds

Commissioner: Gabriela Gil Verenzuela

Curator: Pablo Leon de la Barra

Exhibitor: Carlos Amorales

Venue: Arsenale 56. MONGOLIA

Lost in Tngri (Lost in Heaven)

Commissioner: Minister of Foreign Affairs, Munkh-Orgil Tsend

Curator: Dalkh-Ochir Yondonjunai

Exhibitors: Chimeddorj Shagdarjav, Enkhtaivan Ochirbat, Munkhbolor Ganbold, Bolortuvshin Jargalsaikhan, Davaajargal Tsaschikher

Venue: Osservatorio, Riva Sette Martiri 57. MONTENEGRO

Covjek Uomo Humab

Commissioner: Nenad Šoškic, Contemporary Art Center of Montengro

Curator: Žana Filipovic

Exhibitor: Ivana Radovanovic, Adin Rastoder

Venue: Palazzo Malipiero (1st floor), San Marco 3078-3079/A, Ramo Malipiero 58. NETHERLANDS

Cinema Olanda

Commissioner: Mondriaan Fund

Curator: Lucy Cotte

Exhibitor: Wendelien van Oldenborgh

Venue: Giardini 59. NIGERIA

Commissioner: Godwin Obaseki

Curator: Adenrele Sonariwo

Exhibitor: Peju Alatise, Victor Ehikhaemnor, Quddus Onikeku, Wana Udobang

Venue: Via Garibaldi 1814 Art Space 60. NEW ZEALAND

Lisa Reihana: Emissaries

Commissioner: Alastair Carruthers

Curator: Rhana Devenport

Exhibitor: Lisa Reihana

Venue: Arsenale 61. NORDIC COUNTRIES (FINLAND, NORWAY, SWEDEN)

Mirrored

Commissioner: Moderna Museet, Ann-Sofi Noring

Curator: Mats Stjernstedt

Exhibitors: Siri Auerdal, Nina Canell, Charlotte Johannesson, Jumana Manna, Pasi “Sleeping” Myllimäki, Mika Taanila

Venue: Giardini 62. PERU

Land of Tomorrow

Commissioner: Armando Andrade de Lucio

Curator: Rodrigo Quijano

Exhibitor: Juan Javier Salazar

Venue: Arsenale 63. PHILIPPINES

The Spectre of Comparison

Commissioner: Chairman, National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA), Virgilio S. Almario

Curator: Joselina Cruz

Exhibitors: Lani Maestro and Manuel Ocampo

Venue: Arsenale 64. POLAND

Little Review

Commissioner: Hanna Wroblewska

Curator: Barbara Piwowarska

Exhibitor: Sharon Lockhart

Venue: Giardini 65. PORTUGAL

Medida Incerta | Uncertain Mesure

Commissioner: Paula Varanda, Direzione Generale delle Arti.

Curator: João Pinharanda

Exhibitor: José Pedro Croft

Venue: Giudecca 66. ROMANIA

Geta Bratescu: Apparitions

Commissioner: Attila Kim

Curator: Magda Radu

Exhibitor: Geta Bratescu

Venue: Giardini and New Gallery of the Romanian Institute for Culture and Humanistic Research (Campo Santa Fosca, Palazzo Correr, Cannaregio 2214) 67. RUSSIA

Theatrum Orbis

Commissioner/Curator: Semyon Mikhailovsky

Exhibitors: Grisha Bruskin, Recycle Group, Sasha Pirogova

Venue: Giardini 68. SAN MARINO (Republic of)

Commissioner: Paolo Rondelli, Direttore Istituti Culturali della Repubblica di San Marino

Curator: Vincenzo Sanfo 69. SERBIA

Enclavia: Painting, Consequence of This Kind of Life

Commissioner: Slobodan Nakarada

Curator: Nikola Šuica

Exhibitors: Vladislav Šcepanovic, Milena Dragicevic, Dragan Zdravkovic

Venue: Giardini 70. SEYCHELLES (Republic of)

Commissioner: Principal Secretary for Culture, Benjamin Rose

Curator: Martin Kennedy 71. SINGAPORE

Dapunta Hyang: Transmission of Knowledge

Commissioner: Paul Tan, Covering CEO, National Arts Council Singapore

Exhibitor: Zai Kuning

Venue: Arsenale 72. SLOVENIA (Republic of)

Newsreel 63

Commissioner: Zdenka Badovinac, Modern Gallery

Curator: Andreja Hribernik

Exhibitor: Nika Autor

Venue: Arsenale 73. SPAIN

“Ciudad de bolsillo” (Pocket City)

Commissioner: AECID, Ministero Affari Esteri

Curator: Manuel Segade

Exhibitor: Jordi Colomer

Venue: Giardini 74. SOUTH AFRICA (Republic of)

Candice Breitz and Mohau Modisakeng

Commissioner: Titi Nxumalo, Console Generale

Curators: Lucy MacGarry, Musha Neluheni

Exhibitors: Candice Breitz, Mohau Modisakeng

Venue: Arsenale 75. SWITZERLAND

Women of Venice

Commissioners: , Swiss Arts Council Pro Helvetia, Sandi Paucic, Marianne Burki

Curator: Philipp Kaiser

Exhibitors: Teresa Hubbard / Alexander Birchler and Carol Bove

Venue: Giardini 76. SYRIAN ARAB (Republic)

Everybody Admires Palmyra’s Greatness

Commissioner/Curator: Emad Kashout

Venue: Isola di San Servolo 77. THAILAND

Krung Thep Bangkok

Commissioner: Vimolluck Chuchat, Director, General of Office of Contemporary Art and Culture, Ministry of Culture

Curator: Numthong Sae Tang

Exhibitor: Somboon Hormtientong

Venue: Galleria Bar Paradiso 1260, Castello 78. TURKEY

ÇIN

Commissioner: Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (IKSV)

Exhibitor: Cevdet Erek

Venue: Arsenale 79. TUVALU

Climate Canary

Commissioner: Taukelina Finikaso, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Trade, Tourism, Environment and Labour

Exhibitor: Vincent J. F. Huang

Venue: Arsenale 80. UKRAINE

Parliament

Commissioner: Svitlana Fomenko, First Deputy Minister of Culture

Curators: Peter Doroshenko, Lilia Kudelia

Exhibitor: Boris Mikhailov

Venue: Studio Cannaregio, Cannaregio 1345/D 81. UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Rock, Paper, Scissors: Positions in Play

Commissioner: The Salama bint Hamdan Al Nahyan Foundation

Curator: Hammad Nasar

Exhibitors: Nujoom Alghanem, Sara Al Haddad, Vikram Divecha, Lantian Xie, Mohamed Yousif

Venue: Arsenale 82. UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

Tomorrow Is Another Day

Commissioners: Christopher Bedford, Dorothy Wagner Wallis Director, The Baltimore Museum of Art, and Adjunct Professor of the Practice in Fine Arts, Brandeis University

Curators: Christopher Bedford, Katy Siegel

Exhibitor: Mark Bradford

Venue: Giardini 83. URUGUAY

The Law of the Funnel

Commissioner: Alejandro Denes

Curator: Gabriel Peluffo Linari

Exhibitor: Mario Sagradini

Venue: Giardini 84. VENEZUELA (Bolivarian Republic of)

Formas escapándose del marco

Commissioner: Luis Carlos Calzadilla Pérez

Curator: Morella Jurado Capecchi

Exhibitor: Juan Alberto Calzadilla Álvarez

Venue: Giardini 85. I.I.L.A

The Great Unraveling / La grande rivelazione / El gran desenredo

Commissioner/Curator: Rosa Jijón LESS

Norway’s National Museum has appointed Karen Hindsbo as its new director, reports ArtDaily. Hindsbo has directed Bergen’s KODE, the Sørlandets Kunstmuseum in Kristiansand, and Copenhagen’s Den Frie Udstilling. She was also the artistic director for Kunsthal Aarhus. Hindsbo is also a prolific writer and has contributed essays to a number of Scandinavian publications, such as Aftenposten, Morgenbladet, and NRK Ytring.

“Karin Hindsbo is one of Scandinavia’s most competent museum leaders and is just the woman we need to pilot the National Museum in a decisive period. The board has placed emphasis on her significant leadership experience from reorganizing processes, her art-cultural background, her communicative skills and her talent for highlighting art in a wider social context,” said Linda Bernander Silseth, chair of the National Museum’s board.

Martin Bailey of the Art Newspaper reports that photographs of Paul Gauguin in Tahiti—the only photographs known to exist of the artist during his time in Polynesia—were discovered in photo albums purchased at a country auction in France in July 2015. One was bought by Paris’s Musée du Quai Branly, and the other by Munich-based art dealer Daniel Blau. No mention of Gauguin appearing in the albums was made in the auction catalogue. Blau purchased his album for about $6,200.

The photographs in the album depict the artist kissing a Tahitian woman, picnicking, and spending time with various acquaintances. A copy of a photograph purchased by Blau about ten years ago shows Gauguin posing in a group shot. A duplicate of that photo appears in his album.

Artist Tracey Emin has provided more than $85,000 to fund a Syrian student’s studies at Bard College Berlin, writes Anny Shaw of the Art Newspaper. Emin, along with three other anonymous benefactors and Nina Baroness von Maltzahn, founder and president of the Sapling Foundation—a nonprofit organization that helps at-risk children in Uruguay—is providing similar amounts to help pay for scholarships at Bard’s Berlin outpost. Three of the five scholarships are specifically meant to help students escaping from Syria. Each donation is being matched by Bard to cover all four years of school. The total amount of each scholarship is about $128,000. The funding takes care of tuition, housing, transportation, books, and study materials. The scholarships are part of the Program for International Education and Social Change, created for students from regions experiencing severe crises.

“Bard has a long and proud history as a haven for refugees, first in the 1930s and again after the failed Hungarian Revolution of 1956,” said Leon Botstein, Bard’s president, in a statement. “The recent directives from President Trump demand careful scrutiny with respect to their implications. However, I believe that Bard must sustain its commitment to the principle of non-discrimination by reason of race, religion, or national identity.”

Applicants must demonstrate financial need, academic strength, and proficiency in English. Students missing documentation will be helped by the school’s admissions department.

New Art Dealers Alliance (NADA) announced today that 50 percent of the proceeds from its tickets sales for this year’s NADA New York art fair will be donated to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). The other half of the revenue raised will assist international galleries working to gain more exposure in the United States.

“NADA is a diverse community, as is, of course, New York. The fair is a reflection of that,” executive director Heather Hubbs said. “We depend on and admire the talents of artists and gallerists the world over, regardless of nationality, religion, sexuality, or gender, and no organization works harder to protect the rights of all than the ACLU.”

This year’s fair will held at Skylight Clarkson North at 572 Washington Street from March 2 to March 5. Among the one hundred exhibitors are galleries from fourteen different countries, including the recipient of 2017 NADA x Exhibitionary International Gallery Prize, San Juan’s Galería Agustina Ferreyra. The prize is a new initiative to support first-time exhibitors traveling internationally to the fair. The recipient was selected by the NADA New York 2017 selection committee.

“As it’s NADA’s mission to create an open flow of information, support, and collaboration, we must take advantage of opportunities to rally the resources of this community. The diversity of New York is what makes it the city that it is, and the art capital that it is, and we’re better because of it,” said the newly named president of NADA’s board of directors, Elyse Derosia of Bodega Gallery. “This donation is a great way for the NADA community to collectively support the ACLU, whose work is so valuable in protecting human rights, especially those of the most vulnerable.”